News

Blues home game Monday postponed as NHL extends shutdown

Published

46 seconds ago

on

St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren moves to clear a puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ST. LOUIS — Monday’s Blues game against the New Jersey Devils has been postponed as the NHL delays its return from an already extended holiday break.

The Blues were scheduled to play the Devils in a 7 p.m. contest at the Enterprise Center. 

The NHL announced Friday evening that it is postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons. The league said it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.

Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches, and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests.  

The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.

News

Jefferson County man killed in head-on collision

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson.

Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said that the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The coroner is working with a specially trained forensic dentist to help with the identification and with medical personnel to determine a cause of death.

News

These grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

ST. LOUIS — If you made your shopping list, checked it twice, and still forgot something, you’re not alone. Stores were busy with last-minute holiday shoppers in the St. Louis area Friday.

While major grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs will be closed on Christmas Day, shoppers aren’t completely out of luck. Field Foods and Local Harvest Grocery will be open on Dec. 25.

Chris Goodson, the owner of Field Foods said, said employees volunteered to work on Christmas Day.

“All of our employees feel very part of the neighborhood here, and of course, they are being paid double time, which they are happy about,” Goodson said. “We are adjusting the shifts, so everyone can be with their family.”

Here are Field Foods’ hours for the holiday weekend

Lafeyette and Washington locations:

  • Dec. 25 – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Euclid location:

  • Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dece. 26 – Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are Local Harvest’s hours for the holiday weekend

Local Harvest Grocery:

  • Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

News

Boil order issued for Arnold after water main break

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

ARNOLD, Mo. – Thousands of Arnold residents are under a boil order after a major water main break Friday morning.

The break happened near Lonedell Road and Rickman Lane. A new water pipe has been installed, and most customers should soon have full water pressure back at their homes and businesses.

“This morning, when I got up, I didn’t have any water. I went to Dierbergs for something, and I came back home, and my water was back on again,” said Arnold city councilmember Butch Cooley.

Public Water Supply District No. 1 serves the city of Arnold, which has a population of about 20,000. The district said most customers were affected with low water pressure after a 10-inch main cracked.

It’s not known what caused the break, but the district immediately issued a boil order for any resident wanting to cook with or drink water.

A large amount of water loss was reported from the Arnold water tower, which holds about 1 million gallons.

A spokesperson for Public Water Supply District No. 1 said they don’t believe the system has been contaminated by the break, but they won’t know for certain until their testing facility reopens Monday.

The boil order will remain in effect until the water can be tested. Once the order is lifted, a notice will be posted.

