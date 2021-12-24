News
Young corner Jarren Williams developing in Giants’ secondary
Young Giants corner Jarren Williams was impressive in his first NFL start against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, playing outside corner against one of the league’s top receiving corps in his fifth career game.
Williams, 24, credited the high standards of teammates James Bradberry, Logan Ryan and Xavier McKinney for his ability to look and play like he belonged.
“It’s just preparation and the confidence of being out there with JB, Log and Zay,” Williams said Wednesday. “Being out there with players of that caliber, I’ve gotta play up to their level, as well. Mentally I didn’t want to be the odd ball out, you know? I wanted to stand out and show that I belonged with guys like that.”
Williams stepped into the opportunity because corners Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson were on the COVID-19 reserve list. He responded by allowing three catches on five targets and 40 coverage snaps for a total of 16 yards, per Pro Football Focus. He made a pass breakup and five tackles and played a career-high 70 defensive snaps.
The Giants lost the game, 21-6, but the defense didn’t allow a Cowboys touchdown drive longer than 29 yards. Williams had just played his first defensive snaps in the slot two weeks prior against the Miami Dolphins, and his previous high workload had been 25 snaps.
“I thought J-Will stepped in there and competed,” defensive coordinator Pat Graham said Thursday. “I think he showed his physicality out there. That’s something that we liked about him.”
Williams has been patient. He played in college at St. Francis (Pa.) and at Albany for the 2019 season as a graduate transfer. He logged two games on the Giants’ special teams as a rookie free agent in 2020.
Then he was waived with an injury settlement due to a quad injury in August, but he stayed determined to rejoin the Giants and worked out at Albany until he was eligible to re-sign.
“I was back at Albany with people I trust, with my coaching staff, and I wanted to stay close, because I just had the feeling I’d come back here when that settlement was over,” he said. “So I just wanted to be close instead of going all the way back to [his home state of] Ohio.”
The Giants are glad he stuck around. He is developing nicely as a speedy special teamer who proved last week that he’s up to the challenge on defense, as well.
“Jarren’s been doing a decent job for us playing defense and some roles in the kicking game,” coach Joe Judge said. “He’ll continue to progress in his roles. He’s done a good job since being back with us on making some strides. He’s a guy that’s got a future that we can go ahead and keep on developing with. I like the way Jarren works and I think there’s some upside with him as a player. He definitely has the right attitude as a person.”
NEW DBs JOIN UP
Judge had wide receiver Alex Bachman working exclusively with the defensive backs in Thursday’s open practice period.
With Jackson, Robinson and safety J.R. Reed projected to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles, too, the Giants also signed veteran corner Darqueze Dennard and rookie free agent safety Dwayne Johnson Jr. to the practice squad.
Judge has no qualms throwing new or young players into the fire if they’ve put in the work.
“I don’t care if you’re on the practice squad, I don’t care if you’re a rookie, I don’t care if you just got here, it doesn’t matter,” Judge said. “You’re expected to play.”
Bachman made his NFL debut with one offensive snap last season. He made his season debut last Sunday against Dallas, with one tackle on nine special teams snaps.
Dennard, 30, is a former Cincinnati Bengals 2014 first-round pick who played for the Falcons last year. Johnson, 24, played for Atlanta this preseason but hasn’t played in the regular season.
ANOTHER PRO BOWL SHUTOUT
The Giants had zero players selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in three years. James Bradberry and Evan Engram made it in 2020. That’s it. Only one Dave Gettleman draft pick has made a Pro Bowl in his four years as GM: Saquon Barkley as a rookie in 2018.
The Giants have had seven Pro Bowlers in Gettleman’s four seasons, including five in 2018. Only three of them were acquired by Gettleman: Barkley, special teamer Michael Thomas and Bradberry. The others were all Jerry Reese players: Landon Collins, Aldrick Rosas, Olivier Vernon and Engram.
TONEY ACTIVATED OFF COVID LIST
The Giants activated WR Kadarius Toney off the COVID-19 list Thursday. Toney, Reed and edge Oshane Ximinesall were allowed back in the building. But none of them practiced, and it still seems unlikely Toney will play against the Eagles since he’s missed the last four games with an oblique injury, too.
