Man fatally shot in North St. Louis; Police seek to identify victim

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in north St. Louis early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. along Wells Avenue at Academy Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim’s body.
The victim has not yet been identified and there is no word on any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Actors sometimes catch heat for not acting their age—specifically, for acting younger than their years—but Kimberly Akimbo takes that tendency to a bizarre new level. This quirky, compelling musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, world-premiering Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, has a 62-year-old actress going on 16 named Victoria Clark.
It’s a bittersweet 16. Kimberly Levaco is a teenager suffering from Methuselah Syndrome, a rare (and fatal) genetic disorder that causes her to age at more than four-and-a-half-times the normal rate. By the time she reaches full teenage bloom, she’s ready to cash in her chips. “Getting older is my affliction,” she sings to her high school peers. “Getting older is your cure.”
Paramount among the pleasures of this show is watching a seasoned Broadway veteran melt into a willowy, innocent, unassuming young girl. Clark parks her star status at the stage door and surrenders to the character she’s playing. “All of us have these different facets to our personality,” the actress insists. “As actors, we get to tap into those different people living inside of us and give them air time. There has always been a big kid inside of me, so that is the joy—and also the difficulty—of this role, actually accessing her and allowing her free rein.
“It’s rigorous on me in every way—physically, emotionally, vocally—but I’d say every bit of my life experience and my experience as an actor comes into play. It feels as if I’ve tapped into a deep part of myself that wants to grapple with mortality and bath in the beauty of being alive.”
It was Tesori who recruited a reluctant Clark for Kimberly Akimbo. “Almost two years ago, she called me up and told me she was working on something that might interest me,” Clark recalls. “I didn’t seem right for it, but she persisted and sent me some of the music. I still said, ‘Oh, no. This isn’t for my voice. You need a big old Broadway pop singer.’ She just said, ‘Trust me.’”
A gang of three—Tesori, Lindsay-Abaire and director Jessica Stone—finally convinced Clark to make the leap, and the upshot is she’s gotten some of the best reviews of her career. Yes, she’s glad she said yes. “These are artists who are in their prime. They asked me to look at it, then come in and talk to them about it. The score really touches me, and the story is so incredible.”
Getting rolling after the pandemic was rough. “We all came out of hibernation for this project. It felt very odd, going back to work, but Jessica had a very clear vision of what she wanted.”
Kimberly Akimbo is an odd-duck dramedy with off-center charm and poignant underpinnings. By turns, it can be profoundly funny or deeply moving. “That’s David and Jeanine,” Clark says, spotting the instigators immediately. “They have such extremes inside of themselves. They’ve got the wit and the humor and the nonchalance—plus this work ethic that is incredibly distilled and defines them as artists. They dig, and this show requires a lot of digging for the actors.”
It is not the first time Clark has encountered a musical heroine with an age discrepancy. In her 2005 Tony-winning role in Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel’s The Light in the Piazza, she was a Southern mother summering in Florence with a 26-year-old daughter, who, because of a childhood accident, has been left with the mind of a 10-year-old. She watches the daughter fall in love with a rich, ardent Italian who construes her condition as innocence and proposes marriage.
Similarly, Kimberly is out of place in the real world, a painfully conspicuous misfit with her teen besties. She shrugs off a threat of pregnancy with “I went through menopause four years ago.”
She doesn’t even belong at home. Her special malady has driven her father (Hand to God’s Steven Boyer) to drink and her mother (Cry Baby’s Alli Mauzey) to another pregnancy, hoping for better results. Thus Kimberly finds her room turned into a nursery, forcing her to hit the road with her for-want-of-a-better-word “love interest,” a tuba-tooting, anagram-obsessed nerd named Seth (Justin Cooley). Punctuating all of the above is Kimberly’s Aunt Debra (Head Over Head’s Bonnie Milligan), an ex-con trying to organize the local youths in a money-laundering scheme. Milligan’s Aunt Debra swipes scenes right and left while she spreads comedy chaos wherever she goes.
“It is such a joy to work with these actors,” Clark trills. “Sometimes, when I’m really worn out, I just think, ‘Well, I get to see Bonnie and Alli and Steve—the whole gang. They are incredible.”
As for Cooley, her leading man, he’s 18, a music student from Texas Christian University in his Off-Broadway debut. Also, she adds, “He’s very grounded and present, with great instincts.”
Sarah Laux, who did the costumes, and J. Jared Janas, who designed the wigs, are chief among Clark’s accomplices in creating her contradictory image. “They really helped to define this character,” she admits. “Even in my head, I pictured Kim in this gray dress and sweatshirt. We started fittings very early on in the rehearsal process, and Sarah said to me, ‘Kim’s a badass. I think she dyes her hair. I think she has streaks of color in her hair.’ Sarah really resurrected her own badass self from her teenage years for me. I certainly wasn’t a badass. I was a good girl—dorky, trying to find my look. I wore a uniform for 12 years of private school. I didn’t know what to wear to football games Friday nights or how to talk to boys. Kim looks a lot better than I did.”
One of the pleasant side effects of Kimberly Akimbo is that it allows Clark to revisit her days at dear old Hockaday, an all-girls school in Dallas. She says it was a nice way to go, but “there are some key players who aren’t around anymore. I wish my mom and dad could see this. My best friend from grade school came. Anybody that I have loved who has come to see it—there have been some weeping and some gnashing of teeth. People who know me know this is a journey.”
Reviews for the play have been favorable and the rumor is that it will make the big leap uptown by spring, the way The Band’s Visit pole-vaulted from the Atlantic to Broadway and the Tony podium. “The cast is the last to find out things,” Clark claims. “We just keep our heads down and don’t read the reviews.
“But, personally, I would love to share it with as many people as possible because I think any story that talks about perseverance and overcoming personal struggles to embrace life is the story we need right now. Kim is an unlikely hero. Most of our heroes’ journeys are, let’s face it, by men. The fact this is a woman—and a young woman, at that—is very powerful, I think.
“I’d like people to take away from this a sense that life is short but it’s precious. Carpe diem! Stop complaining about what you don’t have. Take advantage of every moment. Don’t hide.”
The Giants’ cafeteria staff didn’t know what to think on Tuesday afternoon when coach Joe Judge walked into the kitchen and the office of executive chef Angelo Basilone.
Then Basilone realized what Judge was doing: The head coach was hand-delivering Christmas bonuses to the eight-person staff that fuels his team, money raised by all the Giants’ coaches and players to say thank you.
“To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’” Basilone, 47, told the Daily News on Thursday with a laugh. “He shook my hand, thanked me, told me to thank my staff, and asked me to distribute it to everybody. He was grateful for all the hard work that we put in.”
Basilone described “some teary eyes” and “shocked faces” as the cafeteria’s employees saw the amount they were receiving. And this is the part that will blow you away.
Judge, his coaching staff, and the Giants’ players chipped in a total of $300,000 this holiday season and spread it out among 70 members of the organization’s support staff this week, multiple sources told the News.
That is a Giants record.
“The number’s astronomically high. It’s the highest it’s been on any team I’ve ever been on in my career,” said captain Logan Ryan, who has also played for the Patriots and Titans. “And it’s helping a lot of people out, people who have kids, who are dealing with the stresses of Covid or whatever it may be.”
The bonuses went to equipment managers, cafeteria workers and nutritionists, to the video and public relations departments — to anyone who’s had a hand in making the operation go.
The Giants’ highest Christmas bonus total prior to Judge’s hiring was $80,000 given to 30 employees in 2019, per sources.
Last year, Judge’s team more than doubled that generosity, raising $200,000 worth of Christmas bonuses for 70 employees. Now they’ve topped that by $100,000 in year two.
“They always do a great job, but this was a nice year for us,” one football support staffer said with a smile on Thursday. “The coaches were a part of it, too.”
This year’s average bonus comes out to $4,285 per employee. That is a knee-buckling amount of money for people making a lot less than the coaches and players they support.
“One of our employee’s basements flooded when we had that big storm back in October,” Basilone said. “We have two employees with brand new babies. It goes a long way for a lot of them. It really does mean a lot. We watch every snap. We are humbled to be part of the team, lucky to be part of the organization. And to know they consider us part of the family is great.”
Ryan, the Giants’ safety, remembers seeing “some people in the cafeteria crying” last year, too.
“You don’t know how much a little bit of money does for somebody and what situation they’re in,” Ryan said. “You never know what someone’s going through.”
The players take pride in helping the people who help them, and their thoughtfulness speaks volumes about their culture building behind the scenes.
Absent more wins on the field, there may be no greater sign of the locker room’s investment in Judge’s program than this year’s unprecedented commitment to taking care of their own.
“I just don’t think wins and losses define your character,” Ryan said. “Failure, or whatever you want to call it: you might not get the results that we want, but it doesn’t mean there’s not good people. And something like this, when you’re in a position to help others in your workplace and support them and give back the best you can, it says a lot about people’s character. There’s good people in this building.”
The coaches and players raised this year’s record amount by simply passing around a sheet of paper. Judge urged the players to donate to the people that work hard for them, saying “it can change lives,” Ryan recalled. Then different players set the standard for each position room.
“We’ve got some guys in our [defensive backs] room that set the standard and people followed, captains and elsewhere,” Ryan said. “Who you could imagine could afford to give some, gave some and more. And even the lowest [salaried] guys on our roster were giving good money.”
The bonuses mean even more to the support staff given the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not just the personal weight of trying to keep themselves and family healthy.
In the cafeteria, for example, protocols are strict and they “change constantly,” Basilone said. More sanitation is required. There have been weeks when players had to grab and go and couldn’t even sit down and eat in the cafeteria. Basilone’s staff even misses interacting with staff members who aren’t classified as Tiers 1 and 2 in the league’s COVID protocols.
“It’s been a challenge,” he said. “We’re hoping it gets back to normal soon.”
When Judge walked into Basilone’s office on Tuesday, though, it was a powerful message to his staff that they are not doing thankless jobs. They are appreciated as part of the team.
“It’s a long season for everybody from training camp to now,” Basilone said. “The first person [working in the kitchen] walks through the door at 5 a.m. and the last person leaves around 7:30-8 o’clock. For [Judge] to realize and recognize we’re putting in the long hours and being there for them is great.”
“There’s just admiration,” Ryan said, “for the people around us that make it all happen.”
One player lost 18 pounds. Another was so weary he fell asleep in the shower. A small group of others stood silent, either hugging by their lockers or holding each other up for support.
That was the winning locker room.
“What a Christmas,” Miami Dolphins guard Larry Little remembers.
What a riveting, exhausting, preposterously historic Christmas Day game. For 82 minutes and 40 seconds, a playoff game involving 14 future Hall of Famers — including both coaches and quarterbacks — ended with the Dolphins’ Garo Yepremian running on the field to kick a winning field goal and being stopped by a muddied and battered teammate.
“If you miss this,’ said fullback Larry Csonka, the player who lost 18 pounds that day, “I’ll kill you.”
Fifty years ago on Dec. 25, 1971, the Dolphins won, “The Longest Game Ever,” as it was immediately called, a title that still stands. It was a double-overtime game of such consequence and forever drama it’s considered the start of everything great about the Dolphins. Coach Don Shula’s star. Owner Joe Robbie’s design. The Super Bowl runs of the 1970s. The portfolio that remains today.
“The magic carpet ride began that day,” said the late Dolphins tight end, Jim Mandich.
