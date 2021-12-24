News
Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — At least three major airlines said they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.
Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period.
The airline says it couldn’t speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.
Lufthansa said in a statement that “we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick.”
U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages tied to omicron. United canceled 169 flights, and Delta called off 127, according to FlightAware.
“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement to several news outlets. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”
The airline said it was working to rebook as many people as possible.
Delta said it canceled flights Friday because of the impact of omicron and possibility of bad weather after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”
It said in a statement to several outlets that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.
The cancellations come as coronavirus infections fueled by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
News
Denver Museum of Nature & Science receives $25M anonymous donation
An anonymous donor contributed $25 million to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and its supporting organization, the DMNS Foundation, which marks the largest gift in the institution’s 121-year history.
Ten percent of the donation will go to the museum to help with staffing, equipment and launch activities, the museum said. The remaining 90% will help establish an endowed fund at the DMNS Foundation. Annual distributions from this will support the museum’s conservation work.
Museum Director of Anthropology and Senior Curator of Archaeology Stephen E. Nash said the gift will take the museum’s work to another level.
“It will position the museum as a leader in culturally-inclusive object conservation in the Rocky Mountain region, nationally and internationally,” Nash said.
The museum said its science division collects and cares for a natural history collection made of 4.3 million artifacts and specimens, including scientifically and culturally significant objects in archaeology, ethnology, geology, paleontology, health sciences, zoology and archives.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
News
Federal minimum wage will be rough waters for river outfitters, lawsuit says
A Colorado river-rafting business is suing the U.S. Department of Labor over a new minimum wage for federal contractors, saying the rule will boost costs and potentially make river trips unaffordable for many families.
Arkansas Valley Adventures along with the Colorado River Outfitters Association filed the lawsuit Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court in Denver. They are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian-leaning law firm.
Duke Bradford, who owns Arkansas Valley Adventures, said he and the outfitters’ association decided to sue the federal government after asking for clarification of the new rule that will take effect Jan. 30. He said outfitters who have permits to operate on federal lands are considered federal contractors under the executive order signed by President Joe Biden in April.
Federal officials didn’t respond to letters voicing concerns about the wage rule’s impacts on the outdoor businesses, Bradford said. The outfitters say applying the minimum wage to their businesses will drive up costs for them and customers because rafting guides, typically paid a flat fee per trip, spend several days at a time on the job.
“I don’t think anyone sets out, I certainly didn’t, to sue the federal government and the Department of Labor and the current administration,” Bradford said. “It’s not an ideal way to go, but we were left with little options.”
The Department of Labor referred questions about the lawsuit to the U.S. Justice Department, which will represent the agency. The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Lawyers for Bradford and the outfitters’ association argue that the president doesn’t have the authority to set minimum wages. In addition, Bradford and other business people who have permits to use federal lands are not federal contractors, said Caleb Kruckenberg,an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.
“They actually pay the Forest Service or the (Bureau of Land Management) for the privilege of using federal land, and that’s not government contracting,” Kruckenberg said.
The Biden administration said raising the minimum wage to $15 from $10.95 will improve the economic security of workers and “narrow racial and gender disparities in income.” The rule reverses the Trump administration’s exemption of recreational services on federal lands from the minimum wage.
Outdoor recreation is an important part of Colorado’s economy. It contributed a record $12.2 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2019 and $9.6 billion in 2020.
Commercial rafting’s economic impact in the state was $184.9 million in 2019. The total dropped to $148.7 million in 2020 because of a late start to the season and COVID-19 restrictions, according to a report by the Colorado River Outfitters Association.
“Although the suit might initially be viewed as an antiguide pay increase action, it is not,” the Colorado River Outfitters Association said in a statement to members about the decision to sue. “We maintain that in the long run, our employees will be adversely affected by this new rule.”
In a letter to his employees, Bradford said the business fully supports fair wages for guides, but paying people by the hour rather than the trip would significantly increase operating costs for multiday outings.
“The concern for my clients is what happens when you apply an overtime rule 24 hours a day to a multiday trip,” Kruckenberg said. “It’s not just $15 an hour, it’s time and a half once you hit 40 hours, which is two days into the trip.”
Bradford, who started his business in 1998 in Buena Vista, said he will have to consider going to four-day work weeks or rotating guides on trips stretching over several days and nights. He said has 250 to 300 employees, many of whom are seasonal.
“If I had to pay a 24-hour pay period, that would drive costs through the roof,” Bradford said. “And then families can’t afford to do this and we’re in a situation where only the wealthy can afford to do this.
