News
The Patriots want their division back — and they’re ready to take it
Even the Patriots can admit it.
Sunday will mean more.
It will mean more because of last season.
“Obviously, they were the top dogs last year,” Pats captain Devin McCourty said this week, referencing the Bills.
It will mean more because of last week.
“You never want to lose, and you never want to focus on the lows like that, but everybody’s level of preparation has turned up a notch,” Pats safety Adrian Phillips said of losing to the Colts.
And it will mean more because of what could come next.
“We know that we’re fighting for something,” Phillips added, hinting at the playoffs. “And we know what could potentially be on the other side of that door.”
That door swung shut on the Patriots last year well before the Bills rolled in for a Week 16 matchup that turned ugly in a hurry. Buffalo’s 38-9 win officially registered as the the worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era and unofficially as one of the team’s most embarrassing. If the Pats return the favor Sunday at 1 p.m., they’ll exact a modicum of revenge and slam the division door shut on Josh Allen and Co.
Because a win would all but clinch the AFC East for New England, which would need only another win or a Miami loss to grab the crown. As close as these Patriots are to donning their next championship hats and T-shirts, the cold memory of last season’s finish, playing for pride instead of the postseason, feels closer.
“We were out here playing as competitors because we love playing football, because we’ve been doing it for a long time, and we’re all trying to earn a job for the next year. That was all we had last year,” McCourty said. “So the opportunity we get this year to come out here and compete and play in a game that matters, I think is enough for every guy to come in and be ready to go.”
To wit, the Pats insist their their past two practices have been an improvement on last week’s. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was the first to sound the alarm after an unnerving 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, saying lackluster preparation was directly responsible for their poor play. Center David Andrews backed him up Thursday.
“He spoke the truth,” Andrews said. “We didn’t have a great week of practice.”
If the Patriots are again telling the truth, Sunday’s showdown should be spectacular. The Bills are only slated as 2.5-point favorites, indicating this game would be a toss-up on a neutral field. Oddsmakers have seemingly weighed Buffalo’s superior advanced numbers — a league-leading point differential and No. 3 ranking by Football Outsiders’ DVOA — with its desperation and anger against the Patriots’ homefield advantage, prior series win and recent 7-1 stretch before deciding this: it’s anyone’s game.
“You’ve got a game, I think, where both sides believe ‘we’re better than this team and we’re going to win,’” McCourty said. “They’ve got to be sitting there like ‘we were two plays away from already winning,’ and we’re sitting here like, ‘yeah, that’s true.’ So it’s going to be, there’s going to be a battle.”
The Patriots need a win and a few AFC losses to clinch a playoff berth Sunday
Within the greater battle for the division will lie several critical battlegrounds.
Can the Patriots run the ball as effectively against a reinforced Buffalo front seven? The Bills returned defensive linemen Vernon Butler and Efe Odaba, plus linebacker A.J. Klein to practice this week, all players who missed the Dec. 6 meeting.
“Butler’s a big guy, big, strong player. Big, physical presence in the running game,” Belichick said this week. “He’s hard to block, hard to move. Obada had some good pass rushes last week against Carolina. Quick off the ball, plays with good pad level, and is an active, athletic player that can definitely cause some disruptive plays.”
Will J.C. Jackson live up to his newly minted Pro Bowl status against All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs? Jackson helped limited Diggs to four catches three weeks ago in Buffalo, but got roasted alive last December in the Bills’ blowout win.
“I’m a lockdown corner,” Jackson proclaimed Thursday.
And can Mac Jones lead a fourth-quarter comeback if necessary? The rookie has engineered one comeback this season, a 25-22 triumph over the lowly Texans in Week 5. The NFL’s
However Jones answers that question — if presented the opportunity — his center is sure of this much:
“It’s going to be a great football game,” Andrews said. “I think if you love football, this is going to be a great place to be. You play the game for games like these and to have the opportunity to be in games like these.”
And until then, the Patriots will prepare. They’ll practice. And they’ll pause briefly on Christmas Day, before reconvening in their team hotel that night, knowing tomorrow will bring another day they’ve looked forward to all year.
“You can see the guys in the locker room,” Phillips said. “They don’t want to let this potential situation slip.”
News
Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 16: Who has the edge?
The Ravens are dealing with several injuries and COVID-19 cases as they prepare for a high-stakes rematch with the healthier Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Bengals pass defense
We’re still note sure who will play quarterback for the Ravens as starter Lamar Jackson continues his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Tyler Huntley again performed admirably filling in for Jackson in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers, completing 28 of 40 passes for 215 and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers. Huntley brought a different style to the offense, attempting just two passes of more than 20 yards but moving the ball consistently with quick throws. After weeks of offensive struggles, the Ravens scored on five of eight possessions and reached the red zone on another. Tight end Mark Andrews produced another monster game with 10 catches on 13 targets for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns. Andrews (85 catches on 122 targets, 1062 yards, 8 touchdowns) has a real chance to set single-season team records for receptions and receiving yards. Huntley used wide receiver Marquise Brown as an underneath target (10 catches for 43 yards) against the Packers while he threw to rookie Rashod Bateman just twice after Bateman surpassed 100 yards in Week 14. Left guard Ben Cleveland and right tackle David Sharpe held up well filling in for Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips, respectively, against Green Bay. Huntley took one sack and two quarterback hits.
The Bengals gave Jackson far more trouble — 5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits — in their 41-17 victory over the Ravens in Week 7. Ravens blockers will need to hold up better against defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (13 sacks, 22 quarterback hits) and Sam Hubbard (7½ sacks, 17 quarterback hits) and defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi (7 sacks) to give either Huntley or Jackson time to work. The Bengals could be without their best cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie (2 interceptions, 12 passes defended), who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The Bengals rank 26th in pass defense, so they can be attacked if their pass rushers don’t get home.
EDGE: Bengals
Bengals passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow went off for 416 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cincinnati’s Week 7 blowout in Baltimore. Burrow rates quite differently by different analytics; he’s the top-graded quarterback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, but just 17th in ESPN’s QBR. He has completed 68.7% of his passes and averaged 8.4 yards per attempt but has thrown 14 interceptions and taken 44 sacks. The Bengals, particularly rookie Ja’Marr Chase, killed the Ravens with yards after the catch. But Chase has not gone for more than 77 yards in a game since he piled up 201 in Baltimore, and he caught just 1 pass for 3 yards in Cincinnati’s Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos. Tee Higgins succeeded the rookie as Burrow’s most productive target with three straight 100-yard games from Weeks 12 through 14. Then, veteran Tyler Boyd took center stage against the Broncos (5 catches on 6 targets, 96 yards, 1 touchdowns). So it’s not as if the Ravens can put disproportionate focus on Chase as they did with Green Bay’s Davante Adams in Week 15.
The Ravens will start a very different secondary than the one Burrow torched two months ago. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is gone for the year, and the Ravens are waiting to see if safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith will return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tavon Young’s (concussion) status is also up in the air. The Ravens struggled to slow down Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers with their collection of backups and practice-squad call-ups. They could also be without one of their top pass rushers, Justin Houston, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Fellow outside linebacker Pernell McPhee joined Houston on the list a day after he was designated to return from knee surgery. Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson could be asked to take on significantly greater workloads if the veteran edge defenders are unavailable. The Ravens are also awaiting word on defensive end Calais Campbell, who missed the Packers game with a hamstring injury. Despite their injury and COVID woes, the Ravens have not allowed an opponent to pass for more than 290 yards since Burrow did it.
EDGE: Bengals
Ravens running game vs. Bengals run defense
Latavius Murray played a larger role against the Packers than he had for several weeks and responded with one of his best games (7 carries, 48 yards) as a Raven. Devonta Freeman (462 yards, 4.3 yards per carry) has been the more productive back overall. Huntley might not be on Jackson’s level as runner, but he scrambled to great effect (13 carries for 73 yards, 2 touchdowns) as the Ravens rallied from 14 down against the Packers. Jackson (12 carries, 88 yards) was the team’s only effective runner in the earlier loss to Cincinnati.
The Bengals, led by defensive tackle D.J. Reader, rank fourth in the league in run defense, so the Ravens won’t be able to count on grinding them down.
