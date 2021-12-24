‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Shades Heather Dubrow’s Appearance

Kelly Dodd continues to be vocal about the currently airing 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After exiting the show along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Vargas, in June, Kelly has been weighing in on the latest dramas of the show. And on Wednesday, she commented not only on Heather Dubrow but also her former frenemy, Shannon Beador.

After the Reality TV Bliss fan page on Twitter said that “bringing Heather back was a huge mistake,” Kelly agreed, and she slammed her former co-star as “insufferable.”

“Ya think?? She’s insufferable,” Kelly, who currently hosts Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, tweeted back to the page.

Then, after the same fan page suspected that Heather was pulling her hair in tight ponytails in an effort to smooth over potential wrinkles on her face, Kelly pointed out that there is one part of her body that Heather can’t hide.

“Heather keeps pulling her hair up tight so you can’t see the lines on her face. It’s stupid because you can still see them. Get the lift or age gracefully. Stop being so f’n fake,” the fan page wrote.

“You can’t hide the neck,” Kelly responded.

Kelly also took aim at Heather’s looks by reacting to the photo seen below of Andy and a puppet with a “lmfao.”

Lmfao 😂 — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 23, 2021

Also on Twitter, after someone suggested that Shannon “needs to go,” Kelly confirmed she did not agree.

“I like her she’s good TV,” Kelly replied.

Just last week, Kelly took aim at Heather on Instagram after seeing that Jeff Lewis had spoken out against her, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the RHOC cast member is “not” a good person.

“I’ve witnessed how she treated people. And I will never, ever, I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive,” he had said.

And in response, Kelly declared, “He’s right!”

“Ask any waiter or service industry person in the OC. She treats everyone like they are beneath her!!” Kelly claimed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo