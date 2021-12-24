Short-handed Timberwolves go down swinging in loss to Utah

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made one thing clear in his pregame press conference ahead of Minnesota’s game Thursday in Utah: “We’re here to win. We’re here to compete.”

That sentiment came in the face of everything that suggested that wasn’t going to be possible. The Wolves had seven players in health and safety protocols, including four starters — Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns, the latter of whom went into the protocols just prior to Thursday’s game.

So Minnesota was severely short-handed, on the road and facing a full-strength Utah team that’s one of the best in the Western Conference. All for the final game of a mini road swing before the Wolves got three days off over the holidays.

They were prime for a pack-it-in performance.

Yet that is not what they delivered.

Yes, Minnesota fell 128-116 to Utah. But the Wolves went down swinging in all the ways Finch suggested pregame.

“Everybody came to play, and we fought hard and generated a lot of really good shots. Some went in and some didn’t. We fought back whenever we got down. Very pleased with the effort,” Finch said. “That’s a really, really good team. They made tough shots down the stretch and we missed some. Timely turnovers kind of hurt us a little bit, but all in all, I’m very, very pleased with the way the guys fought and played.”

Minnesota played hard, played with pace and hit shots on a night when it simply didn’t have the horses to hang with one of the best in the West as COVID-19 continues to ravage its roster.

Finch didn’t make any excuses for his team pregame, and the Wolves (15-17) didn’t play like a team expecting to lose Thursday, even if they did enter the contest as 15-point underdogs to the 22-9 Jazz.

“I haven’t seen guys waver in terms of coming ready to play, having confidence in each other,” Wolves wing Jake Layman said. “Guys know we have a lot of great players, a lot of great talent in our locker room, no matter who plays. I think that showed tonight. I think our feeling after tonight is (ticked) off because we know we could have came out with that win tonight.”

Layman made his first start of the season and was one of a few guys not traditionally in the rotation to see extended action. The Wolves were undersized, yet only were outrebounded by one.

They weren’t great defensively, though Finch said Minnesota executed its defensive schemes to the best of its ability. Frankly, without Towns, Beverley, Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, the Wolves are just short on defenders at the moment.

They countered that by hitting shots at a high rate. The Wolves shot 38 percent from deep on Thursday. All five starters scored in double-figures, with Jaylen Nowell adding 10 off the bench.

Jaden McDaniels tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, as the young wing showed what he can do when leaned on more offensively. Malik Beasley continued his recent shooting resurgence, burying seven triples en route to a 33-point performance. D’Angelo Russell recorded 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds, hitting shots at a higher clip in the second half after a rough start to the night.

It’s possible Minnesota could get Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince back for Monday’s home game against New York, at minimum. Potential changes in the NBA’s protocols could help others return to action then, too.

But the ones who represented Minnesota on the floor Thursday have little to hang their heads about.

“Guys definitely understood the assignment for this game,” Layman said. “Didn’t get the win, but there’s still some stuff to be proud of.”