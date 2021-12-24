Celebrities
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Back Together: Couple Dating Again 5 Months After Split
The NBA player and supermodel reportedly rekindled their flame, after they had a mutual break up back in August.
Reunited, and it feels so good! Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have reportedly gotten back together only five months after they first split up. The 27-year-old model and 26-year-old Washington Wizards forward have decided to give their relationship another shot, according to TMZ. The pair had called it quits back in August after having been together for about a year, but now they’re ready to give their romance another shot!
Winnie had started dating the basketball star during quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were first seen out and about in May 2020. Winnie opened up about what it was like to meet Kyle during lockdown, after he “shot his shot” by sliding in her DMs in an interview on Ellen. “I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I never seen it,” she said, mentioning that they’d spoken on FaceTime for about a month before she flew out to Los Angeles to be with him. “A year later at the top of quarantine, he DM-ed me again. He posted a picture of me in like an outfit. I was like, ‘Oh, hi.’”
While the couple may have called it a day back in August, the pair obviously had a mutual split, and had kept in touch with each other even after breaking up, per TMZ. Winnie and the baller seemed to have had a great bond during their first time together, when Kyle was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (before he was traded in August).
The pair had plenty of memorable moments during their first time together, and will surely be great together now that they’re back together! When Kyle celebrated his 26th birthday in July, Winnie had written a sweet message to wish her man a happy birthday on Instagram. “Babe it’s your day so live it up!!! Love you so much, no one can ever out your fire!” she wrote. When Winnie celebrated her birthday a few days later (on July 27), the NBA player shared a sweet photo of the two of them together and wrote, “More Life” in the caption.
No ‘Tears’, Just Justice: Reactions Roll In After Ex-Cop Kim Potter Is Found GUILTY Of Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright
Kim Potter is going to JAIL for the killing of Daunte Wright, the Black motorist she said she meant to tase but “accidentally” fatally shot with a firearm.
NewsOne reports that a jury found Potter GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. Jurors deliberated over the course of four days and for nearly 27 hours.
For this guilty conviction, prosecutors had to prove she acted with recklessness or culpable negligence when she defied years of training and mixed up the weapons. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years; for second-degree, it’s 10 years.
This time there were no performative waterworks from Potter, she stood stone-faced as the verdict was read.
Good, goodbye!
In closing arguments, prosecutors said that culpable negligence was a key point. CNN reports that Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge told jurors that the case is “very simple,” it’s about the “reckless handling of a firearm” and “culpable negligence” by Potter. The prosecutor also cautioned the jury against buying into the defense’s argument that Wright is “to blame” for what happened to him on April 11.
“We’re here because of the defendant’s actions, not Daunte Wright,” she said noting that they would not be here if Potter “followed her training…paid attention…and considered the risk,” before shooting Wright.
The prosecutor said that Potter’s actions were unreasonable because a “reasonable person” knows “you don’t blindly pull your weapon, pull the trigger, without being aware of the risk.”
“An accident is still a crime,” said the prosecutor noting that it’s because the actions are reckless or culpably negligent.
Looks like the prosecutors used their common sense and listened.
The defense team for Potter of course countered that and said that the former cop was a “peaceful person” unlike Wright who “took it upon himself to flee” and “purposely” left the scene after he was shot when he tried to drive away.
“A mistake is not a crime,” said Defense attorney Earl Gray.
SMH!
Kyle Rittenhouse Potter previously made headlines when she gave “tearful” testimony about the moment she “mistakenly” used her firearm instead of her taser on Wright.
“I remember yelling ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” she said while wrinkling her nose and shaking her head. “I’m sorry it happened. I’m so sorry,” she added. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”
Reactions to the verdict are rolling in and people are rejoicing including civil rights attorneys Ben Crump Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms, who represent the family of Daunte Wright. They have released the following statement:
“The family of Daunte Wright is relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend. From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols. If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change. We must now turn our attention to ensuring that Kim Potter receives the strongest and most just sentence possible. It is also imperative that we focus on the conduct of Brooklyn Center and pinpoint its systemic failures that contributed to Daunte’s unlawful death.”
See more reactions to Kim Potter’s guilty verdict below as they continue to roll in.
Goldie Hawn’s Husbands: Everything To know About Her 2 Marriages & Relationship With Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn was married twice before she began her decades-long romance with Kurt Russell. Find out all about her relationships here!
Goldie Hawn has one of the most incredible careers in Hollywood! The 76-year-old actress has everything from box office smashes to an Academy Award under her belt and she’s still starring in major movies like the upcoming Family Jewels, which reunites Goldie with her The First Wives Club co-stars Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.
Born in Washington D.C., Goldie took her bubbly personality and comedic chops to Los Angeles after working as a professional dancer. She quickly found fame as a regular cast member on the sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Then in her very first outing as a film actor, Goldie took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1969’s Cactus Flower! She was again nominated for an Oscar in 1980, this time for Best Actress in Private Benjamin. She also had hits with Bird On A Wire, Death Becomes Her and The Banger Sisters.
Outside of her immensely successful Tinseltown career, Goldie has maintained a healthy love life. She was first married to Gus Trikonis, then to Bill Hudson and finally has enjoyed a decades-long romance with Kurt Russell. Find out all about her relationships, below.
Gus Trikonis
Born in New York on November 21, 1937, Gus began his career in Hollywood as a dancer, and he played Indio, a member of the Sharks gang in 1961’s West Side Story. He would soon turn his talents to directing, with his first movie being the 1969 biker classic Five the Hard Way, according to his IMDB. The same year, Gus married Goldie on May 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii. After a string of directing low-budget fare such as The Student Body and The Swinging Barmaids, Gus found his relationship with Goldie deteriorating. They separated on April 9, 1973 but didn’t finalize their divorce until June 1976.
Later in his career, Gus found success directing Take This Job and Shove It and several made-for-TV movies. He also began directing for TV shows, working on Baywatch, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Quantum Leap, The Commishand Hunter.
Bill Hudson
Bill was born in born on October 17, 1949 in Portland, Orgeon. He first met Hawn on a flight from New York to Los Angeles in 1975 when he was in a band, the Hudson Brothers, with his real-life brothers Brett and Mark. The band toured with the Osmonds and David Cassidy. Bill and Goldie would marry on July 3, 1976. They welcomed son Oliver Hudson on September 7, 1976 and daughter Kate Hudson on April 19, 1979. The marriage wouldn’t last and Bill filed for divorce on August 15, 1980.
Since then, Bill’s relationship with Goldie and their two children has been strained. In a 2011 interview, Bill slammed Goldie for pitting Oliver and Kate against him once she started dating Kurt. “When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me,” Bill told the Daily Mail. “But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her ‘Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I’m an absent father when it’s simply not the case?’ and she’d laugh and go ‘Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.’”
Meanwhile, Oliver and Kate have been outspoken about being estranged from their biological father, often saying he abandoned them. They publicly praise Kurt as stepping up as a father figure during their childhood.
Relationship With Kurt Russell
Goldie and Kurt’s relationship has definitely defied Hollywood odds. The lovebirds first met on the set of the 1968 film, The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when she was 21 and he was just 16. But it wasn’t until they found themselves working together again — filming 1983’s Swing Shift — that they decided to try their hand at a romance. Although it could have gone horribly wrong.
“I was severely hungover,” Kurt hilariously told Conan O’Brien about the first time he asked Goldie on a date. “I just didn’t have in my mind what I was going to see. She had a great body, and so the first that came out was ‘Man, you’ve got a great figure.’ It kind of came out quickly, and it could’ve been wrong, and she said, ‘Why, thank you.’”
Goldie appeared to love the line, as she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, “I remember about Kurt, not only being really sexy and handsome and all that stuff, and fun — a good co-star. I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was…he’s good with kids. And I kind of went, ‘Oh my god. This is amazing.’”
While Goldie had Oliver and Kate, Kurt also had son Boston from his former marriage with Season Hubley. Soon Goldie and Kurt added to their family, as they welcomed Wyatt in 1986. And the rest is blissful, Hollywood history!
Defund the Police Democrats Mary Scanlon & Kimberly Lightford Carjacked in Philadelphia and Chicago
Defund the police Democrats — a congresswoman and a state senator — were carjacked in separate incidents on Wednesday.
5 teenagers are in custody after the brazen carjacking of Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) around 2:45 p.m. in FDR Park in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
The congresswoman had been attending a meeting when she was approached by two armed men who demanded her car keys.
Scanlon surrendered the keys to her blue 2017 Acura MDX, and one of the suspects drove off with her car. The second carjacker followed the first suspect in a separate vehicle, Philadelphia police said.
Police found Scanlon’s Acura parked at a shopping center in Newark, Delaware, and arrested five teenagers inside the vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Delaware State Police said.
A 19-year-old man is expected to face carjacking charges in the incident.
In a separate case, Illinois Senate majority leader Kimberly A. Lightford and her husband were carjacked around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Broadview, on the outskirts of Chicago.
Lightford says she and her husband were dropping off a friend when three masked men approached them with guns and demanded their Mercedes SUV.
“I begged them not to shoot us, not to shoot my husband, or me,” Lightford said.
“I told them to take whatever they want. They took everything off me that I had of value … After we got the guns off of us, they separated me and husband… My husband told me to run. I ran, reluctantly, because I didn’t want to leave him there.”
Shots were fired, and Lightford said her husband, who is a conceal and carry holder, also discharged his gun. The carjackers escaped in the Mercedes SUV. No one was harmed.
Police were able to recover the SUV — which was a loaner from a dealership while the state senator’s car is in the shop. The suspects are still at large.
Lightford said she is still shaken by the incident.
“I’m doing much better today,” she said on Thursday. “I didn’t realize what a traumatic event could do in an adult.”
It isn’t clear if Scanlon and Lightford are still in favor of defunding the police.
