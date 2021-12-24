Connect with us

News

PHOTOS: Return of the Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTOS: Return of the Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival
Thousands of people turned out on Dec. 4 for the return of Breckenridge Holiday Lighting Festival, held after last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival included the Holiday Dog Parade, the Moose March fun run for kids 12 and under and the popular Race of the Santas, which featured dozens of people dressed in Santa Claus outfits running through historic downtown Breckenridge. The evening culminated with the lighting of downtown Breckenridge at the Blue River Plaza off Main Street with 13,000 feet of 250,000 LED holiday lights.

News

Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has 10 business days from Wednesday to respond to allegations that he violated campaign finance laws at a fundraising event in Hawaii for his re-election campaign.

Defend Colorado, a dark-money political group that funds conservative causes, filed the complaint, alleging Weiser, a Democrat, committed the state violations while on a trip to the Attorney Generals Alliance annual meeting June 14-18. Weiser was attending the meeting of a group that takes corporate sponsorships (including companies involved in litigation with Colorado like Juul and Purdue Pharma) in his official capacity as attorney general and chair of the AGA, the complaint states, and alleges that he held a fundraiser June 15 but didn’t appropriately report campaign contributions.

On Wednesday, the Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office issued a decision saying Weiser will have to cure or dispute the allegations within the timeline or a review will be launched to decide how to proceed.

The Elections Division determined that the complaint was filed in time “and alleges facts which, if proven, could support a finding that respondents violated Colorado campaign finance laws. The division also makes an initial determination that the complaint alleges one or more violations that may be curable,” the letter states.

But Weiser disputed the allegations against him, telling CPR News that his campaign always asks for the costs for food and space and pays them.

News

Review: "The Matrix Resurrections" doesn't know what kind of film it is, despite a charming Keanu Reeves

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Review: “The Matrix Resurrections” doesn’t know what kind of film it is, despite a charming Keanu Reeves
2 stars. 2 hours and 28 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Red pill or blue pill? Reality or illusion?

When “The Matrix” debuted in 1999, those zeitgeist-y questions felt like reactions to our burgeoning tech anxiety. In addition to being a clever story and fun action movie, “The Matrix” reminded us that we needn’t be tethered to computers. That simulated realities can render us passive and oblivious. That we’re being exploited at the hands of suits and software.

More than two decades later, those messages seem at once hyper-relevant and hopelessly naive, particularly as the “redpill” symbolism, as it’s called, has been co-opted by the far right. That’s certainly not the franchise’s fault, and here it’s redeployed in good faith as the script explores the gray areas outside seemingly binary choices.

What hasn’t changed is the visual aesthetic of “The Matrix,” from its goth-lite costumes and weightless kung-fu throwdowns to its colorful cast and self-aware, big-picture concepts. It’s a pity so many of these come off as arbitrary in the sequel/reboot, “The Matrix Resurrections,” which arrives Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.

A charming, still-compelling Keanu Reeves returns as protagonist Neo, a.k.a. hacker-turned-messiah Thomas Andersen. He not only survived his sacrificial death at the end of 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” but was plugged back into the grid and a meek programming job inside his simulated world, where the events of the first three films are downplayed as a video game trilogy.

Neo’s memories of it — and ours, as seen in flashbacks to previous movies — root the film in its pop-culture context and influence (see the good-hearted but hegemonic “Free Guy,” among countless others). When Neo’s mundane daily loop is intruded upon by strange dreams (memories and/or premonitions, of course) and the insights of his therapist (a delightfully sharp Neil Patrick Harris), he realizes reality isn’t what he thought — especially when a face from the past (Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss) reappears.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays an alternate version of the sage-guide Morpheus from the original “Matrix” trilogy in the series’ fourth entry, “The Matrix Resurrections.” (Warner Bros.)

Neo’s boss in the Matrix (Jonathan Groff) also reveals himself to be the A.I. villain Mr. Smith (here just Smith), joining a refreshed ensemble that includes an alternate Morpheus — formerly Laurence Fishburne, and now the dashing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Jessica Henwick, who opens the movie as new character Bugs, is another welcome addition and the potential future of the franchise. Jada Pinkett Smith also returns, however weakly, as freedom-fighter-turned-leader Niobe.

