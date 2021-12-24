News
Howie Carr: Boston’s 311 comment line tells real story of pandemic
BOS:311 is the City of Boston’s text complaint line that “enables real-time collaboration with citizens, ‘deputizing’ mobile users to become the city’s eyes and ears.”
The line’s quite popular — more than 2.3 million postings so far. Usually it’s about code infractions — illegal parking, illegal dumping, illegal graffiti, etc. Everything illegal is on the table except illegal aliens, of course, because… equity or something.
But the tone of many 311 complaints has shifted this week, since Mayor Michelle Wu’s latest hysteria over Fauci’s Folly.
In case you missed it, Boston is about to become a destination city — for vaccination passports. It’s a public-health crisis, you understand. The new policy was announced Dec. 20. It goes into effect Jan. 15. Omicron is apparently taking all the holidays off this year.
Get woke, go broke, that’s now the City of Boston’s official policy. Nobody ever out-woked Michelle Wu, and she doesn’t care how broke her constituents go as long as she stays woker than woke.
To view the messages for yourself, go to 311.boston.gov before they’re scrubbed by City Hall’s Ministry of Truth.
You can text photos, like someone did from one of the Mass & Cass spillover sites on Southampton Street in Roxbury. Along with a picture of dozens of free-range Americans loitering and zombie-walking, the citizen sent his caption:
“Just got my vaccine outside of McDonald’s. Any city workers looking for free shots? Idk (I don’t know) if it was Moderna, Pfizer or heroin but I got my 1st shot. Seems legit.”
All texters list the nature and address of the problem, so now many texts are directed at 1 City Hall Plaza.
Here’s a “rodent sighting” at City Hall: “No ID for voting or welfare but one for my kid to eat a Happy Meal in McDonald’s. Michelle Wu and her useless city councilors that backed this should hang their heads in shame. You make me sick.”
Another spotted “overflowing trash can” at City Hall: “New York did this and it’s failing miserable (sic). And having no positive impact on COVID/number of cases.”
But that’s not the point, Trash Can. The only goal is to win the woke derby. Michelle’s from Chicago, and she beat the equally woke Lori Lightfoot by two whole days in announcing her passport policy.
That goes down as a “W” for Wu. Who cares about the restaurants and small businesses?
Many city workers — especially those in public safety – are likewise displeased by Wu’s my-way-or-the-highway highhandedness. Here’s a metaphorical text from One Cambridge Street across from City Hall about the mayor and firefighters’ union boss Ed “Edzo” Kelly:
“A small Wu rat and a large Edzo rat were seen chewing on the necks of first responders.”
Buyer’s remorse is reported in Her Honor’s own Ward 18: “My neighbor in Roslindale owns a restaurant, voted for Wu and is now severely depressed. Is there some number we can call to get him services?”
The new mayor just went on local NPR – National Panhandler Radio – and claimed she was receiving racist, sexist messages about her new passports. The moonbat septuagenarian host lapped it all up with a spoon. It fits the alt-left media’s victimhood narrative and we’ll be hearing it again and again and again.
But I didn’t see much misogyny at 311, although some of it is pretty rude, and this is just the beginning. One unvaxxed texter wondered what will happen if he’s around City Hall come Jan. 15 and has to use a restroom, only to be denied entry to the public building.
“Would I be allowed to pull (down) my pants and (expletive deleted) on City Hall Plaza like Nancy Pelosi allows people in San Francisco?”
Most of the texters are making legitimate points, including inquiries about why fans are supposedly going to need a passport to get into Bruins and Celtics games come Jan. 15.
“Why do spectators have to prove vaccination to enter td garden but players do not? Do we have different rules for rich people?”
Good point. Are the rules for everyone, or are all of the city’s leisure classes exempt?
One texter listed the address of a public-housing project on Old Colony Ave: “Numerous unvaxxed people living in this public building. When will they be removed?”
Probably never. If they’re illegal, definitely never.
One skeptic texted a screenshot of a headline: “CDC Data: Fentanyl Overdoses Now Kill More Americans Aged 18-45 Than Covid.” And under that a brief message to the mayor: “Check this out Comrade.”
A vaccinated taxpayer and resident texted: “I will not go to another restaurant or spend another dime in this city … You have NO right to decide what other people do with their bodies … MORALLY WRONG. ‘My body my choice’ – remember???? Not ‘My body, Michelle Wu’s choice.’”
Here’s a random sampling of more 311 text messages:
“The vaccine clearly isn’t working. The last 7 people at work with COVID were fully vaccinated. How does this mandate make anyone safer?”
“If vaccinated people can also carry and pass the virus, why are they allowed to travel freely throughout the city?”
“Destroying small businesses when the FACTS ARE everyone is contagious. END THE CITY RULING.”
“Can you get and pass along COVID-19 to someone else? YES!!! Then what’s the point of the vaccination?”
“From a city that chanted, ‘My body, my choice!’… this is inhumane.”
The city says 311 is Boston’s eyes and ears. If that’s true, Mayor Wu’s ears must be burning.
