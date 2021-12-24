Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Twin In Coats For Cute Selfies – Photos
Winter chic! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable daughter Penelope bundled up for the cool LA temperatures in coats on Dec. 23.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her daughter Penelope, 9, looked so cute as they twinned in coats. The mother-daughter duo were straight off the run way in their stylish choices, with the Poosh founder opted for a winter white ensemble consisting of an oversized trench, a wide legged pant, sheer top and matching boots. Meanwhile, Penelope paid tribute to House of Gucci with a beige Gucci monogrammed coat, white pants and a gold pair of loafers from the luxe Italian label. “pandkourt,” Kourtney sweetly simply captioned the Dec. 23 post.
The mirror selfies, snapped at Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas home in front of her iconic photo wall, garnered over 900,000 likes in just four short hours. “Cuties,” Isabella Grutman commented, while Khloe Kardashian added, “The best!” Kourt’s BFF Simon Huck also chimed in, writing “P’s look is strong” — he can say that again. Another of Kourt’s friends, Stacey Bendet of dress label alice + olivia, added, “obsessed.” So are we!
Penelope looked so confident as she posed alongside her reality star mama, clearly ready for her close up (much like her dad Scott Disick, 38)! At one point, P even took control of the impromptu photoshoot as she snapped the pics of the twosome herself. Towards the final images, Kourt channeled Penelope’s attitude with a pair of black dramatic sunglasses that looked straight out of Men In Black.
It’s unclear if Kourtney and her daughter were headed out for an evening or spending the night at Kris’, however, the family is likely getting ready for their iconic Christmas Eve party tomorrow! Kris has notoriously hosted the star-studded night-before-Christmas soiree for years, which will also include Kourt’s fiancé Travis Barker, 46, this year.
The couple have been romantically linked since early last year, and took their romance public in the spring! After just a few months of dating, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question with an ultra-romantic proposal at Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, CA on the beach. Travis left no detail to spare as he decked the beach out with gorgeous roses and candles, presenting his bride-to-be with a stunning oval shaped diamond.
Kim Kardashian Introduced Pete Davidson To Her Kids Amid Romance: ‘They Adore Him’
Just over two months into his romance with Kim Kardashian, the reality star introduced beau Pete Davidson to her children a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim Kardashian, 41, is no longer keeping her relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, casual, as HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the SNL actor has officially met her kids! According to a well-connected Kardashian family insider, “Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend.’ Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!” they said.
Their romance has turned quite serious in recent weeks. Prior to Pete’s formal introduction the most important people in Kim’s life — namely her four children with rapper Kanye West, 44 — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — Kim recently just met the most important person in Pete’s life! Less than one week ago, as HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported, Pete brought Kim to meet his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, 52, at her home in Staten Island, New York. During the visit, our sources said that they engaged in “Intimate conversations” and that Kim left with a really “warm feeling” over how well it went.
It’s been a busy week of jet setting from coast to coast for Hollywood’s newest “it” couple. After a weekend in the Big Apple that also included dinner and a movie, Kim and Pete flew to Los Angeles, where they were seen having breakfast at the Beverly Hills together on the morning of December 20. Later that same day, Pete was spotted jewelry shopping in Beverly Hills, while driving Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce. He later took her car out for another spin, too, when he was photographed buying more presents — -possibly for her four little ones!
But don’t expect for Pete to be there while her kids unwrap their Christmas gifts –not this year at least. On December 10, Kim filed documents in an LA courthouse to become “legally single” from her estranged rapper ex-husband — ending Kanye’s hopes of reconciliation. However, he is still going to be included in her holiday plans this year, as Kim is putting her kids first! Pete, meanwhile, has some big shoes to fill this coming week, as he gets ready to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, 29, and ring us into the new Year!
Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos
Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23.
Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
Violet, who is the spitting image of her mother Jennifer Garner, 49, rocked a black floral dress over opaque tights along with a leather pair of western style booties. The teenager donned a short bob cut and added her usual plastic square glasses to her look. Ben was decidedly more casual in a white henley long sleeve and beige chino pants, along with fresh white sneakers.
Chris has seemingly been supportive of Ben and Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance 17 years after breaking off their engagement: she was spotted out with the couple and her grandkids Seraphina, 12, along with and J.Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on their way to see Hamilton back in August.
Bennifer have been getting ready for Christmas in recent days, hitting various shops in the Beverly Hills area including Bed, Bath & Beyond as well as luxury boutiques like Christian Dior and Valentino. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” a source said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”
“He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family,” they also added.
Celebrity Restaurateur Derrick Hayes Teams Up With Walmart To Gift Families Essential Items & Toys
We love to see it!
Celebrity restaurateur Derrick Hayes is more than just the successful visionary behind Atlanta’s hottest cheesesteak chain. He’s also a fixture in the community who gives back to families in need every holiday season.
Guests from across the city poured into The Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in downtown Atlanta for free toys, essential items, infant supplies, and positive vibes from Hayes.
“While celebrating holidays that are centered around giving back, gathering together, and expressing gratitude — I’m honored to be in a position to give back to our customers. Big thank you to @Walmart College Park for for joining us!”
The 5th Annual holiday gift giveaway was the latest of Hayes’ local philanthropic efforts as part of his David and Derrick Hayes Foundation that continues to meet the needs of Atlanta’s underserved population that patronizes his popular Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks brand.
“We do this every year. We know the community stands for us, so we stand for the community. Without the people, Big Dave’s would not be here so the least we can do is be there for the kids,” said Hayes.
The David & Derrick Hayes Foundation was founded by Hayes in 2020 and extends its reach to support men, women and children in efforts to improve the African-American generational wealth gap while addressing mental health, physical health, education and more.
“I am committed to supporting and uplifting the people of Atlanta, and partnering with Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the greatest and most impactful ways to give back to my hometown,” said Event Sponsorship Collaborator/College Park Walmart Store Manager Valencia Reddington.
For more info on Derrick Hayes/Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, click here.
