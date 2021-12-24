Olivia Jade Reveals ‘Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Slid Into Her DMs: Why She Never Responded

Miami police plan to charge a real estate agent as a suspect in a string of murders in the South Florida area.
Willy Suarez Maceo will be charged as a “suspected serial killer” on Thursday evening. He is currently in jail on a trespassing charge.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and interim Police Chief Manuel Morales are expected to announce the charges against Suarez Maceo at 5 p.m. EST.
Suarez Maceo, 25, is a suspect in two shootings that occurred on Tuesday night. In one case, a homeless man was shot to death in the Wynwood area. Another victim who was shot, survived.
Detectives are also investigating Suarez Maceo in connection to another shooting death in October.
Records show Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker for Century 21. His Instagram page shows photos of homes for sale in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.
According to his Facebook page, Suarez Maceo attended Miami Sunset Senior High School. His interests include driving luxury cars, bikini models and photos of himself posing in front of a Porsche at a cryptocurrency conference in June.