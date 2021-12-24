News
Police need help identifying St. Louis County supermarket shooting suspect
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened inside a north St. Louis County supermarket.
The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons said the shooting happened on December 16 at Mally Supermarket located in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m.
When Country Club Hills police officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous. “Detectives want to identify him as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information regarding this person of interest should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
Police: Missouri man shot neighbor with a crossbow
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor.
Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow.
The man is hospitalized but a news release from police did not offer details about his condition. Investigators say a 63-year-old got into a verbal altercation with the victim before using his crossbow to attack him.
Formal charges had not been filed as of early Thursday.
Shooting victim asks for help at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. The victim showed up at a gas station on South Jefferson Avenue at Chouteau Avenue asking for help.
Police said they are unsure where the actual shooting happened.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Chris Autman-Bell planning to bring some Kevin Garnett, Ray Lewis for one last Gophers season
Anyone who has heard Kevin Garnett and Ray Lewis speak knows those two hall of famers in their respective sports are, well, a little off, and they don’t mind being labeled crazy.
For Gophers receivers coach Matt Simon, that’s a good thing; he wants his players to channel the way the former Timberwolves forward and ex-Baltimore Ravens linebacker talk about the difference between playing a game and seeking to dominate it.
During Garnett’s TNT segment “Area 21” in 2017, Garnett told Lewis about how a group he was speaking to looked at him weird for saying athletes have to be “a little crazy up here” as he pointed to his temple.
Lewis then shared a story about when he was laying in bed in a a New York hotel, watching a clip of Jets tight end Dustin Keller running an angle route. “If they throw this route,” Lewis shared, “I will separate his soul from his body.”
“Mmm,” Garnett replied. “I got a motto in sports: If you’re not stepping on somebody, you know who you are? You’re getting stepped on.”
That clip affected Chris Autman-Bell, the Gophers’ top receiver who described this week why he will return for a sixth season at Minnesota in 2022. “CrAB” and Minnesota (8-4) will first play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia (6-6) in Phoenix on Tuesday.
“CrAB” said his decision to run it back was based on the 2021 season not going his or the team’s way. Ankle injuries hampered the start of his year, and he wants to develop more facets of his game, including flexibility. Meanwhile, he wants to help guide the U’s young receivers.
Then Autman-Bell talked about his biggest reason to return; his answer had shades of KG.
“I plan to really show something that I don’t think anyone has ever seen next year, and I plan on being that player,” he said. “I wasn’t coming back to prove it to the world. I came back to prove it to myself. I don’t think I had the season I wanted to have this year, so I plan on having it next year.”
A preseason ankle injury in August sidelined him two games to start the 2021 season. He had four receptions for 79 yards against Colorado in Week 3, but then tweaked his leg on the first offensive play of the bad loss to Bowling Green in Week 4.
With the passing offense often stuck in neutral throughout the season, Autman-Bell had only two five-plus reception/100-plus yard receiving games (Nebraska and Iowa). He finished the regular season with 35 receptions for 490 yards and six touchdowns. While those were team highs, they’re not exactly high bars.
Autman-Bell acknowledged he was “in and out” on whether he would come back next season. Another season in maroon and gold should put him in the top 10 in major receiving categories.
“I want to thank my coaches for not — they didn’t jump on our backs about the decisions,” he said. “They let us finish out the season strong and we had those conversations after Wisconsin and before the bowl prep. I respect those guys because they let us focus in on the season. … Those conversations, they were definitely hard to have. We have our differences. It’s a conversation that you love having. I think they build more of bond with you and the person you are having them with.”
Head coach P.J. Fleck said his motive is not to convince players with remaining eligibility they must come back, but rather to present facts and perspective on how the program views them along with feedback received from the NFL.
Autman-Bell is part of what Fleck has called the “encore four,” the quartet of players returning for next season. It includes quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mo Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz.
After next week’s bowl game, offensive linemen Blaise Andries and Daniel Faalele are on their way out, ande defensive linemen Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo also are expected to depart.
Autman-Bell said the mind-set he brings to dominate in 2022 started with a few “sparks” when he arrived on campus in 2017 and grew more consistent in 2020. Fleck and Simon have commended CrAB for the violent way he plays and how his drive to dominate comes out when battling for contested catches.
Now Simon and Autman-Bell want to help other wideouts realize they need it, too. That includes ones who have had some successes — Daniel Jackson and Mike Brown-Stephens — and those looking to break in — Lemeke Brockington and Doug Emilen.
For Dylan Wright, the Texas A&M transfer who showed flashes this season, it’s realizing the gifts he has at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. Wright led Minnesota with a 19.2-yard-per-catch average.
“He is a super skillful player,” said Autman-Bell, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone with his body type, how he plays and how he attacks the ball. To have Dylan’s body and his athleticism, I would die for it.”
Back to that kill-or-be-killed TV segment, Garnett and Lewis continued to touch on how they saw only one avenue to success.
“It’s an obsession,” Garnett emphasized.
Lewis replied, “It’s the only way you get there.”
