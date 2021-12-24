Connect with us

New flavored TV allows you to taste what’s on the screen

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

A Japanese professor has invented a revolutionary new TV that allows you to taste whatever appears on your TV screen.

The device, called Taste the TV, uses a carousel of 10 flavor canisters that spray in combination to mimic whatever is on the screen.

The device is the brainchild of Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita, who wanted to create a multi-sensory viewing experience.

Photo may have been deleted

“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said, according to Reuters.

Miyashita said he built the TTTV prototype himself at a cost of about $875 USD.

Potential uses for the TV could include long distance tasting for cooks, and quiz games, he said.

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Talks Feud With Teresa, Luis Drama

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Talks Feud With Teresa Giudice and If They'll Reconcile, Teases Luis Drama, and Slams Jennifer for Doing "Whatever Teresa Wants"
Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice butted heads amid production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and haven’t spoken since. But could they eventually reconcile?

During a recent appearance, Margaret shared her thoughts on a future friendship with her castmate before teasing the drama that goes down with Teresa’s now-fiancé, Luis Ruelas, and taking aim at Jennifer Aydin‘s alleged inauthenticity.

“Regardless of what Teresa thinks, I care about Teresa very deeply,” Margaret admitted of her RHONJ co-star on the December 15 episode of S’More Live on Instagram. “I only want her to be happy. I am brutally honest about the way I feel and I only say things in people’s best interests unless I really hate your guys and I don’t hate Teresa at all.”

During season 12, which is set to air next year, Margaret reportedly brought up the “questionable past” of Luis, which, understandably, set off Teresa and led to an intense feud between them.

“You guys will see stuff on the show this year that maybe everybody wasn’t gung-ho with Teresa’s relationship at first. You’re going to see a lot of stuff,” Margaret shared.

Despite the drama, Margaret said she does believe she and Teresa will “be friends again.”

“She’s a grudge-holder. I’m not. But I think we’ll definitely be friends at one point again,” Margaret stated.

Although Margaret made a point to acknowledge that she isn’t in agreement with Luis’ “Teresa” tattoo, she said she does believe they are destined for one another.

“I think he’s the one for her. I think she’s very happy and that’s the only thing I could say,” she explained.

Moving on to her other RHONJ co-star, Jennifer, Margaret admitted that she’s unsure how her friendship with Teresa originally came about.

“I don’t know [how they got so close]. [But] I think Jennifer does whatever Teresa… Listen, Jennifer does whatever Teresa wants,” Margaret alleged.

Then, when asked which of her castmates is the least authentic, Margaret admitted she doesn’t feel that Jennifer stays true to herself when filming the show.

“I think sometimes [Jennifer is inauthentic]. I think she has a very good heart. [But] I don’t think she’s always true to herself,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Olympic diver celebrated vaccine status before dying of lung infection

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Olympic diver celebrated vaccine status before dying of lung infection
By Sandra Rose 

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

A Brazilian diver who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics died Tuesday of a lung infection. He was 32.

Ian Matos was influenced by British diver Tom Daley who inspired him to come out as gay in 2014.

Matos rejected his friends’ advice to stay in the closet until after the 2016 Olympics.

He didn’t want to keep his boyfriend hidden or miss the LGBT+ parties at the Olympics.

“From a young age, I knew I was gay, but it was here that I got to live my sexuality,” Matos said.

Matos celebrated his vaccine status in an Instagram post dated August 4, 2021.

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram/@ianmatos

He was diagnosed with a throat infection in October. The infection spread to his stomach and his lungs, before he died.

In November, friends and supporters raised funds to pay travel expenses for his family to travel to Rio, where Matos was hospitalized.

“Now he is dead. Thx to big Pharma,” a fan wrote on Instagram.

“We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32,” Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

UberEats & EatOkra Team Up For 404 Launch & Holiday Soirée, Showcase Buzziest Black-Owned Restaurants In Atlanta

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

UberEats & EatOkra Team Up For 404 Launch & Holiday Soirée, Showcase Buzziest Black-Owned Restaurants In Atlanta
We love a good link-up

Source: UberEats x EatOkra

UberEats and EatOkra teamed up for their 404 launch and holiday soirée that attracted tastemakers, food influencers, and industry experts to bring awareness to over 100 Black-owned restaurants across metro Atlanta.

With over 250 Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta, these partners saw fit to salute them while offering educational tools to drive commerce, build engagement and serve the community.

UberEats x EatOkra holiday soirée assets

Source: UberEats x EatOkra

Through the Uber Eats ecosystem, EatOkra’s award-winning app featuring national Black-owned restaurants, chefs and food-makers, Goodr’s food waste sustainability model and Operation Hope’s mission to disrupt poverty, the experience amplified the importance of purposeful convening and community uplifting

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with Uber Eats and look forward to our collaboration with Goodr, The Gathering Spot and Operation HOPE to reach Atlanta’s Black-owned restaurateurs. This program is totally aligned with EatOkra’s mission,” says Anthony Edwards, Jr., CEO/Founder of EatOkra.

Guests enjoyed complimentary cocktails, a festive ambiance, Black Santa photo station, custom tote bag booth, and intimate culinary experience with chefs delighting the crowd with their specialty cuisines.

One of the highlights of the night was Big Oak Tavern that wowed the crowd with lobster tails, lamb chops, chicken and waffles and mac & cheese.

“By actively investing time, tools and resources into business focused-relationships, Uber hopes to educate, empower, build community and provide sustainable business solutions to these restaurateurs,” says Jenn Boldt, Regional General Manager for Uber Eats.

Additionally, Goodr–a sustainability organization that leverages technology and logistics to reduce food waste and feed local communities–will hand-select chefs to provide over 500 meals to students and seniors through Goodr’s mobile grocery store in upcoming months.

“I am honored to partner with Uber for such an impactful initiative in Atlanta. With so many food deserts and lack of access to quality food, the chef-prepared meals will be a real treat for families this holiday season, “said Jasmine Crowe, CEO of Goodr.

In addition to delivering grants in the amount of $1,000 (10) and $2500 (2) targeted towards renovations & improvements to the selected restaurants, EatOkra, Operation Hope, and Goodr will also provide mentors for those requiring financial guidance.

Continuing the momentum in 2022, Uber Eats X EatOkra will host a hybrid 3-hour summit open to minority-owned restauranteurs who want to increase business efficiencies, relationship currencies, optimization, and sustainability.

Attendees will receive curated educational programming to meet the expressed needs of access, growth scaling, sustainability, and networking.

“Across all the partners of Taste 404, the intent and mission are to actively implement change while encouraging success-driven metrics and meaningful relationships within the restaurant industry in Atlanta and beyond, “says Ryan Wilson, CEO of The Gathering Spot.

UberEats x EatOkra holiday soirée assets

Source: UberEats x EatOkra

Additional programming includes:

Fellowship Program: EatOkra and Operation Hope will select 20 minority-owned businesses to participate in an intentional program designed to build, educate, and empower in the support of the community – and the scale and growth of their businesses.

BOR Fireside Mentoring Community: Peer-to-peer format. Powered by Uber Eats, Black-owned restaurants will create a cross-sharing intentional program designed to build, educate and empower in the support of scaling and growing their businesses. Two established and successful minority-owned restaurant owners will share their stories and wisdom on what the ingredients are necessary to the recipes of success.

