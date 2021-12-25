News
Broadlands poised to capitalize on Denver’s northern growth
Broadlands draws potential buyers to Broomfield for one reason: Location. Location. Location.
The neighborhood offers quick access to Interstate 25 and U.S. 36. “It’s 20 minutes to downtown Denver and 20 minutes to Boulder,” says Chris Giron, TG Colorado Realty owner. “We typically see couples who want to split the distance. The wife works downtown, while the husband works at CU Boulder.”
The neighborhood also is convenient for workers who commute to the Google campus in Boulder or Interlocken Technology Partners in Broomfield.
The neighborhood offers walking trails, biking trails, a BMX bike course and sits near Broadlands Golf Course, Plaster Reservoir, and Broadlands West Park for people who want to get outside.
The neighborhood is near Flatiron Crossing and Orchard Town Center for people who want to shop or eat out.
The neighborhood also draws parents who want to send their children to Holy Family High School.
“This area’s got everything,” Giron says.
What’s available?
Like other suburban Denver communities, Broadlands saw home buyers relocate to Broomfield during the pandemic in their quest to find more living space.
“We’re seeing a lot of move-up buyers in Broadlands,” Giron says. “Many of them are buyers who during the pandemic needed more space. They wanted extra bedrooms or office space.”
The neighborhood is relatively new, with most houses less than 25 years old. “The houses are definitely turnkey homes,” Giron says. “They’re not fixer-uppers. People who buy in Broadlands typically plan to stay in Broadlands.”
While some townhomes and condos are available, most housing stock is single-family homes. Many houses were semi-custom or custom builds, so the homes have a distinct look, and the neighborhood doesn’t appear to be cookie-cutter, Giron says.
Prices range from $425,000 to $1.5 million, with condos and townhomes at the low end of the price range and large homes located near the Broadlands Golf Course at the high end.
The average price for a single-family home is $975,000, and houses stay on the market for an average of six to 10 days.
Who’s moving in?
New residents range from empty-nesters and retirees who buy patio homes to young professionals who buy condos or townhomes to families moving up and wanting more space.
Many of the townhome and condo buyers work in Boulder but can’t afford Boulder prices, Giron adds.
Giron says Broadlands will continue to appeal to buyers as the Denver metro area extends north.
“For 25 years, I’ve been saying the area from 136th to 144th is going to be the next Tech Center,” Giron says.
Popular newer developments like the Denver Premium Outlets, off I-25 near 136th, and recent developments in Thornton, including an Amazon distribution center, Topgolf, and In-N-Out Burger, will make the area even more appealing.
“We’re starting to see more development along the I-25 corridor between 136th and 160th,” Giron says. “The Denver area is growing north toward Longmont. Soon there won’t be much open space between the northern suburbs and Fort Collins.”
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Broncos Briefs: Pat Shurmur hopes catches come in “bunches” for Jerry Jeudy after last week’s shutout
In his first six games back after missing nearly two months with a high ankle sprain, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t reach the end zone, but was producing at a consistent clip — five games with at least four catches.
But then last Sunday’s game against Cincinnati happened.
Targets: Four.
Catches: Zero.
Jeudy was shut out for the second time in his pro career and the first game — last year’s no-quarterback debacle against New Orleans — shouldn’t even count.
The message from Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to Jeudy heading into Sunday’s game at Las Vegas?
“Just keep working,” Shurmur said. “That’s the nature of a skill player, right? They want to have production and help the team win and all that. I like to think (catches) come in bunches and he just has to keep working and do everything in his power to help us win and when the ball comes his way, make plays on them.”
Shurmur said there were a “couple” of plays against the Bengals when Jeudy was the first option.
“There was one we ran a ‘sail’ route and he was doubled,” Shurmur said. “Then (the quarterback) has to move on. There are other situations when maybe things get a loose up front (in pass protection) and (the quarterback) has to move. There are a lot of reasons for it. He’s obviously a guy that we want to touch the ball and you just have to keep playing.”
Jones questionable to play. Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) will miss a second consecutive game, joining quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) as the only two players to be ruled out for Sunday.