Massachusetts reports highest daily coronavirus case count of pandemic for second straight day
For the second straight day, the Bay State has shattered its record for most coronavirus cases reported in one day as the omicron variant surges ahead of Christmas.
The state’s recorded death toll also surpassed 20,000 on Thursday.
The daily count of 9,042 new COVID-19 cases is the highest daily case total of the entire pandemic, breaking Wednesday’s tally of 7,817 cases. The prior record high before this week was Jan. 8’s count of 7,635 cases.
The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 7.60%. The rate for Thursday’s report was 8.07%.
State health officials reported 47 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,011. The daily average of deaths is now 23, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have shot up. The 1,632 patients — a daily increase of 11 patients — is more than triple the total of 502 patients from early November. The last time the state had about 1,632 patients was on Feb. 2.
There are now 362 patients in intensive care units, and 213 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,632 total patients, 500 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 31%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Overall in the Bay State, more than 5 million people are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 1.9 million people (1,931,929) have received a booster dose.
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Massachusetts schools as a total of 10,120 staff and students tested positive in the past week.
The weekly report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports 8,576 students and 1,544 staff tested positive for the coronavirus from Dec. 16 to Wednesday.
The count of 10,120 cases represents an increase of 1,744 infections from last week’s report of 8,376 cases.
Vikings’ Michael Pierce happy to be playing again after torn tricep muscle cost him seven games
It wasn’t just an elbow injury that sidelined Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce for seven games this season.
Pierce revealed Thursday that he suffered a partially torn tricep muscle Oct. 3 against Cleveland. He didn’t need surgery before returning Dec. 5 at Detroit, and he has played in the past three games.
“It was a long seven weeks,” said Pierce, speaking to the media for the first time since before the game against the Browns. “It just feels great to play football again.”
Pierce was listed as questionable for the Cleveland game at U.S. Bank Stadium due to elbow and shoulder injuries. He left the 14-7 loss in the second quarter, and his injury after that was said to be his elbow. His absence included a stint on injured reserve for the final three games he was out.
“In all reality, I tore a part of my tricep and, yeah, that takes a little while to heal,” Pierce said. “I’m sure you can imagine. … I had a lot of stuff going on. … I probably rushed myself back out there, tried to give it a go in Cleveland and ended up making it worse.”
It’s been a frustrating past year and a half for Pierce after he signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Vikings as a free agent in March 2020. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma.
Pierce was off to a great start for Minnesota, getting two sacks in his debut in Week 1 at Cincinnati. But soon he found himself again watching games.
“I had a tough year and a half, and then the injury on top of it,” said Pierce, whose Vikings (7-7) play host to the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) on Sunday.
Before he was put on injured reserve, Pierce at one point returned to practice. But coaches decided he was not yet ready to play.
“Anytime you miss a year, I’d like to think of myself in the prime of my career, so you try to rush yourself back as quickly as possible, and I just wasn’t ready,” said Pierce, 29, in his sixth season. “So you had to deal with that. … But thankfully I’m healthy now.”
Pierce has started in each of his three games back, but has averaged just 31 snaps. Much of that has to do with three-year veteran Armon Watts emerging when Pierce was out. Watts, tied for third on the team with five sacks, has averaged 36.3 snaps the past three games while also seeing action at three-technique defensive tackle.
“When I was out, you saw Armon take leaps and bounds,” Pierce said.
Now that he’s back, Pierce hopes to help the Vikings down the stretch. They likely need to win their final three games to make the playoffs.
“Long story short, the injury happened, I spent seven weeks on I.R., it was a rough time to watch football, but thankfully we’re in the position where we can make some things happen as far as the playoffs go,” he said.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of Sunday’s pivotal game vs. Bengals
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice again Thursday, casting further doubt on his status for Sunday’s pivotal AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson has not played or practiced since suffering an ankle sprain during the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman didn’t provide much clarity on Jackson’s game status Thursday, saying that the team is taking it “day to day” with the star quarterback.
“You really want them out there working on their craft, but these things happen,” Roman said. “You have to work through them. Before the Denver game, he missed Wednesday and Thursday, and I thought he played a great game. So, he has the capability to do that. We have all the confidence in him and [backup] Tyler [Huntley].”
If Jackson is unable to play, Huntley will make his third start of the season and second straight. Huntley, who recorded 288 total yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, believes he is growing more confident each time he steps on the field.
“I feel like football … You can’t just talk about football; you have to actually do reps and get the actual feeling of a game,” Huntley said. “I feel like it’s getting more confidence in my teammates and my coaches that I could help them in a way that they needed. And I just try my best to just help the Ravens win – that’s all.”
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), left guard Ben Powers (foot), safety Brandon Stephens (illness) and offensive tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (knee) also did not practice Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle, nose tackle Brandon Williams and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva took rest days.
Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), who has missed the past two games, was a full participant. Cornerback Tavon Young (concussion), fullback Patrick Ricard and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) were limited participants. Young returned to practice after being sidelined Wednesday.
Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow (right finger) and starting running back Joe Mixon (ankle) were full participants for the second straight day. Offensive tackle Fred Johnson (illness) sat out Thursday while guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (toe) were limited.
