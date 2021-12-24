Celebrities
RHOM Recap: Alexia Receives Award; Adriana Invites 2 Suitors
We will be experiencing Pride Miami-style this episode and we are first in line for Martina’s art show. Let us head down south to Miami and see how our Real Housewives of Miami experience these two important events, shall we?
We are back at Nicole’s Sushi party for some long-awaited explanation as to what caused such a huge rift between Todd and Peter. Todd told Peter he was going to be a loser just like his father. Well, that was honestly pretty much on point due to how he ended up! Herman also left his stepson a sizeable pot of money that will enable him to not do anything productive with his life except spend money on fast cars and women. I think Todd may have been on to something since that is how Peter’s dad lived his life as well plus being a Cocaine Cowboy.
Alexia will not marry Todd if he and Peter do not make amends. She will not break up her family over this and wants the two of them to make nice with each other. I am sorry I am so distracted by the food especially the butter crab roll! Sorry I digress… Lisa then brings me back to reality and needs clarification if the “Rolls are the balls on the crab?” Someone needs to just pat her on the head and tell her to go play with her dolls.
Larsa wants to know about the pearls being put in the shaft of the penis. Alexia lets us all know in her ITM that it is a Cuban thing that is enjoyed by all. Lisa, in her ITM, claims to have never used sex toys but has used other things that are not considered as such. What is she referring to and more importantly how did score Lenny? Larsa then inquires if Julia is attracted to only women, and she considers herself bisexual. I agree with the producer’s question when he asks Alexia if she realizes that she and Lisa are twinning. Alexia looks like she does not see that as a compliment, but they are morphing into each other with those lips!
Alexia then shares that her dad was gay and lived a closeted life. She has now become an advocate for the LGBTQ+ because of the way her dad had to hide this life in fear of being judged. Alexia thinks she married a man who was like her dad since Herman never came out of the closet. Side Note: I love how Alexia uses her fan to emphasize the dramatic announcement. It gives me Mama Elsa vibes. Marysol thinks that Alexia keeps dropping family secrets like they are truth bombs. Alexia is honestly providing all the storylines this season.
Adriana then has total word vomit and blurts out that she heard at Herman’s funeral that he died during sex. She is most definitely looking for camera time since who makes that kind of announcement about the dead? Alexia would like to die that way too but found Adriana’s comment inappropriate. She believes that she and Herman were soulmates and that is why they got married and stayed together so long.
Larsa is meeting with Sean who is a realtor who has sold homes to the tune of 250 million dollars. She is asking him to sell her house that she shared with Scottie. Larsa will be splitting the proceeds with Scottie since they did not have a prenuptial agreement. These ballers never learn, do they? Scottie wants to increase the sale price to 14million. Side Note: Did Larsa really tell Sean that she used to ice Scottie’s balls and his knee in that room?
Sean thinks that the house is really dated and wants her to update her furniture. Larsa thinks that she needs to make this next chapter about herself instead of living Scottie’s dream in this house. It is time for her to move on and get some independence until she finds another rich man to support her on MyFans.
Alexia is meeting Guerdy at Sugarcane which is a raw bar in Midtown Miami. Guerdy mentions a few event locations and is considering Vizcaya. This venue is a historic landmark built in 1916 and has ten acres of formal gardens. Guerdy lets us know in her ITM that she would not be doing this event if it was not for Alexia. She must keep asking her questions on her wedding ideas. Guerdy is finding Alexia to be a little scattered and cannot even answer who will officiate and walk her down the aisle. First, who gets walked down the aisle on their third wedding? Alexia is finding Guerdy to be overbearing but she recognizes that is how she gets her job done. She is tolerating her pushiness for now.
Nicole is having a playdate with Lisa’s kids. Her son Greyson is just precious and with Lisa’s kids there is a lot of cuteness to behold. Lisa likes Nicole and she really vibes with her and thinks she found the playdate lottery. They step away and let the nannies take over, of course, just like any other day. Lisa chats with Nicole about her challenging times with Lenny. She admits that they almost divorced and the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Nicole does not put a premium on being married. She shares her dad was arrested (sent away) for conspiracy and money laundering. Nicole does not want to be like her mom where she had no one to fall back on. She does not prioritize marriages and keeps trying to convince herself and us that she does not want to be married. Nicole’s family had all their assets seized because of their dad’s actions.
