These family-friendly New Year’s Eve 2021 events in Denver are all outdoors
If you’re feeling iffy about indoor parties this New Year’s Eve — especially family-friendly ones — you’re not alone.
Fortunately, Denver has free and low-cost outdoor events that are also kid-friendly in their timing. Remember that all events are subject to last-minute cancellation or changes due to COVID-19 mandates. See the latest at denvergov.org/government/covid-19-information.
Downtown Denver fireworks
Downtown’s fireworks displays can be viewed from almost anywhere along (or just off) the 16th Street Mall. Two shows will light up the skies this year, with the undoubtedly more kid-friendly time of 9 p.m. to be followed by a midnight display.
The identical, 8-minute shows on Dec. 31 — returning after a year off — join other free, outdoor activities along the mile-long 16th Street corridor. These include the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree (near 16th and Welton streets), which features a stunning 60,000 strings of LED lights, and the Night Lights Denver 3-D projection art videos on the Daniels & Fischer Clocktower at 16th and Arapahoe streets.
Live DJ sets, from 8 p.m. to midnight along the mall, will also be synced to each of the fireworks shows. Dress for the weather and bring masks in case you decide to pop indoors at one of the nearby restaurants or shops. denver.org
Low-Sensory New Year’s Eve at Denver Zoo
Denver Zoo’s latest, sold-out Zoo Lights has packed the 84-acre campus with bright lights and music. That’s not so great for people with sensory processing disorders, but this year, the zoo is blocking off a night for them with Low Sensory New Year’s Eve.
From 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Zoo will tone down potential triggers by capping attendance; adding quiet rooms throughout; turning down movement effects (strobing, flashing and blinking); offering free, first-come sensory kits; turning down the volume on the Zoo’s carousel; and adding warnings before high-stimuli areas, a zoo spokesman said.
Tickets are $10-$15; kids 2 and under are free but require a ticket booking online. As of this writing, tickets are still available for the half-hour slots at denverzoo.org/low-sensory-night.
Happy Noon Year: Outdoor Dance Party
Why go to a pricey, indoor kid’s dance party when you can shake it for free? Arapahoe Libraries has the right idea with its Happy Noon Year Outdoor Dance Party, which includes winter treats, an outdoor boogie-fest and a countdown at noon, organizers said.
The free event will be held outside the library, but restrooms will be available. It runs 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 5955 S. Holly St. in Centennial. Dress accordingly, brings masks and brush up on the library’s COVID-19 rules at arapahoelibraries.org. In there’s poor weather, attendees will be given information on how to attend a virtual version.
Skate the Lake New Year’s Eve
This traditional, alcohol-free event is back for its 25th showing, 3-8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Evergreen Lake hosts the festivities, which this year include broomball, corn hole, an obstacle course, a holiday movie in a heated tent, fire pits, marshmallow roasting, food trucks and DJs (in addition to the skating, of course).
Bring your own skates or check out the skate rentals, while supplies last, and bundle up, as the activities are happening regardless of weather. $25 per person. Kids 5 and under free. Free parking and shuttles from Stagecoach Park and Wulf Recreation Center. No parking on-site. evergreenrecreation.com/310/skate-the-lake.
Also of note: the Downtown Denver Rink will offer free ice skating all day on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Louisville, Northfield, Southlands Shopping Center and others are also offering admission-based outdoor skating on Dec. 31.
Ask Amy: Father-in-law wants to hear his name
Dear Amy: This little thing has nagged me for many years.
My son has had two marriages… both of his wives have never felt comfortable calling me “Dad,” or by my first name. Instead, they have called me “Grampa” in text messages, and even when we’re together.
Or, when the grandkids are not around, my daughter-in-law might say, “Oh, what your Dad said was funny” — never using my name!
My son has been married to his current wife for 10 years now.
What happened today was the last straw: In a group text message with my wife and me, our two kids and their spouses, the daughter-in-law wrote: “Thanks Grampa and Gramma for babysitting for us!”
I just wanted to fire back “You’re welcome, Mother of the Grandkids!”
Why is this bothering me so much? My wife, who also is addressed this way, doesn’t think it is a big deal.
I have mentioned it off-handedly to my son, but that has made no difference.
