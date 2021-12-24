News
Joe Judge’s Giants thank support staff with record Christmas bonuses
The Giants’ cafeteria staff didn’t know what to think on Tuesday afternoon when coach Joe Judge walked into the kitchen and the office of executive chef Angelo Basilone.
Then Basilone realized what Judge was doing: The head coach was hand-delivering Christmas bonuses to the eight-person staff that fuels his team, money raised by all the Giants’ coaches and players to say thank you.
“To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’” Basilone, 47, told the Daily News on Thursday with a laugh. “He shook my hand, thanked me, told me to thank my staff, and asked me to distribute it to everybody. He was grateful for all the hard work that we put in.”
Basilone described “some teary eyes” and “shocked faces” as the cafeteria’s employees saw the amount they were receiving. And this is the part that will blow you away.
Judge, his coaching staff, and the Giants’ players chipped in a total of $300,000 this holiday season and spread it out among 70 members of the organization’s support staff this week, multiple sources told the News.
That is a Giants record.
“The number’s astronomically high. It’s the highest it’s been on any team I’ve ever been on in my career,” said captain Logan Ryan, who has also played for the Patriots and Titans. “And it’s helping a lot of people out, people who have kids, who are dealing with the stresses of Covid or whatever it may be.”
The bonuses went to equipment managers, cafeteria workers and nutritionists, to the video and public relations departments — to anyone who’s had a hand in making the operation go.
The Giants’ highest Christmas bonus total prior to Judge’s hiring was $80,000 given to 30 employees in 2019, per sources.
Last year, Judge’s team more than doubled that generosity, raising $200,000 worth of Christmas bonuses for 70 employees. Now they’ve topped that by $100,000 in year two.
“They always do a great job, but this was a nice year for us,” one football support staffer said with a smile on Thursday. “The coaches were a part of it, too.”
This year’s average bonus comes out to $4,285 per employee. That is a knee-buckling amount of money for people making a lot less than the coaches and players they support.
“One of our employee’s basements flooded when we had that big storm back in October,” Basilone said. “We have two employees with brand new babies. It goes a long way for a lot of them. It really does mean a lot. We watch every snap. We are humbled to be part of the team, lucky to be part of the organization. And to know they consider us part of the family is great.”
Ryan, the Giants’ safety, remembers seeing “some people in the cafeteria crying” last year, too.
“You don’t know how much a little bit of money does for somebody and what situation they’re in,” Ryan said. “You never know what someone’s going through.”
The players take pride in helping the people who help them, and their thoughtfulness speaks volumes about their culture building behind the scenes.
Absent more wins on the field, there may be no greater sign of the locker room’s investment in Judge’s program than this year’s unprecedented commitment to taking care of their own.
“I just don’t think wins and losses define your character,” Ryan said. “Failure, or whatever you want to call it: you might not get the results that we want, but it doesn’t mean there’s not good people. And something like this, when you’re in a position to help others in your workplace and support them and give back the best you can, it says a lot about people’s character. There’s good people in this building.”
The coaches and players raised this year’s record amount by simply passing around a sheet of paper. Judge urged the players to donate to the people that work hard for them, saying “it can change lives,” Ryan recalled. Then different players set the standard for each position room.
“We’ve got some guys in our [defensive backs] room that set the standard and people followed, captains and elsewhere,” Ryan said. “Who you could imagine could afford to give some, gave some and more. And even the lowest [salaried] guys on our roster were giving good money.”
The bonuses mean even more to the support staff given the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not just the personal weight of trying to keep themselves and family healthy.
In the cafeteria, for example, protocols are strict and they “change constantly,” Basilone said. More sanitation is required. There have been weeks when players had to grab and go and couldn’t even sit down and eat in the cafeteria. Basilone’s staff even misses interacting with staff members who aren’t classified as Tiers 1 and 2 in the league’s COVID protocols.
“It’s been a challenge,” he said. “We’re hoping it gets back to normal soon.”
When Judge walked into Basilone’s office on Tuesday, though, it was a powerful message to his staff that they are not doing thankless jobs. They are appreciated as part of the team.
“It’s a long season for everybody from training camp to now,” Basilone said. “The first person [working in the kitchen] walks through the door at 5 a.m. and the last person leaves around 7:30-8 o’clock. For [Judge] to realize and recognize we’re putting in the long hours and being there for them is great.”
“There’s just admiration,” Ryan said, “for the people around us that make it all happen.”
Dave Hyde: Fifty years later, A Christmas Story that changed the Miami Dolphins franchise
One player lost 18 pounds. Another was so weary he fell asleep in the shower. A small group of others stood silent, either hugging by their lockers or holding each other up for support.
That was the winning locker room.
“What a Christmas,” Miami Dolphins guard Larry Little remembers.
What a riveting, exhausting, preposterously historic Christmas Day game. For 82 minutes and 40 seconds, a playoff game involving 14 future Hall of Famers — including both coaches and quarterbacks — ended with the Dolphins’ Garo Yepremian running on the field to kick a winning field goal and being stopped by a muddied and battered teammate.
“If you miss this,’ said fullback Larry Csonka, the player who lost 18 pounds that day, “I’ll kill you.”
Fifty years ago on Dec. 25, 1971, the Dolphins won, “The Longest Game Ever,” as it was immediately called, a title that still stands. It was a double-overtime game of such consequence and forever drama it’s considered the start of everything great about the Dolphins. Coach Don Shula’s star. Owner Joe Robbie’s design. The Super Bowl runs of the 1970s. The portfolio that remains today.
