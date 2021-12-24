News
Things to do: Fan fest has events tied to NHL Winter Classic; ‘Skolstice’ set for Viking Lakes
The holidays may be winding down, but winter events are picking up. Here are a couple of things to check out:
NHL Winter Classic fan fest
Though only limited tickets remain for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic outdoors at Target Field between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, there are attractions and activities in a free, non-ticketed fan fest that day at nearby Target Center and outside along First Avenue and North Sixth Street in Minneapolis.
A game ticket is not needed for the “Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame,” which runs from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Hockey attractions and live musical performances are planned from a long lineup of sponsors, which include: Truly has a chance to win tickets for the game, NHL alums and hockey challenges; Bud Light has free swag including hand warmers and lip balm … and beer; Discover has a life-size classic Air Hockey game; Clorox gives fans a chance to see if their slapshot can beat the speed of a sneeze; Dunkin’ has a fan zone with games, a DJ and donut hole treats; Pepsi has slapshot ops. There are interactive hockey activities, photo ops and even a chance to talk to someone with Great Clips about hockey hair flow.
RELATED: Thomas Rhett to perform during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on New Year’s Day
For the full schedule of Hockey Classic festivities, go to nhl.com/fans/winter-classic/pregame.
‘Winter Skolstice’
Winter solstice is over, but “Winter Skolstice” is about to begin at Viking Lakes, the hotel/business/residential area near the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.
Skolstice will run from Jan. 3 through Feb. 27, with free activities including skating on a 30- by 60-foot rink, sledding and a warming house with food and beverages, televisions and WiFi outside the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
Starting Jan. 10, four hockey rinks will be available on the Viking Lakes north pond. Nightly youth leagues and weekend tournaments will be programmed, according to a Viking Lakes news release.
To celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Curling will offer free curling on the Viking Lakes north pond daily beginning Jan. 21. Five sheets of ice with be available.
For more info, go to explorevikinglakes.com/winterskolstice.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term.
Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody and held without bail, and scheduled her to be sentenced on Feb. 18. As she was led away in handcuffs, a Potter family member in the courtroom shouted “Love you, Kim!”
Outside the courthouse, dozens of people who had gathered erupted in cheers, hugs and tears of joy as the verdicts were read. Two men jumped up and down holding one another’s shoulders. Other people then began jumping up and down in place and chanting “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”
They chanted “Say his name! Daunte Wright.” Some held yellow signs that said “guilty” in large block letters.
Potter, who testified that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” looked down without showing any visible reaction when the verdicts were read. As Chu thanked the jury, Potter made the sign of the cross.
Potter’s attorneys argued against her being held with no bail, saying she was not going to commit another crime or go anywhere.
“It is the Christmas holiday season,” Potter attorney Paul Engh arued. “She’s a devoted Catholic, no less, and there is no point to incarcerate her at this point in time.”
Chu rejected their arguments.
“I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case,” she said.
After Potter was led from the courtroom, prosecutor Erin Eldridge exchanged a long hug with a tearful Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother and a frequent presence at the trial, and with Wright’s father. Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office handled the prosecution, also exchanged hugs with the parents.
The time-stamps on the verdicts showed that the jurors agreed on the second count on Tuesday, before they asked the judge that afternoon what to do if they were having difficulty agreeing. The guilty verdict on the more serious first-degree count was reached at 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Potter, who is white, shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge. The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd. Potter resigned two days later.
Jurors saw video of the shooting that was captured by police body cameras and dashcams. It showed Potter and an officer she was training, Anthony Luckey, pull over Wright for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. During the stop, Luckey discovered there was a warrant for Wright’s arrest for not appearing in court on the weapons possession charge, and he, Potter and another officer went to take Wright into custody.
Wright obeyed Luckey’s order to get out of his car, but as Luckey tried to handcuff him, Wright pulled away and got back in. As Luckey held onto Wright, Potter said “I’ll tase ya.” The video then shows Potter holding her gun in her right hand and pointing it at Wright. Again, Potter said, “I’ll tase you,” and then two seconds later: “Taser, Taser, Taser.” One second later, she fired a single bullet into Wright’s chest.
“(Expletive)! I just shot him. … I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Potter said. A minute later, she said: “I’m going to go to prison.”
In sometimes tearful testimony, Potter told jurors that she was “sorry it happened.” She said the traffic stop “just went chaotic” and that she shouted her warning about the Taser after she saw a look of fear on the face of Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the passenger-side door of Wright’s car. She also told jurors that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”
Potter’s lawyers argued that she made a mistake by drawing her gun instead of her Taser. But they also said she would have been justified in using deadly force if she had meant to because Johnson was at risk of being dragged.
Prosecutors sought to raise doubts about Potter’s testimony that she decided to act after seeing fear on Johnson’s face. Eldridge, in cross-examination, pointed out that in an interview with a defense expert Potter said she didn’t know why she decided to draw her Taser. During her closing argument, Eldridge also replayed Potter’s body-camera video that she said never gave a clear view of Johnson’s face during the key moments.
Eldridge also downplayed testimony from some other officers who described Potter as a good person or said they saw nothing wrong in her actions: “The defendant has found herself in trouble and her police family has her back.”
Prosecutors also got Potter to agree that she didn’t plan to use deadly force. They said Potter, an experienced officer with extensive training in Taser use and use of deadly force, acted recklessly and betrayed the badge.
For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors had to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing a misdemeanor — in this case, the “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”
The second-degree manslaughter charge required prosecutors to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning she “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” to Wright while using or possessing a firearm.
Under Minnesota law, defendants are sentenced only on the most serious conviction if multiple counts involve the same act and the same victim. Prosecutors had said they would seek to prove aggravating factors that merit what’s called an upward departure from sentencing guidelines. In Potter’s case, they alleged that her actions were a danger to others, including her fellow officers, to Wright’s passenger and to the couple whose car was struck by Wright’s after the shooting. They also alleged she abused her authority as a police officer.
The maximum for 1st-degree manslaughter is 15 years.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Mohamed Ibrahim in Minneapolis and Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this report.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry placed on COVID-19 list, jeopardizing streak of 2,000 straight snaps
Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry’s streak of 2,000 consecutive offensive snaps to start his NFL career is in jeopardy after he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list before practice Thursday.
Coach Vic Fangio said Cushenberry is vaccinated, so it is possible he could play Sunday at Las Vegas if he is asymptomatic and returns two negative tests. But eight Broncos players this year who were vaccinated and contracted the virus all missed at least one game.
Cushenberry, a third-round pick in 2020, has started all 30 games of his career and was the only offensive lineman last year and in this year’s first 14 games to not miss a snap.
Fangio said the Broncos have two primary options to replace Cushenberry: Start Austin Schlottmann or move right guard Quinn Meinerz to center and replace him with Netane Muti.
Meinerz took center snaps throughout training camp before settling in at guard late in the preseason and Schlottmann’s six regular-season starts have been at right guard.
No Pro Bowlers. Fangio said he was “very, very surprised and disappointed,” the Broncos had no players on the initial AFC Pro Bowl roster revealed Wednesday night.
“I think (safety) Justin Simmons was a no-brainer — he made it last year and is playing even better this year,” Fangio said. “I think (cornerback Pat) Surtain (II) was more than worthy of it, as were our two running backs (Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams).”
Simmons, Surtain and left tackle Garett Bolles are first alternates.
Three AFC safeties were selected — Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James — ahead of Simmons, who has a team-high five interceptions.
“Any guy in this league that’s competitive, you always think you’re the best at what you do so I’m think I’m the best at what I do,” Simmons said. “It’s just how it goes.
“Anytime you’re winning, you get more prime-time games and there is more national coverage and players and teams and fans get to see your team play and with that comes a lot more recognition.”
Lock’s practice. Quarterback Drew Lock went through his first starter-type practice Wednesday and will start for Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) against the Raiders.
“I thought he had a good day (Wednesday),” Fangio said. “Was it perfect? No, but we’ve got two more days to make it perfect. I think he’s anxious and excited for the opportunity and I’m confident we’re going to see the quarterback we saw in training camp.”
Said offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: “I think he’s more consistent in what he does and he has a better understanding of how to play the game at this level.”
Shurmur said Lock made “some really good throws,” against Cincinnati, chiefly two 24-yard completions to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.
Jones returns. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday, his first activity since he was injured Dec. 12 against Detroit.
“His work (Thursday and Friday) will be a big indicator (for his availability Sunday),” Fangio said.
Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) remains out of practice, but Gordon (hip/thumb), safety Kareem Jackson (back), defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (day off) returned after sitting out Wednesday.
Briefly. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said kicker Brandon McManus “over-strided,” on his missed 51-yard field goal against Cincinnati that he pulled right. “It’s like getting an inside fastball (in baseball) — he jammed himself,” McMahon said. … The Raiders are playing on a short week after their game at Cleveland last Saturday was moved to Monday. Simmons was offering no sympathy. “Honestly, no,” he said. “We played without a quarterback and lost our bye week (last year). I don’t feel for them enough to bump our game back.” … Practice squad offensive tackle Drew Himmelman was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday.
UK data suggests hospitalization is less likely with omicron
By JILL LAWLESS and LAURA UNGAR
LONDON (AP) — Preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain, Britain’s public health agency announced Thursday in a finding that one researcher called “a small ray of sunlight.”
The findings from the U.K. Health Security Agency add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants. But scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is better at evading vaccines.
Based on cases in the U.K., a person with omicron is estimated to be 31% to 45% less likely to go to a hospital emergency department compared to someone with delta, “and 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital,” the agency said.
It cautioned that the analysis is “preliminary and highly uncertain” because of the small number of omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most were in younger age groups. As of Dec. 20, 132 people had been admitted to U.K. hospitals with confirmed omicron. Fourteen of them died, all between the ages of 52 and 96.
Countries around the world are looking closely at Britain, where omicron is now dominant and where COVID-19 cases have surged by more than 50% in a week.
Experts not involved with the analysis called it encouraging.
“To me, it’s a small ray of sunlight among all the dark clouds,” said Dr. Jonathan Li, director of the Harvard/Brigham Virology Specialty Laboratory.
The signs that omicron may cause less severe disease than delta also align with lab data suggesting omicron does not grow as well in cells derived from lungs, Li said.
The findings add to similar data from South Africa, added Dr. Bruce Walker, director of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard.
Walker said there are still unknowns, such as the relative severity of omicron in someone who’s been vaccinated compared with someone who’s had COVID-19 before or someone who is unvaccinated and has not had the disease.
Vaccination remains crucial, he said.
“The bottom line is the best way that somebody can prepare for this new wave is to get immunized, and if somebody is already immunized, to get a booster,” said Walker, who is an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which also supports The Associated Press’ Health and Science Department.
The British agency’s research said the protection a vaccine booster shot gives against symptomatic omicron infection appears to wane after about 10 weeks, though protection against hospitalization and severe disease is likely to hold up for longer.
The analysis “shows an encouraging early signal that people who contract the omicron variant may be at a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those who contract other variants,” said the chief executive of the U.K. HSA, Jenny Harries.
But she added that “cases are currently very high in the U.K., and even a relatively low proportion requiring hospitalization could result in a significant number of people becoming seriously ill.”
The analysis follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were 20% to 68% less likely to require hospital treatment than those with delta.
Even if the early studies are borne out, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections. The British health agency said omicron appeared able to re-infect people more easily than previous variants, with 9.5% of omicron cases found in people who had already had COVID-19 — a figure it said was likely an underestimate.
Britain reported nearly 120,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest yet during the pandemic and the second day the number has topped 100,000.
Britain’s Office for National Statistics estimated that about 1 in 45 people in private households in England — 1.2 million individuals — had COVID-19 in the week to Dec. 16, the highest level seen in the pandemic.
Britain’s Conservative government this month reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues in an attempt to slow omicron’s spread.
The government said Thursday that it would not impose any new restrictions before Christmas, but might do so soon after.
Officials also urged people to get tested regularly and to cut back on socializing. Many in Britain have heeded that advice, leaving entertainment and hospitality businesses reeling at what should be their busiest time of the year.
Experts pointed out that staying out of the hospital should not be the only goal; people should also try to avoid long COVID-19, which can result from mild infections.
“We’re all excited to hear that this is immediately less severe in terms of disease,” Walker said. “But do we know what the possibility of long COVID is? No, we don’t. There hasn’t been enough time (that has) passed to have any sense of whether omicron is associated with long COVID.”
Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota, said there’s not enough data to know how omicron will play out in the U.S.
“It gets back to the health status of the average American,” Mansky said. “We have other epidemics going on in terms of obesity, cardiovascular disease,” he said, explaining that “the general health of the individual” will be an important factor in how sick they might get from omicron.
___
Ungar reported from Louisville, Kentucky.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
