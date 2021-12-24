NFL Bet Box — Week 16

Football from Thursday to Tuesday nearly nonstop — who doesn’t love the Bahamas Bowl? It’s hard to get any Christmas shopping in. I’ve got about 24 hours to make some magic.

Thankfully amid a 6-10 week I was able to do something about it, faded myself, and get a little extra jingle in the pocket heading into Consumerpalooza. Apologies to whoever followed me into thinking the Seahawks might have one last flight because by the end of the weekend I was seeing Rams and was able to get down on it.

But still, 6-10 is no way to go through life and expect to put much joy under the tree. Here’s to ending Week 16 in the green and give positive vibes for 2022.

Buffalo at Patriots (-2) – When these teams played earlier this month in scenic Orchard Park, the belief in the Pats didn’t start until the weekend. This time around it is going in the opposite direction. It felt like these teams were going to split from the get-go. But really, when was the last time the Bills beat a good Patriots team in Foxboro? Patriots 23-20.

San Francisco (-3.5) at Tennessee – The Titans are leaking some serious oil, 1-3 in their last four and are just 5-4 outside the division. The 49ers are 5-1 since Nov. 15 and 5-2 away from home. Because of the hook, I like the under more than a side. 49ers, 23-17.

Cleveland at Green Bay (-7.5) – If there were ever a team to have a season blow up because of COVID it would be the Browns. It’s the Browns, so of course it would. Packers have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won’t be giving that up. Packers, 30-17.

Indianapolis at Arizona (-1.5) – The Patriots got a first-hand look at what kind of issues Jonathan Taylor can provide come the postseason. The 12 pass attempts Carson Wentz had last week might be higher than the number of pass attempts the Colts would like to have him throw if they find themselves outside during the postseason. Colts, 27-24.

Tampa Bay (-10) at Carolina – It would be interesting to know if Antonio Brown would be playing this week if the Buccaneers had won last week, but Bruce Ariens wants the calvary so three games it is. It will have to provide a jump to the offense, which was putrid last week against the Saints. And the more we see of Cam Newton, the Patriots going 7-9 last year might have been a modern miracle. Buccaneers, 34-14.

L.A. Chargers (-10) at Houston – The Texans are 3-2 in the AFC, 0-9 against everyone else. The Chargers need the game while Houston could remain in the mix for the top pick. Chargers, 34-17.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia (-10) – The kind of spot where the Eagles might have this game in hand the entire way, but 10 is a big number between division rivals. Eagles, 23-14.

Baltimore at Cincinnati (-3.5) – Hard to see the Ravens winning this game without Lamar Jackson, but they aren’t a team you see get embarrassed twice by the same team very often. The hook might loom large. Bengals, 20-17.

Detroit at Atlanta (-6) – Now that the plug has been pulled on the Falcons’ season, it will be interesting to see how they respond. Interesting to watch the difference between the Lions and Jaguars this season with their new coaches — well, in the latter case new but now former coach. Lions, 24-21.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets (-1) – Jaguars aren’t fit for cold weather. The Lions are clearly playing like they don’t want the No. 1 draft pick, therefore the WINNER of this game should get the top choice. Jets, 20-17.

L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Minnesota – The Vikings are essentially in playoff mode, but how dangerous are they without Dalvin Cook? The Rams have pulled even in the NFC West thanks to their current QB’s former team knocking off the Cardinals. Rams, 27-17.

Chicago at Seattle (-6.5) – The Bears 3-2 start is a distant memory with only a walk-off field goal on Thanksgiving since. Seahawks, 23-14.

Denver (-1) at Las Vegas – Essentially an elimination game, the Raiders piled up the points at Mile High in October and it’s enough to get my backing this time around in essentially a coin-flip matchup. Raiders, 34-21.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City (-7.5) – Just when you think the Steelers are dead, they deliver. They beat Tennessee last week with just 168 yards. That hook might be savory, but the Chiefs found their offense last Thursday when they absolutely needed it against the Chargers. Chiefs, 31-21.

Washington at Dallas (-10) – Tip of the hat to Garrett Gilbert for a game effort going from the Pats practice squad to starting for Washington in a few days, but the Football Team gets Taylor Heinicke back to face the Cowboys. Double digits might be a bit too far here. Cowboys, 28-21.

Miami (-3) at New Orleans – Ian Book, come on down, you’re the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints in a must-win game. The Dolphins keep on rolling and the potential of the Patriots needing to win at their own House of Horrors in the season finale looms larger and larger. Miami is still alive in the AFC East title race. The total in this one is down to 36.5, and it still might be too high. Dolphins, 20-10.

LAST WEEK: 6-10-0 (.385)

SEASON: 103-120-1 (.462)

Lines used are from FanDuel SportsBook.