“You’ve got to consider not only coming off of the inactivity and the symptoms [but] where they’re at with the injury,” Judge said Thursday. “They haven’t really been able to be with our trainers, they haven’t been able to do a lot of the rehab and activity on the field. That’s just a natural setback right there.”
DUNNE AND DONE
Sportswriter Tyler Dunne published a must-read autopsy of the Giants this past week on his website, Go Long. The two-part story features several damning quotes and anecdotes from former scouts and front office members, in particular about Gettleman’s failures. Two of the anecdotes stand out to highlight the Giants’ dysfunction.
The first is about the 2018 NFL Draft. One source told Dunne that the Giants had the same grade on running back Saquon Barkley and edge rusher Bradley Chubb while holding the No. 2 pick. Longtime scout Steve Verderosa pushed for the pass rusher, a position with more longevity. But at the 11th hour, Barkley’s grade on the draft board improved.
“Did he earn that grade?” one former scout said. “All of a sudden in April, on a Thursday night, he earned that grade?”
The other anecdote is about how free agent offensive tackle Russell Okung once was interested in signing with the Giants but senior VP of players personnel “Chris Mara stepped in to say that Okung’s ex-agent calls him an a—hole, so the Giants didn’t sign him.”
Carve out a half hour of your day over the Christmas weekend. It’s worth your time.
* * *
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Did not participate: OG Ben Bredeson (ankle). Limited: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck/non-contact jersey), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DT Austin Johnson (foot), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (triceps)
EAGLES INJURY REPORT
Did not participate: OT Jordan Mailata (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (quad), DE Ryan Kerrigan (illness). Limited: QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), TE Jack Stoll (knee).
EXPLAINER: What was Potter charged with in Wright death?
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man.
Kim Potter said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop the 20-year-old Wright from fleeing during an April 11 traffic stop but accidentally grabbed her gun instead.
Here’s a look at the charges and potential penalties:
THE CHARGES
First-degree manslaughter in this case means prosecutors alleged that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing a misdemeanor — the “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”
The second-degree manslaughter charge alleged that she caused his death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning that Potter “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” to Wright, while using or possessing a firearm.
Neither charge required prosecutors to prove Potter intended to kill Wright, and they pointed that out to the jury during opening statements.
Defense attorney Paul Engh seemed to push against that during his opening, telling the jury that Potter didn’t know she was holding a gun when she fired, adding: “It’s not just shooting somebody, that’s not the crime. It’s being consciously aware of some kind of fact.”
The attorney general’s office added the first-degree manslaughter charge after it took over the case, though it fell short of the murder charge that Wright’s family and activists wanted.
POTENTIAL PENALTIES
The maximum for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years; for second-degree, it’s 10 years. But Minnesota judges follow sentencing guidelines that normally call for less — just over seven years for first-degree, and four years for second-degree.
Under Minnesota law, defendants are sentenced only on the most serious conviction if multiple counts involve the same act and the same victim.
Prosecutors have said they will seek a longer sentence due to aggravating factors, which is what they did in former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for killing George Floyd.
The longest sentences that could conceivably stick on appeal are double the top of the guidelines range. But that’s more than the statutory maximum of 15 years for first-degree manslaughter, so 15 years would be the cap for Potter if she’s convicted. The realistic maximum on the lesser charge would be 9 1/2 years.
Presuming good behavior, Minnesota offenders typically serve two-thirds of their time in prison and one-third on supervised release.
RECENT PRECEDENTS
The judge in Chauvin’s case sentenced him to 22 1/2 years for second-degree unintentional murder. The presumptive sentence was 12 1/2 years. But Judge Peter Cahill found several aggravating factors, including that Chauvin abused his position of authority and treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and that several children witnessed the crime live. He also said Chauvin knew that kneeling on Floyd’s neck was dangerous.
More recently, Judge Kathryn Quaintance resentenced former Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor to four years and nine months in prison for second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Damond Ruszczyk, which was at the top of the guidelines’ range. She said she did so because Noor shot “across the nose” of his partner and endangered others. She couldn’t sentence him to more because prosecutors did not request an “upward departure” from the sentencing guidelines.