EDGE: Bengals
Bengals running game vs. Ravens run defense
Joe Mixon ran for 59 yards on 12 carries in his previous matchup with the Ravens, but the Bengals have relied on him more down the stretch, giving him an average of 22.4 carries over their last five games. Mixon has averaged 4.1 yards per carry in his career and 4.2 this season, so he’s more of a steady pounder than a breakaway threat. Backup Samaje Perine has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in limited duty and played one of his best games (11 carries, 52 yards) against the Ravens.
Since that humiliating loss, the Ravens have held opponents under 100 yards rushing in five of seven games, and they lead the league in run defense. Linebacker Patrick Queen made 13 tackles against the Packers as he continued his rise after a difficult start to the season.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Bengals special teams
The Ravens rank first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker has made 29 of 31 field-goal attempts and made his fourth straight Pro Bowl and sixth overall. Devin Duvernay also made the Pro Bowl as a returner, with a 14.4-yard average on punts and a 24.6-yard average on kickoffs. But he is dealing with an ankle injury that limited him against the Packers.
The Bengals are no slouches on special teams, ranking seventh in DVOA thanks to solid work from rookie kicker Evan McPherson (24 of 28 on field-goal attempts) and punter Kevin Huber. They have not been as good on returns, with an array of players averaging 7.2 yards on punts and 20 yards on kickoffs.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Browns intangibles
This is a pivotal game for both teams. The Bengals know they could take a commanding lead in the AFC North with a home victory, and they’ll be eager to double down on what Burrow called a “big statement” performance in Baltimore. Coach Zac Taylor can’t match John Harbaugh’s record of success, but he has a far healthier team as the Ravens continue to patch their roster together in the face of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 positives.
The Ravens have lost three games in a row by a combined four points. No one can question their will to compete. But Harbaugh’s recent decisions to go for two points in game-deciding situations indicate his understanding of how depleted they are.
EDGE: Bengals
Prediction
The Ravens are close to must-win territory, and they’ll go into this high-stakes matchup with major questions about which starters are even available. We have seen them compete with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but he cannot help their tattered secondary defend against Joe Burrow and a deep wide receiver corps. Cincinnati’s defense, meanwhile, gave the Ravens fits in Baltimore. If the Ravens had anything close to a healthy roster, they would be the better team. But they don’t. Bengals 24, Ravens 20.
News
Guregian: The pros and cons of the Patriots having a veteran-laden defense
The Patriots defense is rich in players with experience, not to mention rings.
Nine active players on Bill Belichick’s defense have won championships, many of them as starters.
Linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, and safety Devin McCourty have won 10 rings between them.
They remain pivotal players, bringing a veteran presence as well as leadership, especially in games like the one the Patriots are about to play Sunday against the Bills.
Between the five, they have 52 seasons of NFL experience with McCourty leading the group, having played 12 seasons with the Patriots.
There isn’t much they haven’t seen, or had to defend, including talented quarterbacks such as Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
They have an unspoken bond that’s at the heart of their communication, and that’s helped guide them through a winning season.
“When we’re in there, we all know how each other thinks, we know how we want to play defense,” McCourty said Wednesday during a video conference. “If it’s getting in and out of calls, if it’s audibles, and adjustments, we know what we’re doing.
“They trust me to take care of the coverage,” he added about the group of veterans, “and I trust them to take care of the front. So it’s been great.”
The downside of experience?
Age.
McCourty (34), Collins (32), Hightower (31), Guy (31), and Van Noy (30) have hit the stage where long seasons take more than the usual toll.
Matt Judon and Adrian Phillips, who are both 29, are also getting up in years.
Once players get past 30, sustaining a level of performance gets much tougher — Tom Brady not withstanding. That’s the one area of concern, especially with a longer 17-game season, whether some or any of these defensive stalwarts will hit the wall down the stretch, if they haven’t already.
Hightower, who opted out last season with COVID-19 concerns, was slow out of the gate as he worked to get back into form.
Speaking with the media Wednesday, Hightower said he honestly couldn’t say if he felt better or worse at this stage than he did during the season prior to opting out.
“That time off, can I tell you right now if that helped me or hurt me? Absolutely not. I couldn’t tell you. It’s a long season and stuff,” he said. “Am I sore now? Yeah. Do I feel like I’ve played like I did before I took the opt-out?”
Hightower didn’t give a yes or no answer to his question, but believes he’s made a positive impact, especially as the season has worn on.
“I can say that I’ve definitely felt like I’ve gotten better each week,” Hightower said. “I’ve definitely felt like my presence and my mentality of being a physical, downhill linebacker, that’s something I pride myself on, and I feel like that’s something each week that I’ve done. But I still just keep pushing myself to get better each week.”
The coaching staff has also been mindful of trying to keep Hightower fresh, subbing in Jahlani Tavai on occasion to give him a breather.
McCourty, meanwhile, just chuckled when asked about trying to maintain his body throughout the season. He’s the oldest of the group, and it sounds like he gets a bit of ribbing because of that. But he takes it all in stride.
“A lot has changed for me in my preparation because I’m just old. Whether it’s Week 17 or Week 8, I’m just trying to do extra to make sure the body lasts,” the Patriots defensive captain Wednesday. “Once you get into the heat of this, you know what’s left. Everyone now is locked into what’s in front of us. We’re in the home stretch … it’s doing whatever it takes to finish the season the best way you can.”
The Patriots have certainly had a quick turnaround from their 7-9 season from a year ago. The play of the defense is one of the primary reasons.
Looking to the future, for the Patriots to have sustained success, especially on defense, Belichick is going to have to get younger going forward. He’s already started the process, drafting Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins up front.
Barmore has certainly had an impact, and figures to be an impact player for many years to come.
Belichick also drafted linebacker Cameron McGrone and safety Joshuah Bledsoe. Neither have played thanks to being on injured reserve. Perhaps Bledsoe, along with Kyle Dugger, will be longtime fixtures in the Patriots secondary.
Former Patriot Rodney Harrison, for one, believes the Patriots will definitely have to bring in some youth, particularly at linebacker. Harrison sees the current group as being old and slow, so eventually, they’re going to have to inject more youth and speed.
“If they want to compete against the younger generation with all the passing and bootlegs and stuff like that, they do need to get a little younger, and more athletic,” Harrison said Wednesday. “If I’m Bill, you definitely have to look toward the future. McCourty’s had a hell of a career, and he’s going to be a future Patriot Hall of Famer. But at the end of the day, you do need to get a little younger.”
Harrison said fatigue is definitely going to be a factor for the current group of veterans over 30, but it’s not just a Patriots problem. Other teams are going to experience it as well.
“Once you got a little older, you aren’t able to sustain as long,” Harrison said, recalling his own experience. “And, you’re not able to recover as quickly. So you really have to rely on the mental aspect of the game … that’s the way you keep that extra step.
“But I’ll also say this. All of these guys play so well in Belichick’s system. They know what they’re doing.”
They wouldn’t have as many rings if they didn’t.
News
Do or die? Ravens will face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch
One fourth-and-12 stood between the Ravens and the playoffs.
They had fallen short the previous two seasons, but a second-half rally had them on the cusp as the final hours passed on the final day of 2017. They had only to stop Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals one more time.
Tears and catatonic poses in the Ravens’ postgame locker room told the story of what occurred on that climactic play. Terrell Suggs took a lengthy pause as he dwelled on the image of Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd slipping away from three purple-clad defenders on a 49-yard catch-and-gallop to the end zone. The most disappointing regular-season defeat of his career, Suggs called it, a “bad dream.”
No matter what happens when the Ravens play the Bengals the day after Christmas, it will not carry the finality of that New Year’s Eve game from four years ago. Even if the Ravens lose — and they are underdogs — they will have two more chances to make their case for an AFC playoff spot. But for now, this trip to Cincinnati looks like the day on which the AFC North will be decided. Will it be the Ravens, heavy favorites according to most projection systems as recently as a few weeks ago? Or the upstart Bengals, who hammered them 41-17 when the teams met in Baltimore two months ago?
Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz was surprised when he ran the numbers, which showed the Ravens would have an 80% chance to make the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals and a 24% if they do not. For the Bengals, it would be 75% with a win, 28% with a loss.
“WOW, the Bengals-Ravens game is SUPER important,” Schatz tweeted.
Schatz’s analytics perspective echoed the words of Ravens coaches and players, who seem to understand their backs are finally against the wall after three straight losses by a combined four points.
“This game is going to go a long way in terms of determining who wins the division,” coach John Harbaugh said as he kicked off his Monday news conference.
