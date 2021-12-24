Celebrities
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Sparkly Green Dress As She Celebrates Being ‘Boosted’ For The Holidays
During a pre-holiday celebration, Kelsea Ballerini looked festive for the occasion in a sparkling green dress as she posed in front of the Christmas tree.
Kelsea Ballerini is ready for Christmas! Ahead of the big day, she celebrated the upcoming occasion with some friends and definitely looked ready for the holidays. For the party, Kelsea rocked a long-sleeved, green mini dress, which was sequined and sparkling in photos. She paired the look with sky-high, open-toed heels and had her new brunette hair pulled back into a top knot. Kelsea posed with a friend in front of the Christmas tree with presents underneath.
In the caption for her series of photos, Kelsea also revealed that she’d received the COVID booster vaccine after initially getting the first two doses earlier this year. “Merry, bright, boosted and buzzed,” she wrote. “I love the holidays.”
The gallery of images also included some photos of Kelsea and her husband, Morgan Evans, wearing matching Christmas pajamas. Her mom was also in attendance for the family shoot, along with Kelsea’s dog, Dibs, who wore a Santa hat. Another photo showed off a holiday-inspired drink, complete with a candy cane decoration. Kelsea also posted two funny TikTok videos from her pre-Christmas celebrations.
Recently, Kelsea has been hard at work with recording her next album after dropping two records in 2020. Her album, Kelsea, came out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Then, that September, she shared stripped-down recordings of all the songs on a second album, Ballerini. Kelsea recently shared on Instagram that she plans to “take her time” with this next record and enjoy herself in the process.
In November, Kelsea also released her very first book of poetry. The poems were extremely vulnerable and shared the singer’s most intimate and personal feelings. She opened up about witnessing a classmate get shot and killed in high school, and publicly came clean about her past struggles with bulimia for the first time. Kelsea has said that writing the book was a positive experience for her, and fans have been loving her openness.
Celebrities
‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Shades Heather Dubrow’s Appearance
Kelly Dodd continues to be vocal about the currently airing 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
After exiting the show along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Vargas, in June, Kelly has been weighing in on the latest dramas of the show. And on Wednesday, she commented not only on Heather Dubrow but also her former frenemy, Shannon Beador.
After the Reality TV Bliss fan page on Twitter said that “bringing Heather back was a huge mistake,” Kelly agreed, and she slammed her former co-star as “insufferable.”
“Ya think?? She’s insufferable,” Kelly, who currently hosts Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, tweeted back to the page.
Then, after the same fan page suspected that Heather was pulling her hair in tight ponytails in an effort to smooth over potential wrinkles on her face, Kelly pointed out that there is one part of her body that Heather can’t hide.
“Heather keeps pulling her hair up tight so you can’t see the lines on her face. It’s stupid because you can still see them. Get the lift or age gracefully. Stop being so f’n fake,” the fan page wrote.
“You can’t hide the neck,” Kelly responded.
Kelly also took aim at Heather’s looks by reacting to the photo seen below of Andy and a puppet with a “lmfao.”
Lmfao 😂
— Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 23, 2021
Also on Twitter, after someone suggested that Shannon “needs to go,” Kelly confirmed she did not agree.
“I like her she’s good TV,” Kelly replied.
Just last week, Kelly took aim at Heather on Instagram after seeing that Jeff Lewis had spoken out against her, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the RHOC cast member is “not” a good person.
“I’ve witnessed how she treated people. And I will never, ever, I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive,” he had said.
And in response, Kelly declared, “He’s right!”
“Ask any waiter or service industry person in the OC. She treats everyone like they are beneath her!!” Kelly claimed.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Tom Holland Claps Back At Martin Scorsese For Saying Marvel Movies Are ‘Not Cinema’
The ‘Spider-Man’ star defended Marvel movies from criticism, saying that as much work goes into them as critically-acclaimed films.
Don’t turn your nose at Marvel movies with Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actor spoke out against past comments that acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, 79, had made about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor explained that just as much work goes into a major superhero movie as does an Oscar-worthy motion picture during a December 24 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Tom, who starred in the 2012 film The Impossible, which earned his co-star Naomi Watts an Oscar-nomination, said that the iconic Goodfellas director doesn’t have a clue as to what goes into an MCU flick. “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” he said.
Tom continued to say that cost was the ultimate difference in a Marvel movie versus a critical darling, because he and others that work on the movies tend to put in the same level of work for both. “I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” he said.
The Spider-Man star said that some of his Marvel co-stars like Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson would agree with his comparison. He also mentioned that there are “different levels of pressure,” because “millions of people” will see superhero movies regardless of whether they’re good or bad, while others may skip out on a bad indie film. Tom also joked that “there’s less Spandex in ‘Oscar movies.’”
Marty, whose been nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won in 2007 for The Departed, had dismissed Marvel movies in a September 2019 interview with Empire Magazine, via IndieWire. While the director had said that they “weren’t cinema,” he had acknowledged that a lot of work went into them. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” he said.
The director later clarified his remarks in a November 2019 op-ed for The New York Times. He explained that part of his dislike for Marvel movies was merely “personal taste,” but he also mentioned that major franchise movies tend to dominate movie theaters all over the country. “In many places around this country and around the world, franchise films are now your primary choice if you want to see something on the big screen. It’s a perilous time in film exhibition, and there are fewer independent theaters than ever,” he wrote.
Celebrities
Larsa Pippen Shares Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian
Larsa Pippen, who just rejoined the Real Housewives of Miami, has a strange history with the Kardashian empire. She was once besties with Kim until the family mysteriously unfollowed Larsa in July 2020.
In a past interview, the RHOM star said Kanye West was the reason Kim ended their friendship, but neither side revealed the gory details about the feud.
Larsa told Entertainment Tonight that the situation is better now. “Kim and I are in a good place,” she said, and also expressed, “I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”
She then explained, “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story. [Being on RHOM] kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”
In the first episode of the new season, which recently aired on Peacock, Adriana de Moura shaded Larsa, saying, “Larsa left Miami, but the minute the Kardashians shunned her out, now she’s back in the group and trying to really regain our friendship and trust. So, there’s mystery there and I’m curious.”
At a dinner party later in the season (shown in a recent trailer), Adriana slammed Larsa for “trying to become the new Kim Kardashian.”
“I don’t know why Adriana would say that,” said Pippen in her interview with ET. “She likes to fight. She’s one of those people that loves to be in a cat fight. She’s got her claws out, and I feel like that was just an easy dig at me.”
Though the scene hasn’t yet aired, Larsa said she offered a worthy comeback to Adriana’s dig. She also revealed, “I’m kind of out of character. When someone attacks me, I don’t know how to act sometimes. I need to tone it down a tad bit. I’m just not used to being attacked.”
Photos Credit: MEGA
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Sparkly Green Dress As She Celebrates Being ‘Boosted’ For The Holidays
‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Shades Heather Dubrow’s Appearance
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him
Tom Holland Claps Back At Martin Scorsese For Saying Marvel Movies Are ‘Not Cinema’
Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary
74% Of Bitcoin Holders Remain In Profit At Current Prices
Airlines cancel Xmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
Sun To The Sun? Tron Founder Will Go To Space On Blue Origin Mission Next Year
Many Metaverse Tokens Regain Lost Momentum This Christmas Eve
DeBond’s Seed Funding Round Confirms Demand For Decentralzied Bonds In DeFi
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves