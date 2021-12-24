Celebrities
Why Jessica Albert Quit Below Deck, Plus Captain Lee’s Upset
Jessica Albert has left the boat, y’all.
On the latest episode of Below Deck, it became not-so-surprisingly clear to viewers that Jessica couldn’t take the heat from either the laundry room or service, and she sent herself off without so much as a goodbye to barely any of her castmates.
During the episode, Jessica asked chief stew Heather Chase for a one-on-one conversation where she broke the news that she no longer could perform her duties. She said she needed to leave for mental health reasons, but she was very much aware that she was leaving her crew “high and dry” for their fast-approaching next charter.
In her confessional, Jessica said she knew by leaving she was putting her crew in a tight bind, while adding, “I come first.”
During their talk, Jessica also told Heather that she “wholeheartedly wanted to do this, but my body is just shutting down.” She then added, “I’m really sorry. I hate to put you guys in a bad place. I have to go, obviously, I wanted to fulfill my end of the bargain.”
Heather and second stew Fraser Olender had already bonded over their shared frustration with Jessica’s lack of work ethic with Heather even calling her a “bad apple.”
Upon revealing her departure, Heather, seeming unsurprised, told Jess that she could go and have just one hour to pack her bags and leave the My Seanna yacht.
Heather didn’t have much to say to Jessica’s face during their conversation, yet upon her leaving she said was “p*ssed” at the former third stew.
And just like that, she was gone. And with not so much as a farewell to much of the cast nor Captain Lee.
Heather broke the news to the captain, telling him, “She’s already walked her sweet a** off the yacht, she didn’t even give me 10 seconds.”
Captain Lee, clearly annoyed, stated, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a crew member leave without saying something.”
“Like bye, f*** you, go to hell?” he said. “I did expect more out of Jess than just this silent departure.”
He concluded his confessional in true Captain Lee fashion by giving us this gem, “This is as f***** up as a Georgia road blizzard.”
Deckhand Wes O’Dell was especially hurt by Jessica not saying goodbye to him as the two had started to form a real connection.
“She just didn’t say goodbye or anything like that,” he said. “I wish she would have at least waved. Acknowledged. Absolutely thought we had a connection. Still do.”
Bon Voyage to the former third stew.
Be sure to catch up on all the Below Deck drama airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Laurent Bassett/Bravo
RHOA: Kandi Burruss’ Broadway Play Closes Due to COVID Surge
Kandi Burruss took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share some upsetting news with her fans and followers.
Amid production on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which began filming in October, Kandi revealed that her Broadway play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, which followed a day in the life of seven Brooklyn-based Black men through poetry and other rhythms, had closed.
“We are heartbroken to announce that performances have ended for Thoughts of a Colored Man as of Wednesday, December 22,” her message, which was a repost from the show’s official page, read. “We have tried our hardest to safely navigate the current, unfortunate health crisis, but ultimately we are unable to continue under the unfortunate conditions of Covid exposure in the city and country.”
Following the post, producer Kandi’s RHOA cast mate, Drew Sidorda, reacted with a crying emoji, a praying hands emoji, and a star cluster emoji as soap star turned morning show host Kelly Ripa also weighed in.
“Oh no,” Kelly wrote. “My son was at the show last night and said it was excellent! Hopefully a return in the future…”
According to a report from Playbill on December 23, the final performance of Thoughts of a Colored Man, which initially opened on Broadway on October 13, took place on Wednesday at Broadway’s Golden Theatre following 79 regular performances and 13 previews.
In the moments leading up to the production’s closure, the team attempted to keep the show going with playwright Keenan Scott II taking the stage to act out a role earlier this week with a script in hand after others were unable to participate.
Kandi and other producers, including Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Samira Wiley, Diana DiMenna, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, released a joint statement following the closure.
“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, being part of this historic season on Broadway has been the greatest privilege of our lives. The theatre industry’s great return is about so much more than the success or failure of any single production. As a community, we remain undeterred, unflinching, and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theatre makers than at this very moment,” their message read.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in early 2022.
Photo Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/INSTARimages
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle, 24, Stuns In Strapless Bikini As She Poses In The Ocean – Photos
Brielle Biermann is living it up on a pre-Christmas vacation, and she showed off her fun in the sun while rocking a bikini from mom, Kim Zolciak’s, collection on Instagram.
Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, is the perfect walking advertisement for the reality star’s swimsuit line! Brielle took a new series of photos in one of Kim’s Salty K bikinis on Dec. 23. During a trip to the Bahamas, Brielle took a dip in the ocean while wearing a pink bikini from the collection. The swimsuit featured a tiny thong bottom, and a strapless top, which tied around her back. Brielle completed her beachy look with Louis Vuitton sunglasses and her hair flowing down her back in loose waves.
Kim launched her sustainable swimwear line during the first half of 2020, and she’s used social media as a major platform to promote the bikinis and other beachwear. Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, have also been major advocates for the brand. This is just Brielle’s latest post in a slew of others where she’s been seen wearing one of the Salty K looks.
On the Salty K website, Kim revealed that she started the line after falling in love with swimsuits during her time spent on the beaches of New England growing up. Brielle actually helped her mom come up with the name for the brand. “She immediately said, ‘Salty K, because you’re always so salty, mom!’” Kim shared. “Kim loved the name as did the rest of her family.”
In her new photos, Brielle is looking happy and healthy, and appears to have recovered from the painful jaw surgery that she had earlier this year. In September, Brielle revealed that she had had the procedure done to correct a condition she had called TMJ, as well as an overjet overbite. The surgery resulted in Brielle not being able to eat solid food for weeks as the swelling in her face healed. However, the alternative was that she could possibly have never been able to eat AT ALL by the time she was 27 if she didn’t have the procedure done.
Compilation Video of the Original mRNA Vaccine Narrative
In late 2020 and early 2021, Americans were told if they were “fully vaccinated” they would not get infected with the Covid-19 virus and their lives would return to normal.
A compilation video has preserved the original vaccine narrative for those who’ve forgotten.
Here are some quotes from the video — in case it’s deleted. These quotes are from early 2021. Compare these quotes with what they are telling you today.
“You’re okay. You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccines.”
“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.”
“Everyone who takes the vaccines is not just protecting themselves, but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.”
“Our key goal is to stop the transmission, to get the immunity levels up, so that you get almost no infection going on whatsoever.”
“When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”
“If you’re vaccinated, you’re not gonna be hospitalized, you’re not gonna be in an ICU unit, and you’re not gonna die.”
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”
As the original narrative began to fail miserably, health officials and the Biden administration changed the narrative.
The new narrative became — no one ever said the vaccine would stop transmission of the virus.
The CDC even changed longstanding definitions of “vaccine” and “immunity” to fit their new narrative.
Now they want you to believe vaccines don’t stop the transmission of a virus or prevent infection. They claim mRNA vaccines just lessen your symptoms.
Imagine if the polio vaccine was an mRNA vaccine.
Watch the video below:
Here’s a video compilation of the original vaccine narrative (aka promise) from early 2021. https://t.co/e82wKb17to pic.twitter.com/W1yRxPkKyI
— Dr. Martyupnorth® – Independent Fact Checker ?? (@Martyupnorth_) December 17, 2021
Its all BS. No confidence in what these people have to say or do, None. If a vaccine doesn’t not prevent it’s not a vaccine. Stop calling it that.
— Milton Marin (@MiltonM41959269) December 24, 2021
I hate to be crude but pretend this vaccine was a contraceptive would you use it and have confidence it would work?
— Milton Marin (@MiltonM41959269) December 24, 2021
It doesn’t matter, the left’s voters are so used to being lied to, and happily going forth and repeating the lie, this has no impact whatsoever. The modern left is the ultimate cult.
— Drawing Dead (@DrawingDead5) December 24, 2021
If we do a good job with vaccines we can depopulate the planet by 10 to fifteen percent
— bob john (@bobjohnaw) December 17, 2021
