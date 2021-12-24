News
Through the Eyes of a Child
Solomon: How to help mom-and-pop food businesses this season
The restaurant business is tough and it would be difficult to argue that it’s ever been more challenging than it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of restaurants have shut their doors since April 2020 and a lot of restaurants that have managed to stay open are buried in debt that might take them years to dig out of, if they ever actually do.
Not only have food prices risen dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s harder to find people to do the work that needs to be done to have a restaurant function as it should. There is also a fundamental business model issue that has emerged since the pandemic that some restaurants have done well adapting to and others much less so.
Early on in the pandemic, many restaurants that were “fine dining” decided to make a little bit of a switch. Knowing they couldn’t accommodate customers inside the restaurants for sit-down meals, they dramatically pared down their menu and made extended hours available for people to pick up takeout food. That actually worked extremely well and resulted in net new customers and dollars for a lot of those restaurants.
But then when the restrictions were relaxed, it seems as if the vast majority of those restaurants, at least through my personal experience and inquiries on different social media, reverted to their original business model.
There was a high-end restaurant a couple of blocks from where we live and I would go there during the pandemic to pick up their absolutely amazing fried rice. Once this restaurant was able to accommodate sit-down customers, they not only ended their take-out service entirely, they stopped making the fried rice. I am not personally close to my comfort level in going and having a meal in a restaurant yet, so the fact that I couldn’t actually support that restaurant two or three times a week with a $15 bowl of fried rice seemed absolutely ridiculous.
And they weren’t the only restaurant I know that did that within walking distance of where I lived.
So, how can we each help local restaurants as we enter not only the holiday season but in the new year? What concrete things can we do to help the restaurants we love survive?
The first and most important thing is to do your best to support local small food businesses. With food price increases and shortages, most suppliers will first take care of their larger customers. A small restaurant is often going to be at the bottom of their suppliers’ delivery priority and will have less choice and no leverage in bargaining on price. As the wholesale and retail cost of chicken wings, for example, goes up, your neighborhood restaurant is at a significant disadvantage against huge restaurant chains in getting enough wings at a price it can afford.
We should also be far more understanding when it comes to the price we’re being charged for our meals. Small restaurants have absolutely no choice but to pass on cost increases to their customers.
Finally, for the small local restaurants we know well, we should do something really simple during this holiday season. Check in on the people who run the business you love to patronize. Ask them how things are going and whether there’s anything you can do to help. It might be something as simple as writing a Google review or an Instagram post sharing how great they are and how amazing their food is. These small things, done collectively, can be very powerful and persuade people who tend to eat at big box food chains to spend a higher percentage of their eat-in and take-out restaurant budget on those mom-and-pop restaurants.
It’s still going to be a long haul ahead, with food shortages and price increases on the horizon for a while to come. As with many things in life, we vote with our actions. If we value these local food businesses, we need to support them in this holiday season and beyond. If we don’t, more and more of these businesses won’t be around when we celebrate the 2022 holidays, and that would be a real shame.
Aron Solomon, J.D., is the head of strategy for Esquire Digital and editor of Today’s Esquire. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Ambrose: Inflation’s here – Congress shouldn’t make it worse
For a quite a while, progressives were calling our country’s painful inflation mild and “transitory,” meaning it would last just a yawn or two and be gone. Relax, enjoy yourself, put up with policies that just maybe strike you as insane and vote for congressional Democrats, we were told. Just one problem: Escalating price increases have persisted and could hang on for a long time, thanks in no small part to governmental curses dressed up as benevolence.
You go to the grocery store and the cost of food encourages the kind of diet no doctor would recommend. Visit a gas station and maybe you’ll decide to buy a bicycle that, sorry, could cost as much as $7,000. Rent is going up, buying a house could put your financial future six feet under and who knows what tents are selling for?
In contemplating how seriously this inflation is already trashing our standard of living, consider these facts: Price increases were up 6.8% in November, the highest yearlong increase seen in almost 40 years. Even some optimists see it lasting into late 2022 and some think a recession could ensue.
Well, it’s said, that’s COVID for you, and, yes, the pandemic disrupted supply chains worldwide, making it difficult to distribute products needed to maintain all kinds of businesses and retail operations in the usual way. When you have less and less to sell, you sell at higher and higher prices for survival’s sake. But will people pay these prices sufficiently to sustain profits? Well, yes, if government has surrounded us with money enough to enable the transactions.
One way the government promotes this end is for the Federal Reserve to provide loans to banks and other institutions at interest rates so low as to enable all kinds of cheap borrowing and spending and demand. The Federal Reserve, which dismissed inflation as much as Democrats when the curtain began rising, now looks as if it might back away if far too slowly, but not President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress.
Even as we have millions of people not looking for work as another way of erasing supply, they see the answer to every economic woe you have ever heard of as spend, spend, spend. And yes, there was bipartisan congressional spending — $4 trillion worth — in 2020 to deal with pandemic-generated needs. We had to pay for such needs as vaccines, other health care and business loans even as there were fumbles aplenty.
The economy was recuperating, but next came something particularly scary, however, namely Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan, about as big an emergency bill the nation has ever seen, providing welfare relief of all kinds, throwing thousands of dollars at people who weren’t poor, addressing some essentials, yes, but overall an economic threat. High taxes on corporations are paid by less supply, still higher prices, fewer jobs and lower wages.
Next in line was a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that again had good points along with bad ones, and now there is the issue of the Build Back Better fraud. Meant to fulfill an accumulation of progressive wishes over the next 10 years in one miswrought package, the House-passed legislative plan is to transform America into a semi-socialist state and questionably address the climate change challenge.
Inflation is already wiping out wage increases and will worsen poverty. What’s happening right now could cost the average family $3,500 a year. How about some real compassion?
Jay Ambrose is a syndicated columnist.
Leubsdorf: When it came to spending goals, Dems were unrealistic
For months, Sen. Joe Manchin’s refusal to sign onto President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill has subjected the West Virginia Democrat to substantial flak from party progressives.
But Manchin is hardly the only one responsible for the impasse that threatens to sink Biden’s top legislative priority. Democratic progressives, the Biden White House and party leaders have been unrealistic on how much spending could pass the narrowly divided Congress.
Criticism of Manchin exploded after the West Virginia senator said on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the current version of the budget reconciliation measure’s massive package of environmental and social proposals.
“He’s going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia,” declared Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on CNN’s “State of the Union,” ignoring the fact that Manchin is more popular there than Biden.
And the White House, in an extraordinary statement from press secretary Jen Psaki, accused Manchin of “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position.”
Manchin has been inconsistent publicly on which parts of the bill he favors — and precisely how much spending he’d accept. He maintained Sunday his ceiling was always $1.5 trillion, some $600 billion less than the House-passed bill.
But leaders of the Democratic party’s left wing — and the White House — can’t escape some responsibility for the impasse.
They have endangered BBB’s prospects by unrealistically demanding more spending than can pass a 50-50 Senate where administration legislation needs the votes of the two independently minded Democratic moderates, Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.
In a sense, Sanders exemplifies the problem. Elevated through seniority to chair the Senate Budget Committee, the twice-defeated presidential candidate initially proposed a $6 trillion budget, encouraged by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (possibly fearing a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). Later, Sanders suggested a $3.5 trillion “compromise” — still far too large.
Sanders also proposed expanding Medicare to include vision, dental and hearing coverage, an expensive plan primarily benefiting middle- and upper-income recipients. Top House Democrats preferred to expand Obamacare subsidies and extend Medicaid coverage to the poor in states like Texas and Florda.
In retrospect, it’s evident Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi stuck too long with Sanders’ $3.5 trillion total, though possibly because they feared House progressives would torpedo a smaller package.
Now, progressives like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are demanding an immediate Senate vote, presumably to embarrass Manchin. Schumer says the Senate will vote early next year on “a revised version” of the House bill. If the goal is to pass BBB, those revisions better meet some of Manchin’s demands.
After all, this remains the best chance for Democrats to enact popular portions of their social agenda, like universal pre-kindergarten, added day care support, Medicaid expansion, expanded Obamacare subsidies and a range of environmental measures.
Manchin, who says he is open to further talks, signaled an alternate approach by noting how much BBB’s potential long-term cost exceeds its current price tag. He criticized progressives for starting multiple new programs for a few years on the assumption their popularity would force Congress to extend them.
Manchin favors fewer programs, fully funded for the bill’s full 10-year extent; The Washington Post says they include universal pre-kindergarten, Obamacare subsidies and environmental measures. Washington Rep. Suzanne DelBene, chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, favors a similar narrower approach. That would force Democratic leaders to make previously avoided choices and eliminate some costlier proposals.
One could be extending the child tax credit passed earlier this year, which many Democrats favor. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says full funding would cost $1.6 trillion over the decade. Preschool and child care provisions would cost $752 billion, it says.
Progressives need to recognize that even a reduced bill would provide a platform of achievement for Democrats to run on in the midterm elections. More importantly, any bill would improve the lives of millions of Americans more than no bill.
Carl P. Leubsdorf is a syndicated columnist.
