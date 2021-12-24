TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $50K, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $50,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and there could be more gains towards $52,000.
Bitcoin gained pace after it broke the $49,500 resistance zone.
The price is trading well above $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break a key declining channel with resistance near $48,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could correct lower, but dips might be limited below the $50,000 zone.
Bitcoin Price Gains Momentum
Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $48,000 level. BTC gained pace for a move above the $48,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Besides, there was a break a key declining channel with resistance near $48,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair rallied above the $50,000 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. The bulls were able to push the price above the $50,000 level.
Bitcoin traded as high as $51,500 and currently consolidating gains. It is well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $48,105 swing low to $51,500 high. It is also trading well above $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $51,500 level. The next key resistance could be $52,000. A clear move above the $52,000 resistance zone could lift the price further higher. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $53,200 level.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $51,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $50,700 level.
The first major support is near $50,000. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $48,105 swing low to $51,500 high. A downside break below the $50,000 level could increase selling pressure in the near term. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $48,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $50,700, followed by $50,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $51,500, $52,000 and $53,200.
A few years ago it was an executives’ dream to work at Google, Amazon, Apple, and the other Big Tech firms of Silicon Valley, but now that dream has evolved into crypto startups. Whether it is to join a blockchain-related company or start a new one, high-paying executives and engineers are leaving the valley of big salaries and CEOs at an accelerating rate.
The New York Times reported the exodus of Big Tech executives and the boom of crypto products like NFTs is seen as a possible reason for it. But if the fantasy of Silicon Valley talent used to be that cushy position involving good money, what do crypto firms represent to them now? Could it still be just about money?
Big companies like Google are getting worried about keeping the talent in. Allegedly, they have started to offer additional stock grants for the employees who are likely to choose a crypto startup over them, although the company refused to comment for the paper.
Evan Cheng, co-founder and chief executive of a blockchain-related startup called Mysten Labs, commented about the change of hearts: “Back in 2017 or so, people were mostly in it for the investment opportunity,” and added that “Now it’s people actually wanting to build stuff.”
Execs Are Silicon Valley’s Exes
Here are some of the executives that have broken the Big Tech guys frozen hearts:
Sandy Carter used to be Amazons’ vice president, now she’s Senior Vice President and Channel Chief of Unstoppable Domains, a company that uses blockchain domains to connect Web2 to Web3.
Former chief financial officer of Lyft, Brian Roberts, left the company to join the popular OpenSea
Jack Dorsey, of course, left his position as Twitter’s chief executive to dedicate himself to Square, now renamed Block because of the blockchain.
David Marcus, the head of cryptocurrency efforts at Meta, is leaving the company and reportedly joining a cryptocurrency project of his own.
Surojit Chatterjee, Google’s former vice president, is now Coinbase’s chief product officer.
Will The Exodus Continue?
Absolutely yes, said Sandy Carter, the former Amazon vice president. She thinks that “It’s the perfect storm,” and added that “The time is just perfect to jump in on it.”
Meanwhile, Brian Roberts told The New York Times in an email: “I’ve seen enough cycles and paradigm shifts to be cognizant when something this big is just emerging, … We are Day 1 in terms of NFTs and their impact.”
Back to the question of why exactly is the talent leaving Silicon Valley, a part of the decision might be related to the salaries, but another side of it is ideological and enthusiastic: engineers are tired of dealing with bureaucracy, many feel the desire to build something, plus the ethics and moral aspects of Big Tech firms don’t help either.
Ms. Carter noted that some of this talent is being lured by the empowerment of decentralization against the dominance of large companies. It is appealing to not be part of the ones controlling personal data to generate a large income.
“Software engineering culture has always leaned toward anti-authoritarianism” explained Dan McCarthy from the firm Paradigm. He, who spent seven years recruiting talent for Google, paints the scenario of working for a FAANG company (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google):
your impact on the product you’re building may be negligible, nothing you’ll work on is truly yours, … That’s setting aside all of the ethical quandaries related to privacy, security, and ownership that are inherent to those companies and grating to anyone who self-identifies as anti-authoritarian on any level.
He further explains the attractiveness of crypto startups token-based vesting model, where “employees accrue an ownership stake in the company over time just like stock options”, but including the benefits of “no exercise cost”, tokens being “governed by a transparent, immutable smart contract”, plus they retain “liquidity continuously over time”, and other positive aspects.
He notes several other luring points, like the openness of DAOs in comparison to the lack of transparency and invasive behavior of big tech, and the possibility of causing “real-world impact”, which he defines as “the ability of one person to influence the direction of a project or technology.”
Ethereum has had a good year in 2021, although the digital asset is looking to close out the year on a less than a bullish note. Nevertheless, investor sentiment around the altcoin continues to be on the positive side as most expect the cryptocurrency to do well in the coming years. One of those is a crypto research analyst at Fundstrat, Armando Aguilar, who believes that Ethereum will double in price next year.
Ethereum Heading For A Big Year
In a report on Business Insider, Aguilar noted that the year has been a choppy one for the cryptocurrency market. There were several bull rallies and crashes that rocked the market for the year, and the analyst expects to see this choppiness persist into next year. However, next year does not look to be all bad from his perspective.
Related Reading | Jack Dorsey Disses Ethereum, Web3 In Twitter Rampage
Aguilar shared with Insider that he was expecting more adoption from institutional investors into bitcoin which would lead to what he sees to be a successful year. For Ethereum, this has some important implications as the coin has now lost its footing above $4,000. Aguilar explained that he sees the price of Ethereum doing very well going into the year 2022.
ETH begins recovery towards $4k | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
He puts the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $9,000 by the second quarter of 2022. This will be propelled by the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), the metaverse, and NFTs.
Even with the explosive growth of DeFi in 2021, Aguilar sees this growth going into 2022 as institutional investors take more stake in the market. As this demand grows, Atheneum’s value will grow with it, putting it at $9,000 in the first half of 2022. “I believe that DeFi will play a major role for institutional capital next year,” said Aguilar. “As institutional and retail demand drove DeFi into new heights, the trends will continue to spill into 2022.”
Bitcoin Clocking Six Figures
For Ethereum to hit Aguilar’s prediction, bitcoin would also have to see explosive growth in 2022. This is why the analyst also expects bitcoin to finally hit six figures in the same time frame. He puts this up to more adoption from institutional investors as they turn to bitcoin to combat rising inflation rates. This will see the price of bitcoin finally surge towards the coveted $100,000 price.
Related Reading | By The Numbers: How Ethereum 2.0 One-Year Stats Stack Up
Additionally, institutional investors are already getting exposure to the digital asset through the various ETFs that have been approved by the SEC. Aguilar notes that funds like Valkyrie are tracking US public companies that are exposed to bitcoin through the Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF.
Just like Ethereum, bitcoin looks to be heading towards a year-end close below expectations. The digital asset continues to struggle at $48,000 going into the holidays, suggesting that a close below $50,000 for the year is imminent.
CAKE’s primary purpose is to encourage liquidity supply.
A user may make money by being a liquidity provider.
Here are the top 3 projects with a fully diluted market cap of $1B – $3.2B.
Harmony (ONE)
Harmony is a blockchain platform for decentralized app development (Dapps). The network relies on random state sharding, which allows for the rapid construction of blocks. To update block building, the Harmony mainnet emphasises on speed and authenticity. The firm lowered node validation times by implementing sharding.
Since hitting a high of $0.38 on Oct. 26, ONE has been declining. On Dec. 4, the low was $0.233. After a big bounce, ONE regained the rising support line and the $0.225 horizontal zone. The price on the RSI, a momentum indicator, recently surpassed 50. Movements above the 50-line are frequently seen as bullish.
IOST
IOST’s blockchain technology is open-source, secure, and scalable, with the intention of being the future backbone for internet services. Blockchains may not be adopted by large corporations unless they are easily scalable. This is one of the greatest difficulties that IOST is trying to address with their solution.
The proof-of-believability protocol (PoB) and efficient distributed sharding (EDS) of IOST’s blockchain allow it to compete with hundreds of speciality blockchains.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
PancakeSwap is a decentralised finance (DeFi) application that allows users to swap tokens and earn fees by providing liquidity. There are no order books but rather liquidity pools in Pancakeswap.
A user may make money by being a liquidity provider; they can cultivate LP tokens and stake CAKE to get incentives. They may also play lotteries and collect non-fungible tokens. Binance Smart Chain introduced the PancakeSwap CAKE token (BEP20). CAKE’s primary purpose is to encourage liquidity supply to the PancakeSwap platform. PancakeSwap may be safely kept on compatible Binance Smart Chain wallets.