News
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him.
That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
In what’s become its own wildly popular tradition, the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST. NORAD’s Santa Tracker lets families watch Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
From deep inside NORAD headquarters, dozens of volunteers field an unrelenting wave of phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They and other volunteers working off-site because of coronavirus distancing protocols will answer such questions as “When will he come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like?” said program manager and NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter.
Want to watch? Visit https://www.noradsanta.org, check out #NORADTracksSanta and @NoradSanta on Twitter, or use the associated apps. You can also email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com for the latest.
Even before Friday’s takeoff, the NORAD webpage had been visited more than 3 million times, Schlachter said.
“Every household, every country is having to deal with the impact of this pandemic. Santa Claus is an icon, and he is a source of joy for a lot of people,” Schlachter said.
For those worried about Santa’s safety — or their own — the bearded man likely will be wearing a mask at each stop, and of course he’s wearing gloves, Schlachter noted. For the technically inclined, NORAD’s website offers more data on the voyage (Weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons, or 54,600 metric tons; sleigh propulsion: nine RP, or reindeer power).
Like any good Christmas tale, the program’s origin has been told for generations.
In 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the on-duty commander one night at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — answered a call from a child who dialed a number that was misprinted in an ad in a newspaper, thinking she was calling Santa.
Shoup “answered the call, thought it was a prank at first, but then realized what had happened and assured the child that he was Santa, and thus started the tradition that we are celebrating now 66 years later,” Schlachter said.
NORAD’s mission is to watch the skies above North America for any potential threats. Come early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation begins when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska pick up an infrared signature emanating from Rudolph’s nose. NORAD’s array of geostationary satellites above the Earth monitor the journey.
It’s all shown on large, “unclassified” display screens in a festively decorated command post at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. Masked volunteers sit at tables equipped with telephones, garland, miniature Christmas trees, plenty of caffeine-laden candy and coffee — and hand sanitizer.
“We Have the Watch,” is NORAD’s military-mission motto.
And when it comes to Santa, NORAD adds:
“Santa calls the shots. We just track him.”
Associated Press journalist Terry Chea in San Francisco contributed to this report.
News
Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary
The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021.
Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at all.”
The stats told another story: Jackson went 19-for-37 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception; his 73.1 passer rating would rank as the second worst of the season. He ran just twice for 3 yards, the fewest in his career as a starter. The Ravens finished with 332 yards of total offense. “It was all right,” Jackson said of his knee.
Fourteen months and one upended AFC North leaderboard later, it’s not Jackson’s knee that’s concerning. It’s his maybe-sprained, maybe-bruised right ankle that’s become the most scrutinized body part in Baltimore, an ailing avatar for the tumult that injuries and a coronavirus outbreak have thrown the Ravens into over the regular season’s final month.
Coaches have called Jackson “day-to-day.” But he has not practiced since he was carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns nearly two weeks ago, and the Ravens (8-6) have prepared for Sunday’s pivotal rematch with the division-leading Bengals (8-6) as if backup Tyler Huntley will make his second straight start and third overall.
Jackson’s absence comes at a possible inflection point in their season. None of the Ravens’ first 14 games had the sky-high stakes of their 15th: A win at Paul Brown Stadium would make the Ravens AFC North favorites and put them in line for a top-four playoff seed. A defeat would mark their first four-game losing streak since 2016 and sap their postseason hopes.
If the most important question facing the Ravens this weekend is whether Jackson can play, a close second might be whether a limited Jackson offers more than a full-strength Huntley.
“That’s a good question, but it’s hard to answer, because there’s no definitive formula there,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “So we’re just going to have to see where we’re at with all factors. That’s how you do it. You have to take everything into account and see where you feel best about going forward — practice time, health-wise and all those things. That’s really all you can do, just go with what you feel like is best and how the guys are doing.”
Harbaugh said after a narrow loss Sunday to the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers that the Ravens would “anticipate” Jackson returning for Sunday’s game, but he left open the door for Huntley to play again if Jackson is not “fully ready.”
Even if Jackson is an option to start Sunday, his return could be rusty. Guard Kevin Zeitler said Wednesday that Jackson is “doing everything he can to get healthy as fast as he can,” but in sitting out practice, Jackson has missed opportunities to prepare not only for a talented Bengals defense but also a raucous crowd. Amid the delirium of a potentially division-deciding game in Cincinnati, Jackson’s silent count could be as important as his footwork.
“I think it does become a concern for any player when they miss time,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “You really want them out there working on their craft, but these things happen. You have to work through them. Before the Denver game, [Jackson] missed Wednesday and Thursday, and I thought he played a great game [finishing with 316 passing yards]. So he has the capability to do that. We have all the confidence in him and Tyler.”
