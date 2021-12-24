Gophers working to keep COVID at bay as it arrives in Phoenix for bowl game

PHOENIX — The Gophers football team left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport under freezing temperatures and with snow spots on the tarmac Thursday morning. They arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures and not a drop of precipitation to be seen.

But COVID-19 was present in both places.

The Gophers hope to keep the pandemic at bay and play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia at Chase Field on Tuesday. So far, so good.

“Right now,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, looking at his Apple Watch on Thursday afternoon, “We are OK.”

Fleck said members of his team have taken advantage of booster vaccinations provided to them and said the team will follow local health guidelines and will wear masks.

“We provided opportunities for them to have (boosters) done,” Fleck said. “A lot of guys took advantage of that.”

Like every corner of the world, college football has been impacted by the spreading omicron variant. On Wednesday, Texas A&M pulled out of its Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest due to COVID-19 issues, and Rutgers replaced the Aggies on Thursday.

Miami (Fla.) said Thursday issues with the pandemic will delay the team’s arrival to the Sun Bowl.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to arrive in Phoenix on Dec. 25, the expected date for both teams’ arrivals. Minnesota, however, decided to arrive early.

Mike Nealy, the executive director of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, said they are following Arizona’s guidelines and leaving COVID-19 protocol enforcement to the respective teams.

“(The teams) are planning to participate in the traditional events and the dinners,” Nealy said. “They haven’t said we would rather not do this or we want to change something. We are aware and flexible if something changes.”

SOLD OUT

The Gophers announced Thursday they had sold out of their 4,000-seat ticket allowance for the game. They have outpaced the amount West Virginia has sold, Nealy said.

The U’s total doesn’t account for fans who are purchasing tickets for the game at Chase Field or through other marketplaces.

The Gophers estimate more than 6,000 fans traveled to the nonconference game against Colorado in September, and they exhausted their 10,000-ticket allotment to the Outback Bowl after the 2019 season.

“Our fans are tremendous, and I know they are excited to head to Phoenix to cheer on the Gophers,” Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in a statement.

BRIEFLY

Frank Bierman, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Tipton, Iowa, accepted a walk-on spot with the Gophers on Thursday. Bierman has played at Iowa Western Community College.