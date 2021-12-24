News
Nuggets blow 19-point lead in home loss to Hornets
The Nuggets blew a 19-point lead on Thursday night in a demoralizing 115-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic led all players with 29 points and 21 rebounds. But Denver sputtered in the fourth quarter — managing just 13 points — as Charlotte stormed back to win. The Nuggets, back below .500 (15-16) this season, travel Sunday to face the Los Angeles Clippers.
On Thursday, the Hornets trailed by 19 in the first half before a fourth-quarter push — taking the lead, 110-107, with 1 minute left in the game. Jokic was stripped on Denver’s next offensive possession. Another Charlotte 3-pointer put the game away.
Jokic recorded a double-double by halftime (12 points and 16 rebounds) for a 65-52 advantage at the break. Denver closed the second quarter on a 25-9 run.
But the Nuggets were slow to start in the first quarter — falling behind by 11 points — until Rivers came off the bench with a trio of three-pointers to spark the comeback.
Small forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out before the game as a late scratch with left hamstring soreness. It opened the door for reserve Vlatko Cancar to make his first start of the season (second of his NBA career). Cancar totaled 11 points on five-of-six shooting from the floor.
Former Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (2016-20) started for the Hornets. He finished with three points and six rebounds.
This story will be updated.
News
St. John’s Prep holds off Central Catholic in early-season wrestling showdown
MARSHFIELD – Whenever wrestling season strolls around in Massachusetts, we can usually pinpoint which individuals will be in contention for state titles at the end.
As for schools? Typically, those tend to be a little bit more tricky to nail, except for possibly two. For years now, Central Catholic and St. John’s Prep have been in a class unto themselves in the wrestling community, and hailed as programs to model.
On Thursday, the two had the opportunity to meet face-to-face at Marshfield High School during a meet, and it was Jack Blizard who took home what turned out to be one of, if not the most critical wins of the evening. The junior defeated Central Catholic’s Jack Delaney in the 220-pound bout, as St. John’s Prep foiled a furious comeback attempt to pick up a crucial 36-27 victory over the Raiders.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa. “Two of the best teams, year in and year out. We know they’re coming to wrestle, we’re coming to wrestle…We won where we needed to win. The guys stayed off their backs in the matches we thought we would lose. That’s the difference in the match.”
Right from the 113-pound battle on, you could tell it was going to be an intense battle between the two programs, as Alex Schaeublin pinned Bobby Ayotte in the opener to provide St. John’s Prep a quick 6-0 edge.
However, Jackie Dehney had an answer for Central Catholic, as she defeated Elias Hajali in the ensuing 120-pound match (9-4), helping the Raiders trim their deficit to 6-3.
St. John’s Prep proceeded to take four out of the next five bouts, with pins by Tyler Knox, Adam Schaeublin, and Rawson Iwanicki. Ryan DeSouza also registered a key 12-7 victory in his 160-pound tilt with Jason Belkus during the stretch, and for a brief moment, it looked like the Eagles were going to win in a cakewalk, leading 27-9.
Yet, for as strong as St. John’s Prep was with its lower weight classes, Central Catholic were just as prepared in the latter stages of the match. Nate Blanchette sparked the Raiders with a pin in the 160-pound fight, as he defeated Ethan Barnes-Felix to cut it back to a 27-15 affair.
After Central Catholic pulled to within 27-24 following a victory in the 195-pound event by Mike Brown, Blizard walked out to the mat, staring down Delaney. After waiting for his moment, Blizard used his size advantage to put himself in position for the pin, which provided St. John’s Prep a 33-24 advantage with two contests remaining.
“Because of my length, I’m so much better on top (of my opponent),” said Blizard. “Through that, I was able to keep my legs in, stay in control. Just getting him tired through it, that was definitely my way of winning the match. Putting the half in, and just pinning him. That was my gameplan.”
Although Luke Giuffrida gave Central Catholic some life with a 6-3 overtime victory against Charlie Smith in the 285-pound showdown, they still needed a pin in the final match to even the score.
Then, freshman Braedon Goes sealed things shortly thereafter for St. John’s Prep, as he defeated Cole Glynn, 4-0, in the 106-pound battle to conclude the night’s events.
Costa hopes that the Eagles and the Raiders can keep their rivalry going in future years.
“I know our ADs want us to wrestle, and Jamie (Durkin) and I had been going back and forth trying to get a date,” Costa said. “I thought that (Marshfield) might have this date…so I said: ‘Hey, give a shoutout to their coach.’ They had a spot, so we were able to get this going. It was awesome.”
News
Oliver Ames, Abington honor late coaching legend Don Byron with inaugural classic
EASTON — Shortly after Oliver Ames and Abington boys basketball coaching legend Don Byron passed away from cancer in June, Tigers athletic director Bill Matthews brainstormed ways to honor his coach of the last 12 years when he received a phone call from Green Wave athletic director and head coach Peter Serino.
The 13 years prior to Byron’s stint with Oliver Ames was spent at Abington, in which he coached and mentored Serino as a player, coach and AD, and Serino wanted to help honor his role model.
Thursday night, in front of more than 450 people at Oliver Ames, Abington and the Tigers did just that by matching up in an inaugural Don Byron Memorial Classic nonleague game.
T-shirts were sold. Speeches were made. A pair of basketballs were signed by players and presented to Byron’s family. And as part of a thrilling comeback, the Green Wave took home a 70-67 win while an estimated few thousand dollars were raised to be donated toward the American Cancer Society’s “Coaches versus Cancer” campaign.
“Coach Byron was a very important part of my life,” Serino said. “He was always there. When he passed away, I wanted to find a way to honor him. … The community, especially the basketball community, owes him a lot. Just to show the family our appreciation and honor his memory by bringing everyone together around a basketball game is something special.”
As a basketball role model over the last 25-plus years, Byron added to a successful playing career by eclipsing more than 400 wins through his time with Watertown, Mansfield, Walpole, Abington and Oliver Ames. His final season saw the Tigers take home the Hockomock League Davenport title last year, which they presented to him shortly before he passed.
The community responded to the impact he left with this classic. The 200 T-shirts available for sale were donated by Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan. Each of the three officials volunteered. And in front of a packed gym, one heck of a game ensued.
“It really needed to be something special for a very special person,” Matthews said. “I think (the large turnout is) indicative of how much he meant to the community.”
After trailing by 11 points at the half, Abington generated a buzz with a high-energy full-court press that the Tigers couldn’t solve. Turnovers flooded the floor, and a 21-point effort from Tommy Fanara combined with clutch plays from Antwonne Graham Jr. (18 points) and Drew Donovan (10 points) helped pull them ahead in the final two minutes. The game came down to a 3-point attempt with 0.8 seconds left to tie, but Oliver Ames’ shot fell short to end a thriller.
“I think the way the game played out, he’d be proud,” Serino said.
News
Bodies of 2 children apparently recovered after house fire near Bemidji
Two bodies have been recovered from a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning near Bemidji in north-central Minnesota. Authorities said two children were unaccounted for at the scene.
According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a residential fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road N.W. in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the second floor of the two-story building fully engulfed. Initial reports indicated that two children living in the residence were unaccounted for and were possibly trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said that firefighters located the bedroom window and attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful.
Shortly after 1 p.m., two bodies were recovered from the home. The victims were transported to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.
Sherwood said that firefighters were on scene for more than eight hours and the house was deemed a total loss. No firefighter injuries were reported, but one adult female suffered injuries and was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a news release.
Assisting the sheriff’s office are investigators from the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and Bemidji Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no information was immediately disclosed regarding the identities of those involved, the release said.
Nuggets blow 19-point lead in home loss to Hornets
TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $50K, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Kim Kardashian Introduced Pete Davidson To Her Kids Amid Romance: ‘They Adore Him’
St. John’s Prep holds off Central Catholic in early-season wrestling showdown
Oliver Ames, Abington honor late coaching legend Don Byron with inaugural classic
Bodies of 2 children apparently recovered after house fire near Bemidji
Former Aurora paramedic indicted in Elijah McClain’s death asks judge to dismiss charges
Nuggets monitoring Bones Hyland ankle injury trend: “He’s too valuable for us to miss games”
Who has the edge? Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7), on Monday Night Football
United, Delta airlines preemptively cancel almost 200 Christmas Eve flights due to COVID-19
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Celebrities1 day ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record