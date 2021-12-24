Connect with us

News

Federal minimum wage will be rough waters for river outfitters, lawsuit says

Published

2 mins ago

on

Federal minimum wage will be rough waters for river outfitters, lawsuit says
A Colorado river-rafting business is suing the U.S. Department of Labor over a new minimum wage for federal contractors, saying the rule will boost costs and potentially make river trips unaffordable for many families.

Arkansas Valley Adventures along with the Colorado River Outfitters Association filed the lawsuit Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court in Denver. They are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian-leaning law firm.

Duke Bradford, who owns Arkansas Valley Adventures, said he and the outfitters’ association decided to sue the federal government after asking for clarification of the new rule that will take effect Jan. 30. He said outfitters who have permits to operate on federal lands are considered federal contractors under the executive order signed by President Joe Biden in April.

Federal officials didn’t respond to letters voicing concerns about the wage rule’s impacts on the outdoor businesses, Bradford said. The outfitters say applying the minimum wage to their businesses will drive up costs for them and customers because rafting guides, typically paid a flat fee per trip, spend several days at a time on the job.

“I don’t think anyone sets out, I certainly didn’t, to sue the federal government and the Department of Labor and the current administration,” Bradford said. “It’s not an ideal way to go, but we were left with little options.”

The Department of Labor referred questions about the lawsuit to the U.S. Justice Department, which will represent the agency. The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Lawyers for Bradford and the outfitters’ association argue that the president doesn’t have the authority to set minimum wages. In addition, Bradford and other business people who have permits to use federal lands are not federal contractors, said Caleb Kruckenberg,an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.

“They actually pay the Forest Service or the (Bureau of Land Management) for the privilege of using federal land, and that’s not government contracting,” Kruckenberg said.

The Biden administration said raising the minimum wage to $15 from $10.95 will improve the economic security of workers and “narrow racial and gender disparities in income.” The rule reverses the Trump administration’s exemption of recreational services on federal lands from the minimum wage.

Outdoor recreation is an important part of Colorado’s economy. It contributed a record $12.2 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2019 and $9.6 billion in 2020.

Commercial rafting’s economic impact in the state was $184.9 million in 2019. The total dropped to $148.7 million in 2020 because of a late start to the season and COVID-19 restrictions, according to a report by the Colorado River Outfitters Association.

“Although the suit might initially be viewed as an antiguide pay increase action, it is not,” the Colorado River Outfitters Association said in a statement to members about the decision to sue. “We maintain that in the long run, our employees will be adversely affected by this new rule.”

In a letter to his employees, Bradford said the business fully supports fair wages for guides, but paying people by the hour rather than the trip would significantly increase operating costs for multiday outings.

News

Guard shortage creating unsafe conditions at Colorado federal prison complex housing nation’s most notorious criminals, union says

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Federal inmate killed in Florence, third such U.S. prison death in a month
Guards at the Colorado federal prison complex that houses the country’s most notorious criminals are raising alarms about a staff shortage that they say is making the complex more dangerous for workers and the men incarcerated there.

Nearly a third of the 476 correctional officer positions at the Florence Correctional Complex near Cañon City are unfilled, according to the officers’ union, the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1169.

The number of unfilled positions at the complex — which houses up to 2,369 inmates in four prisons — is likely to jump from 136 to more than 155 after Jan. 1 due to retirements and resignations, union president John Butkovich said.

The lack of correctional officers means teachers, cooks and maintenance workers are filling in on guard duty and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is bringing in officers from other facilities across the country for weeks-long stints to fill gaps, Butkovich said.

The correctional officers have dealt with short staffing for years due to low pay and a long, bureaucratic hiring process, the union leader said. But the current situation is the worst he’s seen in his 12 years working at the facility, where two inmates were killed in homicides in the last three months.

“We can’t sustain a normal workforce,” Butkovich said. “You have the most secure prison system in the country and it is one of the least staffed.”

The Florence Correctional Complex encompasses four facilities: a minimum-security facility, a medium-security correctional institute, a high-security penitentiary and the nation’s only Supermax facility. The Supermax prison houses criminals like Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 9/11 co-conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.

The Bureau of Prisons declined requests for interviews for this story and refused to provide specific data regarding the number of open correctional officer positions at the Florence complex. The bureau also declined to provide information about mandatory minimum staffing levels at the facility. In response to emailed questions, spokesman Ben O’Cone said the bureau is offering recruitment and retention bonuses in an effort to keep staffing at needed levels.

The correctional officers’ union gained the support of Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who jointly penned a letter to the Bureau of Prisons asking for increased retention pay at the facility and local control over hiring.

“We have heard that the low pay, forced overtime and dangerous working conditions have led to low morale, attrition of current workers and an inability to recruit an adequate number of qualified staff to run the facility safely,” the senators wrote in their Dec. 8 letter. “We request your help in order to address these issues and ensure a safe environment for Bureau of Prisons staff and the prison inmates.”

Prisons have long struggled to keep staff because of low pay and the nature of the work, but the correctional officers at the Florence complex aren’t the only ones to sound the alarm about understaffing in recent months. Guards in several states have staged protests outside their facilities to draw attention to the issues, including the Florence prison workers.

Only 13,762 of the 20,446 full-time federal correctional officer positions across the country were filled in May, according to the Associated Press. The continued staffing shortages and several high-profile cases of officer misconduct led the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in November to call for the firing of the prison bureau’s director.

The Bureau of Prisons spent millions on 148,000 hours of overtime at the Florence complex in fiscal year 2021 and 146,000 hours the previous fiscal year, O’Cone said in an email.

The staffing problem began four years ago when the Bureau of Prisons implemented a hiring freeze, Butkovich said, and the complex has never recovered. Starting pay for a correctional officer is $43,000, which is not enough to support a family in an expensive state like Colorado and is thousands less than the $50,892 starting pay for Colorado Department of Corrections officers, he said. The federal prisons’ hiring process also takes months, during which candidates too often find other jobs, Butkovich said.

News

PHOTOS: Return of the Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

PHOTOS: Return of the Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival
Thousands of people turned out on Dec. 4 for the return of Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival, held after last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival included the Holiday Dog Parade, the Moose March fun run for kids 12 and under and the popular Race of the Santas, which featured dozens of people dressed in Santa Claus outfits running through historic downtown Breckenridge. The evening culminated with the lighting of downtown Breckenridge at the Blue River Plaza off Main Street with 13,000 feet of 250,000 LED holiday lights.

News

Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has 10 business days from Wednesday to respond to allegations that he violated campaign finance laws at a fundraising event in Hawaii for his re-election campaign.

Defend Colorado, a dark-money political group that funds conservative causes, filed the complaint, alleging Weiser, a Democrat, committed the state violations while on a trip to the Attorney Generals Alliance annual meeting June 14-18. Weiser was attending the meeting of a group that takes corporate sponsorships (including companies involved in litigation with Colorado like Juul and Purdue Pharma) in his official capacity as attorney general and chair of the AGA, the complaint states, and alleges that he held a fundraiser June 15 but didn’t appropriately report campaign contributions.

On Wednesday, the Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office issued a decision saying Weiser will have to cure or dispute the allegations within the timeline or a review will be launched to decide how to proceed.

The Elections Division determined that the complaint was filed in time “and alleges facts which, if proven, could support a finding that respondents violated Colorado campaign finance laws. The division also makes an initial determination that the complaint alleges one or more violations that may be curable,” the letter states.

But Weiser disputed the allegations against him, telling CPR News that his campaign always asks for the costs for food and space and pays them.

