Ballin’, Bouncing, And BS: Here’s Are BOSSIP’S Spiciest Sports Moments Of 2021
2021 was quite a year on the court, field, track, pool, ice and beyond. There were fights, follies, fierce competition, fouls, frauds and more.
As the year comes to an end, BOSSIP would like to take a moment to recognize some of the more notable news nuggets that arose from the world of athletes.
The NBA, the Olympics, the WNBA, even “boxing” had some absolutely unforgettable moments that we will be talking about for years to come.
Flip the page a couple of times to catch wind
Naomi Osaka Chunks A Deuce To Tennis To Tend To Her Mental Health
The French Open was in full swing when one of the world’s greatest players prioritized her well-being over shiny trophies and relentless sports media. Following a taxing interview with the press that left Osaka in tears, she announced that she would no longer be doing post-match q&a. That resulted in the sport’s governing body threatening her with fines and expulsion if she did not speak to journalists.
Instead of being bullied, she told them, “I’m good, luv. Enjoy.”
If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack.
Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship
The Milwaukee Bucks had not experienced the pinnacle of athletic competition since 1971. 50 years later, led by a Greek African, the city known for beer, cheese, Laverne & Shirley, and Coo Coo Cal, could call themselves “champions”. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company fought back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns in 6 games to capture that coveted ring.
Still sounds weird to call the Bucks the champs but here we are.
Isaiah Stewart Goes Crazy Trying To Fight Lebron James
If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes an entire franchise to calm an enraged baller. The night that LeBron James accidentally split Detroit Piston’s forward Isaiah Stewart to the white meat, it seemed like every Pistons employee was on the court trying to stop him from opening a can of whoop-a$$ on the Lakers’ King. Bruh was incensed and would not take “chill” for an answer.
It would have been interesting to see what might have happened had be been able throw hands with LBJ.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
We know a scam when we see one and these “fights” with someone celebrity vs. anyone with “Paul” attached to their name is 1000% a scam. If you paid for this fight instead of bootlegging it off the internet like the rest of civilized society then you deserve to get your debit card hacked. The pre-fight shenanigans that were free were better than anything that they charged $50 for but we digress.
Simone Biles Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Over Mental Health Struggles
Much like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles values her health over shiny trinkets and the adoration of the public. When she didn’t feel right, she told her team that it was a wrap for competing in the Tokyo Olympics and she did what she needed to do for herself. Per usual, she face all sorts of unwarranted backlash from people who could give two damns about how Simone Biles, the human being, is feeling.
Candace Parker Helps Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship
It’s easy for us commoners to sit around and judge athletes’ performance but the truth of the matter is that winning a championship in professional sports is damn hard to do an none of us donut-eaters could even dream of being dedicated to physically and mentally the task of defeating all your opponents in a 7-game series.
Candace Parker is a capital G and for her to be the catalyst that brought championship gold to the city of Chicago in the WNBA in the very first time had to be an incredible feeling. We can’t wait to see what else Candace & co. have up their sleeves going forward.
A-T-L, ho! A-T-L, ho!
The city of Atlanta, GA has endured a LOT of heartbreak over the years. Not just the Atlanta Falcons epic Super Bowl collapse, but numerous other instances of the athletic ineptitude have led to the local tale of “The Georgia Curse” that hangs over all teams from The Peach State. Even when it looked like the Braves had no chance of blowing the winning game, fans were fraught with anxiety over whether or not something terrible was looming in the background. Ultimately, the Braves handled their business and the championship parade lasted about as long as cheating husband in a gentlemen’s club.
Atlanta Braves Win World Series
Meghan King Splits From Husband Cuffe Owens After 2 Months
Meghan King and Cuffe Owens have reportedly called it quits.
Just two months after Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan tied the knot with Cuffe, the nephew of President Joe Biden, a new report is confirming rumors that the newlyweds have separated.
Rumors of a split between Meghan and Cuffe began in recent days after Meghan posted a Christmas family photo which featured her three kids, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds, and not her husband Cuffe.
In a new report from Page Six, a source tells the outlet that Meghan “has told friends they broke up.”
Meghan, 37, and Cuffe, 42, got married on October 11 at Cuffe’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania in an intimate wedding which was attended by President Biden. Following the wedding, Meghan did an interview in which she opened up about the whirlwind romance.
“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan told Brides. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together.”
“Our wedding was about two things for us,” Meghan added. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married.”
Meghan’s ex-husband Jim did however throw some major shade her way as he claimed Meghan and Cuffe had only dated for 4 weeks before saying I do.
“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it,” Jim told the Daily Mail on October 18. “I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! Then I wondered, ”Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”
For the time being, neither Meghan nor Cuffe have yet to comment on this reported split.