“I’d say every week from here on out is a playoff game,” said veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who began his career with the Bengals.
The view was similar from Cincinnati, where the Bengals have stumbled several times this season just as they appeared ready to take off. One of those slip-ups, against the lowly New York Jets, came a week after they shellacked the Ravens.
“We’re here with everything on the line in this game,” quarterback Joe Burrow told Cincinnati reporters as he prepared for the rematch with the Ravens. “This is exactly why you play the game, big games in December against great players and great teams.”
“It would be big. It’ll be just another sign of us showing that we’re growing as a franchise,” cornerback Mike Hilton added. “That we’re here to stay for the next X amount of years. It would be a big statement to everybody in the AFC North and everybody around the league.”
The Bengals’ own website has referred to the game as the biggest in coach Zac Taylor’s three years as head coach.
By any objective measure, the Bengals are catching their divisional nemesis at an opportune moment. Not only have the Ravens lost three in a row to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Not only are they sorting through the roster wreckage left by season-ending injuries to star players and another COVID-19 outbreak. They might have to play without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hobbled off the field with a sprained ankle in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Tyler Huntley has played admirably in Jackson’s absence, but if the Bengals had to pick their poison, surely they would choose the backup with two career starts over the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player.
The Ravens took a 24-point thrashing from Cincinnati with Jackson at quarterback and with a relatively healthy secondary and with a full collection of edge rushers. When they practiced Wednesday, with Jackson still sidelined and 11 members of their 53-man roster on or headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, they had none of the above.
Not an ideal equation for the most consequential game of the year. And they will face an opponent that has benefited from unusually good health. Only one Bengal, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, appeared on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, and starting tackle Riley Reiff is the most significant Cincinnati player on injured reserve.
But the Ravens have yet to lay down before the obstacles thrown their way in an unlucky 2021. They’re coming off a game in which they nearly rallied from 14 points down to defeat the NFC’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers. Even Harbaugh’s much-debated call for a 2-point conversion attempt turned into a rallying point for players, who applauded their coach’s win-now boldness.
They have vowed to fight on no matter who is healthy enough to perform.
“It brings us closer as a team,” wide receiver Marquise Brown said. “We’ve been hit with adversity after adversity, and some ways, we find ways to be in games, we find ways to win games. And just to know we’re never out of things, no matter who we have available, is a great sign for our team.”
Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who has felt the brunt of the latest COVID-19 surge, acknowledged the “unsettling” impact of so many roster hits.
“I think it affects the mentality of the players who are not being able to play in the game because they’ve tested positive; it affects them because they want to be out there with their teammates, playing these types of games,” he said. “But the guys that are going to be out there on that field? They’re going to have the mentality we need to have to go play this game. Everybody knows the standard when they walk in this building.”
Football Outsiders was not alone in projecting how much more difficult that fight would be if the Ravens lose to the Bengals. With a victory, their playoff chances would soar to 83% and their chances at a divisional title to 73%, according to the analytics website FiveThirtyEight. With a loss, those chances would stand at 33% and 10%, respectively. The site ranked the game’s importance at 100 on a 100-point scale.
Both teams will face difficult matchups the week after, the Ravens at home against the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both will close with divisional games, the Ravens at home against the Steelers, the Bengals on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
So it’s not as if this rematch will settle all AFC North business, but the loser will be thrust into genuine must-win territory.
Is this do-or-die time for the wounded Ravens?
“Shoot, I feel like every game in the NFL is important, not just this game,” Huntley said. “I feel like it’s a big game, but we’ve got to treat it as regular one.”
“Anybody can put whatever label on it that they want,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not really my mission — to put labels on it and name it with any particular phrase.”
He did allow that there is “a lot at stake.”
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 3
The Patriots want their division back — and they’re ready to take it
Binance-backed shark metaverse StarSharks raises $4.6 million in private roundh
Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 16: Who has the edge?
Guregian: The pros and cons of the Patriots having a veteran-laden defense
Do or die? Ravens will face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch
Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trending as Top Gainer of the Day
High school wrestling preview
‘Dickinson’ Series Finale Recap: This Was A Poet
Crypto Market Trend on Social Media Surges Almost 400% This Year
Through the Eyes of a Child
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record