“The magic carpet ride began that day,” said the late Dolphins tight end, Jim Mandich.
What ingredients mix for epic sports event? They were all there that day. Playoff consequence. Historic length. Rosters studded with great talent. A defending Super Bowl champion in Kansas City and an ascending one in Miami.
There were heroics on the losing side, too, like Ed Podolak having 350 all-purpose yards, including an answering 78-yard kickoff return in the final minutes just after the Dolphins went ahead.
There was an unlikely goat, too, as Kansas City’s Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud missed two field goals, including a 31-yarder with 36 seconds left in regulation. Another attempt was blocked in overtime.
It was all such twisted drama and unscripted surprises that, years afterward, apropos of nothing, Kansas City Coach Hank Stram would blurt out, “I can’t believe we lost that game.”
“Everyone knew he was talking about that Christmas Day game,” longtime friend Danny More said.
That’s how the Dolphins remember it, too. They can’t believe they won. They were cramped. They were tired. Most were stretched beyond any game in their careers. Kansas City was a perennial contender, having been to two of the first five Super Bowls and won in 1970. The Dolphins franchise had never won a playoff game.
Even now, all these years later, quarterback Bob Griese remembers looking down at the play chart on the sideline that Christmas Day and seeing a favorite play he hadn’t called that day. He didn’t want to call it early and forgot about it until this moment.
When the Dolphins got the ball, he went in the huddle and said, “We’ve played 5 1/2 quarters against the best team in the NFL and they don’t want to win this. Let’s go win this.”
That drive he called the play they all remember: “Roll Right, Trap Left.”
He saw the linemen’s eyes lit up. They liked that intricate play. In the split backfield, running back Mercury Morris went to the right. Griese turned as if to toss the ball to him, but then deftly handed back to Csonka moving inside to the left.
“I pulled from right guard to the left ahead of Zonk,” Little said. “When I got to the hole, I ran through it real easy. No one was there. And down field, I moved into position to take a guy’s head off … well, I’m not sure you can say that in today’s football. Their guy ducked as I went to hit him and I ran over top of him.”
Csonka ran 29 yards to the Kansas City 36-yard line. The goal posts were at the front of the end zone in those days, meaning the yard line equaled the field-goal length.
In came Yepremian. He was a Cypriot whose family fled war to London, who then came to America after his older brother got a college soccer scholarship. The NCAA ruled Yepremian couldn’t play in college as he’d played semi-pro soccer.
He wrote every NFL team for a job. The first pro game he saw was as the Detroit Lions kicker. He ran to the wrong sideline after a kickoff. He had no idea what a field goal was. “I kick you a touchdown,” he famously said.
Five years later, Yepremian kicked that field goal in Kansas City, saw it start through the goal posts and did his routine of turning his back on the ball before its arc completed and jogged to midfield. That’s when something eerie hit him.
“The stadium went silence,” he once told me. “I had a panic attack. I thought I missed it. Then I realized we were in Kansas City and everyone was silent because I made it. Their season was over.”
The Dolphins party started. When they arrived at Miami airport, 30,000 fans greeted them. It was chaos. Cordons were set up for the players to walk through. Yepremian, his bald head already covered with lipstick from flight attendants’ congratulatory kisses, needed a police escort from fans rubbing his pate.
He was tucked in a room for safety. The president of National Airlines entered with champagne and everyone toasted Yepremian and the Dolphins win. He and his wife, Mariza, left the airport at 4:30 a.m.
Yepremian died in 2015. So many in that game are gone. Shula, who passed in 2020, had his own airport exit story. His car didn’t start. He and his 12-year-old son, Dave, stuck their thumbs out by the road. A fan picked up the hitchhikers and drove them to their Miami Lakes home. The Shulas invited him in for a drink.
The longest day was finally done.
“That’s the day we grew up as men,” Little said.
They lost the Super Bowl that year, then won two others, including in the 1972 Perfect Season. Griese, now 76, says he still hears from fans about how their Christmas Day plans were delayed by the game that went on and on and in some ways has never really ended.
How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?
By The Associated Press
How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Children younger than 5 can’t get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays.
“Surround them with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, boosted if eligible,” advises Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She also encourages taking COVID-19 home tests before gatherings.
The CDC recommends that anyone who’s not vaccinated – including children ages 2 and older – wear masks indoors in public. If your child is younger than 2 — or cannot wear a mask for other reasons — the agency suggests limiting visits with unvaccinated people. And it says to keep a distance between the child and others in public places.
Adults might also opt to wear a mask indoors in public to set an example for young children, the CDC says. But in virus hot spots, it says everyone should wear masks in those settings, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated.
Matthew Binnicker, an expert in viral infections at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, says it might be a good idea to have everyone masked at family gatherings if unvaccinated children are present, since there’s still a chance vaccinated adults can spread the virus.
He also suggests limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says family get-togethers shouldn’t be confused with “parties with 30, 40, 50 people” where you don’t know who is vaccinated.
“Those are the kind of functions — in the context of COVID and particularly in the context of omicron — that you do not want to go to,” he says.
In the U.S., children ages 5 to 11 can get kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The company is testing an even smaller dose for babies and preschoolers.
______
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?
How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Arnold under a water boil order
ARNOLD, Mo. – The city of Arnold is under a water boil order until further notice due to a major break on a water main that happened Friday morning.
The water main break is causing low pressure in the water system for Public Water Supply District No. 1, according to an alert found on the Public Water Supply District 1 of Jefferson County’s website.
The boil order will remain in effect until the water can be tested. Once the order is lifted, a notice will be posted.
