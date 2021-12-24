Celebrities
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Accused of Body Shaming Shannon Beador
Tamra Judge is being accused of body shaming her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star and one-time best friend, Shannon Beador.
On Instagram, after Heather Dubrow teased Wednesday night’s episode with a screenshot of herself and Shannon, asking her fans and followers whether they believed Shannon was a “friend or foe” amid her lawsuit drama with newbie Nicole James, Tamra seemingly suggested that Shannon wasn’t looking her best due to her use of alcohol and weight gain.
“Alcohol will age you so fast!!!” Tamra wrote in a comment shared on Heather’s December 22 Instagram post. “Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows.”
Although Tamra did not name anyone in her message, a Real Housewives of New York City fan page said it was clear who her statements were about.
“You’re gross,” they wrote. “Body shaming Shannon clearly. Is she living in your head rent free??”
A number of other commenters also believed Tamra was body shaming Shannon, who she’s been feuding with on and off since their falling out in early 2020, following Tamra’s exit from RHOC.
“That’s kinda rude and icky of you to say. I don’t like Shannon but dang. Attacking someone on their appearance is pretty [classless],” one person stated as another suggested Tamra was “insulting below the belt to stay relevant.”
“lol and you’re still not on the show, so keep talking crap lol,” wrote a third.
Another pointed out that Tamra shouldn’t be so critical of women’s bodies, especially considering she owns a gym, CUT Fitness, with husband Eddie Judge.
“Body shaming is disgusting and as someone who owns a gym you should be ashamed of yourself for engaging in such disgusting discourse over a woman’s weight,” they noted.
“And this is why you were fired,” another fan added.
As RHOC fans may recall, Shannon admitted to a botched filler procedure months ago on Instagram, saying that after trying out a new product, she found it difficult to look in the mirror.
“I was running out of time so I said, ‘Go ahead and do it,’ without doing the research and without thinking it through, which I usually do. It’s been a hard month,” she shared. “I’m blessed to have the support of my boyfriend and kids who say, ‘Oh, it’s okay. You don’t look that bad.’ But I’m having a difficult time looking in the mirror because I don’t recognize myself.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, ROGER WONG/INSTARimages
Celebrities
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Split: Couple ‘Taking A Break’ After 2 Years — Report
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer and her model boyfriend have reportedly broken off their relationship after being together since June 2019.
Dua Lipa, 26, and her beau of two years Anwar Hadid, 22, have split up! After a number of short-lived breakups, sources close to the popstar and model say that the two have split, according to People. Bella and Anwar had been rumored to have been on the rocks for some time before officially calling it a day. The mag reports that Bella and Anwar are “spending time apart” to “figure things out.”
After some strain from busy schedules, the pair decided that it was time for the relationship to end, an insider told The Sun on Tuesday December 21. “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough,” they said. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”
The couple were first spotted together in June 2019 at the British Summertime Hyde Park music fest, and they reportedly hit it off by chatting about music following breakups from their respective exes. While the couple may have been discussing calling off their relationship for some time, the pair did seem incredibly happy earlier in the year. They were seen having romantic date nights in New York City as recently as September.
The pair also gushed over each other on their social media on plenty of occasions. Dua thanked Anwar for throwing her a party to celebrate her Grammy win in March 2021, and she called the model her “angel boy,” in a sweet Instagram post. She had previously said she was “very comfortable” in her relationship with Anwar, “more so than any others” in a January interview with Rolling Stone.
The popstar also shared photos of her gazing at her boyfriend back in June to celebrate his birthday. “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you,” she wrote at the time. Similarly, Anwar also made a sweet Instagram story to celebrate the singer’s birthday in August. He called her the “girl of my dreams,” and he also said, “Love u forever and always,” along with a sweet photo of the singer smiling.
Celebrities
About Time: ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Gets Highly-Anticipated Release Date
Donald Glover’s brainchild Atlanta finally gets an air date for season three on FX.
On a random Friday night during November of 2020, Donald Glover make a rare twitter appearance and listed his favorite rappers right now before teasing the highly-anticipated third and fourth seasons of Atlanta.
