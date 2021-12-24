Connect with us

News

Newly-minted Patriots Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson is ‘trying to create my own island’

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Patriots J.C. Jackson reacts to potentially earning first Pro Bowl honor
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Cornerback J.C. Jackson has gone from being an undrafted free agent rookie, to learning from Stephon Gilmore and other Patriots veterans, to now having Pro Bowl distinction.

Next up?

Island status.

Darrelle Revis had a well-known island, where he locked up opposing receivers. And now Jackson, who is currently second in the league with seven interceptions, along with 24 over the last three seasons, says he’s creating one of his own.

“I’m a lockdown corner, so I like being on the Island. That’s what I get paid to do,” he told the media during a video call Thursday. “I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with no name yet. But it’s coming real soon.”

Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl Monday, although teammate Adrian Phillips believes it should have been two at this point given how well the corner performed last season, with nine interceptions.

Jackson said he’s just grateful to have one under his belt, with hopes of more to follow.

“It was a blessing, man, just being able to be in my first Pro Bowl. It means a lot fo me, and everything I’ve dedicated, and all the hard work I’ve put in. I’m looking forward to the Pro Bowl, and to make many more Pro Bowls.”

Jackson’s phone blew up with congratulatory texts from teammates, whom he thanked for reaching the achievement, along with the coaching staff.

Even as an undrafted player, Jackson said he’s always shot for the moon, trying to be the best at his craft.

And after three seasons playing in Gilmore’s shadow, he’s risen to the challenge of being the Patriots top corner, and all that comes with it, shadowing the best receivers on opposing teams.

“It’s always been my goal, ever since I entered the NFL,” he said of the Pro Bowl honor. “I want to be all of those . . . I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowler, All-Pro. I mean, that’s what you play for. You play to be your best. You play to compete. “

Jackson knew as an undrafted player, he’d have to work twice as hard not only to make the team, but also to make a name for himself.

He acknowledged having to change some of his old habits in order to become one of the best in the game.

“I always knew I could be one of the best DBs in the game. Just actually putting the work in and doing what I need to do to be the best,” he said. “I had to do things I didn’t want to do. I had to discipline myself. There’s a lot that comes with it. And now that I’m starting to do that, becoming a true professional, I see it paying off for me.”

Now having Pro Bowl honors, and an island, it sure has.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 24-30

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 24-30
google news
Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up. Niko Tavernise / Netflix © 2021

And just like that . . . it’s almost the end of 2021. With Christmas barreling towards us like a sleigh pulled by eight eager reindeer and New Year’s just around the corner, here’s your last chance to catch some content and your first shot at watching plenty more. This week is giving the gift of new shows, new movies, and hopefully some new cult favorites, so happy holidays and enjoy your streaming!

What to watch Netflix

Emily in Paris

For a television blockbuster that’s as light and fun as any Christmas movie, the second season of Emily in Paris arrives this week. The show injects plenty of fashion and French-ness into its fish-out-of-water story, making Emily’s journey from the Midwest to Paris all the more fun. The new season will show off Emily’s increasingly complicated love life—who doesn’t love a messy romantic triangle?—as well as give viewers some more backstory on their favorite Parisian American. Emily in Paris Season 2 premiered Wednesday, December 22nd.

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up is Vice and The Big Short (and Step Brothers and Anchorman) director Adam McKay’s newest project, and if his resume doesn’t get you intrigued, then maybe our review or the beyond star-studded cast will: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande . . . the list could go on for the rest of this column. This farcical political satire that takes aim at climate-change denial follows two astronomers who discover that an asteroid is rocketing towards Earth, but no one in any position of power is willing to take them seriously. Don’t Look Up premieres on Friday, December 24th.

The Silent Sea

If Squid Game made you eager for Netflix’s next big K-drama, then The Silent Sea should tickle your fancy. In the not-too-distant future, the world is drying up at a rapid pace, and the planet’s only hope lies within a mysterious base on the moon. A small, elite group of scientists and astronauts must travel to this base, where they are met with secrets, horrors, and hopelessness. The sci-fi show looks like a cross between Alien and Interstellar, and it features popular actors like Gong Yoo and Bae Doona. The Silent Sea premieres Friday, December 24th.

What to watch on Hulu

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special

For some good old(ish)-fashioned holiday fun, try last year’s Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special. Helmed by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, this is a variety show spectacular made up in the finest holiday drag. It’s tastefully distasteful, with plenty of laughs, snappy song-and-dance routines, and sentient eggnog. If you want a Christmas romp that breaks away from Lifetime and Hallmark traditions, this is the show for you. The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special is available to stream now.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

With Love

This lovely new series injects the holidays with a unique rom-com flavor. With Love is a charming, family-oriented show from Gloria Calderón Kellett, the same woman who turned One Day at a Time into a lauded example of Latinx representation and a wonderful family sitcom. With Love sees each episode focus on a different big holiday for the Diaz family, where break-ups, make-ups, celebrations, and family traditions all unfold. The series opens on Nochebuena, or Christmas Eve, making this week a good time to jump in and start your binge. With Love is available to stream now.

What to watch on HBO Max

The Matrix Resurrections

Should you want to enjoy an all-new blockbuster from the comfort of your home, HBO Max has you covered with The Matrix Resurrections. Twenty years after the original Matrix series (which you can currently stream here), Keanu Reeves is back where he started: living life as Mr. Anderson in San Francisco. This time around, he’s being prescribed a blue pill by a therapist who seeks to subdue his strange visions of the Matrix. Actresses Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles as Trinity and Niobe, respectively, while new faces include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the new Morpheus), Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henwick. The Matrix Resurrections premieres on streaming and in theaters on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Cats

Just two years ago, cinematic history was made with the release of Tom Hooper’s bomb-tastic Cats. It’s been a long 24 months since, with a pandemic and a presidential election among other things, but take an hour or two to let this wonder bring you back to the heyday of 2019. What other movie could make such extensive use of digital fur technology and such minimal use of Taylor Swift? Cats is an utterly absurd entertainment experience that I hold near and dear to my heart, so why not enjoy it with your loved ones this holiday season before it’s gone? Cats will be available to stream until the end of the month.

What to watch on Disney Plus

The Book of Boba Fett

Mysterious bounty hunter and Star Wars fan favorite Boba Fett finally gets his own starring vehicle with The Book of Boba Fett. The series promises to showcase Boba Fett and his mercenary partner Fennec Shand as they try to take over the intergalactic underworld once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. It should be a slightly grittier take on the galaxy than seen in The Mandalorian, but directors Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez, and Bryce Dallas Howard are all returning to the Star Wars universe by helming some Boba Fett episodes too. The Book of Boba Fett’s first episode premieres Wednesday, December 29th.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your time.

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 24-30

google news
Continue Reading

News

Starting safety Jevon Holland returns, Dolphins lose three more to COVID

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Starting safety Jevon Holland returns to Dolphins practice
google news

Jevon Holland is finally back in the building.

The Miami Dolphins’ starting free safety returned to the team on Thursday after a weeklong absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

Holland was taken off the COVID-19 reserve list a day before last Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, but he wasn’t cleared to return to the team until Thursday for unknown reasons.

It’s possible that Holland, who one of the team’s top playmakers after recording 51 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions and recovering three fumbles in the 13 games he’s played this season, was still suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, or had produced another positive test.

That’s why Holland’s return to practice, which was a walk-through on Thursday, doesn’t guarantee he’ll be cleared to play in Monday night’s road game against the New Orleans Saints, or will immediately resume his starting role.

The Dolphins used cornerback Nik Needham as the starting free safety against the Jets, and safeties Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones played larger roles in the secondary last week.

Because everything except positional meetings, weightlifting and practice are being done virtually in the NFL as a byproduct of the increased rate of positive COVID-19 test results, Holland and all the other players on the reserve list are able to keep up with the daily installations and team meetings. So he should be familiar with the game plan, but the Dolphins would probably prefer to see him execute it in practice.

That opportunity will likely come Friday.

But Miami’s news wasn’t all positive on the COVID front.

Greg Mancz, who serves as the backup center, reserve tight end Cethan Carter and linebacker Duke Riley were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Mancz and Carter are both primary backups. Carter already plays behind three other tight ends, but his absence will be felt most on special teams.

Riley’s absence is concerning as he might have played a significant role in Monday night’s game against the Saints because he had been used previously to contain Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton, the more mobile quarterbacks Miami has faced this season. That would be beneficial against Ian Book, the former Notre Dame standout who will be replacing Taysom Hill as the Saints starter while Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Book, a rookie who was selected in the fourth round by the Saints, rushed for 1,517 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground during his collegiate career.

The Dolphins would benefit from having Riley’s range, speed and instincts on the field, which would allow Jerome Baker to continue working as an outside linebacker.

If Miami wants to continuing using three inside linebackers in a defensive package they could incorporate Sam Eguavoen or Calvin Munson into the game plan as Riley’s replacement

The Dolphins receive a call-up spot for a practice squad player for every player on the COVID-19 reserve list. Rookie offensive lineman Robert Jones was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week, and tailback Gerrid Doaks, a rookie on the practice squad, is also on the COVID-19 reserve list.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Howie Carr: Boston’s 311 comment line tells real story of pandemic

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Howie Carr: Boston’s 311 comment line tells real story of pandemic
google news

BOS:311 is the City of Boston’s text complaint line that “enables real-time collaboration with citizens, ‘deputizing’ mobile users to become the city’s eyes and ears.”

The line’s quite popular — more than 2.3 million postings so far. Usually it’s about code infractions — illegal parking, illegal dumping, illegal graffiti, etc. Everything illegal is on the table except illegal aliens, of course, because… equity or something.

But the tone of many 311 complaints has shifted this week, since Mayor Michelle Wu’s latest hysteria over Fauci’s Folly.

In case you missed it, Boston is about to become a destination city — for vaccination passports. It’s a public-health crisis, you understand. The new policy was announced Dec. 20. It goes into effect Jan. 15. Omicron is apparently taking all the holidays off this year.

Get woke, go broke, that’s now the City of Boston’s official policy. Nobody ever out-woked Michelle Wu, and she doesn’t care how broke her constituents go as long as she stays woker than woke.

To view the messages for yourself, go to 311.boston.gov before they’re scrubbed by City Hall’s Ministry of Truth.

You can text photos, like someone did from one of the Mass & Cass spillover sites on Southampton Street in Roxbury. Along with a picture of dozens of free-range Americans loitering and zombie-walking, the citizen sent his caption:

“Just got my vaccine outside of McDonald’s. Any city workers looking for free shots? Idk (I don’t know) if it was Moderna, Pfizer or heroin but I got my 1st shot. Seems legit.”

All texters list the nature and address of the problem, so now many texts are directed at 1 City Hall Plaza.

Here’s a “rodent sighting” at City Hall: “No ID for voting or welfare but one for my kid to eat a Happy Meal in McDonald’s. Michelle Wu and her useless city councilors that backed this should hang their heads in shame. You make me sick.”

Another spotted “overflowing trash can” at City Hall: “New York did this and it’s failing miserable (sic). And having no positive impact on COVID/number of cases.”

But that’s not the point, Trash Can. The only goal is to win the woke derby. Michelle’s from Chicago, and she beat the equally woke Lori Lightfoot by two whole days in announcing her passport policy.

That goes down as a “W” for Wu. Who cares about the restaurants and small businesses?

Many city workers — especially those in public safety – are likewise displeased by Wu’s my-way-or-the-highway highhandedness. Here’s a metaphorical text from One Cambridge Street across from City Hall about the mayor and firefighters’ union boss Ed “Edzo” Kelly:

“A small Wu rat and a large Edzo rat were seen chewing on the necks of first responders.”

Buyer’s remorse is reported in Her Honor’s own Ward 18: “My neighbor in Roslindale owns a restaurant, voted for Wu and is now severely depressed. Is there some number we can call to get him services?”

The new mayor just went on local NPR – National Panhandler Radio – and claimed she was receiving racist, sexist messages about her new passports. The moonbat septuagenarian host lapped it all up with a spoon. It fits the alt-left media’s victimhood narrative and we’ll be hearing it again and again and again.

But I didn’t see much misogyny at 311, although some of it is pretty rude, and this is just the beginning. One unvaxxed texter wondered what will happen if he’s around City Hall come Jan. 15 and has to use a restroom, only to be denied entry to the public building.

“Would I be allowed to pull (down) my pants and (expletive deleted) on City Hall Plaza like Nancy Pelosi allows people in San Francisco?”

Most of the texters are making legitimate points, including inquiries about why fans are supposedly going to need a passport to get into Bruins and Celtics games come Jan. 15.

“Why do spectators have to prove vaccination to enter td garden but players do not? Do we have different rules for rich people?”

Good point. Are the rules for everyone, or are all of the city’s leisure classes exempt?

One texter listed the address of a public-housing project on Old Colony Ave: “Numerous unvaxxed people living in this public building. When will they be removed?”

Probably never. If they’re illegal, definitely never.

One skeptic texted a screenshot of a headline: “CDC Data: Fentanyl Overdoses Now Kill More Americans Aged 18-45 Than Covid.” And under that a brief message to the mayor: “Check this out Comrade.”

A vaccinated taxpayer and resident texted: “I will not go to another restaurant or spend another dime in this city … You have NO right to decide what other people do with their bodies … MORALLY WRONG. ‘My body my choice’ – remember???? Not ‘My body, Michelle Wu’s choice.’”

Here’s a random sampling of more 311 text messages:

“The vaccine clearly isn’t working. The last 7 people at work with COVID were fully vaccinated. How does this mandate make anyone safer?”

“If vaccinated people can also carry and pass the virus, why are they allowed to travel freely throughout the city?”

“Destroying small businesses when the FACTS ARE everyone is contagious. END THE CITY RULING.”

“Can you get and pass along COVID-19 to someone else? YES!!! Then what’s the point of the vaccination?”

“From a city that chanted, ‘My body, my choice!’… this is inhumane.”

The city says 311 is Boston’s eyes and ears. If that’s true, Mayor Wu’s ears must be burning.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.