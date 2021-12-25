News
A playoff run is unlikely, but several Broncos have three games to show their value for 2022 and beyond
When given a chance to be blunt, Broncos coach Vic Fangio usually takes it and Wednesday morning was no different.
Fangio was asked about his 1-4 record against the Las Vegas Raiders and how a win Sunday would show his team is headed in the right direction.
“We’ve got to get wins (in general),” he said. “Would I want them to be against the AFC West? Yes, but we need to get some wins.”
The Broncos (7-7) need a win to keep their slim AFC wild-card hopes alive while also all-but eliminating the Raiders (7-7).
After last week’s disheartening loss to Cincinnati, three games remain.
Big for Fangio? To be blunt, absolutely — he can’t have his team limp to the finish line.
Big for quarterback Drew Lock, who starts for the injured Teddy Bridgewater? To be blunt, undoubtedly — Lock should take the approach that he is auditioning for other teams.
But this is also a big stretch for many players on the roster, some who are impending free agents, some who covet bigger roles in 2022 and some who have an eye on their second contract.
These seven players have three chances to make a final impression on general manager George Paton:
Noah Fant
Position: Tight end.
Age: 24.
Contract status: Signed through 2022 ($4,006,140 cap number next year).
So far this year: Fant leads the Broncos in catches (58) and is third in receiving yards (532). He has three touchdowns and five explosive catches (all of at least 25 yards) in 700 snaps. Fant’s seven penalties lead the offense, but he hasn’t committed one since Week 8.
Analysis: How about a long touchdown catch to end his season? Concerning is how Fant’s per-catch average has dropped from 14.1 yards as a rookie to 10.9 last year to 9.2 this year. Is that him or how he’s being used? We would still like Fant’s routes to be down the seam when he is already in high gear. By May 2, the Broncos must make a decision on Fant’s 2023 contract option, which Over The Cap projects to be $6.657 million and is guaranteed. Is Paton comfortable with that price tag and commitment? In May 2020, the Broncos declined left tackle Garett Bolles’ option and he responded with his best season and a new contract.
Melvin Gordon
Position: Running back.
Age: 28.
Contract status: Free agent after the season. He signed a two-year, $16 million contract in March 2020.
So far this year: Gordon has started all 13 of his games in a work-share with rookie Javonte Williams. Gordon has played 435 of 925 snaps, rushed 174 times for 769 yards (seven touchdowns) and caught 23 passes for 174 yards (two touchdowns). He has 13 explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards), two 100-yard games (101 at the Giants and 111 vs. Detroit) and two lost fumbles.
Analysis: Gordon’s focus should be to keep on keeping on. Williams is the fan favorite among the Broncos’ running backs, but Gordon’s nine total touchdowns are three more than any teammate. He said earlier this month he wants to re-sign with the Broncos, but don’t read too much into that. If another club offers him anywhere close to starter-level money and a role as the featured back, Gordon should take it. Among the free-agent tailbacks are Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette, Arizona’s James Conner, Kansas City’s Darrel Williams and the Los Angeles Rams’ Sony Michel. If Gordon takes the long view, staying with the Broncos’ split-carry system will prolong his career.
Bobby Massie
Position: Right tackle.
Age: 32.
Contract status: Free agent after the season. He signed a one-year, $2.275 million contract in June.
So far this year: Signed after the Broncos released Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles), Massie has started all 12 of his games (754 snaps), missing two weeks because of an ankle injury. Massie has not been assessed a penalty this season and has only four “bad” run blocks (gain of one or fewer yards not counting goal-line/short-yardage), but The Post has booked him for 23 1/2 pass-rush disruptions, including 3 1/2 sacks.
Analysis: Massie lives in Colorado full-time so the guess is he prefers to re-sign with the Broncos. But might the team look to get younger at this position to see if the annual turnover at right tackle is solved? In the first or second rounds, options could include Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard and Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning. In-house, Calvin Anderson could be an option.
Lloyd Cushenberry
Position: Center.
Age: 24.
Contract status: Signed through 2023 ($1,269,816 cap number in ’22).
So far this year: Cushenberry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and may miss his first game and his first snaps since entering the NFL last year, a streak of 30 games and 2,000 snaps. He has been called for five enforced penalties and been booked for 11 pass-rush disruptions (5 1/2 sacks) and six “bad” run blocks.
Analysis: A tough go of it this year for Cushenberry, whose key numbers aren’t as consistent as 2020. Before he was shelved with the virus, we were looking at Cushenberry needing to finish strong. One scenario — the Broncos should keep Quinn Meinerz at right guard because he’s played well there, and move Graham Glasgow (who has a $6 million dead cap hit if they cut him) to center.
Bradley Chubb
Position: Outside linebacker.
Age: 25.
Contract status: Signed through 2022 and his $12.716 million salary next year is fully guaranteed.
So far this year: Not much, although it’s not all his fault. He aggravated an ankle injury in the Seattle preseason game and returned to play 19 snaps at Jacksonville in Week 2 before undergoing surgery. He returned in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb has played 171 snaps in his five games, making 11 tackles (missing three) and three pass-rush disruptions (two knockdowns and one pressure).
Analysis: The impact of Chubb’s return was over-estimated by the organization, except for Fangio, who accurately pointed out how Chubb went two months without practicing much less not playing. If Chubb can get to the quarterback a few times in the last three games, he can at least create momentum for 2022 when he should have a full offseason to train instead of rehab. When Paton was in Minnesota’s front office, the Vikings several times extended their first-round picks as they entered their fifth year. Paton should hold off on that with Chubb to see how he starts the ’22 and then explore an in-season deal.
Bryce Callahan
Position: Cornerback
Age: 30.
Contract status: Free agent after the season. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Broncos in March 2019.
So far this year: The additions of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Pat Surtain II meant Callahan has been the Broncos’ exclusive nickel back, covering slot receivers. In nine games (four starts) and 384 snaps, he has 23 tackles (two missed tackles), four pass break-ups and no penalties. Callahan sustained a knee injury against Washington in Week 8 and missed five games.
Analysis: Callahan finishing the final three games healthy would be a positive after he missed all of ’19 and the last five games of ’20 with foot injuries. When at peak form, he remains a more-than-serviceable nickel back who can play man coverage in tight quarters and quickly change directions to defend a variety of routes. It would make sense for the Broncos to re-sign Callahan on their terms (per-game incentive is the best course) because they are set with Darby and Surtain as the outside cover players, but would need to find a quality nickel if Callahan was allowed to walk.
Baron Browning
Position: Inside linebacker.
Age: 22.
Contract status: Signed through 2024 ($1,087,693 salary cap number in ‘22).
So far this year: Browning played only four defensive snaps in his first six games and then missed one week (concussion). But injuries and under-performance throughout his position group created an opportunity and Browning has taken advantage. He has started the last seven games (381 snaps) and has 43 tackles (only one missed tackle), earning a spot as the Broncos’ every-down inside linebacker.
Analysis: If Browning finishes the season strong, the Broncos have found one of their 2022 Week 1 starting inside linebackers, a relief for the club because usual starters Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson are both free agents in March. If they trust Browning, and he’s given no reason they shouldn’t, it will allow the Broncos to choose between Jewell and Johnson based on what they feel comfortable paying and pair him with Browning.
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
By MARCIA DUNN
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky.
The $10 billion observatory hurtled toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, or more than four times beyond the moon. It will take a month to get there and another five months before its infrared eyes are ready to start scanning the cosmos.
First, the telescope’s enormous mirror and sunshield need to unfurl; they were folded origami-style to fit into the rocket’s nose cone. Otherwise, the observatory won’t be able to peer back in time 13.7 billion years as anticipated, within a mere 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called Webb is a time machine that will provide “a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the search that’s eternal.”
“We are going to discover incredible things that we never imagined,” Nelson said following liftoff, speaking from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he cautioned: “There are still innumerable things that have to work and they have to work perfectly … we know that in great reward there is great risk.”
Intended as a successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, the long-delayed James Webb is named after NASA’s administrator during the 1960s. NASA partnered with the European and Canadian space agencies to build and launch the new 7-ton telescope, with thousands of people from 29 countries working on it since the 1990s.
With the launch falling on Christmas and a global surge in COVID-19 cases, there were fewer spectators at the French Guiana launch site than expected. Nelson bowed out along with a congressional delegation and many contractors who worked on the telescope.
Around the world, astronomers had eagerly waited to see Webb finally taking flight after years of setbacks. Last-minute technical snags bumped the launch nearly a week, then gusty wind pushed it to Christmas. A few of the launch controllers wore Santa caps in celebration.
“We have delivered a Christmas gift today for humanity,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher. He described it as a special moment, but added: “It’s very nerve-racking. I couldn’t do launches every single day. This would not be good for my life expectancy.”
Cheers and applause erupted in and outside Launch Control following Webb’s flawless launch, with jubilant scientists embracing one another amid shouts of “Go Webb!” and signs that read: “Bon Voyage Webb.” Cameras on the rocket’s upper stage provided one last glimpse of the shimmering telescope, before it sped away.
The telescope’s showpiece: a gold-plated mirror more than 21 feet (6.5 meters) across.
Protecting the observatory is a wispy, five-layered sunshield, vital for keeping the light-gathering mirror and heat-sensing infrared detectors at subzero temperatures. At 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by 14 meters), it’s the size of a tennis court.
If all goes well, the sunshield will be opened three days after liftoff, taking at least five days to unfold and lock into place. Next, the mirror segments should open up like the leaves of a drop-leaf table, 12 days or so into the flight.
In all, hundreds of release mechanisms need to work — perfectly — in order for the telescope to succeed. “Like nothing we’ve done before,” said NASA program director Greg Robinson.
Retired astronaut-astronomer Steven Hawley is more stressed over Webb than he was for Hubble, which he released into orbit from space shuttle Discovery in 1990. That’s because Webb will be too far away for rescuing, as was necessary when Hubble turned out to have blurry vision from a defective mirror.
Spacewalking repairs by astronauts transformed Hubble into a beloved marvel that has revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe, casting its eyes as far back as 13.4 billion years. It’s now up to Webb to draw even closer to the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, its infrared vision keener and more far-reaching than Hubble’s is in the shorter visible and ultraviolet wavelengths.
NASA is shooting for 10 years of operational life from Webb. Engineers deliberately left the fuel tank accessible for a top-off by visiting spacecraft, if and when such technology becomes available.
When he released Hubble, “I never would have believed that it would still be going strong almost 32 years later,” Hawley, now professor emeritus at the University of Kansas, said in an email. “I hope that in 32 years we’ll be able to say that JWST did as well.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Editorial: (A safe) Home for the Holidays for Afghan families finding a new life and home in Boulder
Ella Nabiyar plans to find a Christmas tree with her family today. It doesn’t sound newsworthy unless you figure that her extended family — including her mom, sister, cousins, nieces, and nephews — not long ago escaped Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
Less than two weeks ago, some members of Nabiyar’s family were still living in danger 8,000 miles away and certainly not thinking about America or our holiday traditions. Today they are safe, living close to Nabiyar in Broomfield. However many of the kids who can fit into the car will drive up to the mountains and help find a nice, snow-covered blue spruce.
“That’s the plan,” Nabiyar says, “to go chop down a tree. I think the kids will love it. We are Muslim, but who doesn’t like Christmas?”
If there’s ever a Christmasy story to encompass the theme of “Home for the Holidays” here in Boulder, it’s our community’s ongoing, often challenging and inspiring efforts to create a safe place to call home for families who have suffered the worst of humanity.
In August, tens of thousands of people fled their homes and homeland of Afghanistan, as the Taliban swiftly took control of provinces and the capital city of Kabul in a matter of days. The chaos, which followed the evacuation of U.S. forces after 20 years of occupation, included two bombing attacks that killed and maimed dozens among the crowds amassing in desperation outside the Kabul airport’s gate.
Colorado and many more states have been welcoming Afghan refugees with help from resettlement agencies, such as Lutheran Family Services. An estimated 2,000 evacuees are expected to be living in our state by the end of this year, but that number is likely a low estimate, says Chris Liggett, a Boulder resident who is assisting seven families through a local organization called Task Force Boulder.
Liggett, a major in the U.S. Army, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 and formed a strong bond with his interpreter, Matiullah or Mat (who prefers his first name withheld for safety). Liggett was able to rescue Mat, his wife and seven young children, who now live in Lafayette, supported by a strong network of 80 Task Force Boulder volunteers.
“We’re family now,” Liggett says. Christmas celebrations will include Mat’s family, the Liggetts with their two young children (all kids go to the same school), and maybe the Afghan family they helped move into a rent-free Boulder home Thursday. (The home belongs to Congregation Har HaShem, the Boulder synagogue that stepped up to sponsor the family. Sponsorship means the congregation will help with the family’s needs and living expenses.
“I plan to share our holiday, and they will share Ramadan with us this spring,” Liggett says. “We can all learn from each other.”
When we asked Liggett what would be a meaningful gift for Mat’s family, he says perhaps another Afghan flag to hang in the home. That’s a big deal, because Mat’s country as he knew it, doesn’t exist anymore and the Taliban would never allow it.
Celebrating Christmas together will not be a religious experience for his family, Mat explains. “It’s not our religion, but we will be celebrating for culture, friends and our second home.”
Being suddenly immersed in a new culture is always interesting and challenging; it can bring greater insight to your own culture. When we asked Mat about Boulder compared to his hometown in Afghanistan, he laughed and mentioned how odd it is to him that dogs live inside the house. “I tell people that Boulder takes care of dogs the same way we take care of cows and goats. But we have barns for them.”
A recent visit to a goat farm brought much joy to Mat and his family, especially being able to nuzzle with the goats.
Nabiyar’s family, too, could use some joy this holiday season, and we are calling on our community to please help.
Her family is trying to heal from the loss of Nabiyar’s brother and two cousins who were among the 60 Afghans killed by the two suicide bombs on Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport. Nine family members were badly wounded; four were lucky not to be harmed — physically, at least.
The surviving family has been slow to come together: A 10-year-old niece recently awakened from many days in a coma at a U.S. hospital after the bomb attack, and has been reunited with her mom (Nabiyar’s sister). But there are still two nephews at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, being treated for head shrapnel.
“Unfortunately the shrapnel is down deep, two and a half inches,” Nabiyar says, “but we still have hope to fly them here before Christmas.”
When we asked Nabiyar what our community could do to help right now, her heart is with her deceased brother’s daughter, 21, who was in her fourth year of medical school and is now helping to raise five siblings.
“She has a broken shoulder and shattered arm. You can see the trauma all over her face and her body,” Nabiyar says, trying to hold back tears. “She’s trying to organize her family with a phone, so she could really use a laptop computer for that and help to return to her studies.”
Despite the hardships, it’s the perfect time for a family reunion in Colorado, Nabiyar says.
“It’s the most beautiful season, and thanks to God I have family here with me,” she says. “My mom loves looking at the beautiful lights, and I want my family to have a Christmas tree in the house for the kids to be excited about. To me, it’s a season to care, to respect one another and to share, and it’s about freedom.”
Julie Marshall wrote this for the Daily Camera editorial board.
Ways to help:
Task Force Boulder: Cornerstone Church has set up a tax-deductible donation fund. Go to https://pushpay.com/g/cornerstoneboulder and select the fund for Afghan refugees.
Broomfield Afghan Evacuee Task Force: Broomfield Community Foundation has set up a tax-deductible local Evacuee Resettlement Fund: www.broomfieldfoundation.org/evacuee and to volunteer: https://bit.ly/BroomfieldAfghanVolunteers. This organization was founded by Broomfield City Councilor Heidi Henkel; she and her Army veteran husband, Scott, were among the first families in the area to resettle an Afghan interpreter in our region. They also need funds and volunteers, but also business partners, cosponsors, ESL specialists and cultural mentors.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
They spent hours moderating a Facebook group to help people navigate the frustrations of Colorado’s unemployment system
The so-called “lady support” disappointed a man who was struggling with his Colorado unemployment claim.
He posted a lengthy, profanity-laden comment in the Colorado Unemployment/PEUC/PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Q&A Facebook group about his frustration with the system. But his fussing targeted the wrong person — Erin Joy Swank, a volunteer moderator on the social-media message board who promptly blocked him from the group, whom he cited as the “lady support.”
For the past year, Swank has been one of the moderators in the Facebook group helping people navigate a complicated and changing unemployment system. She doesn’t always have the answers people are looking for, and sometimes becomes a target for those who are angry and frustrated about the payment system. Still, Swank sticks with it.
“It started because I have information and I saw people suffering and I wanted to help,” she said. “I ignore the haters and keep the ones where people say, ‘Oh my God, thanks for the help.’ ”
Bruce Wood, an Aspen ski instructor, created the group in August 2020 as the pandemic continued to cost thousands of Coloradans their jobs. Swank and Karon Killday soon joined as moderators, fielding dozens of questions each day as people struggled with the system.
Nineteen months later, the group has 8,500 members, and messages are posted daily as people try to sort out continuing complications from the unemployment crisis.
Between February 2020 and April 2020, Colorado went from a historic unemployment low of 2.5% to 11.3% because of the pandemic and related business closures. On March 23, 2020, the system crashed when 21,000 people filed for benefits that day.
For many, it was their first time applying for unemployment benefits and they found the system confusing. One simple data entry mistake could lead to a denial of a claim. And it would take months for people to get through to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to ask for help over the phone.
At the time, Colorado had a computer system that ran on outdated technology, and was unprepared for such a sudden spike in joblessness. The state finally transitioned to a new system in January, which led to more technical complications.
On top of the state’s troubled computer system, the federal government created new unemployment benefits for gig workers who previously did not qualify for unemployment, and there was a new benefits package for those whose unemployment extended beyond Colorado’s maximum of 26 weeks of benefits.
All of this led to confusion and frustration.
“A really good early warning mechanism”
Wood, a 55-year-old ski instructor and hot air balloon pilot in Snowmass, was among those who applied for unemployment for the first time when Gov. Jared Polis ordered ski resorts to close on March 14, 2020.
“The state system was ill-equipped to handle the volume coming at them,” Wood said. “Everyone was asking questions. No one could get through unless you happened to be the lucky caller. It was like calling through to a radio station contest.
It seemed like a logical next step to create something where folks could share information since no one could get ahold of anyone at CDLE,” he said, referring to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
So he created the Colorado Unemployment/PEUC/PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Q&A Facebook group in the summer of 2020 and soon thousands of people were joining.
Those who managed to get through to the state labor department’s call center would post what they learned online, Wood said. It helped people to learn they were not alone in having problems filing for unemployment.
But the group became almost a full-time job for Wood.
Some days, 500 people would ask to become members. And then fraudsters, who wanted to take advantage of the chaos, infiltrated the page. He started weeding them out. And he created questions for those asking to join to detect people who were looking to prey upon the unemployed.
The Facebook group became a resource for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials who administer the unemployment system.
Daniel Chase, the agency’s chief of staff, said he and others at the department watched the posts to learn common problems users were experiencing. Chase’s email address often circulated on the message boards, and his inbox was filled with pleas for help. While it took some getting used to, Chase said those emails helped him identify trends and common problems in the computer system.
“It was a really good early warning mechanism for what was happening,” he said. “We were able to identify a number of problems before they became really widespread and affected a wider population.”
“People needed help”
In late 2020, Swank and Killday joined as volunteer moderators.
Killday did not want to be interviewed by The Denver Post, saying she was content to work in the background to help others.
For Swank, a professional stage manager for theaters, the pandemic entered stage right on March 13, 2020, and closed doors for months.
“In our world, Friday, March 13, is the day we remember as the day Broadway closed,” she said.
Her husband works as a stagehand and she recalled how he had unloaded trucks to help set up an expo at the Colorado Convention Center only to turn around and repack it days later when the state closed all non-essential businesses in mid-March 2020.
Swank decided to help because she claims years of experience in dealing with state unemployment systems across the United States. As a professional stage manager for theater productions, each year she accepts jobs that last through a couple of months of rehearsals and performances. And then she’s unemployed and files claims until she finds her next job.
She has written on her personal blog about how to file unemployment claims. And she talks to students about it when she guest lectures at colleges.
“I already was the one telling people how to get through the system,” Swank said.
The moderators kept tight control on the group’s messages, warning people who post to avoid political rants and harsh criticism of each other. The purpose, Wood said, was to be helpful. And knowing that, Wood and Swank said the time and effort were worth it.
“For me, it was just I created something with a purpose and it was helping people,” he said. “People needed help. It wasn’t about recognition or being thanked or paid. It was creating something that would help in some way.”
