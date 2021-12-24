News
Guard shortage creating unsafe conditions at Colorado federal prison complex housing nation’s most notorious criminals, union says
Guards at the Colorado federal prison complex that houses the country’s most notorious criminals are raising alarms about a staff shortage that they say is making the complex more dangerous for workers and the men incarcerated there.
Nearly a third of the 476 correctional officer positions at the Florence Correctional Complex near Cañon City are unfilled, according to the officers’ union, the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1169.
The number of unfilled positions at the complex — which houses up to 2,369 inmates in four prisons — is likely to jump from 136 to more than 155 after Jan. 1 due to retirements and resignations, union president John Butkovich said.
The lack of correctional officers means teachers, cooks and maintenance workers are filling in on guard duty and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is bringing in officers from other facilities across the country for weeks-long stints to fill gaps, Butkovich said.
The correctional officers have dealt with short staffing for years due to low pay and a long, bureaucratic hiring process, the union leader said. But the current situation is the worst he’s seen in his 12 years working at the facility, where two inmates were killed in homicides in the last three months.
“We can’t sustain a normal workforce,” Butkovich said. “You have the most secure prison system in the country and it is one of the least staffed.”
The Florence Correctional Complex encompasses four facilities: a minimum-security facility, a medium-security correctional institute, a high-security penitentiary and the nation’s only Supermax facility. The Supermax prison houses criminals like Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 9/11 co-conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.
The Bureau of Prisons declined requests for interviews for this story and refused to provide specific data regarding the number of open correctional officer positions at the Florence complex. The bureau also declined to provide information about mandatory minimum staffing levels at the facility. In response to emailed questions, spokesman Ben O’Cone said the bureau is offering recruitment and retention bonuses in an effort to keep staffing at needed levels.
The correctional officers’ union gained the support of Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who jointly penned a letter to the Bureau of Prisons asking for increased retention pay at the facility and local control over hiring.
“We have heard that the low pay, forced overtime and dangerous working conditions have led to low morale, attrition of current workers and an inability to recruit an adequate number of qualified staff to run the facility safely,” the senators wrote in their Dec. 8 letter. “We request your help in order to address these issues and ensure a safe environment for Bureau of Prisons staff and the prison inmates.”
Prisons have long struggled to keep staff because of low pay and the nature of the work, but the correctional officers at the Florence complex aren’t the only ones to sound the alarm about understaffing in recent months. Guards in several states have staged protests outside their facilities to draw attention to the issues, including the Florence prison workers.
Only 13,762 of the 20,446 full-time federal correctional officer positions across the country were filled in May, according to the Associated Press. The continued staffing shortages and several high-profile cases of officer misconduct led the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in November to call for the firing of the prison bureau’s director.
The Bureau of Prisons spent millions on 148,000 hours of overtime at the Florence complex in fiscal year 2021 and 146,000 hours the previous fiscal year, O’Cone said in an email.
The staffing problem began four years ago when the Bureau of Prisons implemented a hiring freeze, Butkovich said, and the complex has never recovered. Starting pay for a correctional officer is $43,000, which is not enough to support a family in an expensive state like Colorado and is thousands less than the $50,892 starting pay for Colorado Department of Corrections officers, he said. The federal prisons’ hiring process also takes months, during which candidates too often find other jobs, Butkovich said.
As the shortage continues, guards are being forced to work more and more mandatory overtime, which causes more people to leave. Many correctional officers are forced to work multiple 8-hour overtime shifts a week.
“You see fatigue with every staff member there,” he said. “How long can a person work 12-to-15 hours a day five days a week?”
Weary guards mean more room for mistakes, he said, which can create a security risk for the prison staff and the people incarcerated there, Butkovich said. Although the non-correctional officer staff members being pulled into work guard shifts have been trained, they are not as familiar with the day-to-day routine or the men incarcerated in the prison, he said.
Two men imprisoned in the complex have been killed in homicides in the last three months. Jamarr Thompson, 33, died Dec. 6 after a fight between inmates in the high-security facility. Thirty-year-old Joe Clinton, Jr., died Oct. 7 after a fight in the same facility.
In 2021, the Bureau of Prisons also recorded eight serious assaults on inmates at the Florence complex and one serious assault on staff.
