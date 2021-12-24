RHOC’s Tamra Judge Accused of Body Shaming Shannon Beador

Tamra Judge is being accused of body shaming her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star and one-time best friend, Shannon Beador.

On Instagram, after Heather Dubrow teased Wednesday night’s episode with a screenshot of herself and Shannon, asking her fans and followers whether they believed Shannon was a “friend or foe” amid her lawsuit drama with newbie Nicole James, Tamra seemingly suggested that Shannon wasn’t looking her best due to her use of alcohol and weight gain.

“Alcohol will age you so fast!!!” Tamra wrote in a comment shared on Heather’s December 22 Instagram post. “Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows.”

Although Tamra did not name anyone in her message, a Real Housewives of New York City fan page said it was clear who her statements were about.

“You’re gross,” they wrote. “Body shaming Shannon clearly. Is she living in your head rent free??”

A number of other commenters also believed Tamra was body shaming Shannon, who she’s been feuding with on and off since their falling out in early 2020, following Tamra’s exit from RHOC.

“That’s kinda rude and icky of you to say. I don’t like Shannon but dang. Attacking someone on their appearance is pretty [classless],” one person stated as another suggested Tamra was “insulting below the belt to stay relevant.”

“lol and you’re still not on the show, so keep talking crap lol,” wrote a third.

Another pointed out that Tamra shouldn’t be so critical of women’s bodies, especially considering she owns a gym, CUT Fitness, with husband Eddie Judge.

“Body shaming is disgusting and as someone who owns a gym you should be ashamed of yourself for engaging in such disgusting discourse over a woman’s weight,” they noted.

“And this is why you were fired,” another fan added.

As RHOC fans may recall, Shannon admitted to a botched filler procedure months ago on Instagram, saying that after trying out a new product, she found it difficult to look in the mirror.

“I was running out of time so I said, ‘Go ahead and do it,’ without doing the research and without thinking it through, which I usually do. It’s been a hard month,” she shared. “I’m blessed to have the support of my boyfriend and kids who say, ‘Oh, it’s okay. You don’t look that bad.’ But I’m having a difficult time looking in the mirror because I don’t recognize myself.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, ROGER WONG/INSTARimages