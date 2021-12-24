News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7), on Monday Night Football
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (7-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-7) match up in six key areas ahead of Monday’s Week 16 game at Caesars Superdome (8:15 p.m., ESPN):
When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins are coming off a season-high 183 rushing yards last Sunday. The caveat: It came against the New York Jets, and the Saints are far better at defending the run, sixth in the NFL at 96.6 yards allowed per game on the ground.
Miami produced its best rushing effort the first time veteran and former University of Miami great Duke Johnson was the team’s lead back, coming up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement against the Jets. Now, after his 107-yard, two-touchdown performance, Johnson has been signed to the active roster for the remainder of the season. Phillip Lindsay is back off the COVID list, and Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have a full week of practice ahead of this one in what has become a crowded running back room.
Middle linebacker Demario Davis leads New Orleans in tackles with 95. The Dolphins’ offensive line, which has blocked better as the season has progressed, will have to account for Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan. Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins offers solid run support, but he is one of the Saints on the COVID list. New Orleans is still stout in this area while Miami is 31st in yards per attempt but trending in the right direction. Edge: Saints
When the Saints run: Running back Alvin Kamara is as perennial of an NFC Pro Bowler as can be, earning his fifth selection in as many NFL seasons. He is actually running for a career-low 3.6 yards per carry this season, but the elusive 5-10, 215-pound back is always capable of returning to form. The Saints’ run game took a dip when Kamara missed four games, but he returned two weeks ago against the Jets to tie a season high with 120 rushing yards.
The Saints also have three Pro Bowls on the résumé of No. 2 back, 32-year-old Mark Ingram. He has 243 yards on 64 carries (3.8 average) in six games since rejoining the Saints off the trade from the Houston Texans. A big running threat in quarterback Taysom Hill was placed on the COVID list on Thursday, so assuming he can’t go, rookie Ian Book will make his NFL regular-season debut. Based on his college play at Notre Dame, he can scramble a bit, as well.
The Dolphins’ run defense has kept opponents under 100 yards in six of its past nine games. The three others were all 102-yard outputs exactly. On the six-game winning streak, the Dolphins’ run defense is fifth in the NFL in that span. It all starts with Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler winning at the line of scrimmage against what will be a banged-up Saints offensive line. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get his top receiver in Jaylen Waddle back off the COVID list. That will be an immense help after his pass catchers struggled to get much separation on their routes last time out against the Jets. Waddle is best on the team at getting open and his presence will open things up for others, as well.
Tagovailoa’s two-interception, sub-60 completion percentage performance against New York last week snapped a run of four straight appearances with a passer rating in triple digits. Behind an offensive line that has allowed fewer pressures in recent weeks, Tagovailoa will look to return to efficient form getting the ball out quick for underneath throws and mixing in the occasional downfield throw.
The Saints are coming off a shutout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their aerial attack, but by the end of that 9-0 Sunday Night Football game, quarterback Tom Brady didn’t have any of the three receivers that torched the Dolphins earlier this season, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown. Jordan and opposite defensive end Marcus Davenport have combined for 12 1/2 sacks. Although Jenkins is on the COVID list, the Saints’ secondary still has talent in Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others. Edge: Saints
When the Saints pass: It’s been a combination of Hill and Trevor Siemian since Jameis Winston went down midseason and the Dolphins thought they would be facing Hill on Monday night, but he and Siemian landed on the COVID list on Thursday. That has now opened the door for Ian Book to start for the first time.
Book is mobile in his own right, so Miami doesn’t have to alter too much of the game plan. He also has both starting tackles’ status in doubt as the two missed practice early in the week. That could prove costly for New Orleans against the Dolphins’ blitz-happy scheme with Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and even safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones coming in waves.
Without star receiver Michael Thomas and with Deonte Harris suspended, the Saints’ receiving corps isn’t too intimidating behind Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Expect Miami to man up on the outside with Pro Bowler Xavien Howard and opposite cornerback Byron Jones, allowing extra defenders to rush the passer. The Dolphins also have to watch out for Kamara catching the ball out of the backfield. He has 38 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has seen his share of misses this season, 18 of 24 on field goals and with an extra point miss. Since being inserted as Saints kicker, Brett Maher is 8 of 9 on field goals with the one miss from 50-plus yards and has also missed a point-after.
Dolphins punter Michael Palardy has impressed in recent weeks after a slow start. New Orleans’ Brett Gillikin is averaging 48.2 yards per punt. Easop Winston has recently replaced the suspended Harris on punt returns and impressed in the past two games with multiple double-digit-yard returns. The Saints have special teamer JT Gray on his way to the Pro Bowl, but Dolphins gunner Mack Hollins would be an AFC candidate were he not in the same conference as New England’s Matthew Slater. Edge: Saints
Intangibles: There are pros and cons to what both teams have going on. First off, the Dolphins’ six-game winning streak has Miami coming in hot. New Orleans has rebounded from a five-game losing streak with two straight wins, the last one a 9-0 win over the Buccaneers. The Superdome will be loud on Monday night, and it could be tough for the Dolphins offense to communicate. The Saints, however, also still have not had coach Sean Payton return from testing positive for COVID, and while the Dolphins get Waddle, Holland and Lindsay back, New Orleans is going in the wrong direction with nine players added to the COVID list on Thursday. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 17, Saints 13
News
United, Delta airlines preemptively cancel almost 200 Christmas Eve flights due to COVID-19
United and Delta airlines have preemptively canceled almost 200 Christmas Eve flights, the airlines announced Thursday.
In a statement, United Airlines blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.
Delta Airlines issued a similar statement to ABC News, saying the company has “exhausted all options and resources.”
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
News
China puts city of 13 million in lockdown ahead of Olympics
BEIJING — China plunged a city of 13 million people into lockdown on Thursday to stamp out an increase in coronavirus infections, as the country doubles down on its “zero tolerance” policy just weeks before it is set to host the Winter Olympics.
The restrictions in the northeastern city of Xi’an took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when they might be lifted. They are some of the harshest since China imposed a strict lockdown last year on more than 11 million people in and around the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.
One person from each household will be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said. Other family members were required to stay at home, although the rule was not being rigorously enforced, according to social media posts. People who happened to be staying in hotels became stuck.
There was no word on whether the new cases were of the recently identified omicron variant that appears more contagious and is driving surges in many parts of the world — or the previous version, delta. China has reported just seven omicron cases so far, but none in Xi’an.
Though the latest outbreak is 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) southwest of the Olympic host city of Beijing, any sign that the pandemic might be worsening in China will raise questions about whether and how it will manage to welcome thousands of athletes, officials and journalists when the Games open in just weeks on Feb. 4.
On the one hand, there is a tremendous amount of national pride and investment riding on the Olympics and few would want a cancellation, postponement or dramatic reimagining at this late stage. On the other, Chinese authorities have adopted draconian measures throughout the pandemic under their policy of seeking to stamp out every last case — and it’s hard to see how welcoming so many people from abroad will square with that strategy.
That “zero tolerance” policy, which has led to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing, has not been entirely successful. It has resulted in massive disruptions to travel and trade, but Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus. Overall, China has reported 4,636 deaths and 100,644 cases of COVID-19.
Xi’an — the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry — reported another 63 locally transmitted cases on Thursday, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week.
China has also been dealing with a substantial coronavirus outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.
“We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xi’an, who only gave her surname, Li.
Staff and guests are required to be tested every two days, Li said. “There will be an impact on our business, and we have no idea how long it will last.”
The owner of a local bookshop said he had closed 10 days before, “fearing the worsening of the epidemic situation.”
“I am now staying at home watching television.” said the owner, who gave only his surname, Xiao.
Movement outside his compound requires permission from the local neighborhood committee, he said. “I think the situation will get better eventually, and I don’t worry at all because we have the government behind us,” Xiao said.
News
LA Police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said.
The male suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.
Police initially responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, Los Angeles Police Capt. Stacy Spell said at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person.
The suspect was struck by the officers’ bullets and killed, Spell said.
One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall and struck the 14-year-old girl, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi.
Choi said authorities do not yet know the man’s motive or whether he knew the woman he initially assaulted in the store.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said that woman had moderate to serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.
Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report. It was not immediately clear what weapon was involved in that assault.
He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.
Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”
Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting.
Who has the edge? Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7), on Monday Night Football
United, Delta airlines preemptively cancel almost 200 Christmas Eve flights due to COVID-19
It’s Not You, It’s Crypto: Execs Leave Silicon Valley To Join Crypto Startups
China puts city of 13 million in lockdown ahead of Olympics
LA Police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack
Regis President and CEO Athayde resigns amid stock drop
Loons lose Ozzie Alonso to Atlanta United
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson considers it a ‘statement game’ facing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News5 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves