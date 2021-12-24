News
Missouri sees massive jump in newly recorded COVID-19 cases as omicron variant takes hold in state
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the second time in less than a month, Missouri health officials have announced more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 792,757 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 5,160 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,964 total deaths as of Thursday, Dec. 23, an increase of 11 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.64%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 144,764 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 60.3% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 71.4% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 2.36% of 3.27 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 77,392 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 817 people (or 0.02%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, and Jackson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 2,563; yesterday, it was 2,266. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,052.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Dec. 23, 2021.
Approximately 50.2% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 94,693 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 67,075 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.5% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|51,299
Missouri has administered 8,289,922 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Dec. 22, 17.4% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 13.4% positivity rate as of Dec. 20. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1.
As of Dec. 20, Missouri is reporting 2,050 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,043. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 20% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
The 2021 low point in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across Missouri, 502 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 18%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Dec. 23, the CDC identified 51,574,787 cases of COVID-19 and 809,300 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.57%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Things to do: Fan fest has events tied to NHL Winter Classic; ‘Skolstice’ set for Viking Lakes
The holidays may be winding down, but winter events are picking up. Here are a couple of things to check out:
NHL Winter Classic fan fest
Though only limited tickets remain for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic outdoors at Target Field between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, there are attractions and activities in a free, non-ticketed fan fest that day at nearby Target Center and outside along First Avenue and North Sixth Street in Minneapolis.
A game ticket is not needed for the “Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame,” which runs from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Hockey attractions and live musical performances are planned from a long lineup of sponsors, which include: Truly has a chance to win tickets for the game, NHL alums and hockey challenges; Bud Light has free swag including hand warmers and lip balm … and beer; Discover has a life-size classic Air Hockey game; Clorox gives fans a chance to see if their slapshot can beat the speed of a sneeze; Dunkin’ has a fan zone with games, a DJ and donut hole treats; Pepsi has slapshot ops. There are interactive hockey activities, photo ops and even a chance to talk to someone with Great Clips about hockey hair flow.
RELATED: Thomas Rhett to perform during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on New Year’s Day
For the full schedule of Hockey Classic festivities, go to nhl.com/fans/winter-classic/pregame.
‘Winter Skolstice’
Winter solstice is over, but “Winter Skolstice” is about to begin at Viking Lakes, the hotel/business/residential area near the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.
Skolstice will run from Jan. 3 through Feb. 27, with free activities including skating on a 30- by 60-foot rink, sledding and a warming house with food and beverages, televisions and WiFi outside the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
Starting Jan. 10, four hockey rinks will be available on the Viking Lakes north pond. Nightly youth leagues and weekend tournaments will be programmed, according to a Viking Lakes news release.
To celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Curling will offer free curling on the Viking Lakes north pond daily beginning Jan. 21. Five sheets of ice with be available.
For more info, go to explorevikinglakes.com/winterskolstice.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term.
Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody and held without bail, and scheduled her to be sentenced on Feb. 18. As she was led away in handcuffs, a Potter family member in the courtroom shouted “Love you, Kim!”
Outside the courthouse, dozens of people who had gathered erupted in cheers, hugs and tears of joy as the verdicts were read. Two men jumped up and down holding one another’s shoulders. Other people then began jumping up and down in place and chanting “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”
They chanted “Say his name! Daunte Wright.” Some held yellow signs that said “guilty” in large block letters.
Potter, who testified that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” looked down without showing any visible reaction when the verdicts were read. As Chu thanked the jury, Potter made the sign of the cross.
Potter’s attorneys argued against her being held with no bail, saying she was not going to commit another crime or go anywhere.
“It is the Christmas holiday season,” Potter attorney Paul Engh arued. “She’s a devoted Catholic, no less, and there is no point to incarcerate her at this point in time.”
Chu rejected their arguments.
“I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case,” she said.
After Potter was led from the courtroom, prosecutor Erin Eldridge exchanged a long hug with a tearful Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother and a frequent presence at the trial, and with Wright’s father. Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office handled the prosecution, also exchanged hugs with the parents.
The time-stamps on the verdicts showed that the jurors agreed on the second count on Tuesday, before they asked the judge that afternoon what to do if they were having difficulty agreeing. The guilty verdict on the more serious first-degree count was reached at 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Potter, who is white, shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge. The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd. Potter resigned two days later.
Jurors saw video of the shooting that was captured by police body cameras and dashcams. It showed Potter and an officer she was training, Anthony Luckey, pull over Wright for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. During the stop, Luckey discovered there was a warrant for Wright’s arrest for not appearing in court on the weapons possession charge, and he, Potter and another officer went to take Wright into custody.
Wright obeyed Luckey’s order to get out of his car, but as Luckey tried to handcuff him, Wright pulled away and got back in. As Luckey held onto Wright, Potter said “I’ll tase ya.” The video then shows Potter holding her gun in her right hand and pointing it at Wright. Again, Potter said, “I’ll tase you,” and then two seconds later: “Taser, Taser, Taser.” One second later, she fired a single bullet into Wright’s chest.
