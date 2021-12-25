Connect with us

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Breaks $51k Again As 20k BTC Flows Out Of Exchanges

Published

7 seconds ago

on

As Bitcoin once again breaks past the $51k mark, on-chain data suggests more than 20k BTC exited exchanges before this price move.

Bitcoin Netflows Say Around 20k BTC Flowed Out Of All Exchanges Yesterday

As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, netflows amounted to 20k BTC exiting exchanges yesterday, the largest spike since September.

The “all exchanges netflow” is an on-chain indicator that measures the net amount of Bitcoin going into or out of wallets of all exchanges. The metric’s value is calculated by simply taking the difference between the inflows and the outflows.

When the indicator assumes positive values, it means the inflows are currently overwhelming the outflows, and a net amount of coins is entering exchange wallets. Investors usually send their crypto to exchanges for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins. So, if such netflows persist, the outcome could be bearish for the price of BTC.

On the other hand, negative netflows appear when more Bitcoin is entering exchanges than the amount going out. Prolonged downward spikes of the indicator can be bullish for the crypto as they may mean holders are in a state of accumulation.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC netflows over the past year:

Bitcoin Netflows

Looks like the indicator has showed negative values recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin netflow had a huge negative spike yesterday, measuring more than 20k BTC.

This value of the netflow has been the highest negative one since the month of September. Shortly following this spike, BTC’s price showed strong momentum up, and the coin broke past $51k once again,

Interestingly, December has so far had the most amount of BTC moving out of exchanges compared to the rest of the year.

This trend may show that whales are currently accumulating as they are withdrawing big amounts of coins to personal wallets. This could be bullish for the price of Bitcoin in the long term.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $51k, up 8% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 11% in value.

Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's price has shown sharp movement up in the past couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin seems to have finally broken out of the long phase of consolidation as the crypto has now surpassed the $51k price mark once again.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin

Dogecoin Foundation Joins ETH Co-founder Vitalik Buterin for DOGE PoS

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

  • Dogecoin Foundation gets back into action.
  • Joins hands with Vitalik Buterin for bringing Proof-of-Stake for DOGE.
  • Dogecoin Foundation lays out officially it’s ambitious roadmap.

The Dogecoin Foundation was established by the Dogecoin (DOGE) founders themselves, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. The foundation functions as a non-profit organization which focuses completely towards the development of the DOGE. 

In spite of being founded a few years after the DOGE, the Dogecoin Foundation has so far remained dormant for the past six years. And so, in August 2021, the Dogecoin Foundation sprung back to action, portraying for the betterment of the DOGE. 

However, no special features were introduced in recent times for the DOGE stables, until the news spread officially now. There were rumours regarding the Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin as part of the Dogecoin Foundation, joining for the improvisation of DOGE. 

And so, the news is official that the Dogecoin Foundation is now currently working together with Vitalik Buterin to implement ideas and to create a completely new Proof-of-Staking (PoS) for the DOGE.

The Alliance & the Roadmap

The Dogecoin Foundation put forth officially on 23rd December regarding their complete plans and roadmap for the future on which they were working on. Named as the ‘Dogecoin Trailmap’- literally referring to the ‘dog-walk’ path, the Dogecoin Foundation is completely focused and optimistic upon their future for the DOGE.

In addition, upon the roadmap, the Dogecoin Foundation reveals their works in bringing a unique PoS solution in the aspects of ‘community staking’ for the DOGE together with ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

This PoS will enable DOGE owners to stake their DOGE and in return increase their DOGE as rewards, by receiving new DOGE as rewards. 

Accordingly, the Dogecoin Foundation states that their new PoS will enable not only big DODE holders, but all together to proceed with the community staking. Also, they term that everyone involved in the community will be rewarded irrespective of their stakings. 

Moreover, the foundation also states that proceeds of the stakings will be going towards the charity as a well-fare means. 

Besides, they also reveal that they have a list of new enticing projects lined up all based on DOGE.

Bitcoin

Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has published the end-of-year metrics for their ecosystem and the underlying network. Presented by Denelle Dixon, Executive Director, and CEO at the SDF, the metrics showed a significant increase across the board.

Related Reading | How Stellar Will Host Ukraine’s CBDC Pilot Test With Tascombank

In 2021, per the report by the SDF, the Stellar Network experienced a 32% rise in its number of total accounts with respect to 2020. The number of total accounts stands at 6 million.

On the other hand, the Stellar Network has processed over 1.8 billion total operations. This represents a 127% increased since 2020. The total assets available on this ledger have risen from 8,639 to 90,297 which represents a 945% increase over the same period.

The SDF claims the rise over these metrics suggests there is a growing interest in the Stellar Network. In that sense, they added the following while showing more data on “relevant assets”:

It’s not just about raw network growth. We track growth in relevant assets – assets tethered to real financial instruments – and relevant asset transactions. Since the start of 2021, we’ve seen 11% of relevant assets, and a 2.3x increase in daily transaction volume of these assets.

Source: SDF via Twitter

As a consequence, the Stellar ecosystem has expanded. The SDF records over 10 new anchors coming into the network during this year. This represents a 33% increase since 2020.

The anchor services for this network stand at 30, as shown in the image below. Most of these entities are spread across the globe with a significant percentage in North America, Latin America, and Africa.

Stellar XLM XLMUSDT
Source: SDF via Twitter

2021 The Year Of Important Partnerships For Stellar

In 2021, the SDF saw the deployment of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar Network. Managed by the Centre consortium, created by Coinbase and Circle, the USDC is one of the most important digital assets to transact in the crypto space.

This was one of Stellar most important partnerships this year, the ecosystem was leveraged by MoneyGram and other major companies. In addition, the SDF’s Enterprise Fund invested over $74 million in projects for companies, such as AirTM, Tala, and Wyre.

The community was a big part of this year’s progress for Stellar, as reported by the SDF. This organization worked with over 50 universities and thousands of students everywhere for hackathons and other activities.

The initiative Stellar Quest welcomed new developers for this ecosystem and generated over 2,700, per the report. In that, the Stellar Community Fund was also a great success which granted over $4 million in the XLM token to be used for developing DeFi, NFTs, and many more use cases on this network.

The SDF celebrated a “tremendous” 2021 and presented its strategic objectives for 2022. This includes increasing Stellar’s network capacity and innovation, increasing the level of participation, and “demanding and promoting diversity and inclusion”.

Related Reading | Stellar To Power VISA’s New Partnership, XLM Begins Breakout

As of press time, XLM trades at $0,28 with a 1.2% profit in the last 24-hours.

Stellar XLM XLMUSDT
XLM moving sideways in the 4-hour chart. Source: XLMUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin

Crypto Derivatives Are Thriving, and There’s Still More Room For Growth

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

40 seconds ago |