Quaintance originally sentenced Noor to 12 1/2 years for third-degree murder, which was what the guidelines called for, but the Minnesota Supreme Court later clarified the definition of third-degree murder and sent the case back for resentencing only on the manslaughter charge.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Massachusetts spree killer Gary Lee Sampson dead in jail
Infamous South Shore spree killer Gary Lee Sampson, the only person currently headed for the death penalty from Massachusetts, has died, according to prison records.
The federal Bureau of Prisons lists Sampson — BOP inmate number 23976-038 — as having died Tuesday at 62. No cause of death is listed.
“Too long in coming,” lawyer George Vien, who prosecuted Sampson and secured the initial guilty verdict and death sentence in 2003, told the Herald on Thursday. “You don’t see that kind of evil every day.”
Sampson, of Abington, went on a murderous week-long rampage in July 2001 — after he tried to turn himself into the FBI on a fugitive warrant based on a string of bank robberies, but his phone call was dropped.
He carjacked and butchered Boston Gas retiree Philip McCloskey, 69, of Taunton and student Jonathan Rizzo, 19, of Kingston, after both picked him up hitchhiking. He then drove Rizzo’s car to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and choked to death Robert “Eli” Whitney, 58, of Concord, N.H., inside a summer cottage.
McCloskey had been stabbed 24 times before his body was found in woods in Marshfield.
Rizzo was lashed to a tree behind a haunted house in Abington and stabbed to death.
A federal jury found Sampson guilty in 2003 and eventually sentenced to death in 2003. He won a retrial due to juror misconduct — but met the same fate in 2017, and remained on death row.
During the trial, Sampson’s lawyers argued a death sentence would be “redundant,” saying Sampson has end-stage liver disease, type 2 diabetes, heart problems and hypertension.
But the jury disagreed, and before his death he was the only person currently headed for death for crimes in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts doesn’t have the death sentence for local crimes, but people tried federally can still face it. Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev also has been sentenced to death, but an appeals court threw that penalty out last year, and the Supreme Court will decide whether the sentencing phase of the trial has to be redone. He could end up back destined for the death penalty or life in prison.
Prosecutors earlier this year decided not to seek the death penalty for Louis Coleman, the man accused of kidnapping a woman from outside a Boston club, taking her to Rhode Island and killing her.
Rapids acquire rights to Bryan Acosta in MLS Re-Entry draft
The Colorado Rapids made the most of the second phase of the MLS re-entry draft.
On Thursday, the Rapids sent $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto FC and moved up from the 22nd pick to the second in the second phase of the MLS Re-Entry Draft. With that second pick, they picked up the MLS rights to Bryan Acosta, a former Designated Player and current Honduran international from FC Dallas.
The re-entry draft is reserved for players who had their contract options declined. It was created to provide another outlet for more player movement league-wide for veteran players.
Acosta, a central midfielder, played 49 times across all competitions for FC Dallas since he joined as a DP in 2019. He has made 51 appearances for Honduras, including nine in 2021.
With the second stage of the re-entry draft, teams are able to negotiate new deals including options, while in the first stage, teams have to take on the players’ current deal and an option would be applied. With Colorado picking in the second stage, they can negotiate a new deal, but even then, it’s not a sure thing Acosta will be on the roster.
The Rapids now have to make a new, “genuine offer” to Acosta within seven days. If a deal cannot be reached, the Rapids will have the first rights of refusal for Acosta in MLS. That means if a different team wanted to sign Acosta, the Rapids would be able to match the other bidding team’s offer and sign him with priority, or, another scenario would be a team would have to trade something in return for Acosta’s rights.
U.S. Open Cup. On Wednesday, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup announced a significant re-structuring of the competition for 2022.
As a result of reaching the Concacaf Champions League, the Rapids are one of eight MLS teams who will enter in the round of 32, while 17 others will enter in the third round. The Rapids have been knocked out by USL Championship teams in each of the last two editions
Three other teams from Colorado will also compete in the Open Cup, including Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (both entering in the Second Round), and local Denver side Azteca FC, which got through the open qualifying rounds in November and will compete in the first round, which begins in March.
The first round draw will be Jan. 19, with the second round draw Jan. 26.
