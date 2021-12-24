Regis President and CEO Athayde resigns amid stock drop

Last August, four months before the game, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said on a podcast he had “circled” a date with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Thursday, he said he really did circle the game on a calendar with a red pen.

The Vikings will face the Rams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Jefferson against Ramsey will be a matchup to watch. Jefferson this week made his second straight Pro Bowl and Ramsey was selected to his fifth in a row.

“I’m excited,’’ Jefferson said. “I feel like I live for these moments, ever since I was a kid, just going up against that top guy. I’m a natural competitor. … To me, it’s a statement game for me considering myself one of the top receivers in the league and solidifying myself. Definitely ready for it.”

When Jefferson was a guest at training camp last August on “All things Covered,’’ a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, he was asked by McFadden “the one cornerback you want to see line up opposite against you.” Jefferson wasted no time in saying Ramsey.

Jefferson never has met Ramsey but said he has been watching highlights of him playing “for some years now.”

“Jalen, he’s an elite player,’’ said offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. “And Justin’s playing really well and that will be a very important matchup.’’

Jefferson also is looking forward Sunday to seeing Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, who starred at LSU before Jefferson did, is a mentor to the Minnesota receiver.

Jefferson, with 2,735 yards, is on the verge of breaking Beckham’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons. Beckham had 2,755 in 2014 and 2015 with the New York Giants.

“Need 21 yards,’’ Jefferson said. “Definitely been keeping the tabs for that.’’

Jefferson’s recent play has gotten the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He tweeted during during Minnesota’s 17-9 win last Monday at Chicago, “Justin Jefferson is so TOUGH!!!! #YoungKing.’’

“I’m a big fan of Bron, so it was crazy to see that,” Jefferson said. “I’ve always got to show out in front of him.”

DANTZLER FOR BREELAND

After the Vikings released cornerback Bashaud Breeland last Saturday following a verbal altercation at practice with coaches and players, it meant Cameron Dantzler would return to the starting lineup. Danztler played all 73 defensive snaps against the Bears, and the reviews were good.

Dantzler was a starter last year as a rookie before losing his job to Breeland. Prior to Monday, he had started four games this season when Peterson was out.

“It’s a great opportunity for Cam to go out there and showcase what he’s been working on all summer and also kind of like in the shadows of Breeland, not really having an opportunity to play,’’ Peterson said.

Peterson didn’t want to say much about the release of Breeland, saying “things didn’t go the way the organization viewed it” and that the decision was “above my pay grade.”

BRIEFLY

Jefferson on Thursday was named winner of the Korey Stringer Media Good Award. The award, presented annually by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association and named after the late Vikings tackle, goes to player for his notable dealings with the media. … With Breeland gone and Dantzler back in the lineup, the top reserve at cornerback has become Kris Boyd. Boyd has had some good moments but also had a key taunting penalty on Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh, and was fined $4,874 by the NFL. “Kris still has his ups and downs with bonehead thing but they’re fewer and far between now,’’ said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.