Zachary Levi scores in Kurt Warner’s inspiring story ‘American Underdog’
NFL quarterback Kurt Warner’s story rates among the greatest of the storied football league. “American Underdog” tells that story with Zachary Levi as the man who never gave up on his pro football dream.
Warner, Iowa born and schooled, was signed by the Green Bay Packers in 1994 — only to be dropped before the season began. After years stocking groceries and seeing no chance of being drafted, he played three seasons with the indoor Arena Football League, which was a world away from NFL standards.
Amazingly Warner finally signed in ’98 with the St. Louis Rams — as a backup. Then fate intervened, their quarterback was injured. As starting quarterback, Warner led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2000 (and did it again in 2002 when they lost to the Patriots). Today, Warner stands as the only undrafted player to be named MVP and Super Bowl MVP.
Now 50 and an evangelical Christian, as is his wife Brenda (played by Oscar winner Anna Paquin), Warner emphatically emphasizes faith.
“It’s an incredible Cinderella story with a lot of obstacles. I’ve always loved those underdog stories,” said Levi, 41, best known for the superhero fantasy film “Shazam!”
“The movie is like 25% football and 75% just living life,” Levi said, “meaning marriage, kids and scraping change out of your car doors just to put a little gas in the tank. A lot of us can relate to the life part of this movie. You don’t have to be an NFL star.”
What was “most important,” Levi said, “is tell this story as honestly and authentically as possible with the essence of the real people in it.
“It was tough. Because this movie came together really fast I was lucky to have a few days to meet Kurt. He was also on the set — which was tough and scary. I tried to get some of his football mannerisms like his weird hand motions.
“The happiest part was his kids were excited. I loved when I heard, ‘Oh, he is doing Dad.’”
Levi’s all-time favorite Christmas movie?
“Based on how many times I’ve seen it, it’s ‘Forrest Gump.’ Man, I remember I cried my damn eyes out the first time I saw that movie at age 13. I was crying all through the credits. Weeping. Loudly.
“The guy was bullied endlessly and he still loved everybody. That is someone who inspires me to be a better man.”
“American Underdog” opens Christmas Day.
Editorial: Raise taxes, say goodbye to businesses
When is a tax hike not a tax hike?
When Massachusetts Democrats maneuver definitions with the skill of a three-card monte dealer.
The federal government has scattered largesse in the form of billions of one-time dollars into state economies, including ours, but those funds will eventually dry up. Then what?
According to the State House News Service, some legislative Democrats believe the state still should set its sights on wealthy corporations for additional revenue to fund education, transportation and other priorities.
Corporations are the go-to villain for Democrats, aghast at their job-creating, worker-employing, economic growth boosting gall.
It’s time for them to pay for all that success.
The Joint Committee on Revenue held a hearing Wednesday on dozens of bills related to corporate tax structures, including proposals to return the state’s corporate tax rate to pre-2010 levels.
Committee co-chair Sen. Adam Hinds said the committee experimented with written-only testimony on the more than 500 bills assigned to the panel this session, but is moving back to virtual oral testimony and has an “aggressive” schedule with about a hearing a week planned through January.
Rep. Mary Keefe, a Worcester Democrat, proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 8% to 9.5%, the same level it sat at more than a decade ago. She said there are only eight other states where businesses pay a smaller share of state and local taxes than they do in Massachusetts.
Testifying that the adjustment could bring in $375 million to $500 million annually, Keefe said the money will be needed to not only fund the state’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, but meet the state’s financial commitments made to public schools under the Student Opportunity Act and address problems like food insecurity and the high cost of child care, which she said are not going away.
“We need to generate more progressive revenue,” Keefe said.
Corporate tax reform, she said, would also improve equity in the tax code because she said business taxes are paid disproportionately by white, high-income households who are more likely to own stock.
“I don’t like to use the word raising taxes,” she said. “This is about restoring the tax to where it was before 2010.”
So making a tax higher isn’t raising it, it’s just reverting the tax to where it was 21 years ago. When it was higher. Sorry, but up is up.
Targeting white, high-income, stock-owning households for higher business taxes in the name of tax code equity glosses over the higher personal tax brackets these upper-income households are already in. Or is the progressive goal to keep paring down the assets of taxpayers starting at the top until everyone’s hovering near the bottom? And what would be the protocol if large corporations were owned by persons of color?
The problem with corporate tax hikes is that businesses go where the tax environment is friendly. And there are many states who openly court big businesses to boost their local economy.
Businesses don’t have to make it in Massachusetts. Nor do they have to spend it here.
We do need to consider a future when the federal gravy train pulls out of the station, but eyeing Massachusetts’ corporations as giant ATMs who must stand in for D.C.’s coffers is the best way to send these companies packing.
Forging public-private partnerships is a better goal worth pursuing. And they don’t take semantic contortions to achieve.
Dear Abby: Toxic relative obsessed with stepson’s legitimacy
Dear Abby: I am married to a wonderful man who has a teenage son, “Teddy,” from a previous relationship. I have no children of my own. I love them both and have no resentments about or issues with having stepped into the role of stepparent.
My issue is one of my relatives. This person will not stop questioning Teddy’s legitimacy. There was infidelity in the prior relationship, and a DNA test was never done. While it’s true the boy looks mostly like his mother, everyone else can see his resemblance to my husband — except this relative. They constantly harp on how they “just don’t see it,” how Teddy actually looks like a mutual friend, and that I should demand a DNA test or do one on the sly.
I have tried repeatedly to gently and firmly shut this down by stating that I do see the resemblance and that a DNA test at this point would be pointless because Teddy has been his son for over a decade and it will never change, but they still will not stop. I feel like they somehow think they are “helping” by attempting to relieve us of parental duties, but I SIGNED UP to be a stepmother.
I don’t know what this person is thinking or how to get through to them that this is extremely hurtful and damaging and needs to stop. They are starting to be less subtle about it and will say these things when my husband and stepson are in the next room. Help!
— Sad Stepmom in Illinois
Dear Stepmom: Gladly! Warn this toxic relative that if they mention this subject again, they will no longer be welcome in your home. And if the person persists in trying to cause doubt and pain, I URGE you to follow through!
Dear Abby: My question concerns my partner’s use of Facebook. He spends much of his time on it. He has it on his desk while he’s working, looks at it first thing in the morning and throughout the day when he’s home on weekends, and for up to 20 minutes before going to bed. I have told him it makes me feel left out and have asked if he can leave it off for a day, but he refuses. He accuses me of “monitoring” him and says it’s not my business and he only does it while not busy with something else. However, he will participate in holiday family dinners or when we are watching a movie two or three times a week.
What do others think or do about their partners spending inordinate amounts of time on FB? He’s very dismissive of me and my feelings in many other ways, but this is so devaluing. Should I pack my bags?
— Over Social Media
Dear Over: Whether your partner is addicted to Facebook (it has happened to others), insensitive or self-centered, I can’t opine. But since you mentioned that he’s dismissive of your feelings in “many other ways” as well and unwilling to change, explain that you need more attention than he’s giving you, and if he cannot compromise, you will be leaving. After that, if nothing changes, act on your ultimatum.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Short-handed Timberwolves go down swinging in loss to Utah
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made one thing clear in his pregame press conference ahead of Minnesota’s game Thursday in Utah: “We’re here to win. We’re here to compete.”
That sentiment came in the face of everything that suggested that wasn’t going to be possible. The Wolves had seven players in health and safety protocols, including four starters — Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns, the latter of whom went into the protocols just prior to Thursday’s game.
So Minnesota was severely short-handed, on the road and facing a full-strength Utah team that’s one of the best in the Western Conference. All for the final game of a mini road swing before the Wolves got three days off over the holidays.
They were prime for a pack-it-in performance.
Yet that is not what they delivered.
Yes, Minnesota fell 128-116 to Utah. But the Wolves went down swinging in all the ways Finch suggested pregame.
“Everybody came to play, and we fought hard and generated a lot of really good shots. Some went in and some didn’t. We fought back whenever we got down. Very pleased with the effort,” Finch said. “That’s a really, really good team. They made tough shots down the stretch and we missed some. Timely turnovers kind of hurt us a little bit, but all in all, I’m very, very pleased with the way the guys fought and played.”
Minnesota played hard, played with pace and hit shots on a night when it simply didn’t have the horses to hang with one of the best in the West as COVID-19 continues to ravage its roster.
Finch didn’t make any excuses for his team pregame, and the Wolves (15-17) didn’t play like a team expecting to lose Thursday, even if they did enter the contest as 15-point underdogs to the 22-9 Jazz.
“I haven’t seen guys waver in terms of coming ready to play, having confidence in each other,” Wolves wing Jake Layman said. “Guys know we have a lot of great players, a lot of great talent in our locker room, no matter who plays. I think that showed tonight. I think our feeling after tonight is (ticked) off because we know we could have came out with that win tonight.”
Layman made his first start of the season and was one of a few guys not traditionally in the rotation to see extended action. The Wolves were undersized, yet only were outrebounded by one.
They weren’t great defensively, though Finch said Minnesota executed its defensive schemes to the best of its ability. Frankly, without Towns, Beverley, Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, the Wolves are just short on defenders at the moment.
They countered that by hitting shots at a high rate. The Wolves shot 38 percent from deep on Thursday. All five starters scored in double-figures, with Jaylen Nowell adding 10 off the bench.
Jaden McDaniels tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, as the young wing showed what he can do when leaned on more offensively. Malik Beasley continued his recent shooting resurgence, burying seven triples en route to a 33-point performance. D’Angelo Russell recorded 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds, hitting shots at a higher clip in the second half after a rough start to the night.
It’s possible Minnesota could get Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince back for Monday’s home game against New York, at minimum. Potential changes in the NBA’s protocols could help others return to action then, too.
But the ones who represented Minnesota on the floor Thursday have little to hang their heads about.
“Guys definitely understood the assignment for this game,” Layman said. “Didn’t get the win, but there’s still some stuff to be proud of.”