Listed as questionable are inside linebacker Baron Browning (illness, added to the list Friday), safeties Kareem Jackson (back) and Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones (foot), Shelby Harris (ankle), Mike Purcell (thumb/neck) and Shamar Stephen (knee). All but Sterns were limited in practice Friday.
Jones, who was injured two weeks ago against Detroit, practiced Thursday and Friday.
“He did fine,” coach Vic Fangio said. “We just need to see how he feels (Saturday). He pushed it a little bit more (Friday) so we’ll see.”
Schlottmann new center. The Broncos will start Austin Schlottmann at center for Lloyd Cushenberry, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday.
By going with Schlottmann, whose seventh career start will be his first at center, the Broncos can keep Quinn Meinerz at right guard.
Raiders minus Waller. Las Vegas likely won’t have tight end Darren Waller (knee) for the fourth consecutive game. Waller did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful to play. How has the Raiders offense changed without him?
“A lot more targets for (receiver Hunter) Renfrow,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “He’s a guy that is a Swiss Army knife for them. They put him everywhere and whether it’s (against) a defensive back or linebacker, man or zone, he finds ways to be open. Him and (quarterback Derek) Carr have a good chemistry and connection.”
In Waller’s absence, Renfrow has been targeted 38 times and caught 33 passes. When lined up in the slot, he will be covered by cornerback Bryce Callahan, who returned last week after missing five games (knee).
“I thought (Callahan) played well (last week) for his first action back,” Fangio said. “(Renfrow) is really tough to cover, he’s really quick and he’s a favorite of Carr. It’s a tough assignment.”
Briefly. Fangio on his expectations for quarterback Drew Lock: “I want to see a good operator. I want to see a guy that runs our offense with confidence and efficiently from huddle to snap. Then after that, I’d like to see him make good, accurate throws.” … By choice, the Broncos held all of their meetings Friday morning virtually. … Fangio talked to Bridgewater on Friday and said: “He says he gets better every day and he’s feeling better every day.” … The Broncos signed center Javon Patterson and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad and placed practice squad linebacker Barrington Wade on the COVID-19/reserve list.
News
Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals
Ravens safety Chuck Clark was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, clearing the way for the defensive leader to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Clark, who leads the defense in snaps and typically wears the green dot as the unit’s signal-caller, was sidelined for Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, his first absence his rookie year in 2017. He’s expected to start in Cincinnati alongside rookie Brandon Stephens, who paired with second-year safety Geno Stone on Sunday. In 13 games this season, Clark has 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and eight passes defended.
Also activated Friday were reserve center Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary. Ten Ravens remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. The Ravens on Friday ended an eight-day streak in which at least one player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
For the second straight week, the omicron variant has sidelined dozens of players leaguewide. Under the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic. Players who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days.
News
COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
By JACK JEFFERY, DAVID McHUGH and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press
From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings.
Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new Israeli travel restrictions meant to slow the highly contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away from the town where Jesus is said to have been born.
In Germany, a line wound halfway around Cologne’s massive cathedral, not for midnight Mass but for vaccinations. The offer of shots was an expression of “care for one’s neighbor” that was consistent with the message of Christmas, cathedral provost Guido Assmann told the DPA news agency.
Around the world, people weary from nearly two years of lockdowns and other restrictions searched for ways to safely enjoy holiday rituals.
“We can’t let the virus take our lives from us when we’re healthy,” said Rosalia Lopes, a retired Portuguese government worker who was doing some last-minute shopping in the coastal town of Cascais.
She said she and her family were exhausted by the pandemic and determined to go ahead with their celebrations with the help of vaccines and booster shots, rapid home tests and mask-wearing in public. She planned a traditional Portuguese Christmas Eve dinner of baked cod.
In New York City, where omicron has spread widely, people waited in long lines to get tested, many doing so as a precaution before traveling to reunite with family.
Brianna Sultan and her daughter Ava, 8, spent Friday in one of those long lines waiting for a test after they got word of another infection at school.
“It’s a terrible way to be spending Christmas Eve,” Sultan said after more than two hours in line and as the chill deepened into the evening in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. “It’s terrible that we can’t see our families because this COVID strain is coming back up again.”
Holiday travel was dealt a blow when major airlines canceled hundreds of flights amid staffing shortages largely tied to omicron.
Sadia Reins arrived in New York City from Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday to be with with her 75-year-old mother. Reins said the two haven’t spent Christmas together in two years, and despite the risks in traveling during the outbreak, she couldn’t bear to be apart from her mother again this year.
“We’re going to cry,” she said, adding: “We talk on the phone all the time, but it’s not the same as looking at someone.”
In Britain, where the coronavirus variant is ripping through the population, some houses of worship hoped to press on.
At St. Paul’s Old Ford, an Anglican church in East London, priests planned to hold services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But to protect parishioners, the church called off its Nativity play.
“You might have to cancel the service, but you can’t cancel Christmas,’ said the Rev. April Keech, an associate priest. “You can’t stop love. Love still stands.”
Numerous churches in the U.S. canceled in-person services, including Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital and historic Old South Church in Boston. Others planned outdoor celebrations or a mix of online and in-person worship.
In Rome, a maskless Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, where admission was limited and worshippers had to wear masks.
While the number of faithful was far more than the 200 allowed in last year, it was a fraction of the 20,000 the basilica can seat. Before the pandemic, St. Peter’s was routinely packed for midnight Mass.
In Germany, churchgoers faced a thicket of health restrictions and limits on attendance. Some had to show proof of vaccination or testing.
Frankfurt’s cathedral, which can hold 1,200 people, offered only 137 socially distanced spaces, all of which were booked days in advance. Singing was allowed only through masks.
People in the Netherlands tried to make the best of the holiday, despite living under one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. All nonessential shops were closed, including bars and restaurants, and home visits were limited to two people per day, four on Christmas.
“We are just meeting with some small groups of family for the next few days,” Marloes Jansen, who was waiting in line to buy the traditional Dutch kerststol, a Christmas bread with fruits and nuts.
A glitch in a computerized appointment system prevented scores of people from scheduling COVID-19 tests and undermined the government’s efforts to administer booster shots in a country already lagging far behind its neighbors.
In France, some visited loved ones in the hospital. In the Mediterranean city of Marseille, the intensive care unit at La Timone Hospital has been taking in more and more COVID-19 patients in recent days.
Amelie Khayat has been paying daily visits to her husband, Ludo, 41, who is recovering from spending 24 days in a coma and on a breathing machine.
They touched their heads together as she sat on his bed, and now that he is strong enough to stand, he got up to give her a farewell hug, as a medical worker put final decorations on the ICU Christmas tree.
Parisians lined up at chocolate shops, farmers’ markets and testing centers. France has posted record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections, and hospitalizations have been rising, but the government has held off on imposing curfews or closings during the holidays.
“It does affect our enthusiasm to celebrate Christmas. It does makes us a bit sad. But at least we are sure not to contaminate or get contaminated. We will all do the test in our family,” said Fabienne Maksimovic, 55, as she waited in line at a pharmacy in Paris to get tested.
In Antwerp, Belgium, Christmas trees hung upside down from windows in a protest against the closing of cultural venues.
In Bethlehem, the scene was much more festive than it was a year ago, when musicians marched through empty streets. This year, hundreds of people gathered in Manger Square as bagpipe-and-drum units streamed through.
Before the pandemic, Bethlehem would host thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world. The lack of visitors has hit the city’s hotels, restaurants and gift shops especially hard.
Associated Press journalists Nicole Winfield in Rome; Danica Kirka in London; Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal; Aritz Parra in Madrid; Daniel Cole in Marseille, France; Molly Quell in the Netherlands; and David Crary in New York contributed to this report.
Broadlands poised to capitalize on Denver’s northern growth
Broncos Briefs: Pat Shurmur hopes catches come in “bunches” for Jerry Jeudy after last week’s shutout
Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals
Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kids Rock Matching Comfy Outfits For 2021 Christmas Card
COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson placed on COVID-19 reserve Friday
For third straight day, Massachusetts shatters record for most coronavirus cases in one day
Celebrate the Holiday Season in Three Gorgeous Colorado Homes
St. Louis gets $790 million settlement payment from Rams, NFL
Travis Barker & Kourtney Send Love To His Daughter On Her 16th Birthday — Watch
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves