Short-handed Timberwolves go down swinging in loss to Utah
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made one thing clear in his pregame press conference ahead of Minnesota’s game Thursday in Utah: “We’re here to win. We’re here to compete.”
That sentiment came in the face of everything that suggested that wasn’t going to be possible. The Wolves had seven players in health and safety protocols, including four starters — Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns, the latter of whom went into the protocols just prior to Thursday’s game.
So Minnesota was severely short-handed, on the road and facing a full-strength Utah team that’s one of the best in the Western Conference. All for the final game of a mini road swing before the Wolves got three days off over the holidays.
They were prime for a pack-it-in performance.
Yet that is not what they delivered.
Yes, Minnesota fell 128-116 to Utah. But the Wolves went down swinging in all the ways Finch suggested pregame.
“Everybody came to play, and we fought hard and generated a lot of really good shots. Some went in and some didn’t. We fought back whenever we got down. Very pleased with the effort,” Finch said. “That’s a really, really good team. They made tough shots down the stretch and we missed some. Timely turnovers kind of hurt us a little bit, but all in all, I’m very, very pleased with the way the guys fought and played.”
Minnesota played hard, played with pace and hit shots on a night when it simply didn’t have the horses to hang with one of the best in the West as COVID-19 continues to ravage its roster.
Finch didn’t make any excuses for his team pregame, and the Wolves (15-17) didn’t play like a team expecting to lose Thursday, even if they did enter the contest as 15-point underdogs to the 22-9 Jazz.
“I haven’t seen guys waver in terms of coming ready to play, having confidence in each other,” Wolves wing Jake Layman said. “Guys know we have a lot of great players, a lot of great talent in our locker room, no matter who plays. I think that showed tonight. I think our feeling after tonight is (ticked) off because we know we could have came out with that win tonight.”
Layman made his first start of the season and was one of a few guys not traditionally in the rotation to see extended action. The Wolves were undersized, yet only were outrebounded by one.
They weren’t great defensively, though Finch said Minnesota executed its defensive schemes to the best of its ability. Frankly, without Towns, Beverley, Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, the Wolves are just short on defenders at the moment.
They countered that by hitting shots at a high rate. The Wolves shot 38 percent from deep on Thursday. All five starters scored in double-figures, with Jaylen Nowell adding 10 off the bench.
Jaden McDaniels tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, as the young wing showed what he can do when leaned on more offensively. Malik Beasley continued his recent shooting resurgence, burying seven triples en route to a 33-point performance. D’Angelo Russell recorded 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds, hitting shots at a higher clip in the second half after a rough start to the night.
It’s possible Minnesota could get Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince back for Monday’s home game against New York, at minimum. Potential changes in the NBA’s protocols could help others return to action then, too.
But the ones who represented Minnesota on the floor Thursday have little to hang their heads about.
“Guys definitely understood the assignment for this game,” Layman said. “Didn’t get the win, but there’s still some stuff to be proud of.”
United and Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
ST. LOUIS — At least two major airlines canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve due to the omicron variant and staffing shortages.
On Thursday, United Airlines announced it canceled about 120 flights. Delta Air Lines also canceled about 90 flights, according to FlightAware.
FOX 2 has reached out to both airlines to see if any of the canceled flights were in or out of St. Louis. It’s unclear at this time.
Meanwhile, United released the following statement on its decision to cancel flights during the holiday rush:
The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.
“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” the statement continued. “Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”
There has been a 6% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks in St. Louis City and County.
Earlier on Thursday, the COVID numbers did not detour travelers from catching flights before Christmas. Lambert International airport officials said Christmas Eve Eve is the busiest travel day before the holiday.
“It’s been a very busy day. It’s obviously very smooth. The weather’s been great so that’s a big help, ” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Neibrugge.
She said people seem a lot more comfortable traveling despite the ongoing pandemic, and travel numbers are reflected that.
“If we look at compared to 2019, we’re about 13% to 14% off from 2019. But considering where we were last year, were 60% to 70% above last year’s numbers. So, a dramatic increase is obviously from 2020,” Hamm-Neibrugge added.
Airport officials said there were 1,300 flights scheduled inbound and outbound Thursday through Sunday. It’s currently unknown whether Delta and United’s flight cancellations will impact that number.
The airport is reminding customers to not travel with any wrapped gifts becuase they will likely be unwrapped if they are searched.
Hundreds wait in long lines at COVID testing site in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people waited in long lines at a drive-thru COVID testing site in south St. Louis to get tested before the holidays.
The testing site, run by the Missouri Health Department, saw one of its busiest days of the year Thursday. Cars as far as the eye can see snaked around the testing site, located at 5850 Elizabeth Ave.
By late afternoon, more than 300 people were tested.
“We have several family members that are immunocompromised, “said Lauren Laughlin, who waited in line. “So, it’s important to make sure that we keep them safe.”
“Every place is going to be closed tomorrow, so it’s kind of last-minute, but you have to make it happen,” she continued. “We want to make sure we’re not spreading anything to our family members, so it’s kind of important that we get tested before Christmas.”
Some drivers didn’t expect the long wait.
“I’ve waited for more than three hours,” said resident Jennifer O’Neal. “I’ve been over here a couple of times before, and there’s been one car in front of me. So, I did not expect this at all.”
One man said he traveled from Highland, Ilinois because other testing sites didn’t have any availability.
“There was nowhere in the area to get tested,” said Joseph Shannon. “Som it was between coming here and Springfield, Illinois for me. Walgreens and CVS were all booked up.”
Even though in the end, many didn’t get their test, a little taste of holiday cheer reminded everyone around why getting swabbed is so important.
The site runs every Monday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those who got tested will receive their results within 72 hours via call or text.
‘A Festivus for the rest of us!’ – Beloved ‘Seinfeld’ episode airs tonight on FOX 2
ST. LOUIS – If you’re not too distracted by the tinsel on your Christmas tree and have tired of telling your relatives what you really think of them, can we tempt you with the Festivus episode of “Seinfeld”?
FOX 2 will air “The Strike”—the tenth episode of Season 9—tonight at midnight. The episode focuses on George Costanza and his family. Specifically, his dad’s made-up holiday.
Dan O’Keefe, who co-wrote “The Strike,” was inspired by his own father, Daniel O’Keefe, who invented a real Festivus in 1966. The elder O’Keefe conceived of the holiday as a means to celebrate the anniversary of his first date with his future wife, Deborah. When Daniel’s own mother died, Daniel proclaimed the event would continue on as a means to honor the dead and celebrate life – “a Festivus for the rest of us.”
Of course, there are some differences in the presentation of Festivus on “Seinfeld” compared to the original celebration. Most notably, the introduction of the aluminum pole. Instead of an unadorned pole, the O’Keefe family would put a clock in a bag and nail it to the wall.
You can learn more about the real-life origins of the event and the Seinfeld episode in Dan O’Keefe’s 2005 book, “The Real Festivus.”
Since the original airing of “The Strike,” Festivus has become a celebration for people eager to escape the overindulgences and consumerism of the holiday season.