Huntley said he’s prepared every week this season as if he’d start, and over the Ravens’ past seven quarters, he’s looked the part of an NFL starter. In a near-comeback win over the Browns, he passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45. In Sunday’s loss to the Packers, he passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns, scoring benchmarks that not even Jackson has reached. His single-game QBR (82.4) was the highest of any Ravens quarterback this season.
Maybe most impressive, Huntley has stabilized the Ravens’ offense against the blitzes that shook Jackson in his recent slump. According to Sports Info Solutions, Huntley is 28-for-40 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception (97.1 passer rating) against five or more pass rushers this season. Since Week 7, when Jackson finished just 15-for-31 for 257 yards and a touchdown in a blowout home loss to Cincinnati, the Pro Bowl selection is 33-for-63 for 294 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions (62.5 passer rating) against the blitz.
“Tyler has impressed upon me that he’s a guy — and this is critical to any player coming into the NFL, and you can identify it fairly quickly — when some people make the invariable mistake or don’t do something the right way, what do they do next time?” Roman said. “Do they learn from that? He’s been a guy who, as he’s young and he’s learning through this experience, which is really the only way to learn, he’s the guy that puts those things behind him and moves on to the next inevitable moment for a young player. …
“Every week, he gets better and better. As he gains experience, I really feel like he’s going to continue to improve. As good as he played last week, I know in his mind, with the competitor that he is, he’s looking to play a little bit better all the time. I think he’s a realist when it comes to that, but also, his confidence is definitely growing. He’s a very diligent preparer. He prepares very diligently, and I think that’s one of his greatest assets.”
No Raven, however, raises the offense’s ceiling quite like a healthy Jackson. He’s by far the team’s most productive runner on designed carries (5.0 yards per carry), according to SIS, as well as its most dangerous downfield passer. On intermediate throws (10 to 19 air yards) over the Ravens’ first six games, Jackson averaged 11.8 yards per attempt. On deep throws (20-plus air yards), he averaged 14.8 yards per attempt. Huntley’s season-long averages are just 8.1 yards and 9.5 yards, respectively.
The challenge for Harbaugh and Roman: deciding how to access that early-season efficiency with a less-than-100% Jackson. The longer the Ravens wait, the healthier he’ll be — and the less time he’ll have to lead a postseason push.
“I think you have to take that into account with kind of how you put the game plan together,” Roman said. “I think you have to put it together globally, and then you have to be able to kind of titrate it down into certain scenarios. If he can’t move very well, then we’ll certainly lean on other things than trying to have him move too much. So it’s just something you have to weigh in. It’s a fact of life in the NFL.”
On a Ravens roster depleted by injuries and illness, Huntley has emerged as an unlikely steadying force. Zeitler said the second-year South Florida native “owns the huddle.” Safety Brandon Stephens called Huntley a “special guy.” Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said that “all the players rally around him just like we rally around Lamar.”
Huntley, one of Jackson’s closest friends on the team, said Thursday that he’s learning to appreciate every snap he gets. The starting job might not be his for much longer. Jackson is the face of the franchise, the quarterback of the future.
Now the Ravens just have to figure out what Sunday might look like with and without him.
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 3
News
Airlines cancel Xmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
By DAVID McHUGH and TALI ARBEL
NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled dozens of flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant. Delta canceled 145 flights on Friday and 111 for Christmas Day, according to FlightAware. (Other factors, such as weather, are also causing cancellations.) United called off 175 flights on Friday and 69 on Saturday.
“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”
The airline said it was working to rebook as many people as possible.
Delta said it canceled flights Friday because of the impact of omicron and possibility of bad weather after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”
It said in a statement that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.
While some travelers canceled holiday plans because of rising case numbers, many others kept to their vacations during some of the year’s busiest travel days. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen nearly 30 million people from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, compared with nearly 44 million during the last holiday season before the pandemic.
Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period.
The airline says it couldn’t speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.
Lufthansa said in a statement that “we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick.”
According to FlightAware, there are nearly 3,400 canceled flights on Friday and Saturday, with at least half of the cancellations by Chinese airlines. About 20% of affected flights — 745 — were to, from or within the U.S. This is a small fraction of global flights. FlightAware says it has tracked more than 120,000 arrivals in the past 24 hours.
Not all airlines said COVID was disrupting their travel schedules. American Airlines said it had “nothing to report,” while Southwest Airlines said “things are running smoothly.”
Coronavirus infections fueled by the new variant have further squeezed staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations that have struggled to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
___
McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany.
News
Why the lake growls on a winter’s night
I woke that night to the sound of thunder. How far off, I wondered?
Then I rubbed my eyes and realized that the temperature outside was barely above zero, and it was a starry night in December.
