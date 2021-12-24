Connect with us

Olivia Jade Reveals ‘Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Slid Into Her DMs: Why She Never Responded

olivia jade, tom felton
The ‘Harry Potter’ star tried to Slytherin to the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant’s messages, but the YouTuber isn’t really a Potterhead.

It turns out that Harry Potter-themed lines don’t work on Olivia Jade. The 22-year-old influencer revealed that she got a DM from Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, 34, on E!’s Down in the DMs segment on Thursday December 23. The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that she hadn’t responded to the actor when he sent her a message, because she didn’t understand the reference he was making.

Olivia apologized in advance for blowing up Tom’s spot. “I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you, but I think you’re probably a really nice person,” she said. The YouTuber read the message that Tom had sent her, “Hello Mate. Dig your work,” along with a perfectly fitting snake emoji, referencing his signature character, Draco’s Hogwarts House: Slytherin, whose symbol is—you guessed it—a snake.

Olivia Jade shared the ‘Harry Potter’ joke that Tom Felton sent her in a DM. (Shutterstock)

After sharing that Tom had sent her a message, Olivia admitted that she’s in need of a Harry Potter movie marathon, because she just didn’t get why the snake emoji was so fitting. “I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn’t get the joke,” she explained. “I didn’t respond and now I just exposed that I’ve seen it and I didn’t respond so that’s also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies.”  Luckily, Olivia has plenty of time to catch up on all eight of the original movies before Tom and the rest of the original cast reunite for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, which will stream on HBOMax on January 1.

Other than Tom, Olivia also shared that she slid into DWTS judge Derek Hough’s DMs after she was eliminated from the dance competition. “I DM-ed Derek Hough after I got eliminated, and he still hasn’t responded. So Derek Hough, what the hell?” she said, before explaining that she didn’t get to say a proper good-bye after she was eliminated, due to some confusion. “I hope they didn’t think I was like bitter or upset that I got eliminated. I just didn’t know.” Olivia also shared the message, which was incredibly complimentary to the judge.

 

Michelle Rodriguez Rocks A Peach String Bikini While Hitting The Beach In Mexico — Photos

December 24, 2021

Michelle Rodriguez
The ‘Fast & Furious’ actress looked super sexy in her two-piece peach bikini that she wore for a quick dip in the ocean on her holiday trip to Mexico.

Michelle Rodriguez, 43, is living her best life on her holiday vacation to Tulum, Mexico. Paparazzi pictures taken on Wednesday, December 22 showed the bombshell brunette soaking up the sun on the gorgeous beach and enjoying a quick swim in the ocean. Michelle looked incredible in her two-piece peach bikini, which allowed her fit physique to be on full display in the photos.

Michelle Rodriguez on the beach in Tulum, Mexico on December 22 (Photo: MEGA)

Michelle seemed totally relaxed in the vacation pics, and quite frankly, we can’t blame her! She took in the scenery while stepping out of the water after her brief but majestic swim. Then, the Fast & Furious star wandered on the beach to play a game of ping pong over the sand with a friend. Michelle dried up fairly quickly from the scorching sun, and her straight, wet hair transformed into a gorgeous curly frizz. She kept a pair of sunglasses on her face to block out the sunlight while playing the friendly ping pong game.

Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez plays ping pong with a friend on the beach in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 22 (Photo: MEGA)

This isn’t the first instance of Michelle rocking a bikini to perfection. The Lost alum previously sported a halterneck brown twisted bikini top in Aug. 2021 on a yacht in Italy. Like the new Mexico pictures, Michelle’s insanely toned figure was more than apparent in the bikini snaps. She added to her look with matching low-rise bottoms.

Aside from her Italy trip, Michelle kept busy this past summer working on her new movie, Dungeons & Dragons. She was spotted filming for the flick in June in Northern Ireland, where she dressed up as a warrior. The movie will be out in 2023 and features a star-studded cast that, in addition to Michelle, includes Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant,

Miami real estate agent is suspected serial killer

December 24, 2021

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Miami PD

Miami police plan to charge a real estate agent as a suspect in a string of murders in the South Florida area.

Willy Suarez Maceo will be charged as a “suspected serial killer” on Thursday evening. He is currently in jail on a trespassing charge.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and interim Police Chief Manuel Morales are expected to announce the charges against Suarez Maceo at 5 p.m. EST.

Suarez Maceo, 25, is a suspect in two shootings that occurred on Tuesday night. In one case, a homeless man was shot to death in the Wynwood area. Another victim who was shot, survived.

Detectives are also investigating Suarez Maceo in connection to another shooting death in October.

Records show Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker for Century 21. His Instagram page shows photos of homes for sale in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.

According to his Facebook page, Suarez Maceo attended Miami Sunset Senior High School. His interests include driving luxury cars, bikini models and photos of himself posing in front of a Porsche at a cryptocurrency conference in June.

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, crime news, gun violence, real estate agents, serial killer

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Pink Hair Makeover In Gorgeous Pic — Before & After Photos

December 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Pink Hair Makeover In Gorgeous Pic — Before & After Photos
J.Lo is sporting some fun and colorful new hair in a recent Instagram, showing that she looks fabulous no matter what the style.

Tickled pink! Jennifer Lopez, 52, showed off a brand new, cotton candy-colored ‘do on Thursday, looking fierce as ever with the pink look. Posted to Instagram by her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, Jennifer posed with her signature smokey/glowing makeup and a medium-length, tousled chop that looked all at once glamourous, fun, and fresh. She also sported a white long-sleeve shirt and gold chain link necklace, simply but perfectly accenting the edgy style. “Pink’s always a good idea,” Mary wrote in the caption, also tagging J.Lo’s ride-or-die hair stylist, Chris Appleton for helping create the look.

J.Lo’s candy-colored locks are definitely a bold new move for the “Marry Me” singer, as fans are familiar with her signature honey-highlighted brunette style. She most recently rocked her usual color at the premiere of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, pulling her light brown mane back into a half-up, half-down style (courtesy of Chris, of course) and wearing gorgeous metallic makeup and drop earrings. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was sporting some chic red carpet glam she’s known for, but she was there to support her beau, Ben Affleck, 48, who stars as the film’s main protagonist, Charlie Moehringer. George Clooney, 59, directed the project.

Jennifer Lopez attends the L.A. premiere of ‘The Tender Bar,’ Dec. 12, 2021 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

This isn’t the first time the Hustlers actress has played around with different hairstyles. Last year, she sported some extra long hair extensions in an ultra sexy Instagram post. “Back to basics” she captioned the post, showing off the fresh look of wavy extensions that grazed her waist. Like the aforementioned pink ‘do, it was unclear in that post if J.Lo was rocking the extensions for a project or shoot, or if she’s just getting a playing around for fun. The mother-of-two, who has a more cropped, curly/wavy natural head of hair, as she was seen photographed in Feb. 2020 while going to the gym, but she still never passes up an opportunity to try out new and original styles.