We are now at Wynwood Pride which is being held at the Oasis which is a music venue. Alexia is winning a reward for her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Marysol in her ITM while sucking her lollypop is wondering if Herman’s lover is in attendance. She is priceless in that ITM!
Julia is so happy she can be herself here and live her best life. She could not live her true self in the USSR. Larsa, in her ITM, cannot even get the acronym down right. Marysol is watching Adriana grinding on Julia and thinks it resembles a sexual pantomime. She is really cracking me up in her ITM’s. Julia insists it is only a flirtation and she and Martina do not have an open relationship. Side Note: I am so distracted by Kiki’s lips with her rainbow-colored sparkle pout, but I am digging it for this event.
We now head to Ft. Lauderdale to the farm where Julia and Martina are enjoying bloody Mary’s. Martina is worried about how her work will be received. She is confident in her tennis abilities, but this is a new world for her.
Alexia is having Marysol, and Kiki come over to chat. I love watching her relationship with Frankie. He is such a sweet kid, and they have a very loving relationship. Marysol is seeing more depth to Kiki then just a fascination for goat tits. Alexia shares how she is interested in meeting Herman’s lover. He wants to meet her on Monday. Marysol cannot fathom meeting her ex-husbands lover. The producer asks her if she ever dated someone who she found out later that was gay, and she reluctantly claims she has. Marysol, in Miami you must invest in better gaydar!
Martina wants Julia to tuck her boobs in while getting dressed for her art show. She does not want her wife letting it all hang out. Julia obviously likes getting the attention of Adriana and shadily tells Martina she is the plain one. Ouch, that was not nice and uncool. Martina might need a cocktail since she is incredibly nervous on how she will be received. Julia is not helping by telling her that she is plain Jane.
Adriana brings her new friend Jacob who is trying to make himself look like Lenny Kravitz. Never going to happen darling. Adriana has a 4-month rule with her guys, and he is only 2 months in. Julia sees Jacob and cannot believe her friend Adriana did not share she is dating a guy. What is up with Adriana’s skirt? Was it previously a tablecloth at a quinceañera? Adriana accidentally invited two potential dates to this event. Thierry is in only one month, and I love the captions where he still must wait 3 months for sex. Nicole finds this interesting since she thought Adriana is more into chicks than d*cks. Me too. Larsa asks how long she and Thierry have been dating and Adriana rudely shuts her down.
Adriana thinks that Martina is a perfect representation for her gallery and a perfect artist for pride week. Martina thanks everyone for coming to her art event. She lets everyone know she does not just hit tennis balls for fun.
Alexia is now meeting up with Leo at Spanglish to find out about their relationship. Leo is late and Alexia calls Jonny for a pep talk. The scene leaves us watching the door and then we now have a to-be-continued.
Next week, we hear about the conversation with Leo and Alexia. I hope you Blurbers all have a wonderful holiday and an incredibly Happy New Year!
TELL US — THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST RHOM EPISODE?
#RHOP’s Radicchio Ruckus And The Other Wildest Reality TV Moments Of 2021
We here at BOSSIP love reality TV and this year’s eye-popping unscripted television did NOT disappoint.
Last year’s wildest reality TV moments included Real Housewives of Potomac binder bashing, Kardashian sibling scuffle, and Joe Exotic’s egregious obsession with Carole Baskin.
This year’s list includes tumultuous marriages, cheating allegations, and an infamous radicchio ruckus.
Check out our top picks.
#LAMH: Martell Confirms He’s Expecting A Child Outside Of His Marriage, Mistress Accuses ALL The Men Of Cheating
“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been filled with shocking moments, but arguably none more shocking than Martell Holt confirming that he had a baby on the way.
Back in a February episode, Martell discussed his impending divorce from Melody and dropped a bombshell; his multiyear mistress Arionne was pregnant.
Fast-forward to the #LAMH reunion and divorced Martell confirmed that he cheated with the woman throughout the pandemic despite previously likening her to a “peasant.”
The two now have a son and Arionne recently made headlines by accusing all of the husbands of the OWN show of cheating.