Watching Neo evolve from reluctant to full-throated hero is familiar but satisfying, even as scenes feel disconnected from one another. The stark contrasts between the “real” future-apocalypse and the cozy, mindless Matrix renders the idea of rabbit holes moot, having already discovered the bottom.

The callbacks are unapologetic, a playful bit of meta storytelling that’s as artless as it is box-checking, and you can feel director and co-creator Lana Wachowski straining against her corporate masters. The script’s mentions of parent company Warner Bros. aren’t potshots but product placement — and ones that might mean something if there weren’t so many Matrix callbacks in the Babel-tower of intellectual property known as “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

It undermines the supposed universality of Io, the replacement city for the liberated people city of Zion. There, freed from their energy-harvesting pods and illusions, they inhabit an English-speaking steampunk paradise that will undoubtedly be invaded by evil robot Sentinels in later films. Lots of action-figure options here.

The interminable dialogue in “Resurrections” indicts social division, as animated by technology and media, and the sentient bots and zombie-like “sheeple” weaponized against noble causes. Tech-bros aren’t just jerks, they’re literally destructive entities. Office buildings, dingy apartments and alleys provide no respite from the onslaught of symbolic authority (cops, SWAT teams, Agents). Silhouettes and window/water-puddle reflections and mirrors are inescapable. “Get it?!” the movie constantly asks.

Review The Matrix Resurrections doesnt know what kind of film
Jessica Henwick plays the refreshing new character Bugs in “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in “The Matrix” franchise. (Warner Bros.)

Trenchcoats, sunglasses and a numbing shower of point-blank, slow-mo shell casings also feel miscalculated, not so much cool-looking as depressingly rote. Like most fetishistic gun violence, they add little while smearing the momentum with chopped-up editing. Are there any actual life-or-death stakes here?

News

Result of Longmont nurses' union vote still in limbo after almost 6 months

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Result of Longmont nurses’ union vote still in limbo after almost 6 months
Close to six months after nurses at Longmont United Hospital cast ballots to decide if they wanted to form a union, they still don’t know which way the vote went and are waiting on a raise their peers at other hospitals received.

The original vote took place on July 7, with 93 nurses for unionizing and 88 against. Seven ballots — enough to tip the balance — remain uncounted after months of dueling between the National Nurses Organizing Committee and Centura Health, which owns Longmont United and 13 other hospitals in Colorado, and has challenged the validity of those ballots.

Nurses involved with the union campaign alleged the hospital doesn’t have enough staff, potentially putting patients at risk.

Tricia Hartley, a labor and delivery charge nurse at Longmont United, said she got involved because management wasn’t responding when nurses raised concerns about increasing workloads. The problem started several years before the pandemic, but has gotten worse as more nurses burn out and leave, she said.

“Pay is a factor, but most importantly, having safe staffing ratios is something that would help keep nurses,” she said. “We don’t have enough nurses to care for the patients we have.”

In a statement, Centura Health spokeswoman Lindsay Radford said the health care industry is being challenged by the Great Resignation, and it’s more difficult to bring on traveling nurses during a pandemic. Colorado activated its crisis standards of care for staffing, acknowledging it may be necessary for many hospitals to stretch their resources, she said.

“Many hospital professionals have chosen to retire or leave the health care industry during the pandemic due to fatigue, stress, public opinion and incredibly difficult work,” she said. “Because of these circumstances, hospitals have taken extraordinary measures in order to ensure that they can continue providing care for their patients and communities.”

The delay in finalizing the results of the union vote has meant nurses at Longmont United haven’t received a raise given at other Centura hospitals. In October, the health system announced more than 17,000 employees would receive a 3% base pay increase, and that it would raise its minimum wage in Colorado to $17 an hour.

“During this pandemic, housing costs, living expenses, a rapidly evolving employment landscape and an extremely competitive job market have profoundly impacted our people, their family and our healing ministry,” Centura President and CEO Peter Banko said in a news release. “Today, it is paramount that we significantly invest in all our caregivers who have worked so tirelessly and compassionately on the front lines to provide whole-person care to every community, every neighborhood and every individual.”

In an email to employees, Centura said raises at Longmont United would have to wait until the organizing process is over, however, because of the legal requirement to maintain the “status quo” until employees have decided if they want to unionize.

Executives haven’t responded to messages from the organizers promising not to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board if they pay staff more, Hartley said.

“They just continue to tell us their hands are tied,” she said.

