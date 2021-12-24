Celebrities
Tom Holland Claps Back At Martin Scorsese For Saying Marvel Movies Are ‘Not Cinema’
The ‘Spider-Man’ star defended Marvel movies from criticism, saying that as much work goes into them as critically-acclaimed films.
Don’t turn your nose at Marvel movies with Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actor spoke out against past comments that acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, 79, had made about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor explained that just as much work goes into a major superhero movie as does an Oscar-worthy motion picture during a December 24 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Tom, who starred in the 2012 film The Impossible, which earned his co-star Naomi Watts an Oscar-nomination, said that the iconic Goodfellas director doesn’t have a clue as to what goes into an MCU flick. “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” he said.
Tom continued to say that cost was the ultimate difference in a Marvel movie versus a critical darling, because he and others that work on the movies tend to put in the same level of work for both. “I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” he said.
The Spider-Man star said that some of his Marvel co-stars like Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson would agree with his comparison. He also mentioned that there are “different levels of pressure,” because “millions of people” will see superhero movies regardless of whether they’re good or bad, while others may skip out on a bad indie film. Tom also joked that “there’s less Spandex in ‘Oscar movies.’”
Marty, whose been nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won in 2007 for The Departed, had dismissed Marvel movies in a September 2019 interview with Empire Magazine, via IndieWire. While the director had said that they “weren’t cinema,” he had acknowledged that a lot of work went into them. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” he said.
The director later clarified his remarks in a November 2019 op-ed for The New York Times. He explained that part of his dislike for Marvel movies was merely “personal taste,” but he also mentioned that major franchise movies tend to dominate movie theaters all over the country. “In many places around this country and around the world, franchise films are now your primary choice if you want to see something on the big screen. It’s a perilous time in film exhibition, and there are fewer independent theaters than ever,” he wrote.
Celebrities
Larsa Pippen Shares Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian
Larsa Pippen, who just rejoined the Real Housewives of Miami, has a strange history with the Kardashian empire. She was once besties with Kim until the family mysteriously unfollowed Larsa in July 2020.
In a past interview, the RHOM star said Kanye West was the reason Kim ended their friendship, but neither side revealed the gory details about the feud.
Larsa told Entertainment Tonight that the situation is better now. “Kim and I are in a good place,” she said, and also expressed, “I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”
She then explained, “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story. [Being on RHOM] kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”
In the first episode of the new season, which recently aired on Peacock, Adriana de Moura shaded Larsa, saying, “Larsa left Miami, but the minute the Kardashians shunned her out, now she’s back in the group and trying to really regain our friendship and trust. So, there’s mystery there and I’m curious.”
At a dinner party later in the season (shown in a recent trailer), Adriana slammed Larsa for “trying to become the new Kim Kardashian.”
“I don’t know why Adriana would say that,” said Pippen in her interview with ET. “She likes to fight. She’s one of those people that loves to be in a cat fight. She’s got her claws out, and I feel like that was just an easy dig at me.”
Though the scene hasn’t yet aired, Larsa said she offered a worthy comeback to Adriana’s dig. She also revealed, “I’m kind of out of character. When someone attacks me, I don’t know how to act sometimes. I need to tone it down a tad bit. I’m just not used to being attacked.”
Photos Credit: MEGA
Celebrities
Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Reaction To Anwar & Dua Lipa Split: They’re ‘Definitely Sad’
Anwar Hadid’s two sisters still want to keep their friendship with the ‘Future Nostalgia’ popstar going, even as the couple split.
After plenty of times breaking up and getting back together, Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, broke up seemingly for the last time on Tuesday December 21. Even though the relationship may have ended, Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are hoping the pair can work out their issues, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Despite the split, the Hadid sisters were close with the singer before she dated their brother, and they hope to keep their relationship.
The source said that unfortunately, it looks like Anwar and Dua’s relationship ended “for good this time,” but the girls had bonded long before the “Levitating” singer was their brother’s girlfriend. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her,” the source revealed.
While breakups can be messy, the fact that they’re all still close just goes to show that Dua and Anwar ended things mutually. “Bella and Gigi are fiercely protective of their brother so the fact that they’re still on good terms with Dua, just goes to show that there’s no bad blood between them,” the source said. Still that doesn’t mean that they’re not hoping for the pair to turn things around. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister. Although Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time,” they continued.
Dua and Anwar called it quits after over two years together. The pair had first gotten together in June 2019, and they had a very strong bond, with the singer saying that her relationship with Anwar was the most “comfortable” she’d ever felt with someone else. A source close to the couple confirmed their split and told People that the pair were “spending time apart” and “figuring things out.”
Celebrities
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, Has Knee Replacement After Putting Surgery Off For 25 Years — Video
More than 40 years after Caitlyn Jenner competed in the Olympics, she got surgery done on her knee to correct a longstanding issue.
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, is recovering at her Malibu home after having knee replacement surgery on Dec. 14, according to TMZ. The former Olympian, who was born Bruce Jenner, shared a video with the site, where she opens up about having the procedure done, which you can see here. In the short clip, Caitlyn is makeup-free in her hospital bed, as she reveals that she’s heading into the knee replacement surgery after putting it off for “25 years.”
In the TMZ video, Caitlyn revealed her knee before the surgery, with marks in place for the doctors who would be operating. The site also obtained before and after X-rays, which show how much straighter her knee was following the surgery. As a teenager and in the 70s, Caitlyn (who then went by Bruce) was a star athlete, who spent years training for the Olympics and competing in various decathlons.
These days, in her early 70s, Caitlyn is still extremely athletic and active, so obviously this surgery has taken a toll. However, the 72-year-old is already slowly making progress by walking around her home in Malibu, according to TMZ. By the beginning of 2022, she’s hoping to be driving and playing golf again. She also reportedly has a goal of hitting the slopes and skiing, which she was unable to do before having the knee replacement.
Meanwhile, Caitlyn is currently expecting another grandchild, as her daughter, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her second child. Through her six biological children and four stepchildren (the Kardashians), Caitlyn already has 18 grandchildren, and she’ll now be adding to the brood. After Kylie announced her pregnancy in September, she made several public appearances with her baby bump on display. However, she’s kept a much lower profile since tragedy struck her boyfriend, Travis Scott’s, Astroworld concert in November.
Ten people were killed and dozens injured when the crowds got out of control at Astroworld. Kylie was in a VIP area of the show as the tragedy unfolded. Although she has sporadically posted on Instagram in the weeks since the event, she has not been seen out in public. Her second baby is due at the beginning of 2022.
Tom Holland Claps Back At Martin Scorsese For Saying Marvel Movies Are ‘Not Cinema’
Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary
74% Of Bitcoin Holders Remain In Profit At Current Prices
Airlines cancel Xmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
Sun To The Sun? Tron Founder Will Go To Space On Blue Origin Mission Next Year
Many Metaverse Tokens Regain Lost Momentum This Christmas Eve
DeBond’s Seed Funding Round Confirms Demand For Decentralzied Bonds In DeFi
Larsa Pippen Shares Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian
Why the lake growls on a winter’s night
Vikings place Mason Cole on injured reserve, ending his regular season
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record