Butkovich said it’s hard to know whether the staffing shortage directly caused the violent incidents but said it was unusual to see so much violence in the facility.
“All of our concerns hit deaf ears,” he said of speaking with the complex’s managers.
News
PHOTOS: Return of the Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival
Thousands of people turned out on Dec. 4 for the return of Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival, held after last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual festival included the Holiday Dog Parade, the Moose March fun run for kids 12 and under and the popular Race of the Santas, which featured dozens of people dressed in Santa Claus outfits running through historic downtown Breckenridge. The evening culminated with the lighting of downtown Breckenridge at the Blue River Plaza off Main Street with 13,000 feet of 250,000 LED holiday lights.
News
Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has 10 business days from Wednesday to respond to allegations that he violated campaign finance laws at a fundraising event in Hawaii for his re-election campaign.
Defend Colorado, a dark-money political group that funds conservative causes, filed the complaint, alleging Weiser, a Democrat, committed the state violations while on a trip to the Attorney Generals Alliance annual meeting June 14-18. Weiser was attending the meeting of a group that takes corporate sponsorships (including companies involved in litigation with Colorado like Juul and Purdue Pharma) in his official capacity as attorney general and chair of the AGA, the complaint states, and alleges that he held a fundraiser June 15 but didn’t appropriately report campaign contributions.
On Wednesday, the Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office issued a decision saying Weiser will have to cure or dispute the allegations within the timeline or a review will be launched to decide how to proceed.
The Elections Division determined that the complaint was filed in time “and alleges facts which, if proven, could support a finding that respondents violated Colorado campaign finance laws. The division also makes an initial determination that the complaint alleges one or more violations that may be curable,” the letter states.
But Weiser disputed the allegations against him, telling CPR News that his campaign always asks for the costs for food and space and pays them.
The complaint alleges that Weiser didn’t report the dining room fee at the Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea Maui Resort for his fundraiser or the food and beverage minimum. He instead reported $437 as an expenditure of food and beverage for the event, rather than the fee for the dining room, which has a $6,000 value, and a food and beverage minimum of $39,760 plus tax and a 25% service charge, according to Defend Colorado.
Additionally, the complaint alleges that Weiser accepted and failed to disclose the “illegal gift,” which it says, “likely came from the AGA as part of the room and conference fees or was a contribution from the resort itself.”
“Colorado voters expect the attorney general to understand and abide by the campaign finance laws of the state,” the complaint states. “Weiser’s case is not a technical matter that can be cured. This is an egregious violation committed by the state’s chief legal officer. While other state attorneys general may be allowed to attend such extravagant events paid by corporate sponsors, and mix campaign events in with the official travel, these are clear violations of Colorado law.”
Weiser’s campaign spokesperson Jacob Becklund said in a statement that they were “forwarded a complaint from the secretary of state filed by a dark money group. We will address the complaint when we have an opportunity to do so. The campaign complies with all campaign finance laws.”
Becklund said Weiser “paid his own way to Hawaii” and that the state employees who went with him paid for their flights.
Defend Colorado asked that the secretary of state’s office in its filing to require Weiser to disclose the source of the contribution and pay a fine. The same group filed an ethics complaint earlier this week against the Colorado Department of Natural Resources’ executive director, and in November, one against Gov. Jared Polis’ former chief of staff.
News
Review: “The Matrix Resurrections” doesn’t know what kind of film it is, despite a charming Keanu Reeves
2 stars. 2 hours and 28 minutes. Rated PG-13.
Red pill or blue pill? Reality or illusion?
When “The Matrix” debuted in 1999, those zeitgeist-y questions felt like reactions to our burgeoning tech anxiety. In addition to being a clever story and fun action movie, “The Matrix” reminded us that we needn’t be tethered to computers. That simulated realities can render us passive and oblivious. That we’re being exploited at the hands of suits and software.
More than two decades later, those messages seem at once hyper-relevant and hopelessly naive, particularly as the “redpill” symbolism, as it’s called, has been co-opted by the far right. That’s certainly not the franchise’s fault, and here it’s redeployed in good faith as the script explores the gray areas outside seemingly binary choices.
What hasn’t changed is the visual aesthetic of “The Matrix,” from its goth-lite costumes and weightless kung-fu throwdowns to its colorful cast and self-aware, big-picture concepts. It’s a pity so many of these come off as arbitrary in the sequel/reboot, “The Matrix Resurrections,” which arrives Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.
A charming, still-compelling Keanu Reeves returns as protagonist Neo, a.k.a. hacker-turned-messiah Thomas Andersen. He not only survived his sacrificial death at the end of 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” but was plugged back into the grid and a meek programming job inside his simulated world, where the events of the first three films are downplayed as a video game trilogy.
Neo’s memories of it — and ours, as seen in flashbacks to previous movies — root the film in its pop-culture context and influence (see the good-hearted but hegemonic “Free Guy,” among countless others). When Neo’s mundane daily loop is intruded upon by strange dreams (memories and/or premonitions, of course) and the insights of his therapist (a delightfully sharp Neil Patrick Harris), he realizes reality isn’t what he thought — especially when a face from the past (Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss) reappears.
Neo’s boss in the Matrix (Jonathan Groff) also reveals himself to be the A.I. villain Mr. Smith (here just Smith), joining a refreshed ensemble that includes an alternate Morpheus — formerly Laurence Fishburne, and now the dashing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Jessica Henwick, who opens the movie as new character Bugs, is another welcome addition and the potential future of the franchise. Jada Pinkett Smith also returns, however weakly, as freedom-fighter-turned-leader Niobe.
Watching Neo evolve from reluctant to full-throated hero is familiar but satisfying, even as scenes feel disconnected from one another. The stark contrasts between the “real” future-apocalypse and the cozy, mindless Matrix renders the idea of rabbit holes moot, having already discovered the bottom.
The callbacks are unapologetic, a playful bit of meta storytelling that’s as artless as it is box-checking, and you can feel director and co-creator Lana Wachowski straining against her corporate masters. The script’s mentions of parent company Warner Bros. aren’t potshots but product placement — and ones that might mean something if there weren’t so many Matrix callbacks in the Babel-tower of intellectual property known as “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
It undermines the supposed universality of Io, the replacement city for the liberated people city of Zion. There, freed from their energy-harvesting pods and illusions, they inhabit an English-speaking steampunk paradise that will undoubtedly be invaded by evil robot Sentinels in later films. Lots of action-figure options here.
The interminable dialogue in “Resurrections” indicts social division, as animated by technology and media, and the sentient bots and zombie-like “sheeple” weaponized against noble causes. Tech-bros aren’t just jerks, they’re literally destructive entities. Office buildings, dingy apartments and alleys provide no respite from the onslaught of symbolic authority (cops, SWAT teams, Agents). Silhouettes and window/water-puddle reflections and mirrors are inescapable. “Get it?!” the movie constantly asks.
Trenchcoats, sunglasses and a numbing shower of point-blank, slow-mo shell casings also feel miscalculated, not so much cool-looking as depressingly rote. Like most fetishistic gun violence, they add little while smearing the momentum with chopped-up editing. Are there any actual life-or-death stakes here?
The plot of “Resurrections” is meant to dazzle and intrigue with a sense that it’s all a bit over their heads, and that certain questions won’t be answered for now. That’s both condescending and empty, a down payment on our future interest when we’ve barely engaged with this object.
The question isn’t whether this movie was necessary. It wasn’t. Like the second and third Matrix entries, it never justifies its existence beyond padding its parent’s pockets and bringing back familiar faces. It’s whether its interrogation of what’s genuine says anything useful or, at least, entertaining during this dark moment in U.S. history. It doesn’t.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Guard shortage creating unsafe conditions at Colorado federal prison complex housing nation’s most notorious criminals, union says
PHOTOS: Return of the Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival
Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions
Review: “The Matrix Resurrections” doesn’t know what kind of film it is, despite a charming Keanu Reeves
#RHOP’s Radicchio Ruckus And The Other Wildest Reality TV Moments Of 2021
Result of Longmont nurses’ union vote still in limbo after almost 6 months
Pick 6: Odds Ben Simmons will get traded to a Nuggets rival
Broncos Journal: Using play action hasn’t been big-play producer for offense
Mead’s Nick Basson overcomes stroke to help lead defending 4A boys basketball champions
Binance’s CZ Wants Entrepreneurs To Create Coins. Does His Argument Make Sense?
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record