RHOA: Kandi Burruss’ Broadway Play Closes Due to COVID Surge

Kandi Burruss took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share some upsetting news with her fans and followers.

Amid production on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which began filming in October, Kandi revealed that her Broadway play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, which followed a day in the life of seven Brooklyn-based Black men through poetry and other rhythms, had closed.

“We are heartbroken to announce that performances have ended for Thoughts of a Colored Man as of Wednesday, December 22,” her message, which was a repost from the show’s official page, read. “We have tried our hardest to safely navigate the current, unfortunate health crisis, but ultimately we are unable to continue under the unfortunate conditions of Covid exposure in the city and country.”

Following the post, producer Kandi’s RHOA cast mate, Drew Sidorda, reacted with a crying emoji, a praying hands emoji, and a star cluster emoji as soap star turned morning show host Kelly Ripa also weighed in.

“Oh no,” Kelly wrote. “My son was at the show last night and said it was excellent! Hopefully a return in the future…”

According to a report from Playbill on December 23, the final performance of Thoughts of a Colored Man, which initially opened on Broadway on October 13, took place on Wednesday at Broadway’s Golden Theatre following 79 regular performances and 13 previews.

In the moments leading up to the production’s closure, the team attempted to keep the show going with playwright Keenan Scott II taking the stage to act out a role earlier this week with a script in hand after others were unable to participate.

Kandi and other producers, including Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Samira Wiley, Diana DiMenna, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, released a joint statement following the closure.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, being part of this historic season on Broadway has been the greatest privilege of our lives. The theatre industry’s great return is about so much more than the success or failure of any single production. As a community, we remain undeterred, unflinching, and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theatre makers than at this very moment,” their message read.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in early 2022.

Photo Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/INSTARimages