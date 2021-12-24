Sun To The Sun? Tron Founder Will Go To Space On Blue Origin Mission Next Year

Justin Sun (or His Excellency Justin Sun), a technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently became a Grenada diplomat, has revealed that he will travel to space on a Blue Origin aircraft next year and will bring five people with him.

Justin Sun Reveals He Was The Secret Bidder

The 31-year-old has identified himself as the $28 million anonymous bidder who won a ticket in Blue Origin’s first crewed mission in July, but had to reschedule due to a scheduling difficulty. The undisclosed bidder will instead fly on a future journey, according to Bezos’ privately held commercial space enterprise.

“I won the auction six months ago but missed the launch. However, this did not stop my love for space,” Sun said in a tweet.

“So I’m very excited to announce this news and turn this opportunity into a voyage with five other warriors to space with me because I believe that space belongs to everyone!”

With launch, Tron’s creator will join a select group of deep-pocketed space tourists. Sun said it was an opportunity to fulfill a long-term dream and share the delight with five “space warriors” through his new “Sea of Stars” campaign in a series of tweets.

(1/12)6 months ago, I was lucky enough to win the auction of Blue Origin’s first launch! Today, I announce that I’m launching the “Sea of Stars” campaign, which will select 5 warriors to explore space with me in 2022! @blueorigin @clubforfuture!

Details: https://t.co/uoCCwofsjk pic.twitter.com/gZmPDQ3l5D — H.E. Justin Sun 🅣🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) December 22, 2021

Sun, who was born in China, recently stepped down as CEO of Tron, the cryptocurrency network he founded. He announced his appointment as Grenada’s envoy to the World Trade Organization in Geneva last week. Sun will take the flag of the Caribbean nation where he now resides with him on his journey into orbit.

Tron trades for $0.08. Source: TradingView

5 People To The Moon

Sun added on Twitter that he will handpick the five people as part of a campaign dubbed Sea of Stars

A member of the TRON DAO community, long-term investors of various cryptocurrencies, and other leaders from fashion, technology, and entrepreneurship will be among the five persons Sun will name in the coming months, according to Sun.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese millionaire, just returned to Earth following a 12-day journey into space, making him the most recent person to fly to space via commercial space businesses launched by billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk.

Sun rose to prominence as a result of his involvement in cryptocurrency and a series of high-profile bidding contests. He won an auction for lunch with Warren Buffett in 2019, but the meeting was postponed after he was pressed to apologize on Chinese social media platform Weibo for “overly” marketing the date with one of America’s wealthiest individuals. He also placed a bid on artist Beeple’s non-fungible token and Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, but was outbid in both cases.

