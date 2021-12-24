Michelle Rodriguez Rocks A Peach String Bikini While Hitting The Beach In Mexico — Photos

The ‘Fast & Furious’ actress looked super sexy in her two-piece peach bikini that she wore for a quick dip in the ocean on her holiday trip to Mexico.
Michelle Rodriguez, 43, is living her best life on her holiday vacation to Tulum, Mexico. Paparazzi pictures taken on Wednesday, December 22 showed the bombshell brunette soaking up the sun on the gorgeous beach and enjoying a quick swim in the ocean. Michelle looked incredible in her two-piece peach bikini, which allowed her fit physique to be on full display in the photos.
Michelle seemed totally relaxed in the vacation pics, and quite frankly, we can’t blame her! She took in the scenery while stepping out of the water after her brief but majestic swim. Then, the Fast & Furious star wandered on the beach to play a game of ping pong over the sand with a friend. Michelle dried up fairly quickly from the scorching sun, and her straight, wet hair transformed into a gorgeous curly frizz. She kept a pair of sunglasses on her face to block out the sunlight while playing the friendly ping pong game.
This isn’t the first instance of Michelle rocking a bikini to perfection. The Lost alum previously sported a halterneck brown twisted bikini top in Aug. 2021 on a yacht in Italy. Like the new Mexico pictures, Michelle’s insanely toned figure was more than apparent in the bikini snaps. She added to her look with matching low-rise bottoms.
Aside from her Italy trip, Michelle kept busy this past summer working on her new movie, Dungeons & Dragons. She was spotted filming for the flick in June in Northern Ireland, where she dressed up as a warrior. The movie will be out in 2023 and features a star-studded cast that, in addition to Michelle, includes Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant,
Miami police plan to charge a real estate agent as a suspect in a string of murders in the South Florida area.
Willy Suarez Maceo will be charged as a “suspected serial killer” on Thursday evening. He is currently in jail on a trespassing charge.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and interim Police Chief Manuel Morales are expected to announce the charges against Suarez Maceo at 5 p.m. EST.
Suarez Maceo, 25, is a suspect in two shootings that occurred on Tuesday night. In one case, a homeless man was shot to death in the Wynwood area. Another victim who was shot, survived.
Detectives are also investigating Suarez Maceo in connection to another shooting death in October.
Records show Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker for Century 21. His Instagram page shows photos of homes for sale in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.
According to his Facebook page, Suarez Maceo attended Miami Sunset Senior High School. His interests include driving luxury cars, bikini models and photos of himself posing in front of a Porsche at a cryptocurrency conference in June.
J.Lo is sporting some fun and colorful new hair in a recent Instagram, showing that she looks fabulous no matter what the style.
Tickled pink! Jennifer Lopez, 52, showed off a brand new, cotton candy-colored ‘do on Thursday, looking fierce as ever with the pink look. Posted to Instagram by her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, Jennifer posed with her signature smokey/glowing makeup and a medium-length, tousled chop that looked all at once glamourous, fun, and fresh. She also sported a white long-sleeve shirt and gold chain link necklace, simply but perfectly accenting the edgy style. “Pink’s always a good idea,” Mary wrote in the caption, also tagging J.Lo’s ride-or-die hair stylist, Chris Appleton for helping create the look.
J.Lo’s candy-colored locks are definitely a bold new move for the “Marry Me” singer, as fans are familiar with her signature honey-highlighted brunette style. She most recently rocked her usual color at the premiere of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, pulling her light brown mane back into a half-up, half-down style (courtesy of Chris, of course) and wearing gorgeous metallic makeup and drop earrings. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was sporting some chic red carpet glam she’s known for, but she was there to support her beau, Ben Affleck, 48, who stars as the film’s main protagonist, Charlie Moehringer. George Clooney, 59, directed the project.
This isn’t the first time the Hustlers actress has played around with different hairstyles. Last year, she sported some extra long hair extensions in an ultra sexy Instagram post. “Back to basics” she captioned the post, showing off the fresh look of wavy extensions that grazed her waist. Like the aforementioned pink ‘do, it was unclear in that post if J.Lo was rocking the extensions for a project or shoot, or if she’s just getting a playing around for fun. The mother-of-two, who has a more cropped, curly/wavy natural head of hair, as she was seen photographed in Feb. 2020 while going to the gym, but she still never passes up an opportunity to try out new and original styles.
Bree Elrod stars in the critically-acclaimed film ‘Red Rocket.’ She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Lexie’s love for Mikey, how the role fell into her lap at the perfect time, and more.
