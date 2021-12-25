News
Boil order issued for Arnold after water main break
ARNOLD, Mo. – Thousands of Arnold residents are under a boil order after a major water main break Friday morning.
The break happened near Lonedell Road and Rickman Lane. A new water pipe has been installed, and most customers should soon have full water pressure back at their homes and businesses.
“This morning, when I got up, I didn’t have any water. I went to Dierbergs for something, and I came back home, and my water was back on again,” said Arnold city councilmember Butch Cooley.
Public Water Supply District No. 1 serves the city of Arnold, which has a population of about 20,000. The district said most customers were affected with low water pressure after a 10-inch main cracked.
It’s not known what caused the break, but the district immediately issued a boil order for any resident wanting to cook with or drink water.
A large amount of water loss was reported from the Arnold water tower, which holds about 1 million gallons.
A spokesperson for Public Water Supply District No. 1 said they don’t believe the system has been contaminated by the break, but they won’t know for certain until their testing facility reopens Monday.
The boil order will remain in effect until the water can be tested. Once the order is lifted, a notice will be posted.
Omar Kelly: Here are the top 10 Dolphins performers in 2021 (See where Tua ranks)
There’s a pyramid of power on every sports team’s roster, a hierarchy that brings influence and respect to those that sit at the top.
Even though Xavien Howard is the Miami Dolphins’ only Pro Bowl selection for the 2021 season, there’s quite a few players on the roster who are having outstanding seasons — and many of them are first or second-year players.
Here’s a look at the top 10 Dolphins players based on contributions made to the team this season.
1. Cornerback Xavien Howard: The three-time Pro Bowl player takes on the toughest assignment just about every week, covering the opposition’s best receiver. While he’s not exactly a lock-down cornerback — and has allowed his share of touchdowns this season — his knack for delivering turnovers (four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and one returned for a touchdown) makes him one of the NFL’s elite defenders, a playmaker quarterbacks try to avoid. Since entering the NFL in 2016, Howard leads the NFL with 26 interceptions. While this season might not have him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year honors like last season, he’s still one of the NFL’s elite players.
2. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah: Ogbah has been the Dolphins’ most consistent defensive lineman, a player who is just as good defending the run and deflecting passes as he is rushing the quarterback. Ogbah, who has 32 tackles, seven sacks and has knocked down a career-high 10 passes, becomes a free agent this offseason. He’ll likely double his $7.5 million salary, and the Dolphins might have to use the franchise tag to retain him.
3. Free safety Jevon Holland: In one season, the 2021 second-round pick has blossomed into a playmaking safety who can do it all. He’s become the signal caller for the defense, and is respected for his intellect and playmaking ability. Howard recently compared Holland, who has 50 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, to a young Eric Berry because of his range, which allows him to cover a large portion of the field.
4. Receiver Jaylen Waddle: Waddle was on pace to set the NFL rookie record for receptions in a season before he missed last week’s game because of COVID. He needs 16 receptions in the final three games to break Anquan Boldin’s record of 101, which was set in 2003. This season, Waddle, who has caught 86 passes for 849 yards and five touchdowns, has blossomed into a reliable slot receiver, one who has a knack for making himself quarterback-friendly on most plays because his speed forces opponents to give him space.
5. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Say whatever you’d like about his arm strength, style of offense, or approach, but make sure the conversation ends with an acknowledgment that he’s one of the NFL’s more efficient quarterbacks, a player whose performances typically result in wins. Tagovailoa enters Monday’s game as the NFL leader in completion percentage (69.9), and his 67.1 completion percentage for his first 20 games is the best in NFL history.
6. Linebacker Jerome Baker: Baker is on pace to lead the Dolphins in tackles for the third straight season, and this year he’s doing it despite his role being altered. Baker, who has 73 tackles, three sacks and one interception, has returned to the position he played as rookie, working as an outside linebacker in this year’s scheme. How he’ll be used in the future will likely depend on what linebackers Miami adds this offseason via free agency and the draft.
7. Tight end Mike Gesicki: Gesicki spent the past three seasons establishing himself as one of the team’s better offensive weapons, and his productivity this season (64 receptions for 685 yards and two touchdowns) hasn’t disappointed. But it would be a stretch to characterize him as a tight end, considering he’s spent more time out on the boundary and in the slot than he has working on the line of scrimmage. His unique usage and limitations as a blocker will make the impending free agent a tough offseason decision for Miami’s brass. The Dolphins need a traditional tight end, but can’t exactly afford to lose one of the few offensive weapons this franchise has developed. Miami must decide if Gesicki’s worth paying $12-14 million a season, or if it would be wise to use the franchise or transitional tag on him this offseason.
8. Cornerback Byron Jones: Jones, who is the team’s highest-paid player because of his $14 million base salary, has been reliable and consistent. He’s contributed 54 tackles (45 solo), forced one fumble and broken up 10 passes. But more importantly, his physical, pressing style allows the Dolphins to play an aggressive defense because it puts the boundary cornerbacks on an island. Jones, who is guaranteed $8.375 million of his $14.4 million salary in 2022, has proven he can handle that type of isolation.
9. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips: Phillips, a former University of Miami standout who the Dolphins drafted with the 18th pick in the 2021 draft, got off to a slow start. But when the Dolphins stopped asking him to fill a linebacker role and made him exclusively work as a pass-rushing specialist at midseason, he began to blossom, recording seven of his 8.5 sacks, and 11 of his 16 quarterback hits. The Dolphins are optimistic that Phillips’ game will expand in the coming seasons.
10. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins: Not only has Wilkins, the Dolphins’ 2019 first-round pick, become a reliable front-line starter, but the former Clemson standout has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders. Wilkins has recorded a career-high 64 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble with three games left. The Dolphins are expected to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, committing to play him $10.1 million in 2023.
11 Overlooked Classic Films for a Pandemic Winter
The Observer’s senior film critic, Rex Reed, has been with us for 34 years, ever since the first issue of The New York Observer hit the newsstands in the fall of 1987. With many of our holiday plans cancelled and much of our “to watch” list already exhausted, we asked Mr. Reed to recommend some less well-known classics to keep us safely entertained while Omicron rampages through the city. A few hours later a list appeared.
“There is no better time to watch famous films like Sunset Boulevard (Prime Video, Paramount+) than while shut in with an illness or pandemic… but I tried to stick to films worth discovering for the first time,” he said.
And so here are a few Rex Reed picks for films to watch while stuck indoors with nothing to do but worry and pass the time wisely. Many are available to rent or stream digitally, but a few you will have to figure out how to obtain on your own. Isn’t that part of the fun?
Rex Reed’s picks for a pandemic winter:
All Fall Down — 1962
Director: John Frankenheimer
Ralph (Karl Malden) and Annabell Willart (Angela Lansbury) are the parents of troubled, womanizing son Berry-Berry (Warren Beatty).
Rent: Amazon
The Unforgiven — 1969
Director: John Huston
The neighbors of a frontier family turn on them when it is suspected that their adopted daughter was stolen from the local Kiowa tribe.
Streaming: Prime Video , Tubi
Pierrot le Fou — 1965
Director: Jean-Luc Godard
Pierrot escapes his boring society and travels from Paris to the Mediterranean Sea with Marianne, a woman chased by hit-men from Algeria.
Streaming: Criterion Channel
Any Number Can Play — 1949
Director: Marvyn Leroy
Gambling-house owner finds himself estranged from his wife and son.
Rent: Amazon
Edge of Darkness — 1943
Director: Lewis Milestone
After two years under German rule, a small Norwegian fishing village rises up and revolts against the occupying Nazis.
Rent: Apple
The Damned — 1969
Director: Luchino Visconti
The dramatic collapse of a wealthy, industrialist/Junker family during the reign of the Third Reich.
DVD, Blu-ray Only
The Garden of the Finzi-Continis — 1971
Director: Vittorio De Sica
The story of the Finzi-Continis, a noble family of Ferrara, during the Jewish persecution in Italy in the 1930s.
Streaming: Kanopy
The Servant — 1963
Director: Joseph Losey
Upper-class Tony hires servant Hugo Barrett, who turns out to have a hidden agenda.
Streaming: BFI
Rent: Amazon
The Big Country — 1958
A New England sea captain in the 1880s arrives at his fiancée’s sprawling Texas ranch, where he becomes embroiled in a feud between two families over a valuable patch of land.
Director: William Wyler
Rent: Amazon
No Man of Her Own — 1950
Director: Mitchell Leisen
A pregnant woman adopts the identity of a railroad crash victim and starts a new life with the woman’s wealthy in-laws, but is soon blackmailed by her devious ex.
Rent: Amazon
Apartment Zero — 1988
Director: Martin Donovan
Adrian begins to suspect that his outwardly likable roommate Jack is responsible for a series of political assassinations.
DVD only
Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
ROME — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel,” kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem. He remained maskless throughout the service.
In his homily, Francis urged the faithful to focus on the “littleness” of Jesus, and remember that he came into the world poor, without even a proper crib.
“That is where God is, in littleness,” Francis said. “This is the message: God does not rise up in grandeur, but lowers himself into littleness. Littleness is the path that he chose to draw near to us, to touch our hearts, to save us and to bring us back to what really matters.”
Attendance on Friday was limited to about 2,000 people, far more than the 200 allowed in 2020 when Italy was in a full Christmas lockdown. But the number is a fraction of the capacity of St. Peter’s, which can seat up to 20,000 and in pre-pandemic times would be packed for one of the most popular Vatican liturgies of the year.
The “Midnight Mass” actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.
No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 136,386.
With the arrival of the omicrom variant in Italy, the Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing.
The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they are required to wear masks. Those attending Friday’s Mass, and the priests, bishops and cardinals concelebrating it, all wore masks. Francis, who is missing part of one lung and had intestinal surgery in July, has largely eschewed masks, even when greeting prelates and the general public.
“I’m not worried because first of all I have a mask on, and I’ve had my third dose so I feel relaxed,” said Franco Pasquali, a Rome resident attending the service. “The problem is those who don’t vaccinate, that’s all.”
Francis is believed to have received the third booster shot, as has emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Francis has said vaccination is an “act of love” and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.
Among those attending the Mass was Melissa Helland, an American tourist visiting Rome with her family.
“This is the first time in the last two years that we’ve been able to gather both as a family and to attend Mass because of the pandemic, so we are very excited and grateful,” she said before the service began.
Francesco Sportelli and Luigi Navarro contributed from Vatican City.