It wasn’t thunder I was hearing from the warm cabin bed, of course. It was Lac Du Bois, growling.
The lake was making ice and making almost constant clatter. It was a distant rumbling coming from somewhere out past the nearest islands, out on the bigger water, like an approaching storm that never arrives.
Most Northlanders who spend time outdoors know that winter lake ice can be a noisy place. There are cracks and groans and sometimes pops, and, on occasion, a sound so loud it’s like a rifle shot fired next to your ear.
I’ve been in sleeper ice houses on Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods and Upper Red (the proposition of which sends shivers up the spines of some southern folks) when these sounds have come in the middle of the night. Nothing will send you hopping out of a sleeping bag faster than a deafening crack, starting off in the distance, that races right past your ice shanty and off in the other direction. There can be 3 feet of ice below you, but you still don’t fully trust it. You just hope the ice doesn’t actually divide and yaw and swallow you up, which it hardly ever does.
The day after my middle-of-the-night awakening, I was fishing on top of about 10 inches of good, clear early-December ice. The lake made different sounds during the day. More crunching, sharper, shorter and not as rumbling. Except early one sunny afternoon when I thought I heard a high-flying jet, or maybe rush of wind, approaching from the southwest. But the jet was in fact another ice noise that raced from south to north, seemingly a mile or more to my west. It lasted maybe 15 seconds. I could feel the ice shaking. The water in my fishing hole jostled. I can’t imagine what that “jet” might have looked like, or sounded like, up close.
Sometimes the loud noises are accompanied by a visible crack, bulge or even pressure ridge in the ice where two plates of ice collide, and one rides up on the other, like a fault line at an earthquake hotspot. Other times there’s no evidence at all of what happened to make the noise.
But what is actually happening down there?
The experts say lake ice expands and contracts with temperature changes, especially on deep-freeze nights as the temperature drops fast. But it can happen on a sunny day, too, as things warm up fast. This movement can result in cracking. The cracking generates the noise.
John Downing, a limnologist, expert on lake ecosystems and director of the University of Minnesota Sea Grant program based at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, said a 10-degree increase in air temperature can cause a mile of ice to expand by 2 feet. A 10-degree drop can cause it to contract 2 feet.
“That creates an enormous amount of pressure, then something gives way, and that’s what causes the noise,” Downing said.
Downing said ice covers a lake like the skin of a drum, and any noise from along that skin is amplified. Sometimes it comes in a booming, bass drum sort of way, sometimes like a snare drum crack.
“I was over at our family cabin in Itasca County over the weekend and was hearing some really strange, zinging noises from the ice. It was really unusual,” Downing said, adding that wind can also transfer strong pressure onto ice even when it’s locked in tight to shore.
“Wind can cause some major pressure ridges, and ice noises, even if there’s no real opening in the ice,” he said.
How lakes freeze to begin with, to me, is fascinating in itself. One day, after the air temperature has been below freezing for some time, the water temperature drops from above freezing to the freezing mark. And when a frothy, wave-strewn lake eventually calms enough, you get spontaneous nucleation: The water molecules on top turn to ice all on their own.
The scientists tell me that while cool water, say 40 degrees or so, is more dense and sinks, the coldest water in the lake actually becomes less dense as it drops to 32 degrees and turns into ice, and thus that coldest water floats on top of the warmer water below. This is why lake ice builds almost continuously from the top down, as long as the air temperature above it is below freezing.
After that initial freeze-over, how much ice keeps forming depends on conditions above the ice. If the air temperature is 32 degrees, there is no wind and the sky is clear, experts say about one-third inch of ice will form overnight as a result of radiational cooling alone. If the sky is cloudy, the temperature will have to drop to about 7 degrees to get that same one-third inch of ice in 12 hours. Clear, below-zero nights spur the most ice buildup.
Shallower, smaller lakes freeze faster because water near shore contains less heat than deeper water and gets to that freezing point faster. That’s why some of the biggest Northland lakes with the deepest, coolest water in summer are often among the last to freeze come winter.
Eventually, on that starry night, I got used to the lake growling and fell back asleep. But it makes you wonder what’s going on out there, in the dark, as spontaneous nucleation is occurring.
Ain’t it funny how the ice moves?
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him
Tom Holland Claps Back At Martin Scorsese For Saying Marvel Movies Are ‘Not Cinema’
Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary
74% Of Bitcoin Holders Remain In Profit At Current Prices
Airlines cancel Xmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
Sun To The Sun? Tron Founder Will Go To Space On Blue Origin Mission Next Year
Many Metaverse Tokens Regain Lost Momentum This Christmas Eve
DeBond’s Seed Funding Round Confirms Demand For Decentralzied Bonds In DeFi
Larsa Pippen Shares Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian
Why the lake growls on a winter’s night
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves