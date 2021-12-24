News
LA Police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said.
The male suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.
Police initially responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, Los Angeles Police Capt. Stacy Spell said at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person.
The suspect was struck by the officers’ bullets and killed, Spell said.
One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall and struck the 14-year-old girl, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi.
Choi said authorities do not yet know the man’s motive or whether he knew the woman he initially assaulted in the store.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said that woman had moderate to serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.
Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report. It was not immediately clear what weapon was involved in that assault.
He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.
Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”
Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting.
News
Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday.
Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law.”
Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report chronicled accusations from 11 women and led to Cuomo’s resignation from office, though he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.
Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi, in a statement released Thursday afternoon, said Cuomo didn’t recall touching the trooper.
Azzopardi said it was common for the former governor to acknowledge a trooper who would hold the door open for him. Azzopardi didn’t respond to a question about whether Cuomo would acknowledge troopers by touching them.
“As he has said many times, Gov. Cuomo did not remember touching the trooper, but said that it was a common custom for him to acknowledge the presence of a trooper — male or female — holding a door as he walked past them,” Azzopardi said. “This was only meant to be an acknowledgment of their presence and nothing more.”
James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of federal and state civil rights law. But she said pursuing potential criminal penalties would be up to prosecutors.
According to the report, the trooper said Cuomo ran the palm of his left hand across her abdomen, to her belly button and then to her right hip, where she kept her gun, while she held a door open for him as he left an event at Belmont Park on Sept. 23, 2019.
Cuomo was at the state-owned racetrack, home to the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, to break ground on a new arena for the NHL’s New York Islanders. The arena, adjacent to the track’s main grandstand and paddock, opened last month.
The trooper, a member of Cuomo’s security detail, told James’ investigators that Cuomo’s conduct at the event made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”
News
Regis President and CEO Athayde resigns amid stock drop
Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based owner and franchiser of retail hair solons, announced Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Athayde has resigned from the company.
Matthew Doctor, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, was named interim chief executive officer. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the board through March 19, the company said, and the board will conduct a search for a permanent president and CEO, considering internal and external candidates.
The board also promoted Jim Lain, president of Franchise Operations, to chief operating officer, and Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of People & Culture, to executive vice president and chief people officer.
The company’s stock lost more than 15 percent Thursday, to $1.69 a share. Shares have lost about 80 percent this year.
News
Loons lose Ozzie Alonso to Atlanta United
Minnesota United made efforts to bring captain Ozzie Alonso back for the 2022 season, but the free agent midfielder signed with Atlanta United on Thursday. This change adds another layer to the connection between the 2017 MLS expansion cousins.
Alonso, who played three straight seasons for the Loons, will go to Atlanta on a one-year contract, with a club option for 2023.
Minnesota brought in Wil Trapp to take over a leading role as the club’s holding midfielder before the 2021 season, but the 36-year-old Alonso kept contributing. He played 1,412 minutes across 24 games, including 15 starts, last year.
After a decade in Seattle, Alonso helped bring the Loons to three straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances (2019-21). He scored the first goal in the history of Allianz Field and played in 61 total games for Minnesota.
Alonso will reunite in Atlanta with new head coach Gonzalo Pineda; Alonso and Pineda were together in Seattle.
Minnesota does not play Atlanta during the 2022 MLS season.
GREGUS TO SAN JOSE
Jan Gregus, who was Alonso’s midfield partner in Minnesota in 2019 and 2020, was picked by the San Jose Earthquakes in stage two of MLS re-entry draft on Thursday.
The Loons declined Gregus’ contract option for 2022, allowing the former Designated Player to depart.
San Jose must provide Gregus a “genuine offer,” and if the two sides agree, the 6-foot-3 Slovakian will remain in the MLS Western Conference.
San Jose comes to Allianz Field on March 19.
LOONS ADD ‘KEEPER
Minnesota picked up goalkeeper Eric Dick in the re-entry draft Thursday. The 27-year-old was drafted by Sporting Kansas City in 2018 and was loaned to Phoenix Rising. He then went to Columbus Crew and was loaned to Indy Eleven.
Dick will be a depth piece for the Loons. He has 45 career appearances, including one MLS start.