What a wild moment, indeed.
Hit the flip for more of 2021’s wildest reality TV moments.
#MAFS Messiness: Chris Williams Causes Chaos With F-Boy Behavior While Married To Paige Banks, Viewers Urge Paige To Leave
Arguably the biggest reality TV villain of 2021, Chris Williams made headlines for his wild antics on “Married At First Sight.”
Arguably the biggest reality TV villain of 2021, Chris Williams made headlines for his wild antics on “Married At First Sight.”
As previously reported the entrepreneur who was engaged three months prior to his wedding said he was looking for a “freaky submissive” wife to have up to 7 kids with and displayed problematic and toxic behavior while wreaking havoc on his wife Paige Banks, a successful accountant seeking a happy ending.
Chris kicked off the ridiculousness at their wedding with inappropriate questions about birth control and shade towards his new bride’s looks [in front of her bridesmaids].
Then after sleeping with her twice before saying he’s “not attracted to her”…
Who do you agree with here? 🤔 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/TQ9nk8EUqs
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 4, 2021
he revealed on their honeymoon that his ex-fiancee, whom he was still in love with, was six weeks pregnant with his child.
After their honeymoon, Chris told Paige that he wanted a divorce and had already spoken to a divorce attorney.
Despite that, the two didn’t end things and still had a ridiculous on-again/off-again “marriage” that included daily unprotected sex and tension over Chris buying his pregnant ex a Benz. On Decision Day the two actually deliberated for SIX hours over whether or not they should end things…
Undecided?! 🤯🤯🤯 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Yr9fZul1EQ
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) May 13, 2021
but Paige finally pulled the plug and fans rejoiced.
“Put A Ring On It”: Darion Confirms He Slept With Kai Behind Alexia’s Back
On “Put A Ring On It” season 2 viewers met Alexia and Darion. The former basketball player and the Field Mob rapper were trying to see if they would make it down the aisle after 14 years of on and off dating.
On the show that featured them receiving counseling from relationship expert Dr. Nicole and dating other people, the two constantly butted heads over Darion’s “crashpad condo.” The emcee was adamant that it was just a home he stayed in after late nights at music studios, but Alexia didn’t buy it and suspected he was cheating.
In particular, she was suspicious that he was sleeping with a woman named Kai who he went on multiple dates with.
Alexia’s inclinations were right and in a shocking moment, Kai broke the cheating news during a “closure meeting” between her and Darion. Jaws dropped even further when Kai noted that the cheating happened at a condo that Alexia urged Darion to get rid of for years.
Alexia ended things immediately and later, Kai said that she and Darion were actually in a relationship while he was still dating Alexia.
Karen Huger Calls Gizelle Bryant A “Broken Whore From Hampton University”
The premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac started off with fireworks courtesy of forever frenemies Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant.
The Grand Dame and her fellow O.G. butted heads during Dr. Wedny’s nude-themed party where the four-degreed professor showed off her breast augmentation results.
Later, an angry Gizelle tried to tear into Karen because she was still salty over The Grand Dame’s questioning of her relationship with Jamal Bryant. Remember Karen and Monique Samuels’ “Is Jamal coming? Of course not” shade at the #RHOP reunion?
Gizelle: “We all know I can’t stand Karen…”
Karen: “The feeling’s mutual.”
Gizelle: “Me and drunk Karen will probably never be good. So, I have decided that I’ll just tell the truth — your whole truth, your drunk truth, your cheating truth…”
Karen: “Shut up, just shut up!”
Gizelle: “I’ll spread it out over time, don’t worry. I won’t tell it all tonight, I’ll spread it out.”
Misdirected anger is a desperate attempt to not own your own lies. #rhop
— Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) July 12, 2021
Karen then turned up the heat [pun intended] and alleged that Gizelle has a “fiery box.”
Karen: “You want to talk about your fiery box that’s on fire and that’s why you can’t keep a man? Do you want to do that?! Oh yes she has a hot box. Tell everybody what’s going on between them legs of yours.”
Karen later ethered Gizelle with a comment about her alma mater Hampton University and a mention of Sing Sing, a closed prison in Ossining, New York.
Gizelle: “She’s obsessed with my coochie because we all know the dingdong at her house is broken.”
Karen: “Gizelle, what you will not do is disrespect my husband when your dingdong is in everybody else’s vagina.”
Gizelle: “At least it works…”
Karen: “You’re a broken wh*re from Hampton University and everybody knows it and that’s why we went to Sing Sing.”
Karen later apologized for bringing the prestigious HBCU into her diss, but the infamy of the comment lives on.
“You’re a broken whore from Hampton University.” THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING!!! I LOVE IT HERE!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/rKhKqtrC9L
— Everyone’s Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) July 12, 2021
Karen: “You are a broken whore from Hampton University.”
Hamptonians: pic.twitter.com/kXdtZ6ZHbH
— A. Diva, ESQ (@MsWitts) July 12, 2021
RHOP Pettiness: Mia And Candiace Get Into A Raddichio Ruckus Over ‘Low Budget’ Shade Trade
This season of #RHOP made headlines when a newbie clashed with a vet over some shady comments. Some #RHOP pettiness ensued this season when Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard went head to head over Mia calling Candiace’s “Drive Back” music video shoot “low budget.”
Candiace retorted that Mia’s mom is “low budget”, a stinging diss considering that Mia’s mom was previously incarcerated and a recovering addict. Candiace later apologized for the comment and said she was unaware of Mia’s “mama trauma”—–but not before lettuce leaves went flying.
During a Dr. Wendy Osefo hosted couples trip, Mia doubled down on Candiace’s video being “low budget” and told Candy to “take it as constructive criticism” because “it’s business.” Candiace called Mia a “nightcrawler” [prostitute] before calling her husband Gordon her “pimp” and urged him to feed her lettuce that she tossed Mia’s way.
Candiace: “Feed her, she’s hungry!”
Mia: “You need to grow up!”
Candiace: “You started with me and you need to learn how to finish!”
Mia: “It was low-budget!”
Candiace: “Your mother’s low-budget, go cry about it in your room. F*** you, Mia!”
Mia: “F*** you!”
Mia and Candiace throws salad at each other. (Cliffhanger) (Source @BravoTV @NBCUniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/E6NGRBEccE
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) October 4, 2021
Candiace was later grilled at the [Nicki Minaj hosted] reunion about her caustic clapbacks.
The Feds Come Looking For Accused RHOSLC Fraudster Jen Shah, She Lies And Says Her Husband Has ‘Internal Bleeding’
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently having a standout season and it largely revolves around Jen Shah.
Back in March the housewife was taken into custody and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam.
The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.
Fast forward to a November episode of #RHOSLC and viewers saw Jen learn in real-time that something was awry.
On the show, Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip. The ladies were joined by the production team who checked the cameras on the bus and prepared for the day’s filming.
While the cameras were rolling, Jen received a phone call from her husband, Sharrieff a.k.a. “Coach Shah” and she was heard asking him, “I need to go to the house?!”
That’s when things took a turn and the reality star asked fellow housewife Whitney Rose to turn her mic off so she could have a private conversation. After getting off the phone with her husband, Jen announced that to fellow housewife Heather Gay that she had “some bad news” and said her husband was hospitalized with “internal bleeding.”
A complete lie, obviously.
“I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr.’s in the hospital, he has internal bleeding, so I need to go. I don’t really know what’s going on…”
Jen then explained the “internal bleeding” news to the other ladies and left expeditiously.
Just moments later, however, the ladies who were wondering if they should cancel the trip altogether noticed that police and Homeland Security officers gathered around their vehicle.
The ladies were of course befuddled and several wondered if it was a prank but it was actually far from it. Officers pressed producers about Jen Shah’s whereabouts and Jen was arrested later that day.
Jen has continued to plead her innocence as the ladies continue to egregiously gossip about her potential fate.
#MAFS’ Michaela Turns Into Hurricane K
A category 5 hurricane touched down on #MAFS season 13 during a marriage that started off strong but went downhill.
Michaela, a 30-year-old realtor, and Zack, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, were giddily married as strangers and instantly clicked.
They had a huge hiccup however when Zack unceremoniously left their marital apartment in the wee hours of the morning and according to Michaela, neglected to answer his phone or leave a note. That sent Michaela spiraling and she aggressively accosted a pack of Chlorox wipes by slamming them on the table. She then packed her bags and left.
Mind you the two had JUST had a conversation about “storming off” and Michaela called that behavior “emotionally abusive.”
After that blow up, the two struggled to get on the same page although they came to a Pastor Cal assisted understanding that Michaela’s outburst was because of abandonment issues. Later in the season they bickered about sleeping arrangements and spices and seasonings were pettily taken out of the house but they seemed to smooth things over during a staycation.
That is, until they had another blowup, this time while on a couples retreat.
After a talk and agreement to sleep in the same bed because it will be “fun as always” as Zack said, the two disagreed about the difficulties of marriage.
Michaela shared that “marriage is a lot more work than expected” but Zack, who claims he’s been ready for marriage since 17, countered and said “marriage to Michaela” is what’s actually difficult.
GASLIGHTING AT ITS FINEST.
“I don’t agree that marriage is more work than I thought it was going to be. That’s not true,” he shared. “Marriage with you is way more work than I thought it would be. That’s a big difference.”
Zack then revealed via confessional that he and Michala agreed to “divorce but still date”, and when Michaela proceeded to ask why that should happen, she hated his response.
“If we got a divorce, then we wouldn’t be married anymore,” he explained. “So then we’d be in different circumstances, so then we’d see what happens then…”
Michaela then had a category 1 hurricane meltdown and stormed off while laughing in disbelief.
Uh oh, Zack said the “D” word… #MAFS pic.twitter.com/QgApLfJXS2
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) October 21, 2021
Then later had a category 5 explosion happened after Zack decided to leave, something that Michaela encouraged, although Zack was worried about Michaela’s transportation to get home.
Michaela insisted that Zack should go but as he was exiting, she grabbed his suitcase and stormed off with it while fellow #MAFS participant Bao watched nearby. After Zack drove off, Hurricane K truly touched down and she tipped over furniture and broke a glass while being held back by a #MAFS producer.
#BlackInkChi: Ryan Confirms He Had Sex With Friend’s Baby’s Mother, Brazenly Says THIS
On “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” Ryan Henry came clean about sleeping with the mother of his best friend’s child—but he did so with an attitude.
On the VH1 show, the tattoo shop owner and his estranged childhood friend Anthony Lindsey faced each other to address the scandal and it seemed like Ryan wanted Anthony to “get over it” and address his wrongdoings as well.
Back in October of 2020, Ryan was blasted for sleeping with the mother of Anthony’s son after the father who was battling cancer at the time discovered their sexting.
Adding insult to injury, Ryan is the godfather to Anthony’s child and while feeling betrayed, the ex-friend told Ryan’s baby’s mother Rachel what went down.
On this season of #BlackInkChi the two who previously likened each other to “brothers” sat down and spoke on the situation — and the talk did not go over smoothly at all. Instead of being fully apologetic for his actions, Ryan was seemingly hung up on Anthony running to tell Rachel about his transgressions.
Why? Well because Ryan alleged that Rachel wouldn’t let him see their sons following the scandal and likened him to a “psychopath.”
“She’s the first person you went to because you knew…that was the quickest and most powerful way to hurt me back,” said Ryan.
Ryan who was going through therapy then told Anthony that his creeping with the baby mama was “self-sabotage” because he’s “not a logical person.”
“It wasn’t about you! This was my bulls***” said Ryan. “Me putting my d*** in her ain’t got s*** to do with me trying to f***** be your friend!” said the reality star.
#RHOA: Falynn Gets Into A Golf Club Clasping Altercation With LaToya Ali
On The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13, newbies LaToya Ali and Falynn Pina got into a headline-making golf club clasping altercation on the show.
During the Bravo show Falynn was shaded by her fellow newbie about her husband [at the time] Simon Guoabdia’s age. During a BLM party for Porsha Williams, an icy LaToya asked Falynn about her husband and when Falynn, who’s in her early 30s, revealed that her husband Simon was 56-years-old, LaToya remarked;
“Yeah, yeah I knew that […] Because you look like you date older men with money.”
Falynn shook off LaToya’s ageism shade initially but when LaToya brought her hubby’s age again, this time while in Falynn and Simon’s house, the mom/philanthropist was none too pleased.
