News

Vikings’ C.J. Ham, Mason Cole sit out practice, Adam Thielen still limited

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Vikings' C.J. Ham, Mason Cole sit out practice, Adam Thielen still limited
The Vikings already have lost starting running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. They’re also in jeopardy of not having starting fullback C.J. Ham.

Cook was placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list, and will miss the game against the Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. And Ham did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury after being limited Wednesday.

Cook will be replaced by Alexander Mattison. If Ham can’t go, he would be replaced by Jake Bargas, who is on the practice squad.

Not practicing for the second straight day was starting right guard Mason Cole due to an elbow injury. He could be replaced Sunday by Oli Udoh.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has missed the past two games because of a left high ankle sprain, was limited in practice. Thielen had been limited in a walkthrough practice Wednesday, with the Vikings calling the designation an estimate.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was listed as limited Wednesday with a ribs injury, was a full participant Thursday.

Also not practicing was defensive end Kenny Willekes, who suffered an apparent injury last week. The Vikings do not need to disclose his injury since he is on the practice squad.

Returning to practice were wide receiver Dan Chisena, who was activated off the COVID list, and guard Kyle Hinton, who was activated off the COVID practice squad list. Placed on the COVID practice squad list was cornerback Tye Smith.

News

Patriots S Kyle Dugger opens up about ejection at Indy

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Patriots S Kyle Dugger opens up about ejection at Indy
By the time the Patriots kick off Sunday, it will have been four weeks since Kyle Dugger finished an NFL game.

Dugger missed the Pats’ win at Buffalo on Dec. 6 after testing positive for COVID-19, then recovered over the team’s bye week. Last weekend in Indianapolis, he was tossed after a third-quarter skirmish with Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Now looking ahead to a rematch with the Bills, Dugger is expected to be a key piece of the Patriots’ game plan, specifically for dangerous tight end Dawson Knox.

Of course, the first key for Dugger to cover Knox, who was eight touchdowns this season, will be staying on the field.

“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger said Thursday of his ejection. “I tried to release myself, (Pittman) obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it.

“After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.”

Dugger added next time he needs to “slow down his thinking” to stop post-play pushing and shoving from escalating into a full-fledged fight. He said he has yet to hear from the NFL about a likely fine. Most unsportsmanlike conduct fines are handed down on Saturdays.

Despite missing a game and a half, Dugger still leads the Pats with 85 tackles and ranks third with three interceptions. He has been a full participant in practice all week.

News

Sara Scalia scores 22, but Gophers women lose to Drake 77-63

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

NCAA volleyball: Badgers sweep Gophers in regional final
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Gophers got off to a bad start Thursday afternoon when forward Kadi Sissoko was called for her second foul just 85 seconds into Minnesota’s nonconference women’s basketball game against Drake.

Minnesota’s inside presence was weakened right off the bat when Sissoko, a 6-foot-2 junior from France, had to come out of the game. And things never seemed to get better for the Gophers, who lost 77-63 to the Bulldogs in front of a crowd of 2,183 at the Knapp Center to wrap up the nonconference portion of their 2021-22 schedule.

Minnesota, 7-7 overall after an 0-2 start in the Big Ten, finished 7-5 in nonconference games. Drake improved to 8-3.

The Gophers resume Big Ten play against Northwestern next Friday at Williams Arena.

Sara Scalia, a junior guard from Stillwater, did what she could to keep Minnesota in Thursday’s game, scoring 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting. She made six three-pointers on 12 attempts.

It was the second time Scalia has produced back-to-back 20-point plus games. She scored 37 points in a 99-93 win over Ohio on Dec. 15, making nine of 13 three-point tries.

Leading 29-27 at halftime, Drake pulled away from Gophers by shooting 80 percent in the third quarter, making eight of 10 shots, for a 41-33 lead entering the final period.

Minnesota narrowed the deficit to two points with 7:09 left in the game, but Drake took control again by going on 11-0 and 8-0 runs to lead by as many as 19 points.

Jasmine Powell added 10 points and five assists for the Gophers, who shot 41 percent for the game, making 25 of 61 shots. Gadiva Hubbard added eight points for Minnesota.

News

Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith looks to build off first NFL start

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith looks to build off first NFL start
Jonas Griffith had mixed feelings upon hearing about his trade from San Francisco to Denver on Aug. 31.

The undrafted inside linebacker was just starting to find a groove for the 49ers, where he finished his first NFL season on the practice squad.

But about three months later, Griffith acknowledged the trade turned out for the best. Because of the Broncos’ array of injury issues at his position, Griffith got his first start last week against Cincinnati, tallying two run stuffs and eight solo tackles.

“At first I was sad a little bit (about the trade), because I enjoyed being in San Francisco,” Griffith explained. “But at the end of the day, I love it here (in Denver). This is home for me, so I’m happy to be here. Both (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and (general manager) John (Lynch), they called me that night and told me they both had ties to Denver and they love the place. I couldn’t agree more.”

Denver has had five different starting inside linebacker combinations this year and seven different starters at the position. Griffith is the latest to step into that role, and with Kenny Young still in the league’s concussion protocol, Griffith is in line for another start Sunday in Las Vegas alongside Baron Browning.

