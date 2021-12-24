News
NFL Bet Box — Week 16
Football from Thursday to Tuesday nearly nonstop — who doesn’t love the Bahamas Bowl? It’s hard to get any Christmas shopping in. I’ve got about 24 hours to make some magic.
Thankfully amid a 6-10 week I was able to do something about it, faded myself, and get a little extra jingle in the pocket heading into Consumerpalooza. Apologies to whoever followed me into thinking the Seahawks might have one last flight because by the end of the weekend I was seeing Rams and was able to get down on it.
But still, 6-10 is no way to go through life and expect to put much joy under the tree. Here’s to ending Week 16 in the green and give positive vibes for 2022.
Buffalo at Patriots (-2) – When these teams played earlier this month in scenic Orchard Park, the belief in the Pats didn’t start until the weekend. This time around it is going in the opposite direction. It felt like these teams were going to split from the get-go. But really, when was the last time the Bills beat a good Patriots team in Foxboro? Patriots 23-20.
San Francisco (-3.5) at Tennessee – The Titans are leaking some serious oil, 1-3 in their last four and are just 5-4 outside the division. The 49ers are 5-1 since Nov. 15 and 5-2 away from home. Because of the hook, I like the under more than a side. 49ers, 23-17.
Cleveland at Green Bay (-7.5) – If there were ever a team to have a season blow up because of COVID it would be the Browns. It’s the Browns, so of course it would. Packers have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won’t be giving that up. Packers, 30-17.
Indianapolis at Arizona (-1.5) – The Patriots got a first-hand look at what kind of issues Jonathan Taylor can provide come the postseason. The 12 pass attempts Carson Wentz had last week might be higher than the number of pass attempts the Colts would like to have him throw if they find themselves outside during the postseason. Colts, 27-24.
Tampa Bay (-10) at Carolina – It would be interesting to know if Antonio Brown would be playing this week if the Buccaneers had won last week, but Bruce Ariens wants the calvary so three games it is. It will have to provide a jump to the offense, which was putrid last week against the Saints. And the more we see of Cam Newton, the Patriots going 7-9 last year might have been a modern miracle. Buccaneers, 34-14.
L.A. Chargers (-10) at Houston – The Texans are 3-2 in the AFC, 0-9 against everyone else. The Chargers need the game while Houston could remain in the mix for the top pick. Chargers, 34-17.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia (-10) – The kind of spot where the Eagles might have this game in hand the entire way, but 10 is a big number between division rivals. Eagles, 23-14.
Baltimore at Cincinnati (-3.5) – Hard to see the Ravens winning this game without Lamar Jackson, but they aren’t a team you see get embarrassed twice by the same team very often. The hook might loom large. Bengals, 20-17.
Detroit at Atlanta (-6) – Now that the plug has been pulled on the Falcons’ season, it will be interesting to see how they respond. Interesting to watch the difference between the Lions and Jaguars this season with their new coaches — well, in the latter case new but now former coach. Lions, 24-21.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets (-1) – Jaguars aren’t fit for cold weather. The Lions are clearly playing like they don’t want the No. 1 draft pick, therefore the WINNER of this game should get the top choice. Jets, 20-17.
L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Minnesota – The Vikings are essentially in playoff mode, but how dangerous are they without Dalvin Cook? The Rams have pulled even in the NFC West thanks to their current QB’s former team knocking off the Cardinals. Rams, 27-17.
Chicago at Seattle (-6.5) – The Bears 3-2 start is a distant memory with only a walk-off field goal on Thanksgiving since. Seahawks, 23-14.
Denver (-1) at Las Vegas – Essentially an elimination game, the Raiders piled up the points at Mile High in October and it’s enough to get my backing this time around in essentially a coin-flip matchup. Raiders, 34-21.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City (-7.5) – Just when you think the Steelers are dead, they deliver. They beat Tennessee last week with just 168 yards. That hook might be savory, but the Chiefs found their offense last Thursday when they absolutely needed it against the Chargers. Chiefs, 31-21.
Washington at Dallas (-10) – Tip of the hat to Garrett Gilbert for a game effort going from the Pats practice squad to starting for Washington in a few days, but the Football Team gets Taylor Heinicke back to face the Cowboys. Double digits might be a bit too far here. Cowboys, 28-21.
Miami (-3) at New Orleans – Ian Book, come on down, you’re the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints in a must-win game. The Dolphins keep on rolling and the potential of the Patriots needing to win at their own House of Horrors in the season finale looms larger and larger. Miami is still alive in the AFC East title race. The total in this one is down to 36.5, and it still might be too high. Dolphins, 20-10.
LAST WEEK: 6-10-0 (.385)
SEASON: 103-120-1 (.462)
Lines used are from FanDuel SportsBook.
Gophers working to keep COVID at bay as it arrives in Phoenix for bowl game
PHOENIX — The Gophers football team left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport under freezing temperatures and with snow spots on the tarmac Thursday morning. They arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures and not a drop of precipitation to be seen.
But COVID-19 was present in both places.
The Gophers hope to keep the pandemic at bay and play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia at Chase Field on Tuesday. So far, so good.
“Right now,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, looking at his Apple Watch on Thursday afternoon, “We are OK.”
Fleck said members of his team have taken advantage of booster vaccinations provided to them and said the team will follow local health guidelines and will wear masks.
“We provided opportunities for them to have (boosters) done,” Fleck said. “A lot of guys took advantage of that.”
Like every corner of the world, college football has been impacted by the spreading omicron variant. On Wednesday, Texas A&M pulled out of its Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest due to COVID-19 issues, and Rutgers replaced the Aggies on Thursday.
Miami (Fla.) said Thursday issues with the pandemic will delay the team’s arrival to the Sun Bowl.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to arrive in Phoenix on Dec. 25, the expected date for both teams’ arrivals. Minnesota, however, decided to arrive early.
Mike Nealy, the executive director of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, said they are following Arizona’s guidelines and leaving COVID-19 protocol enforcement to the respective teams.
“(The teams) are planning to participate in the traditional events and the dinners,” Nealy said. “They haven’t said we would rather not do this or we want to change something. We are aware and flexible if something changes.”
SOLD OUT
The Gophers announced Thursday they had sold out of their 4,000-seat ticket allowance for the game. They have outpaced the amount West Virginia has sold, Nealy said.
The U’s total doesn’t account for fans who are purchasing tickets for the game at Chase Field or through other marketplaces.
The Gophers estimate more than 6,000 fans traveled to the nonconference game against Colorado in September, and they exhausted their 10,000-ticket allotment to the Outback Bowl after the 2019 season.
“Our fans are tremendous, and I know they are excited to head to Phoenix to cheer on the Gophers,” Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in a statement.
BRIEFLY
Frank Bierman, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Tipton, Iowa, accepted a walk-on spot with the Gophers on Thursday. Bierman has played at Iowa Western Community College.
COVID prohibited DU freshman Sean Behrens from World Juniors. The Avalanche draft pick will settle for Christmas in Illinois
University of Denver freshman defenseman Sean Behrens was deemed a lock to make the U.S. World Junior Championship team and compete at the heralded 19-under tournament that begins Sunday in Edmonton.
Those dreams began to disappear on Dec. 9, when Behrens tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the Pioneers’ weekend series at Minnesota-Duluth.
Behrens, the Avalanche’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft (61st overall), was originally scheduled to report to the U.S. training camp in Michigan after the Duluth series. But protocol wouldn’t allow him to travel anywhere until after the Americans had to finalize their roster, and Behrens was forced to accept that his Christmas would be spent at the family home in Barrington, Ill.
In a phone interview, the skilled young blueliner with NHL potential sounded upbeat and anxious to rejoin the red-hot Pioneers after Christmas and begin a two-game series against the visiting Alaska Nanooks on New Year’s Eve. Team USA plays Russian in Edmonton that night to complete round-robin play. Behrens’ focus will be in Denver.
“It’s a tough situation to be in but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world,” he said of being omitted from Team USA. “It was a great opportunity but it’s awesome that I’m getting a second chance to go back to DU and still play hockey in the COVID world we all live in.”
USA Hockey’s loss is DU’s gain. The Pios (11-5) are No. 4 in the PairWise Rankings after winning seven of their last eight games. Behrens has 13 points in 14 games and Denver leads the country in scoring at a 4.56-goals average. The Pios score more often than the Avalanche, which leads the NHL at 4.22.
DU has produced five goals in nine of its 16 games — including six of seven during a seven-game winning streak that followed a four-game losing skid.
“At the beginning of the year, we had some things in our game that prevented us from playing the way we wanted to play for the whole game,” said Behrens, who joined DU from the U.S. National Development Program. “After the two weekends where we lost (four straight), we kind of got that together in practice, came together as a group, and we’ve been rolling ever since. We’re playing well as a young team and excited to have a strong second half.”
Behrens said he speaks with the Avalanche weekly. He’s among the NHL club’s top-two unsigned defensive prospects, along with Boston College junior Drew Helleson — a 2019 second-round pick who won the WJC gold medal with the Americans last year.
Helleson played in the WJC at age 19. Behrens, 18, will still be eligible to represent his country next year.
“I’m looking forward to that a lot,” he said. “Hopefully, get another chance.”
Footnote. DU freshman forward Carter Mazur and Denver native Ty Smilanic, a sophomore at Quinnipiac, are on Team USA’s 25-man roster. The Americans open on Sunday against Slovakia.
Mashpee Wampanoag Ruling Brings Reservation Saga to a Close
A yearslong battle over the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s 321 acres of reservation land in Mashpee and Taunton is over and future generations “will forever have a place to be Wampanoag,” the tribe’s chairman said Wednesday night.
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s assistant secretary for Indian affairs on Wednesday issued a 55-page decision confirming the legal status of the tribe’s reservation land and closing the books on a legal saga that has stretched across decades.
“This is a momentous day for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, for indigenous communities across the country, and for defenders of justice,” Brian Weeden, chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, said. “Today’s decision allows us to reclaim and protect our cherished Land and better serve the Mashpee Tribe for generations to come. While the injustices inflicted upon us cannot be erased, we can look to the future — a future of freedom, a future of prosperity, and a future of peace. We wish this not just for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, but for Tribal communities all across the land.”
The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe’s land in trust status had been under contention for years. The tribe was federally recognized in 2007 and the Obama administration took the land into trust for the tribe in late 2015. The Trump administration worked to undo that designation and ordered the tribe’s land be taken out of trust status in March 2020.
But a federal judge in June 2020 determined the Trump administration’s 2018 declaration that the tribe does not qualify as “Indian” under the federal Indian Reorganization Act was “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law.” The case was remanded to the Department of the Interior for the agency to reconsider, and the Biden administration’s Department of the Interior in February officially withdrew the government’s appeal.
The ruling on the tribe’s land in trust could have an impact on the state’s commercial casino industry.
The Mass. Gaming Commission could still issue a license for a casino in Region C — the commission’s name for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties — but some worry that commercial casino operators might not be willing to invest the minimum $500 million in a project that could have to compete with the $1 billion casino the tribe had planned to build in Taunton.