Otherwise, I have a great relationship with her. Would it be OK for me to talk to her and say, “When the kids are not around, can you please call me by my first name, or “Dad?”
I really do not want this to go on another 10 years!
— Say My Name in Florida
Dear Say My Name: I know of younger generation in-laws who never address their elder parents-in-law by any specific name, because they’ve never had any direction from the elder and are too timid to ask.
Many people don’t feel comfortable calling their in-laws “Mom and Dad,” because they already have parents they address this way.
When the grandchildren come along, the elder finally has a real designation: “Grandpa.”
You don’t mention how your son addresses his parents-in-law (if he has them). This might provide some insight.
My point is that your daughter-in-law won’t know that this bothers you if you aren’t brave enough to gently tell her.
So, you say, “This might sound like a minor thing, but would you mind calling me by my first name? I am cool being “Grandpa” when we’re with the kids or referring to the kids, but otherwise I’d love it if you would just call me ‘Dave.’ Are you OK with that?”
She might be relieved to know your preference.
Dear Amy: I’ve recently become good friends with a woman and have begun to develop romantic feelings for her. We have spent a great deal of one-on-one time together over the past month, and on more than one occasion, we have shared moments that have led me to believe that the feeling might be mutual; eye contact, flirtatious language, and at one point, she admitted that she found me physically attractive.
There’s just one catch: she is in a long-distance relationship with another man.
I respect her right to date whoever she wants and don’t want to make things weird by pushing the issue, but whenever we’re together, I feel a pull of attraction that is getting hard to ignore.
I’m afraid if this continues, one of us may cross an ethical line.
I’d be happy to make a move if she broke up with her boyfriend, but that isn’t my call to make.
Is she waiting for me to say something? Or just using me as a distraction because she’s lonely? Maybe I’m just reading too much into it?
How do I maintain this friendship without ruling out the possibility that there could be more?
I fear that if this goes on much longer, I’m going to have to say something or begin to distance myself from the situation.
What’s the right move here?
— Smitten
Dear Smitten: The right move is to talk!: “Are you waiting for me to say something?” “Am I reading too much into this attraction?”
If your conversation progresses and she expresses interest in you, I hope you will make sure she knows that you are not willing to date her while she is involved with someone else. I suspect she will find this ethical stand of yours refreshing — and attractive.
Dear Amy: I really identified with the situation described by “The Wedding Singer.” Like this singer, I too became paralyzed by stage fright.
I was relieved to learn that this is common, even among experienced professionals.
— Relieved
Dear Relieved: Adele famously suffers from performance anxiety. I read that she has given herself an alter ego: “Sasha Carter” (honoring Beyonce and June Carter).
Before performances, Adele lets Sasha take over, because Sasha doesn’t know fear.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Faye Flam: Rapid tests can save the holidays, if you can find them
As terrifying as the rapidly spreading omicron variant is, fewer Americans should have to spend the holidays alone this year out of fear of contracting COVID-19. Not only do we have life-saving vaccines. For many people, rapid tests can effectively flag those who are likely to be infectious, allowing others to gather safely.
Sadly, many people won’t be able to get those tests when they’d do the most good — right before a holiday visit. We can hope that President Joe Biden’s pledge to get 500 million free tests mailed out to any U.S. household that requests one will help remedy the underuse of an important pandemic control tactic.
There are multiple benefits to the sorts of home COVID-19 kits that the administration has promised to deliver. They can prevent outbreaks and save lives. They can also allow people in fragile health and at high risk of contracting severe COVID-19 to enjoy necessary human contact. It’s tragic that the cost and scarcity of these tests have prevented such interaction, given they’ve been around for months.
A number of experts say it’s misleading to compare the sensitivity of these quick tests — technically called antigen tests — to PCR tests, for “polymerase chain reaction,” which are considered the gold standard. “You can’t really quantify the accuracy because it depends upon the question that you’re asking,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.
PCR tests can identify almost everyone who has any viral genetic material in their system, even if that person is asymptomatic or no longer infectious. Studies have suggested that rapid tests catch more than 90% of cases in people with symptoms; they aren’t nearly as sensitive at picking up asymptomatic infections — with the more damning studies claiming they flag fewer than 50% of cases picked up by PCR.
But that misses a crucial point: Rapid tests still pick up most infections when they are in the contagious stage. Most of the missed infections, in other words, are in stages too early or too late for the virus to spread to others.
“Home testing is a holy grail we’ve been aiming for since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Nathaniel Hafer, a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He reiterated that it’s hard to quantify their accuracy because it depends on what you’re trying to learn and when you take the test.
One booster of rapid testing is Michael Mina, a pathologist who left the Harvard School of Public Health in November to join eMed, a testing company. While individual PCR tests are considered 98% sensitive — meaning less than a 2% false negative rate — as a screening tool to monitor COVID-19 spread, Mina and two co-authors argued in an article last year in the New England Journal of Medicine that they are failing, catching fewer than 10% of cases.
Timing matters a lot because infections with SARS-CoV-2 are so dynamic. The virus tends to incubate at levels undetectable by any test for a couple of days, before growing explosively, often moving from undetectable levels to infectiousness within a span of 12 hours. Omicron may move even faster.
Rapid home antigen tests let you get results within minutes of an event or meeting. “The antigen tests are very good at detecting virus in the amounts that are necessary to infect somebody else,” Adalja said. “You’re asking, ‘Am I a danger to others?’”
And because timing matters so much in COVID-19 detection, rapid tests can be more accurate than PCR for cutting down the risk of super-spreading events at private gatherings. They are also good for anyone planning to visit friends or relatives who are on chemotherapy or immune-suppressing drugs after an organ transplant, or who are over 80, or for whatever reason remain unvaccinated.
On the other hand, if you were infected at a party or restaurant last weekend, took a PCR test on Tuesday, and then go to have Christmas Eve dinner with your grandparents, you’re putting them at risk. A weekend exposure might not show up that early, and by Christmas you could be highly infectious. A rapid test right before your visit could pick up what that early PCR missed.
The PCR test was designed to amplify the viral genetic material — RNA — and can therefore pick up minute amounts. The rapid tests pick up viral proteins, called antigens, and since these are not amplified, it won’t pick up a new infection quite as early, and it won’t keep coming up positive after you’ve stopped being infectious.
Rapid tests are a good first course of action if you feel cold or flu symptoms. If a test is positive, you can start isolating yourself sooner and notify contacts, and soon it will be possible to take advantage of effective antiviral treatments such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid. If you have cold or flu symptoms but test negative, Adalja of Johns Hopkins recommends going to a pharmacy and getting a PCR test before you consider yourself cleared.
If you have no symptoms but a rapid test before an event turns up positive, you’ll have to skip that event no matter what. The experts agree, however, that if you’ve been vaccinated, you can isolate for five to seven days, instead of waiting for 10 days, then take another test. That’s because vaccinated people are infectious for much shorter periods.
Most brands of home tests can detect omicron, though Adalja noted the Food and Drug Administration has reported that three brands — made by Meridian Bioscience, Applied DNA Sciences and Tide Laboratories — don’t work as well at picking up the new variant. Otherwise, he said, all brands are fairly interchangeable.
One problem is the rapid tests are regulated like a medical diagnostic test, and the experts say this has led to an onerous regulatory process that has limited supply and passed the cost to consumers. In much of Europe, rapid tests are regulated as a public health screening tool, which has allowed them to be free and easy to get for months.
The fact that home tests are hard to find and that New Yorkers are waiting in long lines is part of a policy failure. The Biden administration’s 500 million tests won’t be ready to ship by New Year’s, and a website has to be set up and work for people to submit their requests.
How can public health departments track the results of at-home tests? Tests often come with a QR code that makes it easy to report results, but even if people don’t follow through, having the information in the test-takers’ hands is probably more likely to save lives than it would be in the state health departments’ files. The test takers are in the best position to notify contacts, since most state-run contact tracing efforts have been scaled back or discontinued.
Rapid tests might become one part of pandemic response that people won’t mind keeping even after the disease becomes endemic and a big portion of the population stops social distancing and wearing masks. The immune-compromised may be at risk for some time, and testing can allow them to enjoy the kind of social life we all need.
The Patriots want their division back — and they’re ready to take it
Even the Patriots can admit it.
Sunday will mean more.
It will mean more because of last season.
“Obviously, they were the top dogs last year,” Pats captain Devin McCourty said this week, referencing the Bills.
It will mean more because of last week.
“You never want to lose, and you never want to focus on the lows like that, but everybody’s level of preparation has turned up a notch,” Pats safety Adrian Phillips said of losing to the Colts.
And it will mean more because of what could come next.
“We know that we’re fighting for something,” Phillips added, hinting at the playoffs. “And we know what could potentially be on the other side of that door.”
That door swung shut on the Patriots last year well before the Bills rolled in for a Week 16 matchup that turned ugly in a hurry. Buffalo’s 38-9 win officially registered as the the worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era and unofficially as one of the team’s most embarrassing. If the Pats return the favor Sunday at 1 p.m., they’ll exact a modicum of revenge and slam the division door shut on Josh Allen and Co.
Because a win would all but clinch the AFC East for New England, which would need only another win or a Miami loss to grab the crown. As close as these Patriots are to donning their next championship hats and T-shirts, the cold memory of last season’s finish, playing for pride instead of the postseason, feels closer.
“We were out here playing as competitors because we love playing football, because we’ve been doing it for a long time, and we’re all trying to earn a job for the next year. That was all we had last year,” McCourty said. “So the opportunity we get this year to come out here and compete and play in a game that matters, I think is enough for every guy to come in and be ready to go.”
To wit, the Pats insist their their past two practices have been an improvement on last week’s. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was the first to sound the alarm after an unnerving 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, saying lackluster preparation was directly responsible for their poor play. Center David Andrews backed him up Thursday.
“He spoke the truth,” Andrews said. “We didn’t have a great week of practice.”
If the Patriots are again telling the truth, Sunday’s showdown should be spectacular. The Bills are only slated as 2.5-point favorites, indicating this game would be a toss-up on a neutral field. Oddsmakers have seemingly weighed Buffalo’s superior advanced numbers — a league-leading point differential and No. 3 ranking by Football Outsiders’ DVOA — with its desperation and anger against the Patriots’ homefield advantage, prior series win and recent 7-1 stretch before deciding this: it’s anyone’s game.
“You’ve got a game, I think, where both sides believe ‘we’re better than this team and we’re going to win,’” McCourty said. “They’ve got to be sitting there like ‘we were two plays away from already winning,’ and we’re sitting here like, ‘yeah, that’s true.’ So it’s going to be, there’s going to be a battle.”
The Patriots need a win and a few AFC losses to clinch a playoff berth Sunday
Within the greater battle for the division will lie several critical battlegrounds.
Can the Patriots run the ball as effectively against a reinforced Buffalo front seven? The Bills returned defensive linemen Vernon Butler and Efe Odaba, plus linebacker A.J. Klein to practice this week, all players who missed the Dec. 6 meeting.
“Butler’s a big guy, big, strong player. Big, physical presence in the running game,” Belichick said this week. “He’s hard to block, hard to move. Obada had some good pass rushes last week against Carolina. Quick off the ball, plays with good pad level, and is an active, athletic player that can definitely cause some disruptive plays.”
Will J.C. Jackson live up to his newly minted Pro Bowl status against All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs? Jackson helped limited Diggs to four catches three weeks ago in Buffalo, but got roasted alive last December in the Bills’ blowout win.
“I’m a lockdown corner,” Jackson proclaimed Thursday.
And can Mac Jones lead a fourth-quarter comeback if necessary? The rookie has engineered one comeback this season, a 25-22 triumph over the lowly Texans in Week 5. The NFL’s
However Jones answers that question — if presented the opportunity — his center is sure of this much:
“It’s going to be a great football game,” Andrews said. “I think if you love football, this is going to be a great place to be. You play the game for games like these and to have the opportunity to be in games like these.”
And until then, the Patriots will prepare. They’ll practice. And they’ll pause briefly on Christmas Day, before reconvening in their team hotel that night, knowing tomorrow will bring another day they’ve looked forward to all year.
“You can see the guys in the locker room,” Phillips said. “They don’t want to let this potential situation slip.”
