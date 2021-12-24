News
Gophers working to keep COVID at bay as it arrives in Phoenix for bowl game
PHOENIX — The Gophers football team left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport under freezing temperatures and with snow spots on the tarmac Thursday morning. They arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures and not a drop of precipitation to be seen.
But COVID-19 was present in both places.
The Gophers hope to keep the pandemic at bay and play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia at Chase Field on Tuesday. So far, so good.
“Right now,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, looking at his Apple Watch on Thursday afternoon, “We are OK.”
Fleck said members of his team have taken advantage of booster vaccinations provided to them and said the team will follow local health guidelines and will wear masks.
“We provided opportunities for them to have (boosters) done,” Fleck said. “A lot of guys took advantage of that.”
Like every corner of the world, college football has been impacted by the spreading omicron variant. On Wednesday, Texas A&M pulled out of its Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest due to COVID-19 issues, and Rutgers replaced the Aggies on Thursday.
Miami (Fla.) said Thursday issues with the pandemic will delay the team’s arrival to the Sun Bowl.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to arrive in Phoenix on Dec. 25, the expected date for both teams’ arrivals. Minnesota, however, decided to arrive early.
Mike Nealy, the executive director of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, said they are following Arizona’s guidelines and leaving COVID-19 protocol enforcement to the respective teams.
“(The teams) are planning to participate in the traditional events and the dinners,” Nealy said. “They haven’t said we would rather not do this or we want to change something. We are aware and flexible if something changes.”
SOLD OUT
The Gophers announced Thursday they had sold out of their 4,000-seat ticket allowance for the game. They have outpaced the amount West Virginia has sold, Nealy said.
The U’s total doesn’t account for fans who are purchasing tickets for the game at Chase Field or through other marketplaces.
The Gophers estimate more than 6,000 fans traveled to the nonconference game against Colorado in September, and they exhausted their 10,000-ticket allotment to the Outback Bowl after the 2019 season.
“Our fans are tremendous, and I know they are excited to head to Phoenix to cheer on the Gophers,” Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in a statement.
BRIEFLY
Frank Bierman, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Tipton, Iowa, accepted a walk-on spot with the Gophers on Thursday. Bierman has played at Iowa Western Community College.
COVID prohibited DU freshman Sean Behrens from World Juniors. The Avalanche draft pick will settle for Christmas in Illinois
University of Denver freshman defenseman Sean Behrens was deemed a lock to make the U.S. World Junior Championship team and compete at the heralded 19-under tournament that begins Sunday in Edmonton.
Those dreams began to disappear on Dec. 9, when Behrens tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the Pioneers’ weekend series at Minnesota-Duluth.
Behrens, the Avalanche’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft (61st overall), was originally scheduled to report to the U.S. training camp in Michigan after the Duluth series. But protocol wouldn’t allow him to travel anywhere until after the Americans had to finalize their roster, and Behrens was forced to accept that his Christmas would be spent at the family home in Barrington, Ill.
In a phone interview, the skilled young blueliner with NHL potential sounded upbeat and anxious to rejoin the red-hot Pioneers after Christmas and begin a two-game series against the visiting Alaska Nanooks on New Year’s Eve. Team USA plays Russian in Edmonton that night to complete round-robin play. Behrens’ focus will be in Denver.
“It’s a tough situation to be in but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world,” he said of being omitted from Team USA. “It was a great opportunity but it’s awesome that I’m getting a second chance to go back to DU and still play hockey in the COVID world we all live in.”
USA Hockey’s loss is DU’s gain. The Pios (11-5) are No. 4 in the PairWise Rankings after winning seven of their last eight games. Behrens has 13 points in 14 games and Denver leads the country in scoring at a 4.56-goals average. The Pios score more often than the Avalanche, which leads the NHL at 4.22.
DU has produced five goals in nine of its 16 games — including six of seven during a seven-game winning streak that followed a four-game losing skid.
