These family-friendly New Year’s Eve 2021 events in Denver are all outdoors

Published

44 seconds ago

on

These family-friendly New Year's Eve 2021 events in Denver are all outdoors
If you’re feeling iffy about indoor parties this New Year’s Eve — especially family-friendly ones — you’re not alone.

Fortunately, Denver has free and low-cost outdoor events that are also kid-friendly in their timing. Remember that all events are subject to last-minute cancellation or changes due to COVID-19 mandates. See the latest at denvergov.org/government/covid-19-information.

Downtown Denver fireworks

Downtown’s fireworks displays can be viewed from almost anywhere along (or just off) the 16th Street Mall. Two shows will light up the skies this year, with the undoubtedly more kid-friendly time of 9 p.m. to be followed by a midnight display.

The identical, 8-minute shows on Dec. 31 — returning after a year off — join other free, outdoor activities along the mile-long 16th Street corridor. These include the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree (near 16th and Welton streets), which features a stunning 60,000 strings of LED lights, and the Night Lights Denver 3-D projection art videos on the Daniels & Fischer Clocktower at 16th and Arapahoe streets.

Live DJ sets, from 8 p.m. to midnight along the mall, will also be synced to each of the fireworks shows. Dress for the weather and bring masks in case you decide to pop indoors at one of the nearby restaurants or shops. denver.org

Low-Sensory New Year’s Eve at Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo’s latest, sold-out Zoo Lights has packed the 84-acre campus with bright lights and music. That’s not so great for people with sensory processing disorders, but this year, the zoo is blocking off a night for them with Low Sensory New Year’s Eve.

Denver Zoo Lights this year brings back some of its popular features, such as ice carving, alongside train and carousel rides. (Provided by Denver Zoo)

From 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Zoo will tone down potential triggers by capping attendance; adding quiet rooms throughout; turning down movement effects (strobing, flashing and blinking); offering free, first-come sensory kits; turning down the volume on the Zoo’s carousel; and adding warnings before high-stimuli areas, a zoo spokesman said.

Tickets are $10-$15; kids 2 and under are free but require a ticket booking online. As of this writing, tickets are still available for the half-hour slots at denverzoo.org/low-sensory-night.

