Blues home game Monday postponed as NHL extends shutdown

ST. LOUIS — Monday’s Blues game against the New Jersey Devils has been postponed as the NHL delays its return from an already extended holiday break.

The Blues were scheduled to play the Devils in a 7 p.m. contest at the Enterprise Center.

The NHL announced Friday evening that it is postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons. The league said it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.

Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches, and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests.

The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.