“At the beginning of the year, we had some things in our game that prevented us from playing the way we wanted to play for the whole game,” said Behrens, who joined DU from the U.S. National Development Program. “After the two weekends where we lost (four straight), we kind of got that together in practice, came together as a group, and we’ve been rolling ever since. We’re playing well as a young team and excited to have a strong second half.”
Behrens said he speaks with the Avalanche weekly. He’s among the NHL club’s top-two unsigned defensive prospects, along with Boston College junior Drew Helleson — a 2019 second-round pick who won the WJC gold medal with the Americans last year.
Helleson played in the WJC at age 19. Behrens, 18, will still be eligible to represent his country next year.
“I’m looking forward to that a lot,” he said. “Hopefully, get another chance.”
Footnote. DU freshman forward Carter Mazur and Denver native Ty Smilanic, a sophomore at Quinnipiac, are on Team USA’s 25-man roster. The Americans open on Sunday against Slovakia.
Mashpee Wampanoag Ruling Brings Reservation Saga to a Close
A yearslong battle over the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s 321 acres of reservation land in Mashpee and Taunton is over and future generations “will forever have a place to be Wampanoag,” the tribe’s chairman said Wednesday night.
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s assistant secretary for Indian affairs on Wednesday issued a 55-page decision confirming the legal status of the tribe’s reservation land and closing the books on a legal saga that has stretched across decades.
“This is a momentous day for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, for indigenous communities across the country, and for defenders of justice,” Brian Weeden, chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, said. “Today’s decision allows us to reclaim and protect our cherished Land and better serve the Mashpee Tribe for generations to come. While the injustices inflicted upon us cannot be erased, we can look to the future — a future of freedom, a future of prosperity, and a future of peace. We wish this not just for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, but for Tribal communities all across the land.”
The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe’s land in trust status had been under contention for years. The tribe was federally recognized in 2007 and the Obama administration took the land into trust for the tribe in late 2015. The Trump administration worked to undo that designation and ordered the tribe’s land be taken out of trust status in March 2020.
But a federal judge in June 2020 determined the Trump administration’s 2018 declaration that the tribe does not qualify as “Indian” under the federal Indian Reorganization Act was “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law.” The case was remanded to the Department of the Interior for the agency to reconsider, and the Biden administration’s Department of the Interior in February officially withdrew the government’s appeal.
The ruling on the tribe’s land in trust could have an impact on the state’s commercial casino industry.
The Mass. Gaming Commission could still issue a license for a casino in Region C — the commission’s name for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties — but some worry that commercial casino operators might not be willing to invest the minimum $500 million in a project that could have to compete with the $1 billion casino the tribe had planned to build in Taunton.
Amazon settles with NLRB to give workers power to organize
Under pressure to improve worker rights, Amazon has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its employees to freely organize — and without retaliation.
According to the settlement, the online behemoth Amazon said it would reach out to its warehouse workers — former and current — via email who were on the job anytime from March 22 to now to notify them of their organizing rights. The settlement outlines that Amazon workers, which number 750,000 in the U.S., have more room to organize within the buildings. For example, Amazon pledged it will not threaten workers with discipline or call the police when they are engaging in union activity in exterior non-work areas during non-work time.
According to the terms of the settlement, the labor board will be able to more easily sue Amazon— without going through a laborious process of administrative hearings — if it found that the online company reneged on its agreement.
“Whether a company has 10 employees or a million employees, it must abide by the National Labor Relations Act,” NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in a statement. “This settlement agreement provides a crucial commitment from Amazon to millions of its workers across the United States that it will not interfere with their right to act collectively to improve their workplace by forming a union or taking other collective action.”
She added that “working people should know that the National Labor Relations Board will vigorously seek to ensure Amazon’s compliance with the settlement and continue to defend the labor rights of all workers.”
Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.
Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center, called the settlement “unprecedented” and said it represents a sea change in attitude at Amazon, which is known to deploy fierce measures against union activity at its warehouses.
“Amazon has been very consistent in holding a strong anti-union position, “ Wong said. “This opens up new opportunities for unionization there as well as at other companies.”
