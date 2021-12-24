News
Loons lose Ozzie Alonso to Atlanta United
Minnesota United made efforts to bring captain Ozzie Alonso back for the 2022 season, but the free agent midfielder signed with Atlanta United on Thursday. This change adds another layer to the connection between the 2017 MLS expansion cousins.
Alonso, who played three straight seasons for the Loons, will go to Atlanta on a one-year contract, with a club option for 2023.
Minnesota brought in Wil Trapp to take over a leading role as the club’s holding midfielder before the 2021 season, but the 36-year-old Alonso kept contributing. He played 1,412 minutes across 24 games, including 15 starts, last year.
After a decade in Seattle, Alonso helped bring the Loons to three straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances (2019-21). He scored the first goal in the history of Allianz Field and played in 61 total games for Minnesota.
Alonso will reunite in Atlanta with new head coach Gonzalo Pineda; Alonso and Pineda were together in Seattle.
Minnesota does not play Atlanta during the 2022 MLS season.
GREGUS TO SAN JOSE
Jan Gregus, who was Alonso’s midfield partner in Minnesota in 2019 and 2020, was picked by the San Jose Earthquakes in stage two of MLS re-entry draft on Thursday.
The Loons declined Gregus’ contract option for 2022, allowing the former Designated Player to depart.
San Jose must provide Gregus a “genuine offer,” and if the two sides agree, the 6-foot-3 Slovakian will remain in the MLS Western Conference.
San Jose comes to Allianz Field on March 19.
LOONS ADD ‘KEEPER
Minnesota picked up goalkeeper Eric Dick in the re-entry draft Thursday. The 27-year-old was drafted by Sporting Kansas City in 2018 and was loaned to Phoenix Rising. He then went to Columbus Crew and was loaned to Indy Eleven.
Dick will be a depth piece for the Loons. He has 45 career appearances, including one MLS start.
News
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson considers it a ‘statement game’ facing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey
Last August, four months before the game, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said on a podcast he had “circled” a date with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Thursday, he said he really did circle the game on a calendar with a red pen.
The Vikings will face the Rams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Jefferson against Ramsey will be a matchup to watch. Jefferson this week made his second straight Pro Bowl and Ramsey was selected to his fifth in a row.
“I’m excited,’’ Jefferson said. “I feel like I live for these moments, ever since I was a kid, just going up against that top guy. I’m a natural competitor. … To me, it’s a statement game for me considering myself one of the top receivers in the league and solidifying myself. Definitely ready for it.”
When Jefferson was a guest at training camp last August on “All things Covered,’’ a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, he was asked by McFadden “the one cornerback you want to see line up opposite against you.” Jefferson wasted no time in saying Ramsey.
Jefferson never has met Ramsey but said he has been watching highlights of him playing “for some years now.”
“Jalen, he’s an elite player,’’ said offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. “And Justin’s playing really well and that will be a very important matchup.’’
Jefferson also is looking forward Sunday to seeing Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, who starred at LSU before Jefferson did, is a mentor to the Minnesota receiver.
Jefferson, with 2,735 yards, is on the verge of breaking Beckham’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons. Beckham had 2,755 in 2014 and 2015 with the New York Giants.
“Need 21 yards,’’ Jefferson said. “Definitely been keeping the tabs for that.’’
Jefferson’s recent play has gotten the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He tweeted during during Minnesota’s 17-9 win last Monday at Chicago, “Justin Jefferson is so TOUGH!!!! #YoungKing.’’
“I’m a big fan of Bron, so it was crazy to see that,” Jefferson said. “I’ve always got to show out in front of him.”
DANTZLER FOR BREELAND
After the Vikings released cornerback Bashaud Breeland last Saturday following a verbal altercation at practice with coaches and players, it meant Cameron Dantzler would return to the starting lineup. Danztler played all 73 defensive snaps against the Bears, and the reviews were good.
Dantzler was a starter last year as a rookie before losing his job to Breeland. Prior to Monday, he had started four games this season when Peterson was out.
“It’s a great opportunity for Cam to go out there and showcase what he’s been working on all summer and also kind of like in the shadows of Breeland, not really having an opportunity to play,’’ Peterson said.
Peterson didn’t want to say much about the release of Breeland, saying “things didn’t go the way the organization viewed it” and that the decision was “above my pay grade.”
BRIEFLY
Jefferson on Thursday was named winner of the Korey Stringer Media Good Award. The award, presented annually by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association and named after the late Vikings tackle, goes to player for his notable dealings with the media. … With Breeland gone and Dantzler back in the lineup, the top reserve at cornerback has become Kris Boyd. Boyd has had some good moments but also had a key taunting penalty on Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh, and was fined $4,874 by the NFL. “Kris still has his ups and downs with bonehead thing but they’re fewer and far between now,’’ said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.
News
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
President Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to block imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor, the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against the Asian power for alleged abuses.
The measure had to overcome some initial hesitation from the White House, as well as corporate opposition, to win final passage last week in the Senate, following earlier House passage. Biden also signed a separate bill Thursday funding research into a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“Today, I signed the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act,” Biden said on Twitter, along with a photo of him as he signed the legislative text at his desk in the Oval Office. “The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure supply chains are free from the use of forced labor — including from Xinjiang and other parts of China.”
The new law is the latest in a series of attempts by the U.S. to get tough with China over its alleged systemic and widespread abuse of ethnic and religious minorities in its western region, especially Xinjiang’s predominantly Muslim Uyghurs.
It requires U.S. government agencies to expand their monitoring of the use of forced labor by China’s ethnic minorities. Crucially, it creates a presumption that goods coming from Xinjiang are made with forced labor. Businesses will have to prove that forced labor, including by workers transferred from Xinjiang, was not used in manufacturing the product before it will be allowed into the U.S.
The House and Senate each passed the measure with overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans.
It wasn’t until shortly before the Senate voted last week that the White House said Biden supported the measure. The announcement followed months in which the White House declined, despite repeated questioning, to take a public stand on an earlier version of the measure.
News
NFL Bet Box — Week 16
Football from Thursday to Tuesday nearly nonstop — who doesn’t love the Bahamas Bowl? It’s hard to get any Christmas shopping in. I’ve got about 24 hours to make some magic.
Thankfully amid a 6-10 week I was able to do something about it, faded myself, and get a little extra jingle in the pocket heading into Consumerpalooza. Apologies to whoever followed me into thinking the Seahawks might have one last flight because by the end of the weekend I was seeing Rams and was able to get down on it.
But still, 6-10 is no way to go through life and expect to put much joy under the tree. Here’s to ending Week 16 in the green and give positive vibes for 2022.
Buffalo at Patriots (-2) – When these teams played earlier this month in scenic Orchard Park, the belief in the Pats didn’t start until the weekend. This time around it is going in the opposite direction. It felt like these teams were going to split from the get-go. But really, when was the last time the Bills beat a good Patriots team in Foxboro? Patriots 23-20.
San Francisco (-3.5) at Tennessee – The Titans are leaking some serious oil, 1-3 in their last four and are just 5-4 outside the division. The 49ers are 5-1 since Nov. 15 and 5-2 away from home. Because of the hook, I like the under more than a side. 49ers, 23-17.
Cleveland at Green Bay (-7.5) – If there were ever a team to have a season blow up because of COVID it would be the Browns. It’s the Browns, so of course it would. Packers have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won’t be giving that up. Packers, 30-17.
Indianapolis at Arizona (-1.5) – The Patriots got a first-hand look at what kind of issues Jonathan Taylor can provide come the postseason. The 12 pass attempts Carson Wentz had last week might be higher than the number of pass attempts the Colts would like to have him throw if they find themselves outside during the postseason. Colts, 27-24.
Tampa Bay (-10) at Carolina – It would be interesting to know if Antonio Brown would be playing this week if the Buccaneers had won last week, but Bruce Ariens wants the calvary so three games it is. It will have to provide a jump to the offense, which was putrid last week against the Saints. And the more we see of Cam Newton, the Patriots going 7-9 last year might have been a modern miracle. Buccaneers, 34-14.
L.A. Chargers (-10) at Houston – The Texans are 3-2 in the AFC, 0-9 against everyone else. The Chargers need the game while Houston could remain in the mix for the top pick. Chargers, 34-17.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia (-10) – The kind of spot where the Eagles might have this game in hand the entire way, but 10 is a big number between division rivals. Eagles, 23-14.
Baltimore at Cincinnati (-3.5) – Hard to see the Ravens winning this game without Lamar Jackson, but they aren’t a team you see get embarrassed twice by the same team very often. The hook might loom large. Bengals, 20-17.
Detroit at Atlanta (-6) – Now that the plug has been pulled on the Falcons’ season, it will be interesting to see how they respond. Interesting to watch the difference between the Lions and Jaguars this season with their new coaches — well, in the latter case new but now former coach. Lions, 24-21.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets (-1) – Jaguars aren’t fit for cold weather. The Lions are clearly playing like they don’t want the No. 1 draft pick, therefore the WINNER of this game should get the top choice. Jets, 20-17.
L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Minnesota – The Vikings are essentially in playoff mode, but how dangerous are they without Dalvin Cook? The Rams have pulled even in the NFC West thanks to their current QB’s former team knocking off the Cardinals. Rams, 27-17.
Chicago at Seattle (-6.5) – The Bears 3-2 start is a distant memory with only a walk-off field goal on Thanksgiving since. Seahawks, 23-14.
Denver (-1) at Las Vegas – Essentially an elimination game, the Raiders piled up the points at Mile High in October and it’s enough to get my backing this time around in essentially a coin-flip matchup. Raiders, 34-21.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City (-7.5) – Just when you think the Steelers are dead, they deliver. They beat Tennessee last week with just 168 yards. That hook might be savory, but the Chiefs found their offense last Thursday when they absolutely needed it against the Chargers. Chiefs, 31-21.
Washington at Dallas (-10) – Tip of the hat to Garrett Gilbert for a game effort going from the Pats practice squad to starting for Washington in a few days, but the Football Team gets Taylor Heinicke back to face the Cowboys. Double digits might be a bit too far here. Cowboys, 28-21.
Miami (-3) at New Orleans – Ian Book, come on down, you’re the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints in a must-win game. The Dolphins keep on rolling and the potential of the Patriots needing to win at their own House of Horrors in the season finale looms larger and larger. Miami is still alive in the AFC East title race. The total in this one is down to 36.5, and it still might be too high. Dolphins, 20-10.
LAST WEEK: 6-10-0 (.385)
SEASON: 103-120-1 (.462)
Lines used are from FanDuel SportsBook.