Before her marriage to Cuffe, Meghan was married to Jim from 2014 to 2019 and to first husband Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.
Whitney Rose Suspects Mary’s Involved in “Criminal” Behavior
Whitney Rose felt it was important to meet with Lisa Barlow face-to-face on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Following the airing of the show, Whitney looked back on her cave outing with Lisa and the discussion they had in regard to a conversation she engaged in with Lisa’s friend, Cameron, in regard to the experiences he had while attending Mary Cosby‘s controversial church.
“If she’s saying that there’s this man out there saying all of these things, I just wanted to make sure that Lisa’s speaking facts,” Whitney explained on the December 20 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show. “I did not want there to be a single chance that any of the information got misinterpreted, miscommunicated, because I didn’t want this to spin out of control.”
As fans saw on RHOSLC, Whitney reached out to Cameron privately after Lisa revealed he mortgaged his home in order to give a massive donation to Mary’s church.
According to Whitney, she felt that the best way to move forward was to trust “that there is a small ounce in Lisa that can be honest and truthful and trustworthy.” And the way to go about that was to meet face-to-face with her so she could see “her reaction” to their conversation.
“What I heard from Cameron was pretty intense. I wanted to make sure that we were being told the same thing, and if a percentage of it was true, it’s a lot. I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t being bamboozled,” Whitney explained.
As for Lisa, who said she was giving Whitney “yet another chance,” she was taken aback when she learned Whitney had “gone down the rabbit hole” and been “hurt” by Mary.
“There’s stuff that we read that’s headlines but she really got into it. She did a deep dive into Mary Cosby and her church. It’s unnerving, the things that she’s discovered,” Lisa admitted. “It started to make me feel a little uneasy.”
Whitney went on to say that because she was once a loyal friend of Mary’s she never did any research on her. In fact, she avoided information about her castmate and her church even when it was brought to her.
“I wouldn’t even look at it,” Whitney noted. “And after speaking to Cameron, it was the first time that I did dive into the rabbit hole online. It was actually [Justin Rose] who started Googling it. We were like, ‘Well, who is Mary Cosby?’”
Following her chats with Cameron and Lisa and her deep dive with Justin, Whitney is concerned about potentially criminal behavior.
“Lisa and I are now in over our heads with Mary,” she added. “The allegations and rumors and accusations against Mary are so big that they could potentially be criminal. She could be in trouble. We don’t know.“
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kids Rock Matching Comfy Outfits For 2021 Christmas Card
It’s here! The 2021 Kardashian Christmas card has arrived and it’s as fabulous as years past! However, this year, just Kim, Khloe and Kris participated.
Even amid drama and wedding planning, the Kardashian family managed to wrangle a majority of the family together for their annual Christmas card! While the family has undeniably been busy with both personal life matters (including new-found romances and pregnancies) and working on the new Hulu show, the Kardashians still got into the holiday spirit for an all-new Christmas card. In 2021, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were the only three adults who were part of the shoot, along with Kim and Khloe’s kids and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian.
In the photos, which you can see here, the family wore matching fuzzy outfits and goofed around for the camera. Kim posted tons of different shots of the kids going wild during the shoot, and it looked like a great time. Luckily, they managed to snag some good quality photos, as well.
Notable absences from the yearly tradition included Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney‘s ex Scott Disick. Other exes that were left off included Kanye West and Tristan Thompson. Travis Scott also seemed to sit out this picture, amid the ongoing legal troubles following the Astroworld tragedy. However, it appeared to be a girls’ and kids only event, either way
(L-R) Scott Disick, Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the grand opening of “Kardashian Khaos” at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on December 15, 2011. (Photo credit: AP)Each year, fans around the globe look forward to the Kardashian Christmas card. It’s almost become an unofficial-official holiday staple in pop culture. What makes the card so highly anticipated is the ever-changing theme and dynamic each year. Not to mention, it’s always a surprise to see which family members opted in on the tradition and the ones who couldn’t make the shoot due to scheduling or other reasons.
In 2020, the family opted to skip out on the yearly tradition. Perhaps with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, they weren’t able to coordinate schedules and get a Christmas card to work for everyone. In 2019, the family was either too big (with the additions of the younger generation) or they were too busy to get together. So, Kim decided to take things into her own hands and release her very own casual Kardashian-West Christmas card. The Skims founder shared an at-home snap with husband Kanye West and their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — wearing matching grey and cream-colored loungewear.
In 2018, the famous family opted for an all-(adult) female Christmas card with their kids. Though, the visual did not include Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. Instead, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Kylie, along with their kids, dressed in all-white outfits for a group photo. While Rob Kardashian wasn’t included in the 2018 holiday card, his daughter Dream Kardashian (now 3) was all smiles sitting next to her cousin, Mason Disick.