After inviting all of the ladies over for a Halloween party, a Medusa costumed Falynn was once again subjected to shade from LaToya who said,
“This is a beautiful home by the way,” said LaToya. “This is what dating a 65-year-old does. Put me on hunty, I’m trying to live like this!
She then demanded that someone serve her a cocktail.
“There’s no maid here that can help a sister out, a chef here in this big ole kitchen?! Somebody needs to serve me,” said LaToya.
Later, after LaToya called the party “boring” and was leaving, Falynn voiced her displeasure with LaToya disrespecting her husband and the “empire that they built together.” That only caused LaToya to be even more disrespectful with comments about Falynn allegedly having three baby daddies and trying to “get up it all night” with her hubby. An irate Falynn then went running through her house to the garage where she grabbed a golf club seemingly to attack LaToya.
Falynn’s husband Simon held her back however while she screamed in anger.
Falynn and Simon of course have since divorced and he’s engaged to Falynn’s #RHOA costar—but not friend, Porsha Williams.
Falynn is also engaged and recently welcomed a child with her assistant Jaylan Banks.
#RHOA Strippergate: Kenya Moore Accuses Porsha Williams Of Sleeping With Bolo [And His Thang]
Speaking of Porsha Williams, #RHOA season 13 was largely focused around her and what allegedly went down on a cast trip.
On the show, male entertainer Bolo (“and his thaaang”) turned the Charleston girl’s trip upside down with his moves during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.
P: “Where you goinnn’?” 😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vXgTLhzTGw
— The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) February 17, 2021
There was LOTS of dungeon debauchery afoot courtesy of “Mistress Angel” Kandi who brought the super-sized schlong slinger to be the evening’s entertainment and apparently after the #HOA production tema left, “Bolo After Dark” went down.
Porsha and newbie LaToya Ali made out, Drew Sidora got another dance from Bolo who put her face down on a coffee table and the ladies stayed up until the wee hours of the morning.
After Bolo left at 7:00 a.m., Kenya Moore dropped a bomb and said she heard “sex sounds” coming out of a bedroom from two women who were sleeping with the exotic dancer. She then was a MAJOR buzz kill and conducted “Bolo Court” to find out “who screwed the stripper” before saying in a confessional that she KNOWS Porsha was one of the women involved [after listening for “45 minutes” at that] and recognizing her voice.
Later, #RHOA friend of the show Tanya Sam’s name was thrown in the mix and the peeved and classy Canadian stopped filming soon after while vehemently denying the allegations.
Porsha who was single at the time accused Kenya of trying to get a reaction out of her and blasted her for being “miserable.”
Baby i’m grown grown 🙌🏾 https://t.co/7S1UppynxN
— Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) February 22, 2021
“This is where she wants her finale to happen and I’m not gonna give it to her,” said Porsha on the #RHOA after show. “She just does not affect me, it’s literally like a bubble around me, and her negativity does not affect me. And so I just kind of felt like in the past I’ve always given her the power, I’ve given her the energy I’ve decided to engage and there’s nothing but negativity there. I would not have such a smooth forehead and a round a** if I was as miserable as Kenya and that is why she has lumps and that is why her mouth is twisted and you can drive the bus we were on through the dents in her butt and in her face.”
Bolo previously denied sleeping with Porsha and Tanya citing his professionalism.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVnod_VLAOaeywcdTVPtpyO0j29ZyMnx7G0dPI0/
Celebrities Who Were Born On Christmas Eve: Louis Tomlinson, Ricky Martin & More
Louis Tomlinson and Ricky Martin were basically early Christmas gifts to their parents because they were both born on December 24! See more celebs who have Christmas Eve birthdays!
Christmas Eve is beloved by many, but there’s an even smaller group for whom the holiday is extra special. As we know, babies will be born whenever they’re ready, and some of those little ones will come into the world on December 24! So today, not only are we celebrating Christmas Eve.
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson was born on December 24, 1991, which means the former One Direction star turns 30 years old today! In 2017, longtime fans of the boyband received a special Christmas present in the form of a virtual reunion featuring Louis and one other member of the group. Niall Horan posted a photo of himself with the birthday boy, Louis, on Instagram, captioning it, “Happy birthday Tommo! Have a great birthday and Christmas.”
Ricky Martin
Of course, it’s not just Louis who will be getting some extra love today thanks to his birthday falling on Christmas Eve. Ricky Martin! also shares his birthday with the yuletide holiday! The beloved singer and former soap star was born on December 24, 1971, which means that he turns 50 years old today. The energetic entertainer will more than likely enjoy some downtime with his family, including husband Jwan Yosef and their children.
Ryan Seacrest
Before he gets ready to host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Ryan Seacrest will turn 46 years old. The Live host, born December 24, 1974, will have so much more to celebrate on his birthday, considering the upcoming celebrations that will take place on New Years Eve. Although the event will continue to look and feel a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan will still fill his role as an ever-entertaining M.C.
Ryan, Ricky, and Louis not only share their birthdays with Christmas Eve, but with a number of other famous celebs, too! Don’t believe us? Check out the gallery above to see more stars who were born on Christmas Eve!
‘Dickinson’ Series Finale Recap: This Was A Poet
In the ‘Dickinson’ series finale, Emily embraces her infamous legacy in a poetic sendoff fitting for the show worthy of the artist.
And now, the end… is here. After three seasons and 30 episodes, Dickinson aired its final episode on Christmas Eve, bringing to a close the wildly imaginative series that re-examined the young life of one of the most celebrated poets in American history. Creator Alena Smith had said from the beginning that she envisioned her show ending after three seasons – but did this beautiful, brilliant, heartbreaking and hilarious series get the final bow it deserved? Let’s break it down:
We find Emily happily in her garden, surrounded by her beloved flowers and the hum of the bumblebees. She is soon joined by Death, surprising her with a visit, all spruced up in a brand new, all-white suit. He’s better than the last time she saw him, signaling both the end of the war, but also a change in perspective. Seems even Death needed to be reminded of the cycle of life.
As Emily raves over how good Death looks in his new clothes, he encourages her to start thinking about her own look. He hints she’s a on a “deadline” to write 1000s more poems and he fears that dressed in a corset, she won’t be able to work fast enough. “You’ve got work to do, Ms. Dickinson,” Death tells her. “You’re going to need a uniform.” Emily likes the sound of that.
She immediately retreats to her room, trying fervently to take off her dress, but struggles with the “demonic” buttons. She calls out to Vinnie, who rushes to her sister’s side to help her undress. There’s an off-handed comment about being unfit for visitors (hint-hint), but Emily ignores this, with a great line about it being a “baseline requirement of being an adult” to be able to dress yourself. Freed from her corset, Emily’s ready to write, and Vinnie gives her a smile. “I will always be here for that,” she says. It’s sweet moment between the sisters, and it’s also the last time we’ll seen them together.
In fact, this is the only scene that Emily has with any members of the Dickinson family. From here on out, Emily will remain in her room, away from the ones she loves, as she focuses on a very important project. It’s perhaps the hardest pill to swallow about the episode, despite there being a very good reason of the separation. Since the show is all about the untold stories about Emily’s relationships outside her room, it’s fitting that the end sets up her future. But it doesn’t make it any less sad.
Downstairs, Sue and Austin have finally brought the baby over to the house to meet Edward and Mrs. D, who demands she be called “Grandma Cookie”. Austin is ready to make peace, if his father is ready to be a better man. Austin comes armed with a proposal: there is a black woman named Angeline Palmer who worked for a family in town, who, in turn tried to sell her into slavery. Her brothers attempted to rescue her before she was sent away, but were caught and now face unfair charges. At first, Edward is hesitant to get involved in the “messy business,” but seeing Austin’s passion, and realizing his legacy lies with the respect of his family, he agrees to take the case.
Betty arrives then to see Emily, and to apologize for the way she acted the last time they saw each other. She finds Emily furiously writing up in her room, wrapped in her robe. She admits to Emily she was too hard on her and thanks her for trying to give her hope about Henry. Emily is more than happy to put the past aside, especially since she needs Betty’s help. She’s decided she wants to make a dress unlike any that ever existed. “I need this dress to let me live in every possibility,” she tells Betty and Betty accepts the challenge.