The actor popped up to reveal that the Get Your Booty to the Polls ad campaign was created by Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes, saying she originally asked him to rap on it.
“She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover [Stephen Glover] is a better rapper…so,” he tweeted.
https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/1324771177156374528?s=20
After that, he decided to tease the upcoming seasons of Atlanta, comparing the third and forth seasons of his show to one of the most beloved cult-classic TV shows of all time.
“While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he tweeted. “Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”
https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/1324796791649435649?s=20
Over a year later and we hadn’t heard anything about the show besides Glover telling us he sees people comparing Lil Dicky’s show to Atlanta , which he was clearly offended by. Now, we finally have the long-awaited release date.
The show will be returning March 24, 2022. Buckle up as FX is rolling Snowfall directly into Atlanta.
Celebrities
Bison, Aggie & Panther Pride: Urban Outfitters Launches UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection Celebrating CAU, Howard & N.C. A&T
HBCU excellence is afoot and it involves an apparel brand and some super talented students. Urban Outfitters is announcing a special-edition UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection, an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories designed by five creative clothing-creating scholars.
A press release notes that the UO Summer Class of 2021 was a 10-week internship and mentorship program for five students recognized for their academic excellence and innovative prowess, in collaboration with three Historically Black Colleges and Universities; Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, and North Carolina A&T State University.
From concept to creation, selected students worked with the UO Buying team to design a 24-piece apparel and lifestyle collection celebrating the culture and community of their respective schools.
Pieces include cozy loungewear and long-sleeved tees, produced by Champion®, featuring original graphics from the students. The apparel assortment also includes tote bags, hats by ’47, playing cards, and 3 premium letterman jackets produced by Ebbets Field Flannel featuring the students’ interpretations of the collegiate staple.
The collection is also officially licensed by CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate licensing company, and will include a charitable donation to the student’s respective alma maters. Each item is available for purchase exclusively at urbanoutfitters.com
If you’re ready to soak in some HBCU excellence, meet the UO Summer Class of 2021:
Dacia Redmond, Clark Atlanta University
Dacia worked with the UO Men’s Buying team and is currently a 2021 Fashion Scholarship Fund Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholar award recipient. Through her case study with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, she discovered a passion for ensuring adequate representation in the fashion industry. “There’s a sense of pride and honor to be able to attend such monumental and historical institutions that are made with your culture in mind.” – Dacia
U’lia Hargrove, North Carolina A&T State University
During the program, U’lia worked closely with the UO Women’s Sweater Team as a buying intern. She enjoys sewing, writing, sketching and painting and looks forward to continuing her Fashion Merchandising and Design studies at North Carolina A&T State University. “Great things can happen when you step out of the box and into the unknown!” – U’lia
Jasmine Logan, Clark Atlanta University
Jasmine is passionate about art, sustainability, and social/human rights activism. This summer, Jasmine interned with the UO Women’s Buying Team and is excited to represent Clark Atlanta University through her capsule collection. Since the internship concluded, Jasmine has been offered a full-time position as a sample coordinator/buying
assistant on the Women’s Buying Team. “To me, going to an HBCU was like being gifted an extended family that understood my disposition as a Black woman and supported me through any and everything.” – Jasmine
Jalen Bradford, Clark Atlanta University
After graduating with a B.A. in Fashion Merchandising & Design, Jalen dreams of one day being an iconic source for creative and artistic direction. He enjoyed collaborating, learning, and working with the Women’s Soft Woven team and looks forward to seeing his apparel produced. “There’s this overwhelming feeling of excellence around campus, where you could bump into someone and feel the energy of greatness within your presence.” – Jalen
Janae Claxton, Howard University
Janae interned with UO’s Content Team and is passionate about fashion, social media, and creating inclusive spaces. She hopes to become a lawyer and create a non-profit and give back to Black and POC communities. Post internship, Janae continues to work with URBN, through sister brand Anthropologie. “Giving back to our communities is at the forefront of my career and personal goals, so being involved in a campus that values that as well is important.” – Janae
The students’ work to create the apparel was highlighted by Urban Outfitters in a docuseries, watch below.
Trending