“I really don’t feel the federal government understands what we do and the ramifications of such a blanket policy,” he added.
News
Guard shortage creating unsafe conditions at Colorado federal prison complex housing nation’s most notorious criminals, union says
Guards at the Colorado federal prison complex that houses the country’s most notorious criminals are raising alarms about a staff shortage that they say is making the complex more dangerous for workers and the men incarcerated there.
Nearly a third of the 476 correctional officer positions at the Florence Correctional Complex near Cañon City are unfilled, according to the officers’ union, the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1169.
The number of unfilled positions at the complex — which houses up to 2,369 inmates in four prisons — is likely to jump from 136 to more than 155 after Jan. 1 due to retirements and resignations, union president John Butkovich said.
The lack of correctional officers means teachers, cooks and maintenance workers are filling in on guard duty and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is bringing in officers from other facilities across the country for weeks-long stints to fill gaps, Butkovich said.
The correctional officers have dealt with short staffing for years due to low pay and a long, bureaucratic hiring process, the union leader said. But the current situation is the worst he’s seen in his 12 years working at the facility, where two inmates were killed in homicides in the last three months.
“We can’t sustain a normal workforce,” Butkovich said. “You have the most secure prison system in the country and it is one of the least staffed.”
The Florence Correctional Complex encompasses four facilities: a minimum-security facility, a medium-security correctional institute, a high-security penitentiary and the nation’s only Supermax facility. The Supermax prison houses criminals like Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 9/11 co-conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.
The Bureau of Prisons declined requests for interviews for this story and refused to provide specific data regarding the number of open correctional officer positions at the Florence complex. The bureau also declined to provide information about mandatory minimum staffing levels at the facility. In response to emailed questions, spokesman Ben O’Cone said the bureau is offering recruitment and retention bonuses in an effort to keep staffing at needed levels.
The correctional officers’ union gained the support of Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who jointly penned a letter to the Bureau of Prisons asking for increased retention pay at the facility and local control over hiring.
“We have heard that the low pay, forced overtime and dangerous working conditions have led to low morale, attrition of current workers and an inability to recruit an adequate number of qualified staff to run the facility safely,” the senators wrote in their Dec. 8 letter. “We request your help in order to address these issues and ensure a safe environment for Bureau of Prisons staff and the prison inmates.”
Prisons have long struggled to keep staff because of low pay and the nature of the work, but the correctional officers at the Florence complex aren’t the only ones to sound the alarm about understaffing in recent months. Guards in several states have staged protests outside their facilities to draw attention to the issues, including the Florence prison workers.
Only 13,762 of the 20,446 full-time federal correctional officer positions across the country were filled in May, according to the Associated Press. The continued staffing shortages and several high-profile cases of officer misconduct led the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in November to call for the firing of the prison bureau’s director.
The Bureau of Prisons spent millions on 148,000 hours of overtime at the Florence complex in fiscal year 2021 and 146,000 hours the previous fiscal year, O’Cone said in an email.
The staffing problem began four years ago when the Bureau of Prisons implemented a hiring freeze, Butkovich said, and the complex has never recovered. Starting pay for a correctional officer is $43,000, which is not enough to support a family in an expensive state like Colorado and is thousands less than the $50,892 starting pay for Colorado Department of Corrections officers, he said. The federal prisons’ hiring process also takes months, during which candidates too often find other jobs, Butkovich said.
As the shortage continues, guards are being forced to work more and more mandatory overtime, which causes more people to leave. Many correctional officers are forced to work multiple 8-hour overtime shifts a week.
“You see fatigue with every staff member there,” he said. “How long can a person work 12-to-15 hours a day five days a week?”
Weary guards mean more room for mistakes, he said, which can create a security risk for the prison staff and the people incarcerated there, Butkovich said. Although the non-correctional officer staff members being pulled into work guard shifts have been trained, they are not as familiar with the day-to-day routine or the men incarcerated in the prison, he said.
Two men imprisoned in the complex have been killed in homicides in the last three months. Jamarr Thompson, 33, died Dec. 6 after a fight between inmates in the high-security facility. Thirty-year-old Joe Clinton, Jr., died Oct. 7 after a fight in the same facility.
In 2021, the Bureau of Prisons also recorded eight serious assaults on inmates at the Florence complex and one serious assault on staff.
Butkovich said it’s hard to know whether the staffing shortage directly caused the violent incidents but said it was unusual to see so much violence in the facility.
“All of our concerns hit deaf ears,” he said of speaking with the complex’s managers.
