News
Warroad mail carrier who delivers to Northwest Angle quitting over vaccination mandate
WARROAD, Minn. — Fred Caravetta has delivered mail to the Northwest Angle, the northernmost place in the lower 48 states, for more than 19 years.
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, he leaves Warroad around 9 a.m., crosses the border into Canada, drives through Canada for 40 miles, crosses back into Minnesota and makes it to the Angle Inlet post office between 10:30 and 11. Then, he sets out from Young’s Bay by snowmobile or boat to deliver mail to Oak Island in Lake of the Woods before turning around and heading back to Warroad.
On Jan. 14, Caravetta, of Warroad, likely will make his last deliveries to the residents of the Northwest Angle. He is leaving his contract with the United States Postal Service because of a requirement that essential workers be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In November, the Canadian government announced that on Jan. 15, essential workers will only be allowed to enter the country if they are fully vaccinated. Until this point, essential workers have been exempt from any testing or quarantine requirements by the Canadian government.
Caravetta decided early on in the pandemic that he would not get vaccinated for COVID-19, and has long been concerned a requirement like this would come up. He thinks the messaging from the government has been unclear and believes potential hazards of vaccinations are underreported.
“I’m just not one for taking flu shots or anything else,” he said.
Still, Caravetta knows that leaving his contract could leave the United States Postal Service in a difficult position — it might be hard to soon find a replacement for his unique route. Even though he has decided to resign, he doesn’t want to leave the people of the Northwest Angle without their mail.
After finding out about the policy change, Caravetta sent his contract officer an email letting her know that he will be leaving his contract because of the new vaccine requirement. He also passed on a few possible options to ensure the residents of the Northwest Angle will still receive mail after Jan. 15.
“It’s a unique community up there and I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t have a hand in making anything harder for them,” Caravetta said.
The first option, according to Caravetta: Find a subcontractor to take his position. This would be somebody vaccinated who could take over the route until the USPS can find a permanent replacement.
A second option would be for Caravetta to continue delivering mail, but to change the route and means of transportation. Rather than cross the border, drive 40 miles through Canada and cross back into Minnesota, he toyed with the idea of snowmobiling across a frozen Lake of the Woods. Ultimately, he decided the option was not feasible.
“If you’re pulling a freight sled with a bunch of mail in it, you wouldn’t be going very fast and I kind of estimated that it would take about two hours to get up there,” said Caravetta. “Thinking about sub-zero temperatures, sitting out there for two hours and then having two hours back was just totally impractical.”
A third idea: Arrange to fly the mail to the Angle. Caravetta is a commercial pilot, but doubts there will be enough time to line up an aircraft.
During a conversation with a friend, Caravetta found a potential subcontractor: Scott Vickaryous.
Vickaryous grew up in the Northwest Angle and now lives in Warroad. He often travels to the Angle to visit his father in Angle Inlet. Caravetta says Vickaryous is now working out the details with the USPS.
During Caravetta’s time on the route, he came to know and appreciate residents of the Angle.
“… If you’re in a jam, and your life is threatened, or you just have a big problem, there’s not one of them that wouldn’t come in the dead of night, if they had to, to give you a hand,” Caravetta said.
Despite the people, he doesn’t think he will miss delivering mail.
“When I first started this job, I was quite a bit younger and it was exciting,” Caravetta said. “But, hopefully, I’m wiser. I know I’m more mature, and let’s just say the thrill is gone. Now every winter seems to be a little harder, and I have been thinking it was about time to do something else.”
Caravetta has a lifelong love for aviation. He is licensed as a commercial pilot and has had a hand in building approximately two dozen airplanes. Next, he would like to explore aircraft design.
“I’m not going to be making the money I did with the post office, but I’ll be OK. I’ll be doing a lot more interesting things that I like to do,” Caravetta said.
News
The Patriots need a win and a few AFC losses to clinch a playoff berth Sunday
The Patriots must beat the Bills to secure a playoff berth Sunday, and if they do, they may not need to wait long to celebrate.
Provided the Colts lose at Arizona on Saturday night, all the Pats need to punch their playoff ticket is a Bengals loss or a Chargers loss on Sunday afternoon. Both teams kick off at 1 p.m. Cincinnati will host the Ravens, while the Chargers are scheduled to travel to Houston.
The Pats can also clinch with losses by the Colts, Ravens and Steelers this weekend.
But if the Colts win, the Patriots’ path narrows to needing a Chargers loss and the Raiders to lose against Denver. Or a Browns loss at Green Bay on Saturday, plus a Ravens defeat and a Pittsburgh loss at Kansas City. The Steelers and Chiefs will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
The only way the Patriots can clinch the division is with a win and a Miami loss or tie on Monday night at New Orleans.
News
Vikings’ C.J. Ham, Mason Cole sit out practice, Adam Thielen still limited
The Vikings already have lost starting running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. They’re also in jeopardy of not having starting fullback C.J. Ham.
Cook was placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list, and will miss the game against the Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. And Ham did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury after being limited Wednesday.
Cook will be replaced by Alexander Mattison. If Ham can’t go, he would be replaced by Jake Bargas, who is on the practice squad.
Not practicing for the second straight day was starting right guard Mason Cole due to an elbow injury. He could be replaced Sunday by Oli Udoh.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has missed the past two games because of a left high ankle sprain, was limited in practice. Thielen had been limited in a walkthrough practice Wednesday, with the Vikings calling the designation an estimate.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was listed as limited Wednesday with a ribs injury, was a full participant Thursday.
Also not practicing was defensive end Kenny Willekes, who suffered an apparent injury last week. The Vikings do not need to disclose his injury since he is on the practice squad.
Returning to practice were wide receiver Dan Chisena, who was activated off the COVID list, and guard Kyle Hinton, who was activated off the COVID practice squad list. Placed on the COVID practice squad list was cornerback Tye Smith.
News
Patriots S Kyle Dugger opens up about ejection at Indy
By the time the Patriots kick off Sunday, it will have been four weeks since Kyle Dugger finished an NFL game.
Dugger missed the Pats’ win at Buffalo on Dec. 6 after testing positive for COVID-19, then recovered over the team’s bye week. Last weekend in Indianapolis, he was tossed after a third-quarter skirmish with Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Now looking ahead to a rematch with the Bills, Dugger is expected to be a key piece of the Patriots’ game plan, specifically for dangerous tight end Dawson Knox.
Of course, the first key for Dugger to cover Knox, who was eight touchdowns this season, will be staying on the field.
“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger said Thursday of his ejection. “I tried to release myself, (Pittman) obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it.
“After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.”
Dugger added next time he needs to “slow down his thinking” to stop post-play pushing and shoving from escalating into a full-fledged fight. He said he has yet to hear from the NFL about a likely fine. Most unsportsmanlike conduct fines are handed down on Saturdays.
Despite missing a game and a half, Dugger still leads the Pats with 85 tackles and ranks third with three interceptions. He has been a full participant in practice all week.
