Broncos Briefs: Pat Shurmur hopes catches come in “bunches” for Jerry Jeudy after last week’s shutout

In his first six games back after missing nearly two months with a high ankle sprain, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t reach the end zone, but was producing at a consistent clip — five games with at least four catches.

But then last Sunday’s game against Cincinnati happened.

Targets: Four.

Catches: Zero.

Jeudy was shut out for the second time in his pro career and the first game — last year’s no-quarterback debacle against New Orleans — shouldn’t even count.

The message from Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to Jeudy heading into Sunday’s game at Las Vegas?

“Just keep working,” Shurmur said. “That’s the nature of a skill player, right? They want to have production and help the team win and all that. I like to think (catches) come in bunches and he just has to keep working and do everything in his power to help us win and when the ball comes his way, make plays on them.”

Shurmur said there were a “couple” of plays against the Bengals when Jeudy was the first option.

“There was one we ran a ‘sail’ route and he was doubled,” Shurmur said. “Then (the quarterback) has to move on. There are other situations when maybe things get a loose up front (in pass protection) and (the quarterback) has to move. There are a lot of reasons for it. He’s obviously a guy that we want to touch the ball and you just have to keep playing.”

Jones questionable to play. Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) will miss a second consecutive game, joining quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) as the only two players to be ruled out for Sunday.

Listed as questionable are inside linebacker Baron Browning (illness, added to the list Friday), safeties Kareem Jackson (back) and Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones (foot), Shelby Harris (ankle), Mike Purcell (thumb/neck) and Shamar Stephen (knee). All but Sterns were limited in practice Friday.

Jones, who was injured two weeks ago against Detroit, practiced Thursday and Friday.

“He did fine,” coach Vic Fangio said. “We just need to see how he feels (Saturday). He pushed it a little bit more (Friday) so we’ll see.”

Schlottmann new center. The Broncos will start Austin Schlottmann at center for Lloyd Cushenberry, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday.

By going with Schlottmann, whose seventh career start will be his first at center, the Broncos can keep Quinn Meinerz at right guard.

Raiders minus Waller. Las Vegas likely won’t have tight end Darren Waller (knee) for the fourth consecutive game. Waller did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful to play. How has the Raiders offense changed without him?

“A lot more targets for (receiver Hunter) Renfrow,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “He’s a guy that is a Swiss Army knife for them. They put him everywhere and whether it’s (against) a defensive back or linebacker, man or zone, he finds ways to be open. Him and (quarterback Derek) Carr have a good chemistry and connection.”

In Waller’s absence, Renfrow has been targeted 38 times and caught 33 passes. When lined up in the slot, he will be covered by cornerback Bryce Callahan, who returned last week after missing five games (knee).

“I thought (Callahan) played well (last week) for his first action back,” Fangio said. “(Renfrow) is really tough to cover, he’s really quick and he’s a favorite of Carr. It’s a tough assignment.”

Briefly. Fangio on his expectations for quarterback Drew Lock: “I want to see a good operator. I want to see a guy that runs our offense with confidence and efficiently from huddle to snap. Then after that, I’d like to see him make good, accurate throws.” … By choice, the Broncos held all of their meetings Friday morning virtually. … Fangio talked to Bridgewater on Friday and said: “He says he gets better every day and he’s feeling better every day.” … The Broncos signed center Javon Patterson and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad and placed practice squad linebacker Barrington Wade on the COVID-19/reserve list.