What ingredients mix for epic sports event? They were all there that day. Playoff consequence. Historic length. Rosters studded with great talent. A defending Super Bowl champion in Kansas City and an ascending one in Miami.
There were heroics on the losing side, too, like Ed Podolak having 350 all-purpose yards, including an answering 78-yard kickoff return in the final minutes just after the Dolphins went ahead.
There was an unlikely goat, too, as Kansas City’s Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud missed two field goals, including a 31-yarder with 36 seconds left in regulation. Another attempt was blocked in overtime.
It was all such twisted drama and unscripted surprises that, years afterward, apropos of nothing, Kansas City Coach Hank Stram would blurt out, “I can’t believe we lost that game.”
“Everyone knew he was talking about that Christmas Day game,” longtime friend Danny More said.
That’s how the Dolphins remember it, too. They can’t believe they won. They were cramped. They were tired. Most were stretched beyond any game in their careers. Kansas City was a perennial contender, having been to two of the first five Super Bowls and won in 1970. The Dolphins franchise had never won a playoff game.
Even now, all these years later, quarterback Bob Griese remembers looking down at the play chart on the sideline that Christmas Day and seeing a favorite play he hadn’t called that day. He didn’t want to call it early and forgot about it until this moment.
When the Dolphins got the ball, he went in the huddle and said, “We’ve played 5 1/2 quarters against the best team in the NFL and they don’t want to win this. Let’s go win this.”
That drive he called the play they all remember: “Roll Right, Trap Left.”
He saw the linemen’s eyes lit up. They liked that intricate play. In the split backfield, running back Mercury Morris went to the right. Griese turned as if to toss the ball to him, but then deftly handed back to Csonka moving inside to the left.
“I pulled from right guard to the left ahead of Zonk,” Little said. “When I got to the hole, I ran through it real easy. No one was there. And down field, I moved into position to take a guy’s head off … well, I’m not sure you can say that in today’s football. Their guy ducked as I went to hit him and I ran over top of him.”
Csonka ran 29 yards to the Kansas City 36-yard line. The goal posts were at the front of the end zone in those days, meaning the yard line equaled the field-goal length.
In came Yepremian. He was a Cypriot whose family fled war to London, who then came to America after his older brother got a college soccer scholarship. The NCAA ruled Yepremian couldn’t play in college as he’d played semi-pro soccer.
He wrote every NFL team for a job. The first pro game he saw was as the Detroit Lions kicker. He ran to the wrong sideline after a kickoff. He had no idea what a field goal was. “I kick you a touchdown,” he famously said.
Five years later, Yepremian kicked that field goal in Kansas City, saw it start through the goal posts and did his routine of turning his back on the ball before its arc completed and jogged to midfield. That’s when something eerie hit him.
“The stadium went silence,” he once told me. “I had a panic attack. I thought I missed it. Then I realized we were in Kansas City and everyone was silent because I made it. Their season was over.”
The Dolphins party started. When they arrived at Miami airport, 30,000 fans greeted them. It was chaos. Cordons were set up for the players to walk through. Yepremian, his bald head already covered with lipstick from flight attendants’ congratulatory kisses, needed a police escort from fans rubbing his pate.
He was tucked in a room for safety. The president of National Airlines entered with champagne and everyone toasted Yepremian and the Dolphins win. He and his wife, Mariza, left the airport at 4:30 a.m.
Yepremian died in 2015. So many in that game are gone. Shula, who passed in 2020, had his own airport exit story. His car didn’t start. He and his 12-year-old son, Dave, stuck their thumbs out by the road. A fan picked up the hitchhikers and drove them to their Miami Lakes home. The Shulas invited him in for a drink.
The longest day was finally done.
“That’s the day we grew up as men,” Little said.
They lost the Super Bowl that year, then won two others, including in the 1972 Perfect Season. Griese, now 76, says he still hears from fans about how their Christmas Day plans were delayed by the game that went on and on and in some ways has never really ended.
