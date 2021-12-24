News
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars
Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked and won’t work while vehicles are in motion.
The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about Tesla’s video games, some of which could be played while cars are being driven.
An agency spokeswoman says in a statement Thursday that the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla. The first update went out Wednesday as part of Tesla’s holiday software release, and the rest of the vehicles should get it today.
The statement says NHTSA regularly talks about infotainment screens with all automakers. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
The agency says its investigation of Tesla’s feature will continue even with the update. It was not clear whether NHTSA would require Tesla to do a formal recall with the update. In the past the agency has asked Tesla why it should not be required to do recalls with safety-related software updates.
“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” NHTSA’s statement said. The agency said it assesses how manufacturers identify and guard against distraction hazards due to misuse or intended use of screens and other convenience technology.
The agency announced Wednesday that it would formally investigate Tesla’s screens after an owner from the Portland, Ore., area filed a complaint when he discovered that a driver could play games while the cars are moving.
The agency said that the “Passenger Play” feature could distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.
The probe covers about 580,000 Tesla Models S, X, Y and 3 from the 2017 through 2022 model years.
In documents detailing the investigation, NHTSA said “Passenger Play” has been available since December 2020. Before that, enabling gameplay was only possible when its vehicles were in park.
The NHTSA documents do not list any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Tesla owner Vince Patton, 59, filed the complaint last month after discovering the gaming feature could be played by drivers. Patton, who loves his car and says he has nothing against Tesla, worries that drivers will play games and become dangerously distracted. “Somebody’s going to get killed,” he said. “It’s absolutely insane.”
Jeffco DA to ask judge to reduce Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to 20-30 years in fatal I-70 crash
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King says she will seek a dramatic reduction in the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver handed 110 years in prison for causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood that killed four people.
King, a first-term Democrat, said in a news release Friday evening that “the facts of this case and input from the victims and their families” compels her to seek a new sentence of 20 to 30 years, instead of the longer prison term her office sought by filing charges that carried mandatory consecutive sentences.
“As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction. This sentencing range reflects an appropriate outcome for that conduct, which was not an accident. Given that the victims in this case have more than one view of an appropriate outcome, and this trial court heard the evidence presented, we believe that this hearing is the best path to securing justice for everyone involved,” King said in a statement.
This announcement follows an international backlash to the length of the initial sentence. Millions have signed online petitions and Gov. Jared Polis, who has met with the families of those who died in the 2019 highway crash, has said he’ll give an expedited review of a clemency application for Aguilera-Mederos.
On Thursday, Democratic Latino state lawmakers rallied with others at the Capitol in protest of the sentence, which is in part a product of Colorado’s mandatory sentencing laws.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
Would-be holiday travelers face ‘frustrating’ COVID testing shortage
Bostonians are getting testy.
Those hoping to spend the holidays with loved ones are jumping through hoops to access rapid or PCR coronavirus tests amid a record number of cases, leaving some wondering whether they’ll be able to go home.
“It’s just frustrating knowing that there’s all these exposures, and you want to play it safe and not put people at risk,” said Jackie Murray, who lives in Back Bay and struggled to get a COVID test after her vaccinated roommate came down with the disease ahead of Christmas.
As soon as her roommate, a law student, tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test at her school, Murray scoured the internet, including CVS’s and Walgreens’s websites as well as the state’s testing website, for an appointment.
Finally, she found a testing site at CIC Health in Cambridge that would take her for $80. That test came back with an inconclusive result, so she took another $80 test, riding the T both ways despite the fear she had COVID, and also missing several hours of work. The second test came back negative.
After another exposure two weeks ago, she called almost 20 pharmacies to find a rapid testing kit. Both CVS and Walgreens have since limited the number of tests per person in response to demand.
“I’ve heard so many other people get exposed (to people) who have COVID,” she said. “It’s just everywhere, and I just don’t think they’re ready for people to need all these tests.”
Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, said the omicron variant appears to peak earlier than past variants, making testing early that much more important.
Add to that the importance of catching it early to use the newly approved Pfizer COVID antiviral pill effectively, and the surging case counts in the state just mean “we really do need more tests,” Ellerin said.
In response to stories like Murray’s, the Boston, Massachusetts and the Biden administrations have all stepped up their efforts to supply residents with COVID-19 tests. The city of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission distributed over 180,000 rapid tests in the days leading up to Christmas, including at Boston Public Schools, Boston Public Libraries and Boston Centers for Youth and Families at locations across the city. Tests at many of these locations are already depleted.
At the state level, 38 free COVID testing sites have been depolyed, and over 100,000 Bay Staters get tested each day, an Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokesperson said in a statement.
The state also distributed over two million free rapid tests to over 100 of the hardest-hit municipalities, and is finalizing an initiative to allow communities to use federal COVID relief funds to buy rapid tests for residents at a state-negotiated rate.
The federal government has planned a similar initiative, ordering half a million mailed COVID tests for Americans who want them starting next month.
Which type of COVID test should I get? Doctors weigh in
Amid a record-breaking COVID-19 spike, testing guidance is still confusing, and still changing with the arrival of the omicron variant. The Herald asked doctors for their best advice and here’s what they said:
PCR Tests: These tests, also called molecular tests, are still considered the “gold standard” because they’re the most sensitive. They also require a longer turnaround time, usually one to three days. Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, added that PCR tests may also be better at detecting the new omicron variant.
PCR tests are most useful for a more definitive COVID result, especially if it’s positive, and to confirm the results of a rapid test. Dr. Davidson Hamer, a professor at the BU School of Public Health, added that these tests are effective if taken a day or two before a gathering if one can get the results in time and not get exposed in the interim. He also advised taking a PCR test if you’re asymptomatic but are around five days out from a known COVID exposure.
Rapid tests: These tests, also known as antigen tests, are available over the counter and are best used immediately before an event, and could even be given on the doorstep of a party, for example. These tests are also given for travelers to the U.S., who need to test negative the day before coming into the country.
Hamer recommended that those with flu-like symptoms start by taking the more readily available rapid tests. A symptomatic person who has COVID-19 will pretty reliably get a positive test from a rapid test, he said.