The beauty here is that the real Emily Dickinson became synonymous with wearing a white gown. Through conversations with Betty, the writers filled in every blank as to why Emily wore this particular dress. For example, the reason the dress is white is because back then, it was the easiest to clean. The buttons down the front, a radical concept of the time, afforded Emily the flexibility to get in and out of it herself. And the pockets, the all-important pockets, to carry around her pencil and paper everywhere, so no matter where inspiration struck, she’s ready to write.
Emily’s known future is starting to take shape, in more ways than one, as soon, another unexpected visitor comes knocking at the Dickinson front door: Thomas Wentworth Higginson has arrived! He enters the parlor, meeting all of Emily’s family, announcing he’s come to meet the poet that has brought him so much comfort and joy. The family is stunned, including Sue, who already knew that Emily was writing to him, as he regales them over their letters. “Somehow, I’ve been out there on a front lines, yet she’s the one to capture the experience,” he says, and begs them to tell him all about the “genius” he’s been writing to.
Maggie rushes upstairs to give Emily the news, but Emily is overwhelmed. “I never said I wanted to meet. Our relationship is strictly text.” (BTW— it’s writing like this that I will miss the most!) After being teased by Betty and Maggie over “catfishing him”, Emily begs Maggie to send him away, insisting it will be years before she’s ready to meet him — which is, as with most things in the show, historically accurate. But then she thinks of Sue, and how angry she was when she learned Emily was writing to him to begin with, and Emily becomes concerned that Sue’s upset.
But there’s no need: Sue’s now secure in the knowledge that Emily loves her and her alone, and knowing that Higginson could help Emily become a published writer, she’s eager to make him comfortable. She’s so sure that he could be responsible for Emily’s legacy, that she even puts Mrs. D in her place, ensuring that he gets a proper welcome into the home. Sidebar: hearing Jane Krakowski call Ella Hunt “that bitch” is one of the true highlights of the episode.
When it’s clear Emily won’t be coming down, it’s up to her family to fill in the blanks for Higginson. They call her things like “unique”, “odd duck,” and for sure the “crazy one” in the family, a statement that rings fairly false when Lavinia arrives in a full-body knitted blanket that encloses everything but her face. “This is a statement about isolation and security,” she yells, thus cementing the need for a spin-off just about Lavinia and her performance art.
Betty and Emily finally finish the sketch for the dress, and as Betty leaves, Emily settles back into her desk to continue writing, vowing then that she’ll never stop, even if no one ever cares to read her work. When she goes downstairs, Betty tells the family Emily won’t be coming down. Higginson immediately recognizes her name, and follows her out to deliver long-awaited hope: the news that Henry is alive and well and fighting bravely with his men. He also hands over all the letters Henry has written to her while he’s been away, and for the first time in forever, Betty feels his love.
Back inside, Austin and Sue reveal the name of their baby – Edward, after his grandfather – and when Higginson returns, he settles in to wait for Emily to come down. But she never does, and it’s really a very bittersweet moment, seeing the family gathered together without her, thinking of the years ahead, when Emily won’t be as present in their outside lives as she was. Then, Sue raises a knowing eye to the ceiling, knowing upstairs, her love is working away, as Higginson says, “People might have to wait centuries to finally understand her.”
And so, we go back upstairs to find Emily working…and working. Time passes, seasons change, and Emily does not leave her room. She writes, she tends to her plants, she knits – and still, she never leaves her room. What seems a lonely existence proves anything but, as Emily’s genius is her escape to the outside world. While gazing at a painting in her room, she imagines a trip to the sea. Suddenly, there she stands, Emily, in her iconic white dress, strolling along the beach with her never before seen until now dog, Carlo. She’s greeted by a group of mermaids, who beckon her to join them. Emily clambers into nearby rowboat and paddles out to them, asking them to wait for her. “I’m coming,” she says and makes her way out onto the water, with a smile.
And that’s where we leave this version of Emily — this wild, vivacious, enticing, brilliant version of Emily so perfectly performed by Hailee Steinfeld and crafted by Alena and Co. Like the poet herself, it may be years before people really start to appreciate how incredible and innovative Dickinson was, but for fans like me — and you, good reader — we’re thankful to have been on this journey in real time.
So, should we start the rewatch now, or…?