Red Rocket comes from the brilliant mind of filmmaker Sean Baker and follows a washed-up porn star who returns to his hometown in Texas. Mikey crosses paths with his estranged ex-wife Lexi, played by Bree Elrod, who should kick him to the curb but just can’t bring herself to sever that connection once and for all. Bree spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the complicated relationship between Lexi and Mikey.
“There’s something about Mikey that is just — as much as she hates him — she finds him irresistible,” Bree told HollywoodLife. “I think that we all know people who are in relationships that are drawn to drama.”
When Mikey comes crawling back, he asks Lexi if he can crash at her place. From the get-go, there is major hostility between Mikey and Lexi. Bree loved working alongside co-star Simon Rex and developing this complex connection between their characters.
“I think we had one afternoon of doing that first scene, just kind of feeling it out,” Bree explained. “As soon as we started playing, I was like, okay, this is going to be great. This is going to be really fun because Simon is just so open and playful and game and willing to just explore together. That is such a gift as an actor to another actor. He’s just very generous, so we just had such a good time. It was really fun because when the cameras turn off we would just burst into laughter, especially in those last scenes where he’s leaving and the chaos ensues. Sean was very much like, ‘Let’s just play. You guys just go crazy.’ The fact that he packs up her Big Stripes cup, and she’s so upset about it. But at that moment, the stakes are so high. Of course, she would be upset that he’s taking the cup, and he knows how much her Big Stripes cup means to her. It was such a treat to be able to work with him and find our history together. I think that when you’re watching it, you can kind of feel like, ‘Oh, I get why these two would be together.’”
Even though Mikey gets wrapped up in a much younger woman named Strawberry, Bree still feels that Lexi knows him better than anyone. “I feel like in the world with Lexi he is most himself. He is the most no-bullsh*t, even though he’s lying to her,” Bree admitted. “He definitely doesn’t have to turn on anything. They have this familiarity and this history with each other, and I think there’s something really kind of beautiful and maybe toxic but also beautiful. There is a love for each other there and, and I hope that people will see that.”
She continued, “Even in the intimate scenes, they are telling a story. So the first one, it’s familiar. They’re not even taking their clothes off kind of thing. And then the second one where she’s on top, it says she’s in control. I think she’s like letting herself feel some bigger things, and I do think she would not do that if she didn’t have some deeper connection with him. I really do think she loves him.”
As the actress explored the character of Lexi, she became “so fascinated by her life and kind of the hardships she has been through and how she still manages to find humor and some little moments of joy in the world and in home life. I was just really struck by that no matter what your circumstances are, you can always eke out a little bit of joy. I loved that about Lexi, and I love that she’s a survivor. I love that she does what she can to make ends meet, but yet she’s so loyal to her mother and to the people in her life. She’s got a really big heart. She’s sarcastic. She’s sassy. She’s strong. I really just was so taken by her.”
Her role in Red Rocket came about in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bree admitted she wasn’t sure what the future was going to hold for her because of the uncertainty of the pandemic’s impact on the film industry. “I was just kind of having this, as we all were, existential and heart-to-heart with myself,” Bree said. She was contacted by producer Samantha Quan. “She was like, ‘Bree, we were going to be working on this project in Canada, but it requires a lot of crowd scenes, so we’re having to pivot, which is the word of the pandemic. We’re having to pivot, and we are working on this passion project that Sean is very excited about. We were trying to come up with who we thought would be able to play Lexi,’” Bree revealed. “And she’s like, ‘I was working out this morning, and I just dropped my barbell and thought Bree Elrod could do this.’ She said she would love for me to audition for this, so they gave me this monologue that wasn’t part of the script because they weren’t quite done with the script yet. I worked on this monologue. She was like, ‘No makeup, just very natural. Just straight to the camera.’ I worked it up and sent it in and then a couple of hours later, she was like, ‘Sean watched a second of it and said that’s Lexi.’”
The most jaw-dropping moment of the film is when Mikey runs completely naked down the street. Bree admitted that she “lost her sh*t” the first time she saw it on the big screen. “I think Simon and I watched it together for the first time together,” Bree told HollywoodLife. “A24 got us a screening room before we went to Cannes because we both were like, ‘We’re not going to Cannes and watching this for the first fucking time. We need to see this thing.’ I was sitting next to Simon and I think when that moment happened, I literally stood up. I was like, oh my god. I was so overwhelmed. I thought it was so genius. I had heard how precarious it was to film that because it’s right by these refineries and even though Sean and everyone had tried to get permits from the local authorities or whatever, they were like, eh, whatever. All of a sudden, Simon Rex is just running naked down these gravel roads. I lost it. I thought it was brilliant.”