“(Expletive)! I just shot him. … I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Potter said. A minute later, she said: “I’m going to go to prison.”
In sometimes tearful testimony, Potter told jurors that she was “sorry it happened.” She said the traffic stop “just went chaotic” and that she shouted her warning about the Taser after she saw a look of fear on the face of Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the passenger-side door of Wright’s car. She also told jurors that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”
Potter’s lawyers argued that she made a mistake by drawing her gun instead of her Taser. But they also said she would have been justified in using deadly force if she had meant to because Johnson was at risk of being dragged.
Prosecutors sought to raise doubts about Potter’s testimony that she decided to act after seeing fear on Johnson’s face. Eldridge, in cross-examination, pointed out that in an interview with a defense expert Potter said she didn’t know why she decided to draw her Taser. During her closing argument, Eldridge also replayed Potter’s body-camera video that she said never gave a clear view of Johnson’s face during the key moments.
Eldridge also downplayed testimony from some other officers who described Potter as a good person or said they saw nothing wrong in her actions: “The defendant has found herself in trouble and her police family has her back.”
Prosecutors also got Potter to agree that she didn’t plan to use deadly force. They said Potter, an experienced officer with extensive training in Taser use and use of deadly force, acted recklessly and betrayed the badge.
For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors had to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing a misdemeanor — in this case, the “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”
The second-degree manslaughter charge required prosecutors to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning she “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” to Wright while using or possessing a firearm.
Under Minnesota law, defendants are sentenced only on the most serious conviction if multiple counts involve the same act and the same victim. Prosecutors had said they would seek to prove aggravating factors that merit what’s called an upward departure from sentencing guidelines. In Potter’s case, they alleged that her actions were a danger to others, including her fellow officers, to Wright’s passenger and to the couple whose car was struck by Wright’s after the shooting. They also alleged she abused her authority as a police officer.
The maximum for 1st-degree manslaughter is 15 years.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Mohamed Ibrahim in Minneapolis and Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this report.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry placed on COVID-19 list, jeopardizing streak of 2,000 straight snaps
Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry’s streak of 2,000 consecutive offensive snaps to start his NFL career is in jeopardy after he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list before practice Thursday.
Coach Vic Fangio said Cushenberry is vaccinated, so it is possible he could play Sunday at Las Vegas if he is asymptomatic and returns two negative tests. But eight Broncos players this year who were vaccinated and contracted the virus all missed at least one game.
Cushenberry, a third-round pick in 2020, has started all 30 games of his career and was the only offensive lineman last year and in this year’s first 14 games to not miss a snap.
Fangio said the Broncos have two primary options to replace Cushenberry: Start Austin Schlottmann or move right guard Quinn Meinerz to center and replace him with Netane Muti.
Meinerz took center snaps throughout training camp before settling in at guard late in the preseason and Schlottmann’s six regular-season starts have been at right guard.
No Pro Bowlers. Fangio said he was “very, very surprised and disappointed,” the Broncos had no players on the initial AFC Pro Bowl roster revealed Wednesday night.
“I think (safety) Justin Simmons was a no-brainer — he made it last year and is playing even better this year,” Fangio said. “I think (cornerback Pat) Surtain (II) was more than worthy of it, as were our two running backs (Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams).”
Simmons, Surtain and left tackle Garett Bolles are first alternates.
Three AFC safeties were selected — Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James — ahead of Simmons, who has a team-high five interceptions.
“Any guy in this league that’s competitive, you always think you’re the best at what you do so I’m think I’m the best at what I do,” Simmons said. “It’s just how it goes.
“Anytime you’re winning, you get more prime-time games and there is more national coverage and players and teams and fans get to see your team play and with that comes a lot more recognition.”
Lock’s practice. Quarterback Drew Lock went through his first starter-type practice Wednesday and will start for Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) against the Raiders.
“I thought he had a good day (Wednesday),” Fangio said. “Was it perfect? No, but we’ve got two more days to make it perfect. I think he’s anxious and excited for the opportunity and I’m confident we’re going to see the quarterback we saw in training camp.”
Said offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: “I think he’s more consistent in what he does and he has a better understanding of how to play the game at this level.”
Shurmur said Lock made “some really good throws,” against Cincinnati, chiefly two 24-yard completions to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.
Jones returns. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday, his first activity since he was injured Dec. 12 against Detroit.
“His work (Thursday and Friday) will be a big indicator (for his availability Sunday),” Fangio said.
Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) remains out of practice, but Gordon (hip/thumb), safety Kareem Jackson (back), defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (day off) returned after sitting out Wednesday.
Briefly. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said kicker Brandon McManus “over-strided,” on his missed 51-yard field goal against Cincinnati that he pulled right. “It’s like getting an inside fastball (in baseball) — he jammed himself,” McMahon said. … The Raiders are playing on a short week after their game at Cleveland last Saturday was moved to Monday. Simmons was offering no sympathy. “Honestly, no,” he said. “We played without a quarterback and lost our bye week (last year). I don’t feel for them enough to bump our game back.” … Practice squad offensive tackle Drew Himmelman was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday.
