US Lawmaker Behind Pro-Crypto Legislation To Introduce Clear Crypto Bill In 2022
Pro-bitcoin Senator Cynthia Lummis of the United States is planning to present a comprehensive crypto bill next year that will explain how different digital assets will be classified and taxed.
Pro-Bitcoin Senator Proposes Crypto Bill
Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Bitcoin evangelist, plans to introduce a comprehensive crypto bill in the new year.
Lummis’ proposed bill, according to Bloomberg, aims to establish regulatory clarity on stablecoins, instruct regulators on which cryptos belong to which asset classes, and provide consumer protections. In addition, the senator is said to have advocated forming an institution to regulate the crypto market under the joint jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The bill would be one of Congress’ first attempts to create comprehensive crypto legislation, and it would have to pass through a Senate that is divided on the issue. Meanwhile, officials at the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, and other agencies are considering their own regulations for various aspects of the cryptocurrency industry.
On Twitter, Lummis urged Americans to contact their senators and encourage them to support the bill, adding that she was looking for bipartisan cosponsors. Despite being a staunch conservative who voted against a commission to investigate the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 and against impeaching the former president, the Wyoming worked with Democrats Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema to “fix” the definition of broker in the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.
Welcome bipartisan cosponsors! Please encourage your senator to reach out and consider it. https://t.co/ndIfFAkj0L
— Cynthia Lummis 🦬 (@CynthiaMLummis) December 23, 2021
Any bill introduced in the Senate would need the support of at least 60 senators to be considered for a vote. Democrats currently have 50 of the Senate’s 100 seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tiebreaker in the event of a tie.
Bitcoin needs to Hold $51k has support. Source: TradingView
Senator Lummis Owns Bitcoin
Lummis declared she purchased Bitcoin (BTC) worth between $50,001 and $100,000 as part of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, despite being a pro-Bitcoin advocate before being elected to the Senate.
Lummis has been vocal about Bitcoin and its advantages, as well as her support for the technology. In November, the senator drew a line between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying that the peer-to-peer monetary network is “fully decentralized” and “clearly a commodity,” while “everything else has to be monitored differently,” comparing their behavior to that of stocks.
Lummis has previously chastised her colleagues for voting to raise the US debt ceiling by $480 billion, stating that Bitcoin is a gift from God in the face of bad government policies.
Her support for the crypto industry prompted her to write an op-ed for the New York Times, urging Congress to block the nominations of Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors because of their “political approach to digital assets” in her home state, which has passed a number of crypto-friendly laws.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView
History Of Stacking Ethereum (ETH)
Staking is the process of locking an amount of cryptocurrency for a particular time period to contribute to blockchain technology and earn network rewards. As of now, nearly 9 million ETH have been staked on Ethereum’s Proof of Stake system. This amount of ETH is locked until withdrawals are authorized while 8% of ETH stake reflects a bit of confidence in the network’s future.
As a matter of fact, the great news is that Rocketpool, an ETH staking pool went live in November. Besides, their much-anticipated debut went off without a hitch while anyone can join Rocketpool as a node operator. Moreover, anyone as a node operator can join if they are ready and able to give half of the needed stake for activation.
Significantly, Codefi also joined Rocketpool to promote an essential staking decentralization protocol. This collaboration might become highly vital to the ecosystem, along with other similar models. Consequently, the other key piece of information following Altair is that rewards will be unpredictable. Let’s dig into the staking performance since the upgrade of Altair.
Since Altair Upgrade – Staking Performance
Since the upgrade of Altair, the rewards are distributed in varieties as a result of the block reward being doubled by a factor of four. But on a long-term average, overall rewards are the same as it was like the previous Altair. From the study of making fair comparisons to look only at attestation rewards, random block and sync committee rewards are filtered out.
As per these teams, Teku and Nimbus are the two teams that are in competition. According to metrics, the validators from which the team generates most incentives from attesting on any given day will be the winner. However, this should be shared 25% each way if all clients were equal.
The other two teams did not win any single day. This, predictably, transfers into real-world profits, with staking providers that only use Teku, such as ConsenSys Codefi and Allnodes, outperforming once again. Furthermore, allowing early stakers to gain access to the additional functionality and capabilities coming to stake ETH might be an interesting segment.
Moreover, staking will be significantly more efficient with the final ‘take the cream’ feature. It effectively synthesizes stacking on rewards for large stakers or large pools by skimming off surplus and triggering new validators for large stakers or large pools.
Binance’s CZ Wants Entrepreneurs To Create Coins. Does His Argument Make Sense?
Enter Changpeng Zhao AKA CZ. The debate around Web3 that Jack Dorsey started keeps raging on. Crypto Twitter is burning with hot takes and killer responses. And it’s time for Binance’s CEO to enter the ring. He does it in a roundabout way, by defending the idea of entrepreneurs creating new coins. In fact, one could argue that he’s not talking about the subject Dorsey brought up. However, the issuance of coins is a crucial part of Web3. And then, there’s the title.
The “One Coin to Rule Them All? Or Millions of Coins?” article clearly goes to the root of the debate. Is Bitcoin the chosen one or are we going to live in a multi-blockchain environment? Obviously, CZ is biased towards millions of coins. His Binance empire depends on trading; and the more coins there are, the more transactions. But that’s beside the point, the real question is, can CZ make the case for coin creation? Let’s see what the man has to say.
CZ Uses BNB As An Example
Right from the gate, CZ
“If you look at BNB, it raised $15m USD equivalent in bitcoin at the ICO, while that is a fantastic raise for a project at such an early stage, today, the total market cap of BNB is $90 billion USD, about 3000x.”
Whatever camp you’re on, the facts are the facts. CZ and his team created one of the most successful cryptocurrencies of the last few years with BNB. However, that coin is a very special case. They created it to be the native coin of the Binance ecosystem.
Binance is not only the biggest exchange in the world; it also has the most activities, features, things to do. BNB powers all of that. How many coins support that huge of an ecosystem? How many coins have that many use cases? And yes, BNB provides its user with superpowers while in the Binance ecosystem and helps them save money. How many other coins can do the same?
BNB price chart on Eightcap | Source: BNB/USD on TradingView.com
The Coins The Team Retains Are Good. Or Are They?
This is the most confusing part of the article. On the one hand, CZ claims it’s good to reward the team with coins:
“The second small benefit is the coins the project team retains. In the case of BNB, the team allocation was about 40% of the coins, which is now worth $45 billion USD. While this sounds like a real sum, I’d dare say it is still just a small portion of the value you get from issuing a coin.”
And then, CZ claims that, in BNB’s case, the team will burn those $45B:
“Note, the team allocation of BNB was and will never be distributed to any members on the team. The team has committed to burning them all, which makes BNB a fair launch coin, i.e. the team did not keep any tokens for themselves. All the BNB our team gets will be earned through providing our services.”
So, which is it CZ? Did someone proofread this article? In any case, he keeps talking to entrepreneurs about “the value you get from issuing a coin.” That’s not what the discussion is about. Evidently, creating money out of thin air benefits the one who does it. The discussion is about users and if investing in these coins benefits or puts them at risk.
What About The Users?
“The real benefit of issuing a coin is it creates a whole new ecosystem, from user interactions to user retention, and development of the ecosystem.” Is that a benefit for the user, CZ? He claims that in the traditional model, “money flows one way only. From users to company to shareholders.” In the case of tokens, the users hold them, so:
“When the price goes up, the token holders, your users, benefit. Thus, they are incentivized to use your platform more and get more friends onto your platform. They become your best salespeople.”
Ok, that’s a benefit to users, but… isn’t CZ describing… a pyramid scheme here? Maybe he isn’t, but, he’s definitely still talking to entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs only. “It creates a positive virtuous cycle, a very sticky ecosystem.”
“You can’t do this even with bitcoin. You have to create a new token for your platform or ecosystem, otherwise, you can’t create a symbiotic growth environment with your users.”
In the case of BNB, you could argue the growth is symbiotic. Many users made and continue making a lot of money with BNB. How many coins are tied to a multi-million dollar endeavor, though? What’s the risk to users buying into projects that don’t even have a product?
And what about seignorage?
And, aren’t most of those tokens unregistered securities?
What if they get regulated? Where does that leave the user?
To Be Fair, CZ Does Say You Need A Product First
Even if this article is for entrepreneurs, it should’ve taken the users into account. Because that’s where the debate is, user’s rights. However, credit where credit’s due, CZ did give this solid advice:
“I advise you to not create a token until you have product-market-fit. Tokens should be an acceleration mechanism, AFTER you have built a product that people want. Once you issue a token, it becomes harder to pivot your business. You have to get consent from your community. So, it is not ideal for trials, MVPs (minimum viable product), or the experimental stages.”
How many entrepreneurs will take CZ’s recommendations, though?
Featured Image by Josh Appel on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
Ethereum Whales Purchased 7.3M Matic In last 24-Hours
- Ethereum (ETH) whale bought 4,000,0000 Matic tokens for more than $10M.
- In the last 24-hour 7,326,710 Matic purchased by a whale for $18,902,911.
- The world’s top web3 browser Opera is integrating Polygon with its browser.
An Ethereum token that powers the Polygon Network is Polygon (MATIC). In the last 24-hour it becomes the Ethereum whale’s top 10 holdings and top 10 purchased tokens. The second-biggest cryptocurrency in the crypto market Ethereum (ETH) whale bought 4,000,0000 Matic tokens for more than $10M.
Furthermore, after this big purchase by the second largest whale, the ETH whales in the industry also started to purchase, and again ETH whales bought 1,000,000 Matic for nearly $2,690,000. And again another ETH whale bought 1,000,000 Matic for 2,650,000 USD, and other bought 747,594 Matic for $1,996,077 USD. And another ETH whale 579,116 Matic of $1,511,493.
Three Reasons for this Massive Purchase by Whales
Accordingly, in the last 24-hour 7,326,710 Matic purchased by a whale for $18,902,911. The main reason for such enormous buying is that Whales are aiming for a new all-time high above $2.73 for MATIC. Moreover, yesterday Matic released two big announcements. The first announcement, Uniswap V3 deployed on Polygon along with an opera announcement to incorporate Polygon in its browser.
More so, just 24 hours after the launch of Polygon-Uniswap V3, the TVL has exceeded $10 million. And the transaction volume has exceeded $21 million. As per data acquisition and analysis company, DappRadar data, Polygon-Uniswap’s transaction volume in the past 24 hours can rank third in the Polygon DeFi ecosystem.
Even more, the world’s top web3 browser Opera is integrating Polygon with its browser. At present, it has 380 million monthly active users, so this will be a massive success for Matic adoption. The third most reason for the massive purchase by Ethereum Whale, that Polygon also bringing an upgrade to its network with a testnet release. This known as the Mumbai test network. This very similar to the EIP-1550 update on the Ethereum network that will launch the burning of Matic and better